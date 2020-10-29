Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced a net loss available to common stockholders of $6.0 million, or $(0.10) per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $25.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $29.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, as compared to $65.1 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. The quarter and year to date results were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, through both higher credit losses and increased operating expenses.

Core losses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $266,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, while core earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $48.3 million, or $0.80 per diluted share.

Core losses and earnings are non-GAAP measures that exclude merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, the opening credit loss expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model related to the acquisitions of Two River Bancorp (“Two River”) and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. (“Country Bank”), net unrealized loss on equity investments, non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, and income tax benefit related to change in the New Jersey tax code (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). These non-core operations increased net loss by $5.8 million, net of tax, and decreased net income by $19.2 million, net of tax, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures and impact per period by operation.

Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

  • COVID-19: The Company’s third quarter results were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including an elevated credit loss provision of $35.7 million and an additional $1.7 million in operating expenses. Net charge-offs, excluding $14.2 million related to higher risk commercial loans transferred to held-for-sale, amounted to a modest $748,000.
  • Credit Quality: The Company made a strategic decision to accelerate the resolution of credit losses through the sale of higher risk loans. As part of this strategy, the Company transferred $45.5 million of forbearance loans to held-for-sale at September 30, 2020. Excluding the loans held-for-sale, loans under full forbearance were $209.6 million, or 2.6% of total loans, at October 23, 2020, a significant reduction from a peak for all forbearance requests of almost 20% of total loans.
  • Deposits: Deposits increased by $315.5 million, of which $79.0 million were non-interest bearing deposits. The total cost of deposits decreased to 0.49% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • Capital: The Company continues to maintain strong capital levels with tangible stockholders’ equity of $935.7 million for a tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets ratio of 8.41%.
  • Sale of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans: The Company made a strategic decision to sell $298 million in PPP loans to improve operational efficiency and continue the Company’s efforts to focus on the core business. The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “The ongoing global pandemic has created significant challenges for individuals and businesses. In an effort to maintain a sharp focus on helping our borrowers rebuild the economy, we chose to accelerate efforts to address our highest risk loans by liquidating $67.5 million of those assets, thereby reducing the time and effort required to manage non-performing loans. As of the end of the quarter, we have also substantially strengthened our allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans held-for-investment. While our quarterly results were disappointing, our disciplined actions and continued sound risk management have set the stage for improved results in future quarters.” Mr. Maher added, “Our focus remains firmly on the strong potential for business, and includes a variety of growth initiatives as well as proactive capital management.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its ninety-fifth consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.17 per share will be paid on November 20, 2020 to common stockholders of record on November 9, 2020. The Board previously declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depository share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on November 16, 2020 to preferred stockholders of record on October 30, 2020.

Results of Operations
On January 31, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Capital Bank of New Jersey (“Capital Bank”) and its results of operations are included in the consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, but are excluded from the results of operations for the period from January 1, 2019 to January 31, 2019.

On January 1, 2020, the Company completed its acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank and their respective results of operations from January 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020 are included in the consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, but are not included in the results of operations for the corresponding prior year periods.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $5.8 million, net of tax, and $2.6 million, net of tax, respectively. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $19.2 million, net of tax, and $14.0 million, net of tax, respectively. Core losses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $266,000 and core earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $48.3 million, representing a decrease from core earnings of $27.5 million and $79.1 million for the same prior year periods, respectively. The decrease as compared to the prior periods was largely driven by the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased to $76.8 million and $235.1 million, as compared to $63.4 million and $192.6 million for the same prior year periods, respectively, reflecting an increase in interest-earning assets, partly offset by a reduction in net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets increased by $3.18 billion and $2.68 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The averages for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were favorably impacted by $1.81 billion and $1.80 billion, respectively, of interest-earning assets acquired from Two River and Country Bank and $461.6 million and $277.8 million, respectively, of interest-earning assets from PPP loans. Average loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses, increased by $2.34 billion and $2.26 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The increases attributable to the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $1.60 billion and $1.58 billion, respectively. The net interest margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased to 2.97% and 3.23%, respectively, from 3.55% and 3.66%, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The compression in net interest margin is primarily due to the lower interest rate environment, the origination of low-yielding PPP loans, and the excess balance sheet liquidity which the Company strategically accumulated entering the economic downturn. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.83% and 0.93%, respectively, from 0.98% and 0.95%, respectively, in the corresponding prior year periods. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.49% and 0.58% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to 0.62% and 0.60%, respectively, in the same prior year periods.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $1.9 million as compared to the prior linked quarter, as the net interest margin decreased to 2.97% as compared to 3.24% for the prior linked quarter. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 3.60% from 3.94% in the prior linked quarter, primarily due to increasing balance sheet liquidity and the lower interest rate environment. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.49% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to 0.57% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Provision for Credit Losses
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the credit loss expense was $35.7 million and $55.3 million, respectively, as compared to $305,000 and $1.3 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $9.6 million in the prior linked quarter. Net loan charge-offs were $15.0 million and $15.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to net loan recoveries of $196,000 and net loan charge-offs of $1.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, and net loan recoveries of $232,000 in the prior linked quarter. The three months ended September 30, 2020 included $14.2 million of charge-offs related to higher risk commercial loans transferred to held-for-sale. Non-performing loans held-for-investment totaled $29.9 million at September 30, 2020, as compared to $21.0 million at June 30, 2020 and $17.5 million at September 30, 2019. The increase in non-performing loans held-for-investment over the prior linked quarter is primarily due to the addition of one commercial real estate owner-occupied loan relationship totaling $6.3 million.

