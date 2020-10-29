OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced a net loss available to common stockholders of $6.0 million, or $(0.10) per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $25.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $29.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, as compared to $65.1 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. The quarter and year to date results were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, through both higher credit losses and increased operating expenses.



Core losses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $266,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, while core earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $48.3 million, or $0.80 per diluted share.



Core losses and earnings are non-GAAP measures that exclude merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, the opening credit loss expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model related to the acquisitions of Two River Bancorp (“Two River”) and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. (“Country Bank”), net unrealized loss on equity investments, non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, and income tax benefit related to change in the New Jersey tax code (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). These non-core operations increased net loss by $5.8 million, net of tax, and decreased net income by $19.2 million, net of tax, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures and impact per period by operation.

Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

COVID-19: The Company’s third quarter results were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including an elevated credit loss provision of $35.7 million and an additional $1.7 million in operating expenses. Net charge-offs, excluding $14.2 million related to higher risk commercial loans transferred to held-for-sale, amounted to a modest $748,000.

The Company’s third quarter results were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including an elevated credit loss provision of $35.7 million and an additional $1.7 million in operating expenses. Net charge-offs, excluding $14.2 million related to higher risk commercial loans transferred to held-for-sale, amounted to a modest $748,000. Credit Quality: The Company made a strategic decision to accelerate the resolution of credit losses through the sale of higher risk loans. As part of this strategy, the Company transferred $45.5 million of forbearance loans to held-for-sale at September 30, 2020. Excluding the loans held-for-sale, loans under full forbearance were $209.6 million, or 2.6% of total loans, at October 23, 2020, a significant reduction from a peak for all forbearance requests of almost 20% of total loans.

The Company made a strategic decision to accelerate the resolution of credit losses through the sale of higher risk loans. As part of this strategy, the Company transferred $45.5 million of forbearance loans to held-for-sale at September 30, 2020. Excluding the loans held-for-sale, loans under full forbearance were $209.6 million, or 2.6% of total loans, at October 23, 2020, a significant reduction from a peak for all forbearance requests of almost 20% of total loans. Deposits: Deposits increased by $315.5 million, of which $79.0 million were non-interest bearing deposits. The total cost of deposits decreased to 0.49% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Deposits increased by $315.5 million, of which $79.0 million were non-interest bearing deposits. The total cost of deposits decreased to 0.49% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Capital: The Company continues to maintain strong capital levels with tangible stockholders’ equity of $935.7 million for a tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets ratio of 8.41%.

The Company continues to maintain strong capital levels with tangible stockholders’ equity of $935.7 million for a tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets ratio of 8.41%. Sale of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans: The Company made a strategic decision to sell $298 million in PPP loans to improve operational efficiency and continue the Company’s efforts to focus on the core business. The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “The ongoing global pandemic has created significant challenges for individuals and businesses. In an effort to maintain a sharp focus on helping our borrowers rebuild the economy, we chose to accelerate efforts to address our highest risk loans by liquidating $67.5 million of those assets, thereby reducing the time and effort required to manage non-performing loans. As of the end of the quarter, we have also substantially strengthened our allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans held-for-investment. While our quarterly results were disappointing, our disciplined actions and continued sound risk management have set the stage for improved results in future quarters.” Mr. Maher added, “Our focus remains firmly on the strong potential for business, and includes a variety of growth initiatives as well as proactive capital management.”



The Company’s Board of Directors declared its ninety-fifth consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.17 per share will be paid on November 20, 2020 to common stockholders of record on November 9, 2020. The Board previously declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depository share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on November 16, 2020 to preferred stockholders of record on October 30, 2020.



Results of Operations

On January 31, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Capital Bank of New Jersey (“Capital Bank”) and its results of operations are included in the consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, but are excluded from the results of operations for the period from January 1, 2019 to January 31, 2019.



On January 1, 2020, the Company completed its acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank and their respective results of operations from January 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020 are included in the consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, but are not included in the results of operations for the corresponding prior year periods.



Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $5.8 million, net of tax, and $2.6 million, net of tax, respectively. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $19.2 million, net of tax, and $14.0 million, net of tax, respectively. Core losses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $266,000 and core earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $48.3 million, representing a decrease from core earnings of $27.5 million and $79.1 million for the same prior year periods, respectively. The decrease as compared to the prior periods was largely driven by the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased to $76.8 million and $235.1 million, as compared to $63.4 million and $192.6 million for the same prior year periods, respectively, reflecting an increase in interest-earning assets, partly offset by a reduction in net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets increased by $3.18 billion and $2.68 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The averages for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were favorably impacted by $1.81 billion and $1.80 billion, respectively, of interest-earning assets acquired from Two River and Country Bank and $461.6 million and $277.8 million, respectively, of interest-earning assets from PPP loans. Average loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses, increased by $2.34 billion and $2.26 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The increases attributable to the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $1.60 billion and $1.58 billion, respectively. The net interest margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased to 2.97% and 3.23%, respectively, from 3.55% and 3.66%, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The compression in net interest margin is primarily due to the lower interest rate environment, the origination of low-yielding PPP loans, and the excess balance sheet liquidity which the Company strategically accumulated entering the economic downturn. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.83% and 0.93%, respectively, from 0.98% and 0.95%, respectively, in the corresponding prior year periods. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.49% and 0.58% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to 0.62% and 0.60%, respectively, in the same prior year periods.



Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $1.9 million as compared to the prior linked quarter, as the net interest margin decreased to 2.97% as compared to 3.24% for the prior linked quarter. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 3.60% from 3.94% in the prior linked quarter, primarily due to increasing balance sheet liquidity and the lower interest rate environment. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.49% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to 0.57% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.



Provision for Credit Losses

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the credit loss expense was $35.7 million and $55.3 million, respectively, as compared to $305,000 and $1.3 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $9.6 million in the prior linked quarter. Net loan charge-offs were $15.0 million and $15.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to net loan recoveries of $196,000 and net loan charge-offs of $1.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, and net loan recoveries of $232,000 in the prior linked quarter. The three months ended September 30, 2020 included $14.2 million of charge-offs related to higher risk commercial loans transferred to held-for-sale. Non-performing loans held-for-investment totaled $29.9 million at September 30, 2020, as compared to $21.0 million at June 30, 2020 and $17.5 million at September 30, 2019. The increase in non-performing loans held-for-investment over the prior linked quarter is primarily due to the addition of one commercial real estate owner-occupied loan relationship totaling $6.3 million.



Credit loss expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was significantly influenced by the decision to sell higher risk commercial loans as well as economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and estimates of how those conditions may impact the Company’s borrowers. COVID-19 related loans under full forbearance (excluding forbearance loans held-for-sale) decreased to $209.6 million, or 2.6% of total loans at October 23, 2020 as compared to a peak for all forbearance requests of almost 20% of total loans in mid-2020 as borrowers have returned to monthly payments. The Company continues to proactively address the pandemic’s impact on credit. Due to the U.S. government guarantee on PPP loans, there is no credit allowance on these loans. Refer to exhibits filed with the earnings release on Form 8-K for detailed information on loans under forbearance agreements.



Non-interest Income

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, other income decreased to $8.2 million and increased to $33.3 million, respectively, as compared to $11.5 million and $30.9 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods. Other income for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $3.6 million of net unrealized loss on equity investments.



Excluding the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions, which added $882,000, and the impact of the net unrealized loss on equity investments, the decrease in other income for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the corresponding prior year period, was due to a decrease in fees and service charges of $1.4 million, partly offset by an increase in net gain on sale of loans of $800,000.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, excluding the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions which added $2.3 million, and the impact of the net unrealized loss on equity investments, the increase in other income was due to increases in commercial loan swap income of $4.7 million and net gain on sales of loans of $1.5 million, partly offset by a decrease in fees and service charges of $3.2 million. The waiver of certain fees during the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to suppress deposit fee income for the remainder of the public health crisis.



For the three months ended September 30, 2020, other income, excluding net unrealized loss on equity investments, increased $325,000 as compared to the prior linked quarter.



Non-interest Expense

Operating expenses increased to $56.8 million and $175.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to $43.4 million and $141.5 million, respectively, in the same prior year periods. Operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $4.0 million and $19.0 million, respectively, of net expenses related to non-core operations. Operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 included $3.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively, of net expenses related to non-core operations. Excluding the impact of non-core operations, the change in operating expenses over the prior year was due to the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions, which added $6.9 million and $23.0 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The remaining increase in operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to operating expenses attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $1.7 million, increases in compensation and benefits expense of $3.0 million and federal deposit insurance expense of $770,000. The increase in operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to operating expenses attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $3.8 million, increases in compensation and benefits expense of $6.3 million, professional fees of $2.3 million, and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) prepayment penalty fee of $924,000, partly offset by decreases in occupancy expense of $1.5 million, and equipment expense of $1.4 million.



For the three months ended September 30, 2020, operating expenses, excluding net expenses related to non-core operations, increased $802,000, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The increases were due to operating expenses attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $609,000 and professional fees of $832,000, offset by a decrease in FHLB prepayment penalty fee of $924,000.



Income Tax (Benefit) Expense

The benefit for income taxes was $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and the provision for income taxes was $7.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to provision for income taxes of $6.3 million and $15.6 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The effective tax rate was 34.6% and 19.5% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to 20.2% and 19.3%, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The higher effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is primarily attributable to the net loss recognized during the quarter. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 included the adverse impacts of a New Jersey tax code change and a higher allocation of taxable income to New York due to the acquisition of Country Bank.



