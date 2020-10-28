Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CABINET APPOINTS INTERIM CHAIRMAN TO LEAD N.E.O.C.

SAMOA, October 28 - GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT; Cabinet has appointed Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo as the Interim Chairman of the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC), until a new CEO has been appointed for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The NEOC leads the government coordination and responses to disasters. Beginning from September last year, the NEOC has been at the forefront of the coordination of national efforts and emergency responses on the measles outbreak, to be followed closely by the global spread of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The NEOC operates apropos requirements of the relevant laws and the National Disaster Management Plan.

Agafili who is Chief Executive of the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet, (MPMC) and Secretary to Cabinet takes over the chairmanship role from Ulu Bismarck Crawley, who resigned recently.

He is also the Chair of the National Security Committee that works closely with the NEOC and all other sectors in the area of security.

