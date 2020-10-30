In Lombardy, Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Brescia Continue Their Community Outreach

Volunteer Ministers of Brescia, part of the mobilization to distribute booklets on prevention to the community Scientology Volunteer Ministers gather at Brescia’s famous Piazza Della Loggia to begin their prevention initiative. This bakery made education booklets available to its customers. They were provided free of charge by the Volunteer Ministers. Volunteer ministers present store owners with educational booklets so they could help their customers stay well. Volunteer Ministers carry out other charitable activities such as this recent cleanup of Parco Ducos.

Active throughout the pandemic, Scientology Volunteer Ministers promote prevention while they carry out cleanups and other programs to help their city.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a region hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic in March, Scientology Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Brescia urge the community to prevent the spread of the virus with proven prevention protocols as the second wave surges in the country.

Their message to fellow Bresciani is that there are simple procedures that can help ensure their health and safety and these are all available in Italian on the Scientology website.

As soon as the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols under the direction of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology published three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. All three booklets are available to be read or downloaded free of charge in 21 languages from the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website.

Volunteer Ministers handed out thousands of educational booklets to shops, restaurants, other businesses and door-to-door to residents to help ensure the safety of their communities.

One typical reaction to the booklets came from a shop owner who told them “these are so useful because so many people have not figured out what to do yet.”

Curious passersby asked the volunteers what they were doing and asked for multiple copies of the booklets so they could give them to friends and families.

The Volunteer Ministers continued providing other community services. At the height of the pandemic when strict protocols were in place, they delivered food, diapers, milk, and other essential supplies to vulnerable people who could not leave their homes.

They have also carried out frequent cleanups such as one this month at Parco Ducos, one of the city’s most lovely parks, with its beautiful autumn foliage and a pond known for the rare birds that nest there.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”