Fin ancial Condition

Total assets increased $3.41 billion, to $11.65 billion at September 30, 2020, from $8.25 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily as a result of the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank, which added $2.03 billion to total assets. Cash and due from banks increased $860.3 million, to $980.9 million at September 30, 2020, from $120.5 million at December 31, 2019, due to increased deposits, the Company’s decision to build liquidity during the economic downturn and the cash received from the issuance of subordinated notes and non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock as described below. Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses, increased by $1.74 billion, to $7.94 billion at September 30, 2020, from $6.21 billion at December 31, 2019, due to acquired loans from Two River and Country Bank of $1.56 billion coupled with organic loan growth. Loans held-for-sale increased to $388.8 million at September 30, 2020, of which $298 million were PPP loans. Non-performing loans held-for-sale totaled $67.5 million at September 30, 2020. As part of the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank, the Company’s goodwill balance increased to $500.8 million at September 30, 2020, from $374.6 million at December 31, 2019 and core deposit intangibles increased to $25.2 million, from $15.6 million. Other assets increased by $55.1 million to $224.6 million at September 30, 2020, from $169.5 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to the increase in swap positions.



Deposits increased $2.95 billion, to $9.28 billion at September 30, 2020, from $6.33 billion at December 31, 2019, due to acquired deposits from Two River and Country Bank of $1.59 billion and organic deposit growth of $1.4 billion. The loan-to-deposit ratio at September 30, 2020 was 86.2%, as compared to 98.2% at December 31, 2019. The deposit growth funded a decrease in FHLB advances of $175.8 million to $343.5 million at September 30, 2020, from $519.3 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in other borrowings of $150.1 million to $246.9 million at September 30, 2020, from $96.8 million at December 31, 2019, primarily resulted from the May 2020 issuance of $125.0 million in subordinated notes at an initial rate of 5.25% and a stated maturity of May 15, 2030. Other liabilities increased $90.4 million to $153.0 million at September 30, 2020, from $62.6 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to the increase in swap positions.



Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.46 billion at September 30, 2020, as compared to $1.15 billion at December 31, 2019. The acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank added $261.4 million to stockholders’ equity. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company raised $55.7 million from the issuance of 7.0% fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, with a par value of $0.01 and a liquidation price of $1,000 per share. Under the Company’s stock repurchase program, there were 2,019,145 shares available for repurchase at September 30, 2020. The Company suspended its repurchase activity on February 28, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 648,851 shares under the repurchase program at a weighted average cost of $22.83.



Asset Quality

The Company’s non-performing loans held-for-investment increased to $29.9 million at September 30, 2020, as compared to $17.8 million at December 31, 2019. Non-performing loans do not include $56.4 million of purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans acquired in the Two River, Country Bank, Capital Bank, Sun Bancorp, Inc. (“Sun”), Ocean Shore Holding Co. (“Ocean Shore”), Cape Bancorp, Inc. (“Cape”), and Colonial American Bank (“Colonial American”) acquisitions (“Acquisition Transactions”). The Company’s other real estate owned totaled $106,000 at September 30, 2020, as compared to $264,000 at December 31, 2019.



The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 0.70% of total loans at September 30, 2020 as compared to 0.27% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses does not reflect the net unamortized credit mark of $31.6 million. The allowance for credit losses plus the unamortized credit mark amounted to $88.0 million, or 1.10% of loans held-for-investment. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans held-for-investment was 188.5% at September 30, 2020, as compared to 94.4% at December 31, 2019.



Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental Non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to Non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.



Conference Call

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $11.7 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s press releases are available by visiting us at www.oceanfirst.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers, changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.









OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 980,870 $ 721,049 $ 120,544 $ 140,901 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 169,634 153,239 150,960 127,308 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,393 at September 30, 2020 and $2,446 at June 30, 2020 (estimated fair value of $902,418 at September 30, 2020, $895,897 at June 30, 2020, $777,290 at December 31, 2019 and $826,964 at September 30, 2019) 871,688 867,959 768,873 819,253 Equity investments, at estimated fair value 63,846 13,830 10,136 10,145 Restricted equity investments, at cost 67,505 68,091 62,356 62,095 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $56,350 at September 30, 2020, $38,509 at June 30, 2020, $16,852 at December 31, 2019 and $16,636 at September 30, 2019 7,943,390 8,335,480 6,207,680 6,081,938 Loans held-for-sale 388,763 21,799 — 110 Interest and dividends receivable 40,671 37,811 21,674 21,739 Other real estate owned 106 248 264 294 Premises and equipment, net 103,249 100,576 102,691 103,721 Bank owned life insurance 264,167 262,637 237,411 236,190 Assets held for sale 6,717 7,828 3,785 5,156 Goodwill 500,849 501,472 374,632 374,537 Core deposit intangible 25,194 26,732 15,607 16,605 Other assets 224,648 226,614 169,532 135,181 Total assets $ 11,651,297 $ 11,345,365 $ 8,246,145 $ 8,135,173 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 9,283,288 $ 8,967,754 $ 6,328,777 $ 6,220,855 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 343,452 343,392 519,260 512,149 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers 142,823 152,821 71,739 65,067 Other borrowings 246,941 246,840 96,801 96,667 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 20,104 19,582 13,884 16,230 Other liabilities 152,975 138,542 62,565 79,677 Total liabilities 10,189,583 9,868,931 7,093,026 6,990,645 Total stockholders’ equity 1,461,714 1,476,434 1,153,119 1,144,528 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,651,297 $ 11,345,365 $ 8,246,145 $ 8,135,173









OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine Months Ended, September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 |-------------------- (Unaudited) --------------------| |---------- (Unaudited) -----------| Interest income: Loans $ 85,933 $ 88,347 $ 69,715 $ 264,224 $ 209,633 Mortgage-backed securities 3,212 3,593 3,761 10,649 11,748 Debt securities, equity investments and other 3,817 3,937 3,411 12,173 10,338 Total interest income 92,962 95,877 76,887 287,046 231,719 Interest expense: Deposits 11,370 12,305 9,817 37,611 28,218 Borrowed funds 4,804 4,905 3,678 14,335 10,884 Total interest expense 16,174 17,210 13,495 51,946 39,102 Net interest income 76,788 78,667 63,392 235,100 192,617 Credit loss expense 35,714 9,649 305 55,332 1,281 Net interest income after credit loss expense 41,074 69,018 63,087 179,768 191,336 Other income: Bankcard services revenue 3,097 2,741 2,658 8,319 7,622 Trust and asset management revenue 490 555 557 1,560 1,624 Fees and service charges 3,732 3,253 4,679 11,858 13,790 Net gain on sales of loans 1,001 756 — 1,930 15 Net (loss) gain on equity investments (3,576 ) 148 89 (3,273 ) 330 Net gain (loss) from other real estate operations 214 (52 ) (108 ) 12 (235 ) Income from bank owned life insurance 1,530 1,521 1,431 4,626 4,045 Commercial loan swap income 1,425 2,489 2,138 7,964 3,223 Other 266 19 99 310 520 Total other income 8,179 11,430 11,543 33,306 30,934 Operating expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 29,012 27,935 21,276 86,832 67,394 Occupancy 5,270 5,268 4,159 15,814 13,088 Equipment 1,906 1,982 2,062 5,831 5,944 Marketing 963 753 562 2,485 2,629 Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 1,212 1,133 297 3,012 1,931 Data processing 4,517 4,149 3,398 12,843 10,736 Check card processing 1,385 1,290 1,639 3,951 4,399 Professional fees 3,354 2,683 2,580 8,339 5,697 Other operating expense 3,644 5,262 3,902 12,708 11,153 Amortization of core deposit intangible 1,538 1,544 1,009 4,660 3,029 Branch consolidation expense 830 863 1,696 4,287 8,782 Merger related expenses 3,156 3,070 777 14,753 6,761 Total operating expenses 56,787 55,932 43,357 175,515 141,543 (Loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes (7,534 ) 24,516 31,273 37,559 80,727 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (2,608 ) 5,878 6,302 7,314 15,603 Net (loss) income (4,926 ) 18,638 24,971 30,245 65,124 Dividends on preferred shares 1,093 — — 1,093 — Net (loss) income available to common stockholders $ (6,019 ) $ 18,638 $ 24,971 $ 29,152 $ 65,124 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.31 $ 0.50 $ 0.49 $ 1.30 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.31 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 1.28 Average basic shares outstanding 59,935 59,877 50,491 59,901 50,242 Average diluted shares outstanding 59,935 59,999 50,966 60,076 50,830









OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA

(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE At September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 599,188 $ 910,762 $ 502,760 $ 396,434 $ 406,580 Commercial real estate - owner - occupied 1,176,529 1,199,742 1,220,983 792,653 787,752 Commercial real estate - investor 3,453,276 3,449,160 3,331,662 2,296,410 2,232,159 Total commercial 5,228,993 5,559,664 5,055,405 3,485,497 3,426,491 Consumer: Residential real estate 2,407,178 2,426,277 2,458,641 2,321,157 2,234,361 Home equity loans and lines 301,712 320,627 335,624 318,576 330,446 Other consumer 63,095 71,721 82,920 89,422 98,835 Total consumer 2,771,985 2,818,625 2,877,185 2,729,155 2,663,642 Total loans 8,000,978 8,378,289 7,932,590 6,214,652 6,090,133 Deferred origination (fees) costs, net (1,238 ) (4,300 ) 10,586 9,880 8,441 Allowance for credit losses (56,350 ) (38,509 ) (29,635 ) (16,852 ) (16,636 ) Loans receivable, net $ 7,943,390 $ 8,335,480 $ 7,913,541 $ 6,207,680 $ 6,081,938 Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 88,210 $ 101,840 $ 51,399 $ 50,042 $ 54,457 At September 30, 2020 Average Yield Loan pipeline (1): Commercial 3.97 % $ 154,700 $ 169,093 $ 293,820 $ 219,269 $ 126,578 Residential real estate 3.27 212,107 181,800 223,032 105,396 189,403 Home equity loans and lines 4.29 10,301 8,282 8,429 3,049 3,757 Total 3.59 % $ 377,108 $ 359,175 $ 525,281 $ 327,714 $ 319,738





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Average Yield Loan originations: Commercial 3.64 % $ 187,747 $ 216,979 (2 ) $ 266,882 $ 264,938 $ 315,405 Residential real estate 3.29 219,325 242,137 148,675 226,492 156,308 Home equity loans and lines 4.33 10,966 12,128 10,666 12,961 10,498 Total 3.47 % $ 418,038 $ 471,244 $ 426,223 $ 504,391 $ 482,211 Loans sold $ 56,722 $ 104,600 (3 ) $ 7,500 (3 ) $ 110 $ — (3 )

(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.

