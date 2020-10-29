Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the September 30, 2020 presentation.



FENTON, Mich., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $5,336 and $12,731 for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020.

Ronald Justice, President and CEO, stated “I remain extremely proud of our team. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they have remained committed to safely serving the needs of our customers and communities. While the virus has presented many health and economic challenges, we are focused on enhancing long term shareholder value through consistent financial performance.”

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations

The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 12,070 $ 11,215 $ 11,070 $ 11,076 $ 11,240 Interest expense 1,189 1,618 2,145 2,158 2,184 Net interest income 10,881 9,597 8,925 8,918 9,056 Provision for loan losses 1,109 2,001 1,542 436 422 Noninterest income 5,159 5,292 4,513 2,129 2,262 Noninterest expenses 8,218 7,809 7,686 7,415 6,608 Federal income tax expense 1,377 1,036 858 644 873 Net income $ 5,336 $ 4,043 $ 3,352 $ 2,552 $ 3,415 PER SHARE Earnings $ 1.14 $ 0.87 $ 0.72 $ 0.55 $ 0.73 Dividends $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 Tangible book value(1) $ 23.50 $ 22.44 $ 21.56 $ 20.87 $ 20.37 Quoted market value High $ 17.99 $ 18.95 $ 26.00 $ 25.50 $ 21.00 Low $ 16.80 $ 14.90 $ 12.55 $ 20.60 $ 20.45 Close(1) $ 16.93 $ 17.35 $ 15.50 $ 25.23 $ 21.00 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.68 % 1.35 % 1.28 % 1.02 % 1.40 % Return on average shareholders' equity 18.86 % 15.20 % 13.01 % 10.03 % 13.83 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 19.54 % 15.79 % 13.54 % 10.46 % 14.47 % Efficiency ratio 51.23 % 52.45 % 57.20 % 67.12 % 58.38 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.97 % 3.94 % 4.47 % 4.66 % 4.85 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.63 % 0.91 % 1.28 % 1.36 % 1.42 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.58 % 3.37 % 3.61 % 3.75 % 3.91 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 78,179 $ 75,526 $ 76,312 $ 61,621 $ 62,351 Gross loans $ 1,060,885 $ 1,044,564 $ 865,577 $ 870,555 $ 826,597 Total assets $ 1,284,845 $ 1,237,694 $ 1,071,180 $ 1,034,759 $ 978,046 Total deposits $ 1,061,470 $ 1,018,287 $ 883,837 $ 863,102 $ 801,101 Borrowed funds $ 96,217 $ 96,217 $ 71,500 $ 61,500 $ 69,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 114,081 $ 108,969 $ 104,828 $ 101,444 $ 99,142 Net loans to total deposits 98.99 % 101.70 % 97.11 % 100.19 % 102.51 % Common shares outstanding 4,691,142 4,680,920 4,675,499 4,664,369 4,658,722 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,264,105 $ 1,200,966 $ 1,049,245 $ 994,094 $ 971,074 Earning assets $ 1,210,274 $ 1,146,941 $ 997,089 $ 944,692 $ 920,857 Interest bearing liabilities $ 750,281 $ 711,500 $ 672,564 $ 629,454 $ 611,804 Total shareholders' equity $ 112,565 $ 106,998 $ 103,646 $ 100,991 $ 97,958 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 108,655 $ 102,999 $ 99,558 $ 96,796 $ 93,650 Earned common shares outstanding 4,673,629 4,664,946 4,659,279 4,652,569 4,646,835 Unvested stock grants 14,208 14,208 13,481 9,947 9,967 Total common shares outstanding 4,687,837 4,679,154 4,672,760 4,662,516 4,656,802 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.11 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.09 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.95 % 0.86 % 0.84 % 0.67 % 0.65 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 15.57 % 15.06 % 14.42 % 14.03 % 14.42 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 14.40 % 14.00 % 13.56 % 13.33 % 13.73 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.77 % 12.34 % 11.91 % 11.64 % 11.96 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.86 % 9.90 % 10.97 % 11.20 % 11.22 % (1)At end of period