Credit loss expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was significantly influenced by the decision to sell higher risk commercial loans as well as economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and estimates of how those conditions may impact the Company’s borrowers. COVID-19 related loans under full forbearance (excluding forbearance loans held-for-sale) decreased to $209.6 million, or 2.6% of total loans at October 23, 2020 as compared to a peak for all forbearance requests of almost 20% of total loans in mid-2020 as borrowers have returned to monthly payments. The Company continues to proactively address the pandemic’s impact on credit. Due to the U.S. government guarantee on PPP loans, there is no credit allowance on these loans. Refer to exhibits filed with the earnings release on Form 8-K for detailed information on loans under forbearance agreements.

Non-interest Income
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, other income decreased to $8.2 million and increased to $33.3 million, respectively, as compared to $11.5 million and $30.9 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods. Other income for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $3.6 million of net unrealized loss on equity investments.

Excluding the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions, which added $882,000, and the impact of the net unrealized loss on equity investments, the decrease in other income for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the corresponding prior year period, was due to a decrease in fees and service charges of $1.4 million, partly offset by an increase in net gain on sale of loans of $800,000.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, excluding the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions which added $2.3 million, and the impact of the net unrealized loss on equity investments, the increase in other income was due to increases in commercial loan swap income of $4.7 million and net gain on sales of loans of $1.5 million, partly offset by a decrease in fees and service charges of $3.2 million. The waiver of certain fees during the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to suppress deposit fee income for the remainder of the public health crisis.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, other income, excluding net unrealized loss on equity investments, increased $325,000 as compared to the prior linked quarter.

Non-interest Expense
Operating expenses increased to $56.8 million and $175.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to $43.4 million and $141.5 million, respectively, in the same prior year periods. Operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $4.0 million and $19.0 million, respectively, of net expenses related to non-core operations. Operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 included $3.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively, of net expenses related to non-core operations. Excluding the impact of non-core operations, the change in operating expenses over the prior year was due to the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions, which added $6.9 million and $23.0 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The remaining increase in operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to operating expenses attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $1.7 million, increases in compensation and benefits expense of $3.0 million and federal deposit insurance expense of $770,000. The increase in operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to operating expenses attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $3.8 million, increases in compensation and benefits expense of $6.3 million, professional fees of $2.3 million, and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) prepayment penalty fee of $924,000, partly offset by decreases in occupancy expense of $1.5 million, and equipment expense of $1.4 million.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, operating expenses, excluding net expenses related to non-core operations, increased $802,000, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The increases were due to operating expenses attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $609,000 and professional fees of $832,000, offset by a decrease in FHLB prepayment penalty fee of $924,000.

Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
The benefit for income taxes was $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and the provision for income taxes was $7.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to provision for income taxes of $6.3 million and $15.6 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The effective tax rate was 34.6% and 19.5% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to 20.2% and 19.3%, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The higher effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is primarily attributable to the net loss recognized during the quarter. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 included the adverse impacts of a New Jersey tax code change and a higher allocation of taxable income to New York due to the acquisition of Country Bank.

Financial Condition
Total assets increased $3.41 billion, to $11.65 billion at September 30, 2020, from $8.25 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily as a result of the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank, which added $2.03 billion to total assets. Cash and due from banks increased $860.3 million, to $980.9 million at September 30, 2020, from $120.5 million at December 31, 2019, due to increased deposits, the Company’s decision to build liquidity during the economic downturn and the cash received from the issuance of subordinated notes and non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock as described below. Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses, increased by $1.74 billion, to $7.94 billion at September 30, 2020, from $6.21 billion at December 31, 2019, due to acquired loans from Two River and Country Bank of $1.56 billion coupled with organic loan growth. Loans held-for-sale increased to $388.8 million at September 30, 2020, of which $298 million were PPP loans. Non-performing loans held-for-sale totaled $67.5 million at September 30, 2020. As part of the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank, the Company’s goodwill balance increased to $500.8 million at September 30, 2020, from $374.6 million at December 31, 2019 and core deposit intangibles increased to $25.2 million, from $15.6 million. Other assets increased by $55.1 million to $224.6 million at September 30, 2020, from $169.5 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to the increase in swap positions.

Deposits increased $2.95 billion, to $9.28 billion at September 30, 2020, from $6.33 billion at December 31, 2019, due to acquired deposits from Two River and Country Bank of $1.59 billion and organic deposit growth of $1.4 billion. The loan-to-deposit ratio at September 30, 2020 was 86.2%, as compared to 98.2% at December 31, 2019. The deposit growth funded a decrease in FHLB advances of $175.8 million to $343.5 million at September 30, 2020, from $519.3 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in other borrowings of $150.1 million to $246.9 million at September 30, 2020, from $96.8 million at December 31, 2019, primarily resulted from the May 2020 issuance of $125.0 million in subordinated notes at an initial rate of 5.25% and a stated maturity of May 15, 2030. Other liabilities increased $90.4 million to $153.0 million at September 30, 2020, from $62.6 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to the increase in swap positions.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.46 billion at September 30, 2020, as compared to $1.15 billion at December 31, 2019. The acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank added $261.4 million to stockholders’ equity. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company raised $55.7 million from the issuance of 7.0% fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, with a par value of $0.01 and a liquidation price of $1,000 per share. Under the Company’s stock repurchase program, there were 2,019,145 shares available for repurchase at September 30, 2020. The Company suspended its repurchase activity on February 28, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 648,851 shares under the repurchase program at a weighted average cost of $22.83.