(2) Excludes loans originated through the Paycheck Protection Program of $504 million.

(3) Excludes the sale of under-performing commercial loans of $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, under-performing residential loans of $4.0 million and commercial loans of $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and small business administration loans of $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

DEPOSITS At September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Type of Account Non-interest-bearing $ 2,240,799 $ 2,161,766 $ 1,783,216 $ 1,377,396 $ 1,406,194 Interest-bearing checking 3,317,296 3,022,887 2,647,487 2,539,428 2,400,331 Money market deposit 691,872 680,199 620,145 578,147 593,457 Savings 1,471,554 1,456,931 1,420,628 898,174 901,168 Time deposits 1,561,767 1,645,971 1,420,591 935,632 919,705 $ 9,283,288 $ 8,967,754 $ 7,892,067 $ 6,328,777 $ 6,220,855









OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ASSET QUALITY

(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Non-performing loans held-for-investment: Commercial and industrial $ 586 $ 1,586 $ 207 $ 207 $ 207 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 11,365 4,582 4,219 4,811 4,537 Commercial real estate - investor 2,978 5,274 3,384 2,917 4,073 Residential real estate 11,518 6,568 5,920 7,181 5,953 Home equity loans and lines 3,448 3,034 2,533 2,733 2,683 Total non-performing loans held-for-investment 29,895 21,044 16,263 17,849 17,453 Non-performing loans held-for-sale 67,489 — — — — Other real estate owned 106 248 484 264 294 Total non-performing assets $ 97,490 $ 21,292 $ 16,747 $ 18,113 $ 17,747 PCD loans (1) $ 56,422 $ 61,694 $ 59,783 $ 13,265 $ 13,281 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 13,753 $ 13,640 $ 48,905 $ 14,798 $ 19,905 Troubled debt restructurings: Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 9,866

$ 6,189 $ 6,249 $ 6,566 $ 6,152 Performing 12,777

16,365 16,102 18,042 18,977 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 22,643 $ 22,554 $ 22,351 $ 24,608 $ 25,129 Allowance for credit losses $ 56,350 $ 38,509 $ 29,635 $ 16,852 $ 16,636 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (2) 0.70 % 0.46 % 0.37 % 0.27 % 0.27 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans held-for-investment 188.49 182.99 182.22 94.41 95.32 Non-performing loans held-for-investment as a percent of total loans receivable 0.37 0.25 0.21 0.29 0.29 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.84 0.19 0.16 0.22 0.22

(1) PCD loans are not included in non-performing loans held-for-investment or delinquent loans totals.

(2) The loans acquired from Two River, Country Bank, Capital Bank, Sun, Ocean Shore, Cape, and Colonial American were recorded at fair value. The net credit mark on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for credit losses, was $31,617, $35,439, $38,272, $30,260 and $32,768 at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

NET CHARGE-OFFS For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Net (charge-offs) recoveries: Loan charge-offs $ (15,411 ) $ (169 ) $ (1,384 ) $ (445 ) $ (353 ) Recoveries on loans 416 401 230 306 549 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (14,995 ) (1) $ 232 $ (1,154 ) (2) $ (139 ) $ 196 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

(annualized) 0.71 % NM* 0.06 % 0.01 % NM* Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail: Commercial $ (14,801 ) $ 30 $ 59 $ 163 $ 256 Residential real estate 314 212 (1,112 ) (61 ) 12 Home equity loans and lines (490 ) (3 ) (36 ) (240 ) (10 ) Other consumer (18 ) (7 ) (65 ) (1 ) (62 ) Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (14,995 ) (1) $ 232 $ (1,154 ) (2) $ (139 ) $ 196

(1) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is $14.2 million relating to loans transferred to held-for-sale.

(2) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is $949 relating to under-performing loans sold.

* Not meaningful





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 805,863 $ 236 0.12 % $ 354,016 $ 115 0.13 % $ 40,932 $ 264 2.56 % Securities (1) 1,112,174 6,793 2.43 1,130,779 7,415 2.64 1,039,560 6,908 2.64 Loans receivable, net (2) Commercial 5,554,897 58,639 4.20 5,409,238 59,460 4.42 3,350,868 42,104 4.99 Residential real estate 2,462,513 23,091 3.75 2,507,076 23,870 3.81 2,225,837 21,527 3.87 Home equity loans and lines 311,802 3,330 4.25 328,144 3,853 4.72 335,691 4,678 5.53 Other consumer 67,497 873 5.15 76,382 1,164 6.13 104,310 1,406 5.35 Allowance for credit losses, net of deferred loan fees (45,912 ) — — (25,218 ) — — (8,381 ) — — Loans receivable, net 8,350,797 85,933 4.09 8,295,622 88,347 4.28 6,008,325 69,715 4.60 Total interest-earning assets 10,268,834 92,962 3.60 9,780,417 95,877 3.94 7,088,817 76,887 4.30 Non-interest-earning assets 1,353,135 1,334,169 984,421 Total assets $ 11,621,969 $ 11,114,586 $ 8,073,238 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 3,289,319 4,627 0.56 % $ 2,966,631 4,800 0.65 % $ 2,467,879 $ 4,311 0.69 % Money market 675,841 571 0.34 652,485 705 0.43 597,896 1,208 0.80 Savings 1,460,232 296 0.08 1,445,953 414 0.12 905,605 300 0.13 Time deposits 1,606,632 5,876 1.45 1,623,890 6,386 1.58 920,032 3,998 1.72 Total 7,032,024 11,370 0.64 6,688,959 12,305 0.74 4,891,412 9,817 0.80 FHLB advances 343,412 1,470 1.70 476,598 1,946 1.64 394,124 2,208 2.22 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 144,720 174 0.48 131,382 138 0.42 62,296 73 0.46 Other borrowings 246,903 3,160 5.09 220,948 2,821 5.14 96,578 1,397 5.74 Total interest-bearing

