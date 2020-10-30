In Lombardy, Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Brescia Continue Their Community Outreach

Volunteer Ministers of Brescia, part of the mobilization to distribute booklets on prevention to the community

Volunteer Ministers of Brescia, part of the mobilization to distribute booklets on prevention to the community

Scientology Volunteer Ministers gather at Brescia’s famous Piazza Della Loggia to begin their prevention initiative.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers gather at Brescia’s famous Piazza Della Loggia to begin their prevention initiative.

This bakery made education booklets available to its customers. They were provided free of charge by the Volunteer Ministers.

This bakery made education booklets available to its customers. They were provided free of charge by the Volunteer Ministers.

Volunteer ministers present store owners with educational booklets so they could help their customers stay well.

Volunteer ministers present store owners with educational booklets so they could help their customers stay well.

Volunteer Ministers carry out other charitable activities such as this recent cleanup of Parco Ducos.

Volunteer Ministers carry out other charitable activities such as this recent cleanup of Parco Ducos.

Active throughout the pandemic, Scientology Volunteer Ministers promote prevention while they carry out cleanups and other programs to help their city.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a region hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic in March, Scientology Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Brescia urge the community to prevent the spread of the virus with proven prevention protocols as the second wave surges in the country.

Their message to fellow Bresciani is that there are simple procedures that can help ensure their health and safety and these are all available in Italian on the Scientology website.

As soon as the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols under the direction of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology published three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. All three booklets are available to be read or downloaded free of charge in 21 languages from the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website.

Volunteer Ministers handed out thousands of educational booklets to shops, restaurants, other businesses and door-to-door to residents to help ensure the safety of their communities.

One typical reaction to the booklets came from a shop owner who told them “these are so useful because so many people have not figured out what to do yet.”

Curious passersby asked the volunteers what they were doing and asked for multiple copies of the booklets so they could give them to friends and families.

The Volunteer Ministers continued providing other community services. At the height of the pandemic when strict protocols were in place, they delivered food, diapers, milk, and other essential supplies to vulnerable people who could not leave their homes.

They have also carried out frequent cleanups such as one this month at Parco Ducos, one of the city’s most lovely parks, with its beautiful autumn foliage and a pond known for the rare birds that nest there.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here

You just read:

In Lombardy, Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Brescia Continue Their Community Outreach

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
In Lombardy, Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Brescia Continue Their Community Outreach
Thoughts on International Religious Freedom Day From the Church of Scientology Nashville
Scientology Volunteer Ministers Reach Out to the Town of Csökmő as COVID-19 Surges in Hungary’s Second Wave
View All Stories From This Author