Asset Quality
The Company’s non-performing loans held-for-investment increased to $29.9 million at September 30, 2020, as compared to $17.8 million at December 31, 2019. Non-performing loans do not include $56.4 million of purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans acquired in the Two River, Country Bank, Capital Bank, Sun Bancorp, Inc. (“Sun”), Ocean Shore Holding Co. (“Ocean Shore”), Cape Bancorp, Inc. (“Cape”), and Colonial American Bank (“Colonial American”) acquisitions (“Acquisition Transactions”). The Company’s other real estate owned totaled $106,000 at September 30, 2020, as compared to $264,000 at December 31, 2019.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 0.70% of total loans at September 30, 2020 as compared to 0.27% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses does not reflect the net unamortized credit mark of $31.6 million. The allowance for credit losses plus the unamortized credit mark amounted to $88.0 million, or 1.10% of loans held-for-investment. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans held-for-investment was 188.5% at September 30, 2020, as compared to 94.4% at December 31, 2019.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental Non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to Non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Conference Call
As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (888) 338-7143. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529, Replay Conference Number 10148569 from one hour after the end of the call until January 28, 2021. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $11.7 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City.  OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s press releases are available by visiting us at www.oceanfirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
        
In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers, changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
Assets                
Cash and due from banks   $ 980,870     $ 721,049     $ 120,544     $ 140,901  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value   169,634     153,239     150,960     127,308  
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,393 at September 30, 2020 and $2,446 at June 30, 2020 (estimated fair value of $902,418 at September 30, 2020, $895,897 at June 30, 2020, $777,290 at December 31, 2019 and $826,964 at September 30, 2019)   871,688     867,959     768,873     819,253  
Equity investments, at estimated fair value   63,846     13,830     10,136     10,145  
Restricted equity investments, at cost   67,505     68,091     62,356     62,095  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $56,350 at September 30, 2020, $38,509 at June 30, 2020, $16,852 at December 31, 2019 and $16,636 at September 30, 2019   7,943,390     8,335,480     6,207,680     6,081,938  
Loans held-for-sale   388,763     21,799         110  
Interest and dividends receivable   40,671     37,811     21,674     21,739  
Other real estate owned   106     248     264     294  
Premises and equipment, net   103,249     100,576     102,691     103,721  
Bank owned life insurance   264,167     262,637     237,411     236,190  
Assets held for sale   6,717     7,828     3,785     5,156  
Goodwill   500,849     501,472     374,632     374,537  
Core deposit intangible   25,194     26,732     15,607     16,605  
Other assets   224,648     226,614     169,532     135,181  
Total assets   $ 11,651,297     $ 11,345,365     $ 8,246,145     $ 8,135,173  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Deposits   $ 9,283,288     $ 8,967,754     $ 6,328,777     $ 6,220,855  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   343,452     343,392     519,260     512,149  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers   142,823     152,821     71,739     65,067  
Other borrowings   246,941     246,840     96,801     96,667  
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance   20,104     19,582     13,884     16,230  
Other liabilities   152,975     138,542     62,565     79,677  
Total liabilities   10,189,583     9,868,931     7,093,026     6,990,645  
Total stockholders’ equity   1,461,714     1,476,434     1,153,119     1,144,528  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 11,651,297     $ 11,345,365     $ 8,246,145     $ 8,135,173  



