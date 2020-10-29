National General Holdings Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National General Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: NGHC) reported third quarter 2020 net income of $102.1 million or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to net income of $63.3 million or $0.54 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 operating earnings (non-GAAP)(1) were $105.2 million or $0.90 per diluted share compared to $68.2 million or $0.59 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights versus Third Quarter 2019*

Gross written premium grew by $57.9 million to $1,374.7 million compared to the prior year’s quarter. Our P&C segment growth of 2.1%, was primarily driven by our personal auto product line; and our A&H domestic segment growth of 23.3%, excluding our previously sold A&H international business.





The overall combined ratio (11,12) was 89.2% compared to 92.5% in the prior year’s quarter, excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets.



– The P&C segment reported a decrease in the combined ratio to 92.4% from 97.0% in the prior year’s quarter driven by continued strong underwriting and lower claims frequency. The P&C combined ratio includes prior year unfavorable loss development of $0.9 million compared to $14.9 million unfavorable loss development in the prior year’s quarter, and $87.1 million of pre-tax catastrophe losses related to weather-related events compared to $11.5 million of catastrophe losses in the prior year’s quarter.



– The A&H segment reported an increase in the combined ratio to 71.8% from 70.2% in the prior year’s quarter driven by the absence of our international business which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2019. The A&H service and fee income increased 39.0%. The A&H combined ratio includes $5.8 million of favorable loss development compared to $18.8 million of favorable loss development in the prior year’s quarter.





Barry Karfunkel, National General’s CEO, stated: “I’m proud of the earnings National General was able to generate during a quarter that was highlighted by many catastrophic weather events. We’re excited with how we’ll be able to leverage our platform across a larger entity once our pending transaction closes. ”

*NOTE: Unless specified otherwise, discussion of our third quarter 2020 and 2019 results do not include financial results from the Reciprocal Exchanges, which are presented within our consolidated financial results within this release but are not included in net income available to NGHC common stockholders.

Overview of Third Quarter 2020 as Compared to Third Quarter 2019

Property & Casualty - Gross written premium grew by 2.1% to $1,178.8 million, net written premium increased by 29.4% to $1,061.4 million, and net earned premium increased by 14.7% to $949.1 million. The P&C net earned premium increase was driven by lower cession to the quota shares, and growth in our personal auto, homeowners, and lender-placed product lines. Service and fee income was $109.8 million compared to $115.6 million in the prior year’s quarter. Excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets, the combined ratio (11,12) was 92.4% with a loss and LAE ratio of 68.9% and an expense ratio (10,12) of 23.5%, versus a prior year combined ratio of 97.0% with a loss and LAE ratio of 75.8% and an expense ratio of 21.2%. The loss and LAE ratio was impacted by pre-tax catastrophe losses of approximately $87.1 million primarily related to weather-related events in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $11.5 million of losses in the third quarter of 2019. Unfavorable loss development was $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 primarily driven by small business auto, compared to unfavorable loss development of $14.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.



Third quarter of 2020 net investment income decreased to $28.0 million, compared to $33.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Total investments and cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) were $5.4 billion as of September 30, 2020. Unrealized gains on investments, included in accumulated other comprehensive income, increased to a $195.0 million gain at September 30, 2020, from a $74.5 million gain at December 31, 2019, primarily due to market improvement.

Interest expense was $11.3 million, down from $12.9 million in the prior year’s quarter. Debt was $679.4 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $686.0 million at December 31, 2019.

The third quarter of 2020 provision for income taxes was $26.7 million and the effective tax rate for the quarter was 19.5% compared with income taxes of $19.3 million and an effective rate of 21.3% in the third quarter of 2019.

Stockholders’ equity was $3,103.8 million at September 30, 2020, growth of 17.1% from $2,649.5 million at December 31, 2019. Fully diluted book value per share was $22.74 at September 30, 2020, growth of 19.3% from $19.06 at December 31, 2019. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, fully diluted book value per share was $21.07 at September 30, 2020, growth of 14.4%, from December 31, 2019. Our trailing twelve-month operating return on average equity (ROE)(13) was 19.0% as of September 30, 2020.

Year-to-Date P&C Segment Notable Large Losses Year Quarter Event P&C Notable Large

Losses and LAE

($ millions) P&C Loss and

LAE Ratio

Points* EPS

Impact

After Tax 2020 Q3 Weather-related Events $87.1 9.2% $0.59 2020 Q2 Weather-related Events $35.3 4.2% $0.24 2020 Q1 Weather-related Events $8.1 0.9% $0.06 2019 Q3 Weather-related Events $11.5 1.4% $0.08 2019 Q2 Weather-related Events $18.4 2.2% $0.13 2019 Q1 Winter Weather $12.1 1.6% $0.08

* Loss and LAE ratio points related to P&C net earned premium in quarter the loss event was recorded.

About National General Holdings Corp.

