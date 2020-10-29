VeriKlick Announces VeriSource for Direct Sourcing with the Power of Candidate Verification

NEWARK, NJ, USA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VeriKlick, a candidate verification and talent management platform, has announced a new direct sourcing solution, VeriSource, an expert managed candidate sourcing tool.

VeriSource is the hands-off solution for companies across the nation for getting top talent, helping to contact, verify, and hire the right person in one ecosystem with automated tasks to verify resumes sourced from a vendor network. The solution offers direct sourcing and private talent pools for temporary staffing with the power of automated verification to find the perfect hire. VeriSource does the searching, screening, and verifying so you can spend time interviewing and hiring the best interview-ready candidates.

“Innovation is the key to progress and by far is an ongoing, primary strategic vision,” says Komal Dangi, Chief Executive Officer of VeriKlick, a product of Synkriom. “Our success is primarily based on the success that we can lead others to, and this requires not only structure, but listening to the needs of our customers. By doing this, we can gauge what we can do to meet those needs.”

VeriSource is the only direct sourcing program available with checks and balances, and in conjunction with VeriKlick’s verification and talent management platform, can be integrated with your company’ digital ecosystem, featuring direct sourcing with prescreening capabilities powered by AI/ML and voice biometrics.

As the market for contingent workforce management grows, VeriKlick meets the demand with innovation.

Dangi asserts, “We filter fake and junk applications and resumes to enhance recruitment ROI. With our product, you’ll drive down costs with effective screening and process optimization. Our seal of endorsement for top talent comes with the creation of fool-proof layers on all your searches and selections.”

To reach and hire the best job candidates, VeriSource will team with you to meet hiring manager needs. Request a free trial to get started or speak to a talent advisor (732-534-3888) to understand how we could work for you.

About VeriSource

VeriSource is full-service candidate sourcing. The hands-off recruiting solution is powered by industry-leading advisors for finding the perfect hire with an easy-to-use interface that lets you manage the talent acquisition and application process from start finish. Get unlimited access and communication with their talent advisors. Interview-ready candidates are passed on to your hiring managers, thoroughly vetted by VeriKlick. The searching, screening, verifying, and recruiting is done for you so you can spend your time interviewing and hiring. For more information, visit veriklick.com/products/verisource