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

    For the Three Months Ended,   For the Nine Months Ended,
    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
    |-------------------- (Unaudited) --------------------|   |---------- (Unaudited) -----------|
Interest income:                    
Loans   $ 85,933     $ 88,347     $ 69,715     $ 264,224     $ 209,633  
Mortgage-backed securities   3,212     3,593     3,761     10,649     11,748  
Debt securities, equity investments and other   3,817     3,937     3,411     12,173     10,338  
Total interest income   92,962     95,877     76,887     287,046     231,719  
Interest expense:                    
Deposits   11,370     12,305     9,817     37,611     28,218  
Borrowed funds   4,804     4,905     3,678     14,335     10,884  
Total interest expense   16,174     17,210     13,495     51,946     39,102  
Net interest income   76,788     78,667     63,392     235,100     192,617  
Credit loss expense   35,714     9,649     305     55,332     1,281  
Net interest income after credit loss expense   41,074     69,018     63,087     179,768     191,336  
Other income:                    
Bankcard services revenue   3,097     2,741     2,658     8,319     7,622  
Trust and asset management revenue   490     555     557     1,560     1,624  
Fees and service charges   3,732     3,253     4,679     11,858     13,790  
Net gain on sales of loans   1,001     756         1,930     15  
Net (loss) gain on equity investments   (3,576 )   148     89     (3,273 )   330  
Net gain (loss) from other real estate operations   214     (52 )   (108 )   12     (235 )
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,530     1,521     1,431     4,626     4,045  
Commercial loan swap income   1,425     2,489     2,138     7,964     3,223  
Other   266     19     99     310     520  
Total other income   8,179     11,430     11,543     33,306     30,934  
Operating expenses:                    
Compensation and employee benefits   29,012     27,935     21,276     86,832     67,394  
Occupancy   5,270     5,268     4,159     15,814     13,088  
Equipment   1,906     1,982     2,062     5,831     5,944  
Marketing   963     753     562     2,485     2,629  
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments   1,212     1,133     297     3,012     1,931  
Data processing   4,517     4,149     3,398     12,843     10,736  
Check card processing   1,385     1,290     1,639     3,951     4,399  
Professional fees   3,354     2,683     2,580     8,339     5,697  
Other operating expense   3,644     5,262     3,902     12,708     11,153  
Amortization of core deposit intangible   1,538     1,544     1,009     4,660     3,029  
Branch consolidation expense   830     863     1,696     4,287     8,782  
Merger related expenses   3,156     3,070     777     14,753     6,761  
Total operating expenses   56,787     55,932     43,357     175,515     141,543  
(Loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes   (7,534 )   24,516     31,273     37,559     80,727  
(Benefit) provision for income taxes   (2,608 )   5,878     6,302     7,314     15,603  
Net (loss) income   (4,926 )   18,638     24,971     30,245     65,124  
Dividends on preferred shares   1,093             1,093      
Net (loss) income available to common stockholders   $ (6,019 )   $ 18,638     $ 24,971     $ 29,152     $ 65,124  
Basic (loss) earnings per share   $ (0.10 )   $ 0.31     $ 0.50     $ 0.49     $ 1.30  
Diluted (loss) earnings per share   $ (0.10 )   $ 0.31     $ 0.49     $ 0.49     $ 1.28  
Average basic shares outstanding   59,935     59,877     50,491     59,901     50,242  
Average diluted shares outstanding   59,935     59,999     50,966     60,076     50,830  



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE     At
      September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019
Commercial:                      
Commercial and industrial     $ 599,188     $ 910,762     $ 502,760     $ 396,434     $ 406,580  
Commercial real estate - owner - occupied   1,176,529     1,199,742     1,220,983     792,653     787,752  
Commercial real estate - investor   3,453,276     3,449,160     3,331,662     2,296,410     2,232,159  
Total commercial     5,228,993     5,559,664     5,055,405     3,485,497     3,426,491  
Consumer:                      
Residential real estate     2,407,178     2,426,277     2,458,641     2,321,157     2,234,361  
Home equity loans and lines     301,712     320,627     335,624     318,576     330,446  
Other consumer     63,095     71,721     82,920     89,422     98,835  
Total consumer     2,771,985     2,818,625     2,877,185     2,729,155     2,663,642  
Total loans     8,000,978     8,378,289     7,932,590     6,214,652     6,090,133  
Deferred origination (fees) costs, net   (1,238 )   (4,300 )   10,586     9,880     8,441  
Allowance for credit losses     (56,350 )   (38,509 )   (29,635 )   (16,852 )   (16,636 )
Loans receivable, net     $ 7,943,390     $ 8,335,480     $ 7,913,541     $ 6,207,680     $ 6,081,938  
Mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 88,210     $ 101,840     $ 51,399     $ 50,042     $ 54,457  
  At September 30, 2020  Average Yield                    
Loan pipeline (1):                      
Commercial 3.97 %   $ 154,700     $ 169,093     $ 293,820     $ 219,269     $ 126,578  
Residential real estate 3.27     212,107     181,800     223,032     105,396     189,403  
Home equity loans and lines 4.29     10,301     8,282     8,429     3,049     3,757  
Total 3.59 %   $ 377,108     $ 359,175     $ 525,281     $ 327,714     $ 319,738  


  For the Three Months Ended  
  September 30, 2020   June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		 
  Average Yield                      
Loan originations:                        
Commercial 3.64 %   $ 187,747     $ 216,979   (2 ) $ 266,882     $ 264,938     $ 315,405    
Residential real estate 3.29     219,325     242,137     148,675     226,492     156,308    
Home equity loans and lines 4.33     10,966     12,128     10,666     12,961     10,498    
Total 3.47 %   $ 418,038     $ 471,244     $ 426,223     $ 504,391     $ 482,211    
Loans sold     $ 56,722     $ 104,600   (3 ) $ 7,500   (3 ) $ 110     $   (3 )

(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(2) Excludes loans originated through the Paycheck Protection Program of $504 million.
(3) Excludes the sale of under-performing commercial loans of $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, under-performing residential loans of $4.0 million and commercial loans of $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and small business administration loans of $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

DEPOSITS At
  September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019
Type of Account                  
Non-interest-bearing $ 2,240,799     $ 2,161,766     $ 1,783,216     $ 1,377,396     $ 1,406,194  
Interest-bearing checking 3,317,296     3,022,887     2,647,487     2,539,428     2,400,331  
Money market deposit 691,872     680,199     620,145     578,147     593,457  
Savings 1,471,554     1,456,931     1,420,628     898,174     901,168  
Time deposits 1,561,767     1,645,971     1,420,591     935,632     919,705  
  $ 9,283,288     $ 8,967,754     $ 7,892,067     $ 6,328,777     $ 6,220,855  