liabilities 7,767,059 16,174 0.83 7,517,887 17,210 0.92 5,444,410 13,495 0.98 Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,209,241 2,018,044 1,396,259 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 162,987 124,997 88,868 Total liabilities 10,139,287 9,660,928 6,929,537 Stockholders’ equity 1,482,682 1,453,658 1,143,701 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,621,969 $ 11,114,586 $ 8,073,238 Net interest income $ 76,788 $ 78,667 $ 63,392 Net interest rate spread (3) 2.77 % 3.02 % 3.32 % Net interest margin (4) 2.97 % 3.24 % 3.55 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.49 % 0.57 % 0.62 %





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 409,321 $ 693 0.23 % $ 62,543 $ 1,103 2.36 % Securities (1) 1,143,049 22,129 2.59 1,062,366 20,983 2.64 Loans receivable, net (2) Commercial 5,309,275 177,973 4.48 3,291,189 126,091 5.12 Residential real estate 2,480,932 71,590 3.85 2,169,611 65,260 4.01 Home equity loans and lines 326,263 11,253 4.61 345,294 14,041 5.44 Other consumer 77,085 3,408 5.91 112,162 4,241 5.06 Allowance for credit losses, net of deferred loan fees (27,186 ) — — (9,200 ) — — Loans receivable, net 8,166,369 264,224 4.32 5,909,056 209,633 4.74 Total interest-earning assets 9,718,739 287,046 3.95 7,033,965 231,719 4.40 Non-interest-earning assets 1,306,568 960,709 Total assets $ 11,025,307 $ 7,994,674 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 3,023,093 14,559 0.64 % $ 2,501,660 12,343 0.66 % Money market 647,566 2,316 0.48 610,153 3,676 0.81 Savings 1,436,594 2,266 0.21 908,457 887 0.13 Time deposits 1,563,449 18,470 1.58 928,903 11,312 1.63 Total 6,670,702 37,611 0.75 4,949,173 28,218 0.76 FHLB Advances 483,267 6,239 1.72 379,786 6,367 2.24 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 119,495 408 0.46 63,267 192 0.41 Other borrowings 195,754 7,688 5.25 98,562 4,325 5.87 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,469,218 51,946 0.93 5,490,788 39,102 0.95 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,971,622 1,303,447 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 133,928 75,988 Total liabilities 9,574,768 6,870,223 Stockholders’ equity 1,450,539 1,124,451 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,025,307 $ 7,994,674 Net interest income $ 235,100 $ 192,617 Net interest rate spread (3) 3.02 % 3.45 % Net interest margin (4) 3.23 % 3.66 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.58 % 0.60 %

(1) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.

(2) Amount is net of deferred loan fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and estimated allowance for credit losses and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.

(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Selected Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 11,651,297 $ 11,345,365 $ 10,489,074 $ 8,246,145 $ 8,135,173 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 169,634 153,239 153,738 150,960 127,308 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 871,688 867,959 914,255 768,873 819,253 Equity investments, at estimated fair value 63,846 13,830 14,409 10,136 10,145 Restricted equity investments, at cost 67,505 68,091 81,005 62,356 62,095 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 7,943,390 8,335,480 7,913,541 6,207,680 6,081,938 Deposits 9,283,288 8,967,754 7,892,067 6,328,777 6,220,855 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 343,452 343,392 825,824 519,260 512,149 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 389,764 399,661 210,388 168,540 161,734 Stockholders’ equity 1,461,714 1,476,434 1,409,834 1,153,119 1,144,528





