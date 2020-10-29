DOE Releases Final Request for Proposals for Carlsbad Field Office Technical Assistance Contract (CTAC) Acquisition

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued a Final Request for Proposals for the CTAC procurement. The primary objective of this contract is to provide technical assistance in the areas of quality assurance, project management, engineering and technical reviews and assessments, Capital Asset Projects oversight, nuclear safety, WIPP site oversight, administrative and business operations, environmental compliance, industrial hygiene and industrial safety, TRU waste certification, Central Characterization Program, and scientific activities.

The CTAC contract is anticipated to be an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with an estimated contract ceiling of $100M over a 5-year ordering period, which includes the issuance of task orders that shall not exceed five years beyond the end of the contract ordering period. The new contract resulting from this acquisition will replace the current CTAC, held by North Wind Portage, Inc., which is currently set to expire December 3, 2020. DOE expects to exercise an option extending the incumbent contract by up to six months.

This procurement will be a total (100%) small business set aside. The Government does not intend to acquire a commercial item or service using FAR Part 12. The North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code for this requirement is 562910, Environmental Remediation Services, with a size standard of 750 Employees.

All news/announcements, documents, questions/answers and related links will be posted to the following webpage: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/seb/cbfo-tac/. The Final RFP will also be posted to the Fedconnect website at: www.fedconnect.net.