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019
Non-performing loans held-for-investment:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 586     $ 1,586     $ 207     $ 207     $ 207  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 11,365     4,582     4,219     4,811     4,537  
Commercial real estate - investor 2,978     5,274     3,384     2,917     4,073  
Residential real estate 11,518     6,568     5,920     7,181     5,953  
Home equity loans and lines 3,448     3,034     2,533     2,733     2,683  
Total non-performing loans held-for-investment 29,895     21,044     16,263     17,849     17,453  
Non-performing loans held-for-sale 67,489                  
Other real estate owned 106     248     484     264     294  
Total non-performing assets $ 97,490     $ 21,292     $ 16,747     $ 18,113     $ 17,747  
PCD loans (1) $ 56,422     $ 61,694     $ 59,783     $ 13,265     $ 13,281  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 13,753     $ 13,640     $ 48,905     $ 14,798     $ 19,905  
Troubled debt restructurings:                  
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 9,866
     $ 6,189     $ 6,249     $ 6,566     $ 6,152  
Performing 12,777
     16,365     16,102     18,042     18,977  
    Total troubled debt restructurings $ 22,643     $ 22,554     $ 22,351     $ 24,608     $ 25,129  
Allowance for credit losses $ 56,350     $ 38,509     $ 29,635     $ 16,852     $ 16,636  
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (2) 0.70 %   0.46 %   0.37 %   0.27 %   0.27 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans held-for-investment 188.49     182.99     182.22     94.41     95.32  
Non-performing loans held-for-investment as a percent of total loans receivable 0.37     0.25     0.21     0.29     0.29  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.84     0.19     0.16     0.22     0.22  

(1) PCD loans are not included in non-performing loans held-for-investment or delinquent loans totals.
(2) The loans acquired from Two River, Country Bank, Capital Bank, Sun, Ocean Shore, Cape, and Colonial American were recorded at fair value. The net credit mark on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for credit losses, was $31,617, $35,439, $38,272, $30,260 and $32,768 at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

NET CHARGE-OFFS For the Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2020   June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019
Net (charge-offs) recoveries:                  
Loan charge-offs $ (15,411 )   $ (169 )   $ (1,384 )   $ (445 )   $ (353 )
Recoveries on loans 416     401     230     306     549  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (14,995 ) (1) $ 232     $ (1,154 ) (2) $ (139 )   $ 196  
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
(annualized)		 0.71 %   NM*   0.06 %   0.01 %   NM*
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail:                  
Commercial $ (14,801 )   $ 30     $ 59     $ 163     $ 256  
Residential real estate 314     212     (1,112 )   (61 )   12  
Home equity loans and lines (490 )   (3 )   (36 )   (240 )   (10 )
Other consumer (18 )   (7 )   (65 )   (1 )   (62 )
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (14,995 ) (1) $ 232     $ (1,154 ) (2) $ (139 )   $ 196  

(1) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is $14.2 million relating to loans transferred to held-for-sale.
(2) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is $949 relating to under-performing loans sold.

  *   Not meaningful


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 805,863     $ 236     0.12 %   $ 354,016     $ 115     0.13 %   $ 40,932     $ 264     2.56 %
Securities (1) 1,112,174     6,793     2.43     1,130,779     7,415     2.64     1,039,560     6,908     2.64  
Loans receivable, net (2)                                  
Commercial 5,554,897     58,639     4.20     5,409,238     59,460     4.42     3,350,868     42,104     4.99  
Residential real estate 2,462,513     23,091     3.75     2,507,076     23,870     3.81     2,225,837     21,527     3.87  
Home equity loans and lines 311,802     3,330     4.25     328,144     3,853     4.72     335,691     4,678     5.53  
Other consumer 67,497     873     5.15     76,382     1,164     6.13     104,310     1,406     5.35  
Allowance for credit losses, net of deferred loan fees (45,912 )           (25,218 )           (8,381 )        
Loans receivable, net 8,350,797     85,933     4.09     8,295,622     88,347     4.28     6,008,325     69,715     4.60  
Total interest-earning assets 10,268,834     92,962     3.60     9,780,417     95,877     3.94     7,088,817     76,887     4.30  
Non-interest-earning assets 1,353,135             1,334,169             984,421          
Total assets $ 11,621,969             $ 11,114,586             $ 8,073,238          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 3,289,319     4,627     0.56 %   $ 2,966,631     4,800     0.65 %   $ 2,467,879     $ 4,311     0.69 %
Money market 675,841     571     0.34     652,485     705     0.43     597,896     1,208     0.80  
Savings 1,460,232     296     0.08     1,445,953     414     0.12     905,605     300     0.13  
Time deposits 1,606,632     5,876     1.45     1,623,890     6,386     1.58     920,032     3,998     1.72  
Total 7,032,024     11,370     0.64     6,688,959     12,305     0.74     4,891,412     9,817     0.80  
FHLB advances 343,412     1,470     1.70     476,598     1,946     1.64     394,124     2,208     2.22  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 144,720     174     0.48     131,382     138     0.42     62,296     73     0.46  
Other borrowings 246,903     3,160     5.09     220,948     2,821     5.14     96,578     1,397     5.74  
Total interest-bearing
liabilities		 7,767,059     16,174     0.83     7,517,887     17,210     0.92     5,444,410     13,495     0.98  
Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,209,241             2,018,044             1,396,259          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities 162,987             124,997             88,868          
Total liabilities 10,139,287             9,660,928             6,929,537          
Stockholders’ equity 1,482,682             1,453,658             1,143,701          
Total liabilities and equity $ 11,621,969             $ 11,114,586             $ 8,073,238          
Net interest income     $ 76,788             $ 78,667             $ 63,392      
Net interest rate spread (3)         2.77 %           3.02 %           3.32 %
Net interest margin (4)         2.97 %           3.24 %           3.55 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)         0.49 %           0.57 %           0.62 %