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC), headquartered in New York City, is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. National General traces its roots to 1939, has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best, and provides personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, motorcycle, lender-placed, supplemental health and other niche insurance products.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and “believe” or their variations or similar terminology. There can be no assurance that actual developments will be those anticipated by us. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements as a result of significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, plans and expectations related to our proposed merger with The Allstate Corporation (“Allstate”), including anticipated timing for closing of the merger, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with Allstate, the inability to complete the proposed merger due to the failure to obtain regulatory approval for the proposed merger or the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the proposed merger, the possibility that competing offers will be made, non-receipt of expected payments from insureds or reinsurers, changes in interest rates, a downgrade in the financial strength ratings of our insurance subsidiaries, the potential effect of changes in LIBOR reporting practices, the effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including our investment portfolio, and the national and global economy generally, the effect of the performance of financial markets on our investment portfolio, our ability to accurately underwrite and price our products and to maintain and establish accurate loss reserves, estimates of the fair value of investments, development of claims and the effect on loss reserves, large loss activity including hurricanes and wildfires, the cost and availability of reinsurance coverage, the effects of emerging claim and coverage issues, the effect of unpredictable catastrophic losses, changes in the demand for our products, our degree of success in integrating acquired businesses, the effect of general economic conditions, state and federal legislation, the effects of tax reform, regulations and regulatory investigations into industry practices, risks associated with conducting business outside the United States, developments relating to existing agreements, disruptions to our business relationships with third party vendors or agencies, breaches in data security or other disruptions involving our technology, heightened competition, changes in pricing environments, and changes in asset valuations. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law. Additional information about these risks and uncertainties, as well as others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Income Statement - Third Quarter

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Consolidated NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Consolidated Revenues: Gross written premium $ 1,374,740 $ 98,387 $ 1,473,127 $ 1,316,890 $ 118,267 $ 1,435,157 Net written premium 1,235,765 29,491 1,265,256 967,319 67,285 1,034,604 Net earned premium 1,124,475 54,098 1,178,573 996,521 57,117 1,053,638 Ceding commission income 21,772 8,952 30,724 42,521 15,066 57,587 Service and fee income 198,353 1,628 184,969 (A) 179,293 1,585 161,626 (G) Net investment income 28,019 2,254 28,904 (B) 33,451 2,160 33,740 (H) Net gain (loss) on investments 6,736 13,103 19,839 1,718 (137 ) 1,581 Total revenues $ 1,379,355 $ 80,035 $ 1,443,009 (C) $ 1,253,504 $ 75,791 $ 1,308,172 (I) Expenses: Loss and loss adjustment expense $ 731,722 $ 42,442 $ 774,164 $ 698,064 $ 47,270 $ 745,334 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 252,444 16,201 268,645 193,521 15,569 209,090 General and administrative expenses 247,241 12,382 244,611 (D) 258,583 24,533 263,864 (J) Interest expense 11,292 1,369 11,292 (E) 12,898 1,871 12,898 (K) Total expenses $ 1,242,699 $ 72,394 $ 1,298,712 (F) $ 1,163,066 $ 89,243 $ 1,231,186 (L) Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes $ 136,656 $ 7,641 $ 144,297 $ 90,438 $ (13,452 ) $ 76,986 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 26,687 741 27,428 19,284 (2,537 ) 16,747 Net income (loss) before non-controlling interest and dividends on preferred shares 109,969 6,900 116,869 71,154 (10,915 ) 60,239 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest — 6,900 6,900 — (10,915 ) (10,915 ) Net income before dividends on preferred shares 109,969 — 109,969 71,154 — 71,154 Less: dividends on preferred shares 7,875 — 7,875 7,875 — 7,875 Net income available to common stockholders $ 102,094 $ — $ 102,094 $ 63,279 $ — $ 63,279

NOTES: Consolidated column includes eliminations as follows: (A) $(15,012), (B) $(1,369), (C) $(16,381), (D) $(15,012), (E) $(1,369), (F) $(16,381), (G) $(19,252), (H) $(1,871), (I) $(21,123), (J) $(19,252), (K) $(1,871) and (L) $(21,123).

