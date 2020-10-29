Waltman Rest Area reopens between Shoshoni and Casper

Waltman Rest Area between Shoshoni and Casper has reopened after electrical work was completed inside the rest area facility.

Parking lot improvements at the rest area are part of the current project constructing seven sets of passing lanes between Shoshoni and Casper on US 20/26. The parking lot improvements will be completed next spring. Work at the Waltman Rest Area includes removal of existing pavement surfacing, grading, leveling and repaving of the rest area parking area.

"We will close the rest area again next spring and the contractor will complete work on the rest area parking lot at that time," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Kaia Tharp of Thermopolis.

The $5.8 million project begins east of Moneta (milepost 76) and continues to Waltman (milepost 51.6). Paving of the passing lanes is currently under way.

The new US 20/26 passing lanes are being constructed between mileposts 51.6 to 52.7 (passing lane 1), mileposts 54.8 to 56.0 (passing lane 2), mileposts 57.1 to 58.3 (passing lane 3), mileposts 61.6 to 62.8 (passing lane 4), mileposts 64.9 to 66.4 (passing lane 5), mileposts 68.5 to 69.7 (passing lane 6), and mileposts 74.5 to 76.0 (passing lane 7).

Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell, is the prime contractor on the US 20/26 passing lane project. The contractor was awarded the contract on July 18, 2019, by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.