For the Three Months Ended, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Selected Operating Data: Interest income $ 92,962 $ 95,877 $ 98,207 $ 77,075 $ 76,887 Interest expense 16,174 17,210 18,562 13,721 13,495 Net interest income 76,788 78,667 79,645 63,354 63,392 Credit loss expense 35,714 9,649 9,969 355 305 Net interest income after credit loss expense 41,074 69,018 69,676 62,999 63,087 Other income 8,179 11,430 13,697 11,231 11,543 Operating expenses (excluding branch consolidation and merger related expenses) 52,801 51,999 51,675 43,589 40,884 Branch consolidation expense 830 863 2,594 268 1,696 Merger related expenses 3,156 3,070 8,527 3,742 777 (Loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes (7,534 ) 24,516 20,577 26,631 31,273 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (2,608 ) 5,878 4,044 3,181 6,302 Net (loss) income $ (4,926 ) $ 18,638 $ 16,533 $ 23,450 $ 24,971 Net (loss) income available to common stockholders $ (6,019 ) $ 18,638 $ 16,533 $ 23,450 $ 24,971 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.31 $ 0.27 $ 0.47 $ 0.49 Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $ 4,364 $ 5,536 $ 5,533 $ 3,501 $ 2,769





At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1): Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (2) (0.17 )% 0.67 % 0.64 % 1.14 % 1.23 % Return on average tangible assets (2) (3) (0.18 ) 0.71 0.68 1.19 1.29 Return on average stockholders’ equity (2) (1.32 ) 5.16 4.70 8.12 8.66 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3) (2.05 ) 8.10 7.50 12.33 13.18 Stockholders’ equity to total assets 12.55 13.01 13.44 13.98 14.07 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (3) 8.41 8.77 8.85 9.71 9.73 Tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (3) 7.91 8.25 8.85 9.71 9.73 Net interest rate spread 2.77 3.02 3.29 3.26 3.32 Net interest margin 2.97 3.24 3.52 3.48 3.55 Operating expenses to average assets (2) 1.94 2.02 2.44 2.31 2.13 Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 66.83 62.08 67.28 63.82 57.86 Loans to deposits 86.19 93.43 100.51 98.20 97.90





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (2) 0.37 % 1.09 % Return on average tangible assets (2) (3) 0.38 1.14 Return on average stockholders’ equity (2) 2.79 7.74 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3) 4.38 11.83 Net interest rate spread 3.02 3.45 Net interest margin 3.23 3.66 Operating expenses to average assets (2) 2.13 2.37 Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 65.39 63.32

(continued)

At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Trust and Asset Management: Wealth assets under administration $ 232,292 $ 224,042 $ 173,856 $ 195,415 $ 194,137 Nest Egg 80,472 57,383 43,528 34,865 23,946 Per Share Data: Cash dividends per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period 24.21 24.47 23.38 22.88 22.57 Tangible common stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period (3) 14.58 14.79 14.62 15.13 14.86 Common shares outstanding at end of period 60,378,120 60,343,077 60,311,717 50,405,048 50,700,586 Preferred shares outstanding at end of period 57,370 57,370 — — — Number of full-service customer facilities: 62 62 75 56 56 Quarterly Average Balances Total securities $ 1,112,174 $ 1,130,779 $ 1,186,535 $ 1,008,461 $ 1,039,560 Loans receivable, net 8,350,797 8,295,622 7,850,662 6,162,808 6,008,325 Total interest-earning assets 10,268,834 9,780,417 9,100,923 7,214,764 7,088,817 Total assets 11,621,969 11,114,586 10,332,809 8,192,177 8,073,238 Interest-bearing transaction deposits 5,425,392 5,065,069 4,825,193 4,053,226 3,971,380 Time deposits 1,606,632 1,623,890 1,459,348 931,228 920,032 Total borrowed funds 735,035 828,928 832,285 577,042 552,998 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,767,059 7,517,887 7,116,826 5,561,496 5,444,410 Non-interest bearing deposits 2,209,241 2,018,044 1,687,582 1,393,002 1,396,259 Stockholders’ equity 1,482,682 1,453,658 1,414,924 1,145,665 1,143,701 Total deposits 9,241,265 8,707,003 7,972,123 6,377,456 6,287,671 Quarterly Yields Total securities 2.43 % 2.64 % 2.68 % 2.59 % 2.64 % Loans receivable, net 4.09 4.28 4.61 4.53 4.60 Total interest-earning assets 3.60 3.94 4.34 4.24 4.30 Interest-bearing transaction deposits 0.40 0.47 0.64 0.59 0.58 Time deposits 1.45 1.58 1.71 1.78 1.72 Borrowed funds 2.60 2.38 2.24 2.41 2.64 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.83 0.92 1.05 0.98 0.98 Net interest spread 2.77 3.02 3.29 3.26 3.32 Net interest margin 2.97 3.24 3.52 3.48 3.55 Total deposits 0.49 0.57 0.70 0.64 0.62

(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.

(2) Performance ratios for each period include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table under “Supplemental Information” for additional information.

(3) Tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets relating to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common stockholders’ equity also excludes preferred equity.