Income Statement - Year To Date

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Consolidated NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Consolidated Revenues: Gross written premium $ 4,002,606 $ 288,676 $ 4,291,282 $ 3,913,861 $ 344,982 $ 4,258,843 Net written premium 3,347,713 142,054 3,489,767 3,022,206 172,460 3,194,666 Net earned premium 3,152,865 166,481 3,319,346 2,899,041 149,405 3,048,446 Ceding commission income 93,893 33,776 127,669 136,867 50,446 187,313 Service and fee income 581,533 5,121 545,002 (A) 525,730 4,471 476,041 (G) Net investment income 88,289 6,449 90,322 (B) 103,683 6,454 102,316 (H) Net gain (loss) on investments 6,179 11,957 18,136 (2,790 ) (837 ) (3,627 ) Total revenues $ 3,922,759 $ 223,784 $ 4,100,475 (C) $ 3,662,531 $ 209,939 $ 3,810,489 (I) Expenses: Loss and loss adjustment expense $ 1,951,792 $ 114,816 $ 2,066,608 $ 1,988,094 $ 124,584 $ 2,112,678 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 689,467 36,798 726,265 582,805 32,329 615,134 General and administrative expenses 765,438 50,803 774,589 (D) 746,243 67,642 759,725 (J) Interest expense 34,851 4,416 34,851 (E) 38,822 7,821 38,822 (K) Total expenses $ 3,441,548 $ 206,833 $ 3,602,313 (F) $ 3,355,964 $ 232,376 $ 3,526,359 (L) Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes $ 481,211 $ 16,951 $ 498,162 $ 306,567 $ (22,437 ) $ 284,130 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 103,909 2,198 106,107 65,779 (4,285 ) 61,494 Net income (loss) before non-controlling interest and dividends on preferred shares 377,302 14,753 392,055 240,788 (18,152 ) 222,636 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest — 14,753 14,753 — (18,152 ) (18,152 ) Net income before dividends on preferred shares 377,302 — 377,302 240,788 — 240,788 Less: dividends on preferred shares 24,675 — 24,675 24,675 — 24,675 Net income available to common stockholders $ 352,627 $ — $ 352,627 $ 216,113 $ — $ 216,113

NOTES: Consolidated column includes eliminations as follows: (A) $(41,652), (B) $(4,416), (C) $(46,068), (D) $(41,652), (E) $(4,416), (F) $(46,068) (G) $(54,160), (H) $(7,821), (I) $(61,981), (J) $(54,160), (K) $(7,821) and (L) $(61,981).

Earnings and Per Share Data

$ in thousands, except shares and per share data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income available to common stockholders $ 102,094 $ 63,279 $ 352,627 $ 216,113 Basic net income per common share $ 0.90 $ 0.56 $ 3.11 $ 1.91 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.88 $ 0.54 $ 3.04 $ 1.87 Operating earnings attributable to NGHC (non-GAAP)(1) $ 105,174 $ 68,237 $ 368,576 $ 236,093 Basic operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.93 $ 0.60 $ 3.25 $ 2.09 Diluted operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.90 $ 0.59 $ 3.17 $ 2.03 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 0.13 Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding 113,418,411 113,263,367 113,505,785 113,153,121 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 116,666,374 116,138,489 116,231,852 116,087,524 Shares outstanding, end of period 113,475,176 113,313,042 Fully diluted shares outstanding, end of period 116,723,139 116,188,164 Book value per share $ 23.39 $ 18.62 Fully diluted book value per share $ 22.74 $ 18.16

Reconciliation of Net Income to Operating Earnings (Non-GAAP)(1)(13)

$ in thousands, except per share data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income available to common stockholders $ 102,094 $ 63,279 $ 352,627 $ 216,113 Add (subtract): Equity in losses of equity method investments 2,635 1,205 6,523 1,408 Net (gain) loss on investments (6,736 ) (1,718 ) (6,179 ) 2,790 Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 4,427 6,788 16,272 21,093 M&A advisory cost 3,573 — 3,573 — Income tax benefit (819 ) (1,317 ) (4,240 ) (5,311 ) Operating earnings attributable to NGHC (non-GAAP)(1) $ 105,174 $ 68,237 $ 368,576 $ 236,093 Operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1): Basic operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.93 $ 0.60 $ 3.25 $ 2.09 Diluted operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.90 $ 0.59 $ 3.17 $ 2.03

Balance Sheet

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Consolidated NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Consolidated Total investments (2) $ 5,119,295 $ 331,076 $ 5,342,799 (A) $ 4,632,960 $ 329,494 $ 4,854,998 (H) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 250,602 741 251,343 163,480 983 164,463 Premiums and other receivables, net 1,528,240 70,076 1,598,316 1,373,089 55,859 1,428,948 Reinsurance balances 1,515,120 230,692 1,745,812 1,745,036 225,019 1,970,055 Intangible assets, net 342,884 3,090 345,974 362,598 3,225 365,823 Goodwill 179,328 — 179,328 179,328 — 179,328 Other (3) 775,595 24,216 760,684 (B) 798,675 29,070 792,919 (I) Total assets $ 9,711,064 $ 659,891 $ 10,224,256 (C) $ 9,255,166 $ 643,650 $ 9,756,534 (J) LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Unpaid loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 2,688,969 $ 208,496 $ 2,897,465 $ 2,680,628 $ 205,786 $ 2,886,414 Unearned premiums and other revenue 2,117,887 219,582 2,337,469 2,059,688 252,553 2,312,241 Reinsurance payable 350,717 51,711 402,428 527,155 35,689 562,844 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 412,540 46,731 420,144 (D) 306,869 43,323 315,366 (K) Debt 679,436 107,572 679,436 (E) 686,006 107,456 686,006 (L) Other 357,745 44,004 401,749 345,366 30,803 376,169 Total liabilities $ 6,607,294 $ 678,096 $ 7,138,691 (F) $ 6,605,712 $ 675,610 $ 7,139,040 (M) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock (4) $ 450,000 $ — $ 450,000 $ 450,000 $ — $ 450,000 Common stock (5) 1,139 — 1,139 1,134 — 1,134 Treasury stock, at cost (6) (8,482 ) — (8,482 ) — — — Additional paid-in capital 1,073,288 — 1,073,288 1,065,634 — 1,065,634 Accumulated other comprehensive income 194,953 — 194,953 74,548 — 74,548 Retained earnings 1,392,872 — 1,392,872 1,058,138 — 1,058,138 Total National General Holdings Corp. stockholders’ equity 3,103,770 — 3,103,770 2,649,454 — 2,649,454 Noncontrolling interest — (18,205 ) (18,205 ) — (31,960 ) (31,960 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 3,103,770 $ (18,205 ) $ 3,085,565 $ 2,649,454 $ (31,960 ) $ 2,617,494 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,711,064 $ 659,891 $ 10,224,256 (G) $ 9,255,166 $ 643,650 $ 9,756,534 (N)

