Healthcare Fabrics Market Generated a Revenue of US$ 10.6 Billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach US$ 19.3 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.1%

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Healthcare Fabrics Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



Healthcare fabrics are used to manufacture upholstery, bedsheets, pillow covers, sports jersey, surgical scrubs, etc. Increasing the number of hospitals, ambulatory surgical care units, and clinics are driving the healthcare fabric market demand. Countries such as the U.S., India, and China with massive populations are constructing a large number of hospitals and medical care units strengthening the demand for healthcare fabrics. Since the corona outbreak the hotels and institutions have been converted to hospitals to take care of the patients. The conversion of these areas into healthcare centers require high-quality fabric goods to deal with the affected environment fueling the healthcare fabrics market. Rising demand for healthcare fabrics among athletes and sports persons is accelerating the adoption of healthcare fabrics. The leading players operating in the market are focusing on business expansions through strategic partnerships in the form of mergers and acquisitions, which is anticipated to expedite competition in the market.

Rising adoption of smart medical fabrics is anticipated to dominate Healthcare Fabrics consumption in coming years

The global healthcare fabrics market is segmented on the basis of raw material, fabric type, application and geography. Based on raw material, the global healthcare fabrics market is segmented into polypropylene, cotton, polyester, viscose and polyamide. Based on fabric type, the global healthcare fabrics market is segmented into non-woven, woven and knitted. Based on application, the global healthcare fabrics market is segmented into hygiene, dressing, clothing, curtains, blanket & bedding and upholstery. The non-woven of healthcare fabrics in fabric type contributed the largest share of 30.9% to the global Healthcare Fabrics market in terms of volume in 2019 and is anticipated to be a dominating segment throughout the forecast period. Healthcare Fabrics are used to protect patient and medical staff from infection and contamination. Additionally, rising consumption of high quality fabrics in the production of PPE suits is expected to elevate demand across emerging markets, thereby fueling the growth of global healthcare fabrics market.

The nonwoven is anticipated to be the fastest growing application of healthcare fabrics during the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global Healthcare Fabrics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is sub-segmented into the United States, Canada and Rest of North America. Europe is sub-segmented into Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is sub-segmented into China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa is sub-segmented into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. South America is sub-segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

North America held the largest share of the global Healthcare Fabrics market in terms of revenue and volume in 2019. North America contributed majority revenue to the global Healthcare Fabrics market in 2019 owing to rising consumer awareness regarding improved quality of healthcare fabrics. Increasing number of medical staffs during this pandemic era require high quality of fabric scrubs to treat patients without being affected is propelling the healthcare fabric market. Middle East countries are constructing technically advanced medical units creating new opportunities for healthcare fabric market. Asian countries such as India and China are more populated countries and has huge number of corona patients. The government authorities have created new hospitals and arranged camps to treat huge population suffering from COVID-19. These center requires bedsheets, curtains and scrubs that are anti-microbial in nature and can be sterilized easily. Increasing investment in development of fabric with anti-bacterial, anti-viral property is anticipated to drive the growth of Asia Pacific healthcare fabrics market in coming years.

Major players active in the global Healthcare Fabrics market include Paramount Tech Fab Industries, Designtex, Brentano Inc., Arc-Com, Knoll, Inc., Carnegie Fabrics, LLC, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd., Maharam Fabric Corporation, Architex International, and Advanced Fabrics.