                       
  For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets:                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 409,321     $ 693     0.23 %   $ 62,543     $ 1,103     2.36 %
Securities (1) 1,143,049     22,129     2.59     1,062,366     20,983     2.64  
Loans receivable, net (2)                      
Commercial 5,309,275     177,973     4.48     3,291,189     126,091     5.12  
Residential real estate 2,480,932     71,590     3.85     2,169,611     65,260     4.01  
Home equity loans and lines 326,263     11,253     4.61     345,294     14,041     5.44  
Other consumer 77,085     3,408     5.91     112,162     4,241     5.06  
Allowance for credit losses, net of deferred loan fees (27,186 )           (9,200 )        
Loans receivable, net 8,166,369     264,224     4.32     5,909,056     209,633     4.74  
Total interest-earning assets 9,718,739     287,046     3.95     7,033,965     231,719     4.40  
Non-interest-earning assets 1,306,568             960,709          
Total assets $ 11,025,307             $ 7,994,674          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing checking $ 3,023,093     14,559     0.64 %   $ 2,501,660     12,343     0.66 %
Money market 647,566     2,316     0.48     610,153     3,676     0.81  
Savings 1,436,594     2,266     0.21     908,457     887     0.13  
Time deposits 1,563,449     18,470     1.58     928,903     11,312     1.63  
Total 6,670,702     37,611     0.75     4,949,173     28,218     0.76  
FHLB Advances 483,267     6,239     1.72     379,786     6,367     2.24  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 119,495     408     0.46     63,267     192     0.41  
Other borrowings 195,754     7,688     5.25     98,562     4,325     5.87  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,469,218     51,946     0.93     5,490,788     39,102     0.95  
Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,971,622             1,303,447          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities 133,928             75,988          
Total liabilities 9,574,768             6,870,223          
Stockholders’ equity 1,450,539             1,124,451          
Total liabilities and equity $ 11,025,307             $ 7,994,674          
Net interest income     $ 235,100             $ 192,617      
Net interest rate spread (3)         3.02 %           3.45 %
Net interest margin (4)         3.23 %           3.66 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)         0.58 %           0.60 %

(1) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.
(2) Amount is net of deferred loan fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and estimated allowance for credit losses and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
                     
Selected Financial Condition Data:                    
Total assets   $ 11,651,297     $ 11,345,365     $ 10,489,074     $ 8,246,145     $ 8,135,173  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value   169,634     153,239     153,738     150,960     127,308  
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   871,688     867,959     914,255     768,873     819,253  
Equity investments, at estimated fair value   63,846     13,830     14,409     10,136     10,145  
Restricted equity investments, at cost   67,505     68,091     81,005     62,356     62,095  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses   7,943,390     8,335,480     7,913,541     6,207,680     6,081,938  
Deposits   9,283,288     8,967,754     7,892,067     6,328,777     6,220,855  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   343,452     343,392     825,824     519,260     512,149  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings   389,764     399,661     210,388     168,540     161,734  
Stockholders’ equity   1,461,714     1,476,434     1,409,834     1,153,119     1,144,528  


    For the Three Months Ended,
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Selected Operating Data:                    
Interest income   $ 92,962     $ 95,877     $ 98,207     $ 77,075     $ 76,887  
Interest expense   16,174     17,210     18,562     13,721     13,495  
Net interest income   76,788     78,667     79,645     63,354     63,392  
Credit loss expense   35,714     9,649     9,969     355     305  
Net interest income after credit loss expense   41,074     69,018     69,676     62,999     63,087  
Other income   8,179     11,430     13,697     11,231     11,543  
Operating expenses (excluding branch consolidation and merger related expenses)   52,801     51,999     51,675     43,589     40,884  
Branch consolidation expense   830     863     2,594     268     1,696  
Merger related expenses   3,156     3,070     8,527     3,742     777  
(Loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes   (7,534 )   24,516     20,577     26,631     31,273  
(Benefit) provision for income taxes   (2,608 )   5,878     4,044     3,181     6,302  
Net (loss) income   $ (4,926 )   $ 18,638     $ 16,533     $ 23,450     $ 24,971  
Net (loss) income available to common stockholders   $ (6,019 )   $ 18,638     $ 16,533     $ 23,450     $ 24,971  
Diluted (loss) earnings per share   $ (0.10 )   $ 0.31     $ 0.27     $ 0.47     $ 0.49  
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income   $ 4,364     $ 5,536     $ 5,533     $ 3,501     $ 2,769  