NOTES: Consolidated column includes eliminations as follows: (A) $(107,572), (B) $(39,127), (C) $(146,699), (D) $(39,127), (E) $(107,572), (F) $(146,699), (G) $(146,699) (H) $(107,456), (I) $(34,826), (J) $(142,282), (K) $(34,826), (L) $(107,456), (M) $(142,282) and (N) $(142,282).

Segment Information - Third Quarter

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Gross written premium $ 1,178,803 $ 195,937 $ 1,374,740 $ 98,387 $ 1,154,335 $ 162,555 $ 1,316,890 $ 118,267 Net written premium 1,061,435 174,330 1,235,765 29,491 819,970 147,349 967,319 67,285 Net earned premium 949,071 175,404 1,124,475 54,098 827,618 168,903 996,521 57,117 Ceding commission income 21,567 205 21,772 8,952 40,260 2,261 42,521 15,066 Service and fee income 109,756 88,597 198,353 1,628 115,557 63,736 179,293 1,585 Total underwriting revenues $ 1,080,394 $ 264,206 $ 1,344,600 $ 64,678 $ 983,435 $ 234,900 $ 1,218,335 $ 73,768 Loss and loss adjustment expense (A) 653,774 77,948 731,722 42,442 627,452 70,612 698,064 47,270 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 173,166 79,278 252,444 16,201 146,307 47,214 193,521 15,569 General and administrative expenses (B) 184,776 58,892 243,668 12,382 190,286 68,297 258,583 24,533 Total underwriting expenses $ 1,011,716 $ 216,118 $ 1,227,834 $ 71,025 $ 964,045 $ 186,123 $ 1,150,168 $ 87,372 Underwriting income (loss) 68,678 48,088 116,766 (6,347 ) 19,390 48,777 68,167 (13,604 ) Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 3,140 1,287 4,427 33 5,257 1,531 6,788 18 Underwriting income (loss) before amortization and impairment $ 71,818 $ 49,375 $ 121,193 $ (6,314 ) $ 24,647 $ 50,308 $ 74,955 $ (13,586 ) Underwriting ratios Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (7) 68.9 % 44.4 % 65.1 % 78.5 % 75.8 % 41.8 % 70.1 % 82.8 % Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 23.9 % 28.1 % 24.5 % 33.3 % 21.8 % 29.3 % 23.1 % 41.1 % Combined ratio (Non-GAAP) (9) 92.8 % 72.5 % 89.6 % 111.8 % 97.6 % 71.1 % 93.2 % 123.9 % Underwriting ratios (before amortization and impairment) Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (7) 68.9 % 44.4 % 65.1 % 78.5 % 75.8 % 41.8 % 70.1 % 82.8 % Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (10) 23.5 % 27.4 % 24.1 % 33.2 % 21.2 % 28.4 % 22.4 % 41.0 % Combined ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (11) 92.4 % 71.8 % 89.2 % 111.7 % 97.0 % 70.2 % 92.5 % 123.8 %

(A) Loss and loss adjustment expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020, included $934 of unfavorable loss development on prior accident year loss and loss adjustment expense reserves in the P&C segment, and $5,827 of favorable loss development in the A&H segment, versus $14,909 of unfavorable loss development in the P&C segment, and $18,788 of favorable loss development in the A&H segment for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

(B) General and administrative expenses includes expenses allocated to segments only.