(4) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Core Earnings: Net (loss) income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ (6,019 ) $ 18,638 $ 16,533 $ 23,450 $ 24,971 Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items: Merger related expenses 3,156 3,070 8,527 3,742 777 Branch consolidation expenses 830 863 2,594 268 1,696 Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model — — 2,447 — — Net unrealized loss on equity investments 3,576 — — — — Non-recurring professional fees — — — 1,274 750 Income tax benefit related to change in New Jersey tax code — — — (2,205 ) — Income tax expense on items (1,809 ) (966 ) (3,121 ) (793 ) (663 ) Core (loss) earnings (Non-GAAP) $ (266 ) $ 21,605 $ 26,980 $ 25,736 $ 27,531 Core diluted (loss) earnings per share $ — $ 0.36 $ 0.45 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 Core Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (0.01 )% 0.78 % 1.05 % 1.25 % 1.35 % Return on average tangible assets (0.01 ) 0.82 1.11 1.31 1.42 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (0.11 ) 9.39 12.25 13.53 14.53 Efficiency ratio 59.63 57.71 55.36 56.73 53.56





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Core Earnings: Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 29,152 $ 65,124 Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items: Merger related expenses 14,753 6,761 Branch consolidation expenses 4,287 8,782 Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model 2,447 — Net unrealized loss on equity investments 3,576 — Non-recurring professional fees — 750 Compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer — 1,256 Income tax expense on items $ (5,896 ) $ (3,569 ) Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 48,319 $ 79,104 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.80 $ 1.56 Core Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.59 % 1.32 % Return on average tangible assets 0.61 1.39 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 7.00 14.37 Efficiency ratio 57.53 55.47





COMPUTATION OF TOTAL TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TOTAL TANGIBLE ASSETS

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,461,714 $ 1,476,434 $ 1,409,834 $ 1,153,119 $ 1,144,528 Less: Goodwill 500,849 501,472 500,093 374,632 374,537 Core deposit intangible 25,194 26,732 28,276 15,607 16,605 Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 935,671 $ 948,230 $ 881,465 $ 762,880 $ 753,386 Total assets $ 11,651,297 $ 11,345,365 $ 10,489,074 $ 8,246,145 $ 8,135,173 Less: Goodwill 500,849 501,472 500,093 374,632 374,537 Core deposit intangible 25,194 26,732 28,276 15,607 16,605 Tangible assets $ 11,125,254 $ 10,817,161 $ 9,960,705 $ 7,855,906 $ 7,744,031 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 8.41 % 8.77 % 8.85 % 9.71 % 9.73 %

COMPUTATION OF TOTAL TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TOTAL TANGIBLE ASSETS

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,461,714 $ 1,476,434 $ 1,409,834 $ 1,153,119 $ 1,144,528 Less: Goodwill 500,849 501,472 500,093 374,632 374,537 Core deposit intangible 25,194 26,732 28,276 15,607 16,605 Preferred stock 55,544 55,711 — — — Tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 880,127 $ 892,519 $ 881,465 $ 762,880 $ 753,386 Total assets $ 11,651,297 $ 11,345,365 $ 10,489,074 $ 8,246,145 $ 8,135,173 Less: Goodwill 500,849 501,472 500,093 374,632 374,537 Core deposit intangible 25,194 26,732 28,276 15,607 16,605 Tangible assets $ 11,125,254 $ 10,817,161 $ 9,960,705 $ 7,855,906 $ 7,744,031 Tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 7.91 % 8.25 % 8.85 % 9.71 % 9.73 %









ACQUISITION DATE - FAIR VALUE BALANCE SHEET

The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Two River, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands):

At January 1, 2020 Two River

Book Value Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments Estimated

Fair Value Total purchase price: $ 197,050 Assets acquired: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,102 $ — $ 51,102 Securities 62,832 1,549 64,381 Loans 940,885 (813 ) 940,072 Accrued interest receivable 2,382 — 2,382 Bank owned life insurance 22,440 — 22,440 Deferred tax asset 5,201 (1,623 ) 3,578 Other assets 18,662 (2,706 ) 15,956 Core deposit intangible — 12,130 12,130 Total assets acquired 1,103,504 8,537 1,112,041 Liabilities assumed: Deposits (939,132 ) (2,618 ) (941,750 ) Other liabilities (58,935 ) (71 ) (59,006 ) Total liabilities assumed (998,067 ) (2,689 ) (1,000,756 ) Net assets acquired $ 105,437 $ 5,848 $ 111,285 Goodwill recorded in the merger $ 85,765

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As the Company finalizes its review of the acquired assets and liabilities, certain adjustments to recorded carrying values may be required.

The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Country Bank, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands):

At January 1, 2020 Country Bank Book Value Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments Estimated

Fair Value Total purchase price: $ 112,836 Assets acquired: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,799 $ — $ 20,799 Securities 144,460 39 144,499 Loans 614,285 4,123 618,408 Accrued interest receivable 1,779 — 1,779 Deferred tax asset (3,254 ) (833 ) (4,087 ) Other assets 10,327 (1,132 ) 9,195 Core deposit intangible — 2,117 2,117 Total assets acquired 788,396 4,314 792,710 Liabilities assumed: Deposits (649,399 ) (3,254 ) (652,653 ) Other liabilities (69,244 ) 2,004 (67,240 ) Total liabilities assumed (718,643 ) (1,250 ) (719,893 ) Net assets acquired $ 69,753 $ 3,064 $ 72,817 Goodwill recorded in the merger $ 40,019

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As the Company finalizes its review of the acquired assets and liabilities, certain adjustments to recorded carrying values may be required.