    At or For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1):                    
                     
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets (2)   (0.17 )%   0.67 %   0.64 %   1.14 %   1.23 %
Return on average tangible assets (2) (3)   (0.18 )   0.71     0.68     1.19     1.29  
Return on average stockholders’ equity (2)   (1.32 )   5.16     4.70     8.12     8.66  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3)   (2.05 )   8.10     7.50     12.33     13.18  
Stockholders’ equity to total assets   12.55     13.01     13.44     13.98     14.07  
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (3)   8.41     8.77     8.85     9.71     9.73  
Tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (3)   7.91     8.25     8.85     9.71     9.73  
Net interest rate spread   2.77     3.02     3.29     3.26     3.32  
Net interest margin   2.97     3.24     3.52     3.48     3.55  
Operating expenses to average assets (2)   1.94     2.02     2.44     2.31     2.13  
Efficiency ratio (2) (4)   66.83     62.08     67.28     63.82     57.86  
Loans to deposits   86.19     93.43     100.51     98.20     97.90  


    For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020   2019
Performance Ratios (Annualized):        
Return on average assets (2)   0.37 %   1.09 %
Return on average tangible assets (2) (3)   0.38     1.14  
Return on average stockholders’ equity (2)   2.79     7.74  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3)   4.38     11.83  
Net interest rate spread   3.02     3.45  
Net interest margin   3.23     3.66  
Operating expenses to average assets (2)   2.13     2.37  
Efficiency ratio (2) (4)   65.39     63.32  

(continued)

    At or For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Trust and Asset Management:                    
Wealth assets under administration   $ 232,292     $ 224,042     $ 173,856     $ 195,415     $ 194,137  
Nest Egg   80,472     57,383     43,528     34,865     23,946  
Per Share Data:                    
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17  
Stockholders’ equity per common share at end of  period   24.21     24.47     23.38     22.88     22.57  
Tangible common stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period (3)   14.58     14.79     14.62     15.13     14.86  
Common shares outstanding at end of period   60,378,120     60,343,077     60,311,717     50,405,048     50,700,586  
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period   57,370     57,370              
Number of full-service customer facilities:   62     62     75     56     56  
Quarterly Average Balances                    
Total securities   $ 1,112,174     $ 1,130,779     $ 1,186,535     $ 1,008,461     $ 1,039,560  
Loans receivable, net   8,350,797     8,295,622     7,850,662     6,162,808     6,008,325  
Total interest-earning assets   10,268,834     9,780,417     9,100,923     7,214,764     7,088,817  
Total assets   11,621,969     11,114,586     10,332,809     8,192,177     8,073,238  
Interest-bearing transaction deposits   5,425,392     5,065,069     4,825,193     4,053,226     3,971,380  
Time deposits   1,606,632     1,623,890     1,459,348     931,228     920,032  
Total borrowed funds   735,035     828,928     832,285     577,042     552,998  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,767,059     7,517,887     7,116,826     5,561,496     5,444,410  
Non-interest bearing deposits   2,209,241     2,018,044     1,687,582     1,393,002     1,396,259  
Stockholders’ equity   1,482,682     1,453,658     1,414,924     1,145,665     1,143,701  
Total deposits   9,241,265     8,707,003     7,972,123     6,377,456     6,287,671  
Quarterly Yields                    
Total securities   2.43 %   2.64 %   2.68 %   2.59 %   2.64 %
Loans receivable, net   4.09     4.28     4.61     4.53     4.60  
Total interest-earning assets   3.60     3.94     4.34     4.24     4.30  
Interest-bearing transaction deposits   0.40     0.47     0.64     0.59     0.58  
Time deposits   1.45     1.58     1.71     1.78     1.72  
Borrowed funds   2.60     2.38     2.24     2.41     2.64  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.83     0.92     1.05     0.98     0.98  
Net interest spread   2.77     3.02     3.29     3.26     3.32  
Net interest margin   2.97     3.24     3.52     3.48     3.55  
Total deposits   0.49     0.57     0.70     0.64     0.62  

(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2) Performance ratios for each period include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table under “Supplemental Information” for additional information.
(3) Tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets relating to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common stockholders’ equity also excludes preferred equity.
(4) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Core Earnings:                    
Net (loss) income available to common stockholders (GAAP)   $ (6,019 )   $ 18,638     $ 16,533     $ 23,450     $ 24,971  
Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items:                    
Merger related expenses   3,156     3,070     8,527     3,742     777  
Branch consolidation expenses   830     863     2,594     268     1,696  
Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model           2,447          
Net unrealized loss on equity investments   3,576                  
Non-recurring professional fees               1,274     750  
Income tax benefit related to change in New Jersey tax code               (2,205 )    
Income tax expense on items   (1,809 )   (966 )   (3,121 )   (793 )   (663 )
Core (loss) earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ (266 )   $ 21,605     $ 26,980     $ 25,736     $ 27,531  
Core diluted (loss) earnings per share   $     $ 0.36     $ 0.45     $ 0.51     $ 0.54  
                     
Core Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets   (0.01 )%   0.78 %   1.05 %   1.25 %   1.35 %
Return on average tangible assets   (0.01 )   0.82     1.11     1.31     1.42  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   (0.11 )   9.39     12.25     13.53     14.53  
Efficiency ratio   59.63     57.71     55.36     56.73     53.56  