Segment Information - Year To Date

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Gross written premium $ 3,429,987 $ 572,619 $ 4,002,606 $ 288,676 $ 3,321,090 $ 592,771 $ 3,913,861 $ 344,982 Net written premium 2,836,955 510,758 3,347,713 142,054 2,521,969 500,237 3,022,206 172,460 Net earned premium 2,643,958 508,907 3,152,865 166,481 2,402,509 496,532 2,899,041 149,405 Ceding commission income 92,657 1,236 93,893 33,776 128,087 8,780 136,867 50,446 Service and fee income 332,344 249,189 581,533 5,121 348,045 177,685 525,730 4,471 Total underwriting revenues $ 3,068,959 $ 759,332 $ 3,828,291 $ 205,378 $ 2,878,641 $ 682,997 $ 3,561,638 $ 204,322 Loss and loss adjustment expense (A) 1,725,588 226,204 1,951,792 114,816 1,746,409 241,685 1,988,094 124,584 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 474,824 214,643 689,467 36,798 429,742 153,063 582,805 32,329 General and administrative expenses (B) 585,230 176,635 761,865 50,803 558,016 188,227 746,243 67,642 Total underwriting expenses $ 2,785,642 $ 617,482 $ 3,403,124 $ 202,417 $ 2,734,167 $ 582,975 $ 3,317,142 $ 224,555 Underwriting income (loss) 283,317 141,850 425,167 2,961 144,474 100,022 244,496 (20,233 ) Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 12,368 3,904 16,272 93 16,154 4,939 21,093 41 Underwriting income (loss) before amortization and impairment $ 295,685 $ 145,754 $ 441,439 $ 3,054 $ 160,628 $ 104,961 $ 265,589 $ (20,192 ) Underwriting ratios Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (7) 65.3 % 44.4 % 61.9 % 69.0 % 72.7 % 48.7 % 68.6 % 83.4 % Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 24.0 % 27.7 % 24.6 % 29.3 % 21.3 % 31.2 % 23.0 % 30.2 % Combined ratio (Non-GAAP) (9) 89.3 % 72.1 % 86.5 % 98.3 % 94.0 % 79.9 % 91.6 % 113.6 % Underwriting ratios (before amortization and impairment) Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (7) 65.3 % 44.4 % 61.9 % 69.0 % 72.7 % 48.7 % 68.6 % 83.4 % Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (10) 23.6 % 26.9 % 24.1 % 29.2 % 20.6 % 30.2 % 22.3 % 30.1 % Combined ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (11) 88.9 % 71.3 % 86.0 % 98.2 % 93.3 % 78.9 % 90.9 % 113.5 %

(A) Loss and loss adjustment expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, included $13,989 of unfavorable loss development on prior accident year loss and loss adjustment expense reserves in the P&C segment, and $22,065 of favorable loss development in the A&H segment, versus $19,791 of unfavorable loss development in the P&C segment, and $37,775 of favorable loss development in the A&H segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

(B) General and administrative expenses includes expenses allocated to segments only.

Reconciliation of Operating Expense Ratio (Non-GAAP)(8,10,12)

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Total underwriting expenses $ 1,011,716 $ 216,118 $ 1,227,834 $ 71,025 $ 964,045 $ 186,123 $ 1,150,168 $ 87,372 Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense 653,774 77,948 731,722 42,442 627,452 70,612 698,064 47,270 Less: Ceding commission income 21,567 205 21,772 8,952 40,260 2,261 42,521 15,066 Less: Service and fee income 109,756 88,597 198,353 1,628 115,557 63,736 179,293 1,585 Operating expense (Non-GAAP) (8) 226,619 49,368 275,987 18,003 180,776 49,514 230,290 23,451 Net earned premium $ 949,071 $ 175,404 $ 1,124,475 $ 54,098 $ 827,618 $ 168,903 $ 996,521 $ 57,117 Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 23.9 % 28.1 % 24.5 % 33.3 % 21.8 % 29.3 % 23.1 % 41.1 % Total underwriting expenses $ 1,011,716 $ 216,118 $ 1,227,834 $ 71,025 $ 964,045 $ 186,123 $ 1,150,168 $ 87,372 Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense 653,774 77,948 731,722 42,442 627,452 70,612 698,064 47,270 Less: Ceding commission income 21,567 205 21,772 8,952 40,260 2,261 42,521 15,066 Less: Service and fee income 109,756 88,597 198,353 1,628 115,557 63,736 179,293 1,585 Less: Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 3,140 1,287 4,427 33 5,257 1,531 6,788 18 Operating expense before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (10) 223,479 48,081 271,560 17,970 175,519 47,983 223,502 23,433 Net earned premium $ 949,071 $ 175,404 $ 1,124,475 $ 54,098 $ 827,618 $ 168,903 $ 996,521 $ 57,117 Operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (10) 23.5 % 27.4 % 24.1 % 33.2 % 21.2 % 28.4 % 22.4 % 41.0 %

Reconciliation of Operating Expense Ratio (Non-GAAP)(8,10,12)

