Topping out ceremony marks major milestone for the Uranium Processing Facility project

With the steel framework complete, crews will now begin to install the roof and metal siding as they work to “dry it in” by early next year. Once completed and fully operational in 2025, the SAB will house chemical recovery and calcination capabilities, and will support waste preparation and decontamination activities for UPF.

“The UPF Project is vital to national security and will help revitalize the infrastructure for Y-12 and NNSA,” said Dale Christenson, UPF Federal Project Director. “The new facility will be the core of the Nation’s nuclear security operations for decades to come.”

UPF is one of the largest investments in Tennessee since the Manhattan Project and one of the largest construction projects across the Nuclear Security Enterprise. The facility will support Y-12’s key missions to maintain the U.S. nuclear deterrent by ensuring the long-term viability, safety, and security of enriched uranium capabilities in the United States.