    For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020   2019
Core Earnings:        
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)   $ 29,152     $ 65,124  
Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items:        
Merger related expenses   14,753     6,761  
Branch consolidation expenses   4,287     8,782  
Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model   2,447      
Net unrealized loss on equity investments   3,576      
Non-recurring professional fees       750  
Compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer       1,256  
Income tax expense on items   $ (5,896 )   $ (3,569 )
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 48,319     $ 79,104  
Core diluted earnings per share   $ 0.80     $ 1.56  
         
Core Ratios (Annualized):        
Return on average assets   0.59 %   1.32 %
Return on average tangible assets   0.61     1.39  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   7.00     14.37  
Efficiency ratio   57.53     55.47  


COMPUTATION OF TOTAL TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TOTAL TANGIBLE ASSETS

    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 1,461,714     $ 1,476,434     $ 1,409,834     $ 1,153,119     $ 1,144,528  
Less:                    
Goodwill   500,849     501,472     500,093     374,632     374,537  
Core deposit intangible   25,194     26,732     28,276     15,607     16,605  
Tangible stockholders’ equity   $ 935,671     $ 948,230     $ 881,465     $ 762,880     $ 753,386  
                     
Total assets   $ 11,651,297     $ 11,345,365     $ 10,489,074     $ 8,246,145     $ 8,135,173  
Less:                    
Goodwill   500,849     501,472     500,093     374,632     374,537  
Core deposit intangible   25,194     26,732     28,276     15,607     16,605  
Tangible assets   $ 11,125,254     $ 10,817,161     $ 9,960,705     $ 7,855,906     $ 7,744,031  
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets   8.41 %   8.77 %   8.85 %   9.71 %   9.73 %

COMPUTATION OF TOTAL TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TOTAL TANGIBLE ASSETS

    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 1,461,714     $ 1,476,434     $ 1,409,834     $ 1,153,119     $ 1,144,528  
Less:                    
Goodwill   500,849     501,472     500,093     374,632     374,537  
Core deposit intangible   25,194     26,732     28,276     15,607     16,605  
Preferred stock   55,544     55,711              
Tangible common stockholders’ equity   $ 880,127     $ 892,519     $ 881,465     $ 762,880     $ 753,386  
                     
Total assets   $ 11,651,297     $ 11,345,365     $ 10,489,074     $ 8,246,145     $ 8,135,173  
Less:                    
Goodwill   500,849     501,472     500,093     374,632     374,537  
Core deposit intangible   25,194     26,732     28,276     15,607     16,605  
Tangible assets   $ 11,125,254     $ 10,817,161     $ 9,960,705     $ 7,855,906     $ 7,744,031  
Tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible assets   7.91 %   8.25 %   8.85 %   9.71 %   9.73 %



ACQUISITION DATE - FAIR VALUE BALANCE SHEET

The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Two River, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands):

  At January 1, 2020
  Two River
Book Value 		  Purchase
Accounting
Adjustments 		  Estimated
Fair Value
Total purchase price:         $ 197,050  
Assets acquired:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,102     $     $ 51,102  
Securities 62,832     1,549     64,381  
Loans 940,885     (813 )   940,072  
Accrued interest receivable 2,382         2,382  
Bank owned life insurance 22,440         22,440  
Deferred tax asset 5,201     (1,623 )   3,578  
Other assets 18,662     (2,706 )   15,956  
Core deposit intangible     12,130     12,130  
Total assets acquired 1,103,504     8,537     1,112,041  
Liabilities assumed:          
Deposits (939,132 )   (2,618 )   (941,750 )
Other liabilities (58,935 )   (71 )   (59,006 )
Total liabilities assumed (998,067 )   (2,689 )   (1,000,756 )
Net assets acquired $ 105,437     $ 5,848     $ 111,285  
Goodwill recorded in the merger         $ 85,765  

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As the Company finalizes its review of the acquired assets and liabilities, certain adjustments to recorded carrying values may be required.

The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Country Bank, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands):

  At January 1, 2020
  Country Bank Book Value   Purchase
Accounting
Adjustments 		  Estimated
Fair Value
Total purchase price:         $ 112,836  
Assets acquired:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,799     $     $ 20,799  
Securities 144,460     39     144,499  
Loans 614,285     4,123     618,408  
Accrued interest receivable 1,779         1,779  
Deferred tax asset (3,254 )   (833 )   (4,087 )
Other assets 10,327     (1,132 )   9,195  
Core deposit intangible     2,117     2,117  
Total assets acquired 788,396     4,314     792,710  
Liabilities assumed:          
Deposits (649,399 )   (3,254 )   (652,653 )
Other liabilities (69,244 )   2,004     (67,240 )
Total liabilities assumed (718,643 )   (1,250 )   (719,893 )
Net assets acquired $ 69,753     $ 3,064     $ 72,817  
Goodwill recorded in the merger         $ 40,019  

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As the Company finalizes its review of the acquired assets and liabilities, certain adjustments to recorded carrying values may be required.


Company Contact:
  
Michael J. Fitzpatrick
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 7506
Email: Mfitzpatrick@oceanfirst.com