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Total underwriting expenses $ 2,785,642 $ 617,482 $ 3,403,124 $ 202,417 $ 2,734,167 $ 582,975 $ 3,317,142 $ 224,555 Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense 1,725,588 226,204 1,951,792 114,816 1,746,409 241,685 1,988,094 124,584 Less: Ceding commission income 92,657 1,236 93,893 33,776 128,087 8,780 136,867 50,446 Less: Service and fee income 332,344 249,189 581,533 5,121 348,045 177,685 525,730 4,471 Operating expense (Non-GAAP) (8) 635,053 140,853 775,906 48,704 511,626 154,825 666,451 45,054 Net earned premium $ 2,643,958 $ 508,907 $ 3,152,865 $ 166,481 $ 2,402,509 $ 496,532 $ 2,899,041 $ 149,405 Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 24.0 % 27.7 % 24.6 % 29.3 % 21.3 % 31.2 % 23.0 % 30.2 % Total underwriting expenses $ 2,785,642 $ 617,482 $ 3,403,124 $ 202,417 $ 2,734,167 $ 582,975 $ 3,317,142 $ 224,555 Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense 1,725,588 226,204 1,951,792 114,816 1,746,409 241,685 1,988,094 124,584 Less: Ceding commission income 92,657 1,236 93,893 33,776 128,087 8,780 136,867 50,446 Less: Service and fee income 332,344 249,189 581,533 5,121 348,045 177,685 525,730 4,471 Less: Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 12,368 3,904 16,272 93 16,154 4,939 21,093 41 Operating expense before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (10) 622,685 136,949 759,634 48,611 495,472 149,886 645,358 45,013 Net earned premium $ 2,643,958 $ 508,907 $ 3,152,865 $ 166,481 $ 2,402,509 $ 496,532 $ 2,899,041 $ 149,405 Operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (10) 23.6 % 26.9 % 24.1 % 29.2 % 20.6 % 30.2 % 22.3 % 30.1 %



Premiums by Product Line

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Gross Written Premium Net Written Premium Net Earned Premium 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Property & Casualty Personal Auto $ 741,306 $ 705,709 5.0 % $ 650,889 $ 560,032 16.2 % $ 632,781 $ 568,346 11.3 % Homeowners 210,721 201,977 4.3 % 217,960 82,601 163.9 % 130,278 86,525 50.6 % RV/Packaged 59,191 55,631 6.4 % 57,834 52,283 10.6 % 52,126 51,023 2.2 % Small Business Auto 62,159 76,987 (19.3 )% 47,556 56,615 (16.0 )% 53,158 62,265 (14.6 )% Lender-placed insurance 96,327 97,468 (1.2 )% 82,599 61,579 34.1 % 77,441 56,599 36.8 % Other 9,099 16,563 (45.1 )% 4,597 6,860 (33.0 )% 3,287 2,860 14.9 % Total Premium $ 1,178,803 $ 1,154,335 2.1 % $ 1,061,435 $ 819,970 29.4 % $ 949,071 $ 827,618 14.7 % Accident & Health Group 89,852 73,223 22.7 % 70,672 59,001 19.8 % 70,670 59,009 19.8 % Individual 106,085 85,728 23.7 % 103,658 85,541 21.2 % 104,734 85,971 21.8 % Total Premium Domestic $ 195,937 $ 158,951 23.3 % $ 174,330 $ 144,542 20.6 % $ 175,404 $ 144,980 21.0 % International — 3,604 (100.0 )% — 2,807 (100.0 )% — 23,923 (100.0 )% Total National General $ 1,374,740 $ 1,316,890 4.4 % $ 1,235,765 $ 967,319 27.8 % $ 1,124,475 $ 996,521 12.8 % Total National General (A) $ 1,374,740 $ 1,313,286 4.7 % $ 1,235,765 $ 964,512 28.1 % $ 1,124,475 $ 972,598 15.6 % Reciprocal Exchanges Personal Auto $ 33,561 $ 39,166 (14.3 )% $ 10,323 $ 67,154 (84.6 )% $ 24,654 $ 33,953 (27.4 )% Homeowners 63,935 78,079 (18.1 )% 18,166 (2,047 ) (987.4 )% 28,963 22,759 27.3 % Other 891 1,022 (12.8 )% 1,002 2,178 (54.0 )% 481 405 18.8 % Total Premium $ 98,387 $ 118,267 (16.8 )% $ 29,491 $ 67,285 (56.2 )% $ 54,098 $ 57,117 (5.3 )% Consolidated Total $ 1,473,127 $ 1,435,157 2.6 % $ 1,265,256 $ 1,034,604 22.3 % $ 1,178,573 $ 1,053,638 11.9 %

(A) Excludes A&H international product line which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Premiums by Product Line

