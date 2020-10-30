Green Lantern Solar and Healthy Living Market & Café collaborate once again

/EIN News/ -- WATERBURY, Vt., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vermont based Green Lantern Solar recently completed construction of a 150 kW AC solar array in Stamford, Vermont providing Healthy Living Market & Café with significant savings annually in net metering credits. Sixty-six towns across Vermont now host Green Lantern arrays adding nearly 40 megawatts (MW) of in-state, renewable power to Vermont’s grid.



Projects constructed under Vermont’s impactful net-metering program directly benefit the school districts, towns, hospitals, and other major employers throughout Vermont who utilize the net metering credits to save significant amounts on electric bills.

Aside from clean energy, these projects also generate lease payments for the property owners, tax payments to the State and town, and contribute to the growing renewable energy sector, which according to state statistics has generated thousands of qualified, high-paying jobs across the state.

The new Stamford array is located on vacant land next to a driving range that abuts the Massachusetts state line. This location, deemed a “preferred site” for solar development in the Town of Stamford’s 2019 Enhanced Energy Plan, was developed in consultation with the Bennington County Regional Commission.

Healthy Living Market & Café of South Burlington, VT is now benefiting from net metering credits from multiple Green Lantern Solar arrays throughout Vermont.

“Healthy Living is thrilled to expand our partnership with Green Lantern Solar, a leader in the solar energy space. Our goal is to be 100% powered by renewables, and this gets us one step closer. We've always been committed to the environment, and with our new Williston store opening this fall it's more important than ever for us to make the right choices when it comes to sustainability,” said Eli Lesser-Goldsmith, Co-Owner and CEO of Healthy Living Market & Café.

Green Lantern’s Director of Development, Ralph Meima said, “We are a homegrown Vermont company and we are happy to be keeping Vermonters employed while advancing Vermont’s renewable energy and climate policies. Partnering with companies like Healthy Living that serve and employ Vermonters fits right in with that.”

Green Lantern Solar is a Waterbury, Vermont-based renewable energy development and construction company with a special emphasis on turn-key commercial solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government entities. The company works with landowners to revitalize and re-develop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites, unproductive farmland, and other challenging real estate. Green Lantern provides a full suite of services: development, financing, construction and operations, maintenance and asset

management.

