Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts: Forecast Helps Deliver Tax Relief

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following a decision by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, which raised the revenue forecast by $285 million for the current fiscal year FY2020-21, $118 million for FY2021-22, and $307 million for FY2022-23.

“This new forecast is a reflection of the resilience of Nebraskans and the strong economy they have built,” said Gov. Ricketts. “This forecast sets Nebraska up to not only deliver the new property tax relief signed into law this year, but to grow it in the future years.”