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, Gross Written Premium Net Written Premium Net Earned Premium 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Property & Casualty Personal Auto $ 2,148,730 $ 2,083,702 3.1 % $ 1,886,438 $ 1,730,904 9.0 % $ 1,773,831 $ 1,621,734 9.4 % Homeowners 581,185 544,056 6.8 % 390,760 276,250 41.5 % 321,129 272,591 17.8 % RV/Packaged 170,120 168,796 0.8 % 165,694 162,047 2.3 % 148,374 150,739 (1.6 )% Small Business Auto 195,628 246,694 (20.7 )% 152,584 196,221 (22.2 )% 166,316 189,957 (12.4 )% Lender-placed insurance 295,693 232,265 27.3 % 224,742 140,863 59.5 % 218,210 158,595 37.6 % Other 38,631 45,577 (15.2 )% 16,737 15,684 6.7 % 16,098 8,893 81.0 % Total Premium $ 3,429,987 $ 3,321,090 3.3 % $ 2,836,955 $ 2,521,969 12.5 % $ 2,643,958 $ 2,402,509 10.0 % Accident & Health Group 266,857 213,197 25.2 % 209,360 170,911 22.5 % 209,372 170,921 22.5 % Individual 305,762 252,719 21.0 % 301,398 252,316 19.5 % 299,535 252,122 18.8 % Total Premium Domestic $ 572,619 $ 465,916 22.9 % $ 510,758 $ 423,227 20.7 % $ 508,907 $ 423,043 20.3 % International — 126,855 (100.0 )% — 77,010 (100.0 )% — 73,489 (100.0 )% Total National General $ 4,002,606 $ 3,913,861 2.3 % $ 3,347,713 $ 3,022,206 10.8 % $ 3,152,865 $ 2,899,041 8.8 % Total National General (A) $ 4,002,606 $ 3,787,006 5.7 % $ 3,347,713 $ 2,945,196 13.7 % $ 3,152,865 $ 2,825,552 11.6 % Reciprocal Exchanges Personal Auto $ 102,752 $ 120,012 (14.4 )% $ 73,678 $ 101,460 (27.4 )% $ 89,291 $ 65,907 35.5 % Homeowners 183,331 222,019 (17.4 )% 66,758 68,180 (2.1 )% 76,037 82,475 (7.8 )% Other 2,593 2,951 (12.1 )% 1,618 2,820 (42.6 )% 1,153 1,023 12.7 % Total Premium $ 288,676 $ 344,982 (16.3 )% $ 142,054 $ 172,460 (17.6 )% $ 166,481 $ 149,405 11.4 % Consolidated Total $ 4,291,282 $ 4,258,843 0.8 % $ 3,489,767 $ 3,194,666 9.2 % $ 3,319,346 $ 3,048,446 8.9 %

(A) Excludes A&H international product line which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fee Income

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Property & Casualty Service and Fee Income $ 109,756 $ 115,557 (5.0 )% $ 332,344 $ 348,045 (4.5 )% Ceding Commission Income 21,567 40,260 (46.4 )% 92,657 128,087 (27.7 )% Property & Casualty $ 131,323 $ 155,817 (15.7 )% $ 425,001 $ 476,132 (10.7 )% Accident & Health Service and Fee Income Group $ 44,306 $ 34,848 27.1 % $ 128,029 $ 98,084 30.5 % Individual 2,379 2,128 11.8 % 6,861 5,506 24.6 % Medicare Sales 10,032 5,610 78.8 % 32,822 17,870 83.7 % Third Party Fee 31,881 21,150 50.7 % 81,478 56,225 44.9 % Total Service and Fee Income 88,598 63,736 39.0 % 249,190 177,685 40.2 % Ceding Commission Income 205 2,261 (90.9 )% 1,236 8,780 (85.9 )% Accident and Health $ 88,803 $ 65,997 34.6 % $ 250,426 $ 186,465 34.3 % Total National General $ 220,126 $ 221,814 (0.8 )% $ 675,427 $ 662,597 1.9 % Reciprocal Exchanges Service and Fee Income $ 1,628 $ 1,585 2.7 % $ 5,121 $ 4,471 14.5 % Ceding Commission Income 8,952 15,066 (40.6 )% 33,776 50,446 (33.0 )% Reciprocal Exchanges $ 10,580 $ 16,651 (36.5 )% $ 38,897 $ 54,917 (29.2 )% Consolidated Total (A) $ 215,694 $ 219,213 (1.6 )% $ 672,672 $ 663,354 1.4 %

NOTES: (A) Consolidated Total includes eliminations between National General and the Reciprocal Exchanges in Service and Fee Income of $(15,012) and $(19,252) in the three months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, respectively, and $(41,652) and $(54,160) in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, respectively.

Additional Disclosures



(1) References to operating earnings and basic and diluted operating earnings per share (“EPS”) are non-GAAP financial measures defined by the Company as net income/loss and basic and diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax net gain or loss on investments (including credit loss on investments in debt securities and foreign exchange gain or loss), earnings or losses of equity method investments (related parties), deferred tax asset impairment, non-cash impairment of goodwill and non-cash amortization of intangible assets, and any significant non-recurring or infrequent items that may not be indicative of ongoing operations. The Company believes operating earnings and basic and diluted operating EPS are relevant measures of the Company’s profitability because operating earnings and basic and diluted operating EPS contain the components of net income upon which the Company’s management has the most influence and excludes factors outside management’s direct control and non-recurring items. Other companies may calculate these measures differently, and therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by National General. Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table within this release for the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(2) Total investments includes $231,593 and $238,841 from related parties at September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

(3) Other includes $1,210 and $2,391 from related parties at September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

(4) Preferred stock: $0.01 par value - authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,565,120 shares - September 30, 2020; authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,565,120 shares - December 31, 2019.

(5) Common stock: $0.01 par value - authorized 150,000,000 shares, issued 113,934,259 and outstanding 113,475,176 shares - September 30, 2020; authorized 150,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 113,368,811 shares - December 31, 2019.

(6) Treasury stock, at cost: 459,083 shares - September 30, 2020.

(7) Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (loss ratio) is calculated by dividing loss and loss adjustment expense by net earned premium.

(8) Operating expense ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by dividing operating expense by net earned premium. Operating expense consists of the sum of acquisition and other underwriting costs and general and administrative expenses less ceding commission income and service and fee income and other general and administrative expenses (M&A advisory cost). The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business.

(9) Combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by adding the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio(7) and the operating expense ratio (non-GAAP)(8) together. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s underwriting discipline, efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business, and overall underwriting profit. Management uses operating expense ratio (non-GAAP) and combined ratio (non-GAAP) to evaluate financial performance against historical results and establish targets. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit, while over 100% an underwriting loss.

(10) Operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by dividing the operating expense before amortization and impairment by net earned premium. Operating expense before amortization and impairment consists of the sum of acquisition and other underwriting costs and general and administrative expenses less ceding commission income, service and fee income and other general and administrative expenses (M&A advisory cost) less non-cash amortization of intangible assets and non-cash impairment of goodwill. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business. Management believes that this measure provides a more useful comparison to the operating expense ratio of other insurance companies involved in fewer acquisitions.

(11) Combined ratio before amortization and impairment is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by adding the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio(7) and the operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (non-GAAP)(10) together. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s underwriting discipline, efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business, and overall underwriting profit. Management believes that this measure of underwriting profitability provides a more useful comparison to the combined ratio of other insurance companies involved in fewer acquisitions. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit, while over 100% an underwriting loss.

(12) Combined ratio (non-GAAP), operating expense ratio (non-GAAP), combined ratio before amortization and impairment (non-GAAP) and operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (non-GAAP) are considered non-GAAP financial measures under applicable SEC rules. Other companies may calculate these ratios differently, and therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by National General. Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table within this release for the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(13) Trailing twelve month operating return on average equity is the ratio of the previous twelve months operating earnings (non-GAAP) to average shareholders’ equity for the same twelve-month period. Average shareholders’ equity is the sum of the shareholders’ equity excluding preferred stock at the beginning and end of the period divided by two. In the opinion of the Company’s management this ratio is an important indicator of how well management creates value for its shareholders through its operating activities and capital management. Other companies may calculate these measures differently, and therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by National General. Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table within this release for the reconciliation of net income to operating earnings, which is the Non-GAAP component of the operating return on average equity.

(14) Combined ratio excluding losses from various weather-related events, is calculated by taking the combined ratio as defined in Note 11, and adjusting it to exclude the total net losses of $87.1 million and $11.5 million from these events for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, respectively. The Company believes this measure enhances investors’ understanding of our results by eliminating what we believe are volatile and unusual events.

Year Combined Ratio (11) Impact of Weather-

related Events Combined Ratio

Excluding Weather-

related Events (14) 2020 P&C Segment 92.4% 9.2% 83.2% 2020 Overall NGHC 89.2% 7.7% 81.5% 2019 P&C Segment 97.0% 1.4% 95.6% 2019 Overall NGHC 92.5% 1.2% 91.3%

(15) Our products in the P&C segment include personal auto, homeowners, RV/Packaged, small business auto, lender-placed insurance and other products. The personal auto product includes policies for standard, preferred and nonstandard automobile insurance. The homeowners product includes multiple-peril policies and personal umbrella coverage to the homeowner. The RV/Packaged product offers policies that include RV automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage and full-time liability coverage. The small business auto product offers policies that include liability and physical damage coverage for light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles. The lender-placed insurance product offers fire, home and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. Our products and revenue in the A&H segment include group, individual and third party fees. The group product includes revenue from our small group self-funded product. The individual product line includes revenue from our supplemental products including short-term medical, accident/AD&D, hospital indemnity, cancer/critical illness, dental and term life insurance. Medicare fees include commission and general agent fees for selling Medicare policies issued by third-party insurance companies as well as revenue from our Medicare Supplement product. Third party fees include commission and general agent fees for selling policies issued by third-party insurance companies, fees generated through selling our technology products to third parties.