The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the nine month periods ended:

9/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 9/30/2016 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 34,355 $ 32,465 $ 26,419 $ 21,246 $ 13,693 Interest expense 4,952 6,469 3,901 2,181 1,758 Net interest income 29,403 25,996 22,518 19,065 11,935 Provision for loan losses 4,652 899 767 261 — Noninterest income 14,964 6,034 6,574 6,768 4,880 Noninterest expenses 23,713 19,808 18,403 16,418 11,960 Federal income tax expense 3,271 2,297 1,817 2,640 1,657 Net income $ 12,731 $ 9,026 $ 8,105 $ 6,514 $ 3,198 PER SHARE Earnings $ 2.73 $ 1.94 $ 2.23 $ 1.80 $ 1.28 Dividends $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.35 Tangible book value(1) $ 23.50 $ 20.37 $ 16.91 $ 14.29 $ 13.78 Quoted market value High $ 26.00 $ 21.00 $ 23.00 $ 20.65 $ 15.00 Low $ 12.55 $ 20.05 $ 18.88 $ 15.10 $ 12.85 Close(1) $ 16.93 $ 21.00 $ 21.15 $ 18.45 $ 14.50 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.45 % 1.27 % 1.32 % 1.22 % 0.91 % Return on average shareholders' equity 15.79 % 12.73 % 17.29 % 16.24 % 12.60 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 16.40 % 13.35 % 18.77 % 17.52 % 12.60 % Efficiency ratio 53.45 % 61.84 % 63.26 % 63.55 % 71.13 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.11 % 4.81 % 4.59 % 4.15 % 4.38 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.93 % 1.43 % 0.98 % 0.60 % 0.77 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.52 % 3.86 % 3.91 % 3.72 % 3.81 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 78,179 $ 62,351 $ 79,531 $ 67,155 $ 23,300 Gross loans $ 1,060,885 $ 826,597 $ 728,302 $ 628,552 $ 413,622 Total assets $ 1,284,845 $ 978,046 $ 909,901 $ 756,967 $ 500,551 Total deposits $ 1,061,470 $ 801,101 $ 766,587 $ 625,588 $ 418,849 Borrowed funds $ 96,217 $ 69,000 $ 74,000 $ 68,000 $ 44,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 114,081 $ 99,142 $ 66,340 $ 57,161 $ 35,048 Net loans to total deposits 98.99 % 102.51 % 94.46 % 99.95 % 97.88 % Common shares outstanding 4,691,142 4,658,722 3,645,402 3,631,576 2,543,832 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,171,415 $ 950,749 $ 820,481 $ 718,335 $ 467,720 Earning assets $ 1,118,093 $ 903,192 $ 772,111 $ 687,175 $ 417,673 Interest bearing liabilities $ 711,449 $ 606,912 $ 528,165 $ 481,657 $ 283,548 Total shareholders' equity $ 107,711 $ 94,815 $ 62,662 $ 53,760 $ 33,891 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 103,712 $ 90,394 $ 57,732 $ 49,838 $ 33,891 Earned common shares outstanding 4,665,951 4,641,084 3,638,123 3,618,889 2,506,250 Unvested stock grants 13,966 9,907 — — — Total common shares outstanding 4,679,917 4,650,991 3,638,123 3,618,889 2,506,250 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.01 % 0.03 % — % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.06 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.95 % 0.65 % 0.57 % 0.52 % 0.88 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 15.57 % 14.42 % 11.31 % 10.92 % 12.96 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 14.40 % 13.73 % 10.73 % 10.41 % 12.06 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.77 % 11.96 % 8.77 % 8.23 % 8.61 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.86 % 11.22 % 8.90 % 9.26 % 10.08 % (1)At end of period





Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 GAAP net income $ 5,336 $ 4,043 $ 3,352 $ 2,552 $ 3,415 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (144 ) (110 ) (180 ) (126 ) (189 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 72 71 71 89 88 Amortization on acquired time deposits 5 5 5 7 7 Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights — — — 3 3 Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (67 ) (34 ) (104 ) (27 ) (91 ) Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Net gain from COLI death benefit — (173 ) — — — Prepayment penalties collected (16 ) (12 ) (36 ) (42 ) (284 ) Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction — — (578 ) — — Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments — — (448 ) — — Mortgage servicing rights (reduction of) impairment (176 ) 191 173 — — Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (192 ) 6 (889 ) (42 ) (284 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 5,077 $ 4,015 $ 2,359 $ 2,483 $ 3,040 GAAP net interest income $ 10,881 $ 9,597 $ 8,925 $ 8,918 $ 9,056 Accretion on purchased loans (182 ) (139 ) (228 ) (160 ) (239 ) Prepayment penalties collected (20 ) (15 ) (46 ) (53 ) (360 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits 6 6 6 9 9 Adjusted net interest income $ 10,685 $ 9,449 $ 8,657 $ 8,714 $ 8,466 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 1.09 $ 0.86 $ 0.51 $ 0.53 $ 0.65 Return on average assets 1.60 % 1.34 % 0.90 % 0.99 % 1.24 % Return on average shareholders' equity 17.94 % 15.09 % 9.15 % 9.75 % 12.31 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 18.59 % 15.68 % 9.53 % 10.18 % 12.88 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.90 % 3.89 % 4.36 % 4.57 % 4.59 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.63 % 0.91 % 1.28 % 1.37 % 1.43 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.52 % 3.32 % 3.50 % 3.66 % 3.66 %





Year to Date September 30 Variance 2020 2019 Amount % GAAP net income $ 12,731 $ 9,026 $ 3,705 41.05 % Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (434 ) (509 ) 75 (14.73 ) % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 214 267 (53 ) (19.85 ) % Amortization on acquired time deposits 15 21 (6 ) (28.57 ) % Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights — 9 (9 ) (100.00 ) % Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (205 ) (212 ) 7 (3.30 ) % Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction (578 ) — (578 ) N/M Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments (448 ) — (448 ) N/M Net gain from COLI death benefit (173 ) — (173 ) N/M Prepayment penalties collected (64 ) (307 ) 243 (79.15 ) % Mortgage servicing rights (reduction of) impairment 188 — 188 N/M Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (1,075 ) (307 ) (768 ) 250.16 % Adjusted net income from operations $ 11,451 $ 8,507 $ 2,944 34.61 % GAAP net interest income $ 29,403 $ 25,996 $ 3,407 13.11 % Accretion on purchased loans (549 ) (644 ) 95 (14.75 ) % Prepayment penalties collected (81 ) (388 ) 307 (79.12 ) % Amortization on acquired time deposits 18 26 (8 ) (30.77 ) % Adjusted net interest income $ 28,791 $ 24,990 $ 3,801 15.21 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 2.45 $ 1.83 $ 0.62 33.88 % Return on average assets 1.31 % 1.20 % 0.11 % Return on average shareholders' equity 14.20 % 12.00 % 2.20 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 14.75 % 12.58 % 2.17 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.03 % 4.66 % (0.63 ) % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.93 % 1.44 % (0.51 ) % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.45 % 3.71 % (0.26 ) %





To effectively compare core operating results from period to period, the impact of acquisition related items and other nonrecurring items have been isolated.

The Corporation adopted Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 109 as of January 1, 2020. This standard required the Corporation to record the servicing assets of interest rate lock commitments and loans held for sale at fair value. Changes in the fair value of these instruments is recognized as a component of noninterest income. As forward loan sales commitments and interest rate lock commitments were previously recorded at fair value, the nonrecurring item impact disclosed above represents the change in fair value of loans held for sale. Subsequent to the adoption of Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 109, changes in fair value related to mortgage banking are recurring in nature.



Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,086,629 $ 11,701 4.28 % $ 1,048,068 $ 10,788 4.14 % $ 827,456 $ 10,639 5.10 % Taxable investment securities 62,490 256 1.63 % 62,829 323 2.07 % 58,059 375 2.56 % Nontaxable investment securities 15,822 101 2.54 % 11,449 84 2.95 % 9,482 72 3.01 % Federal funds sold — — — % — — — % 16,546 89 2.13 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 41,845 9 0.09 % 21,314 5 0.09 % 6,164 35 2.25 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,488 24 2.74 % 3,281 33 4.05 % 3,150 45 5.67 % Total earning assets 1,210,274 12,091 3.97 % 1,146,941 11,233 3.94 % 920,857 11,255 4.85 % Nonearning assets Allowance for loan losses (9,255 ) (7,753 ) (5,139 ) Fixed assets 15,349 15,509 14,942 Accrued income and other assets 47,737 46,269 40,414 Total assets $ 1,264,105 $ 1,200,966 $ 971,074 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 221,592 $ 144 0.26 % $ 189,981 $ 249 0.53 % $ 97,572 $ 244 0.99 % Savings deposits 271,260 116 0.17 % 247,687 140 0.23 % 243,796 282 0.46 % Time deposits 161,212 567 1.40 % 181,661 821 1.82 % 209,984 1,207 2.28 % Borrowed funds 96,217 362 1.50 % 92,171 408 1.78 % 60,452 451 2.96 % Total interest bearing liabilities 750,281 1,189 0.63 % 711,500 1,618 0.91 % 611,804 2,184 1.42 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 388,904 371,320 253,292 Accrued interest and other liabilities 12,355 11,148 8,020 Shareholders' equity 112,565 106,998 97,958 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,264,105 $ 1,200,966 $ 971,074 Net interest income (FTE) $ 10,902 $ 9,615 $ 9,071 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.58 % 3.37 % 3.91 %









Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,004,477 $ 32,970 4.38 % $ 808,159 $ 30,521 5.05 % Taxable investment securities 60,760 932 2.05 % 68,219 1,396 2.74 % Nontaxable investment securities 12,601 266 2.82 % 9,812 218 2.97 % Federal funds sold 11,196 116 1.38 % 8,928 150 2.25 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 25,753 40 0.21 % 4,924 88 2.39 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,306 87 3.52 % 3,150 138 5.86 % Total earning assets 1,118,093 34,411 4.11 % 903,192 32,511 4.81 % Nonearning assets Allowance for loan losses (7,610 ) (4,851 ) Fixed assets 15,465 14,866 Accrued income and other assets 45,467 37,542 Total assets $ 1,171,415 $ 950,749 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 194,058 $ 868 0.60 % $ 82,161 $ 445 0.72 % Savings deposits 250,045 455 0.24 % 243,135 898 0.49 % Time deposits 182,786 2,441 1.78 % 221,903 3,746 2.26 % Borrowed funds 84,560 1,188 1.88 % 59,713 1,380 3.09 % Total interest bearing liabilities 711,449 4,952 0.93 % 606,912 6,469 1.43 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 341,642 243,523 Accrued interest and other liabilities 10,613 5,499 Shareholders' equity 107,711 94,815 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,171,415 $ 950,749 Net interest income (FTE) $ 29,459 $ 26,042 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.52 % 3.86 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making year-to-year comparisons more meaningful.

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.

Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Compared To Compared To Compared To June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Changes in interest income Total loans $ 476 $ 437 $ 913 $ 9,669 $ (8,607 ) $ 1,062 $ 8,588 $ (6,139 ) $ 2,449 Taxable investment securities (2 ) (65 ) (67 ) 166 (285 ) (119 ) (140 ) (324 ) (464 ) Nontaxable investment securities 81 (64 ) 17 96 (67 ) 29 66 (18 ) 48 Federal funds sold — — — (45 ) (44 ) (89 ) 48 (82 ) (34 ) Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 4 — 4 206 (232 ) (26 ) 137 (185 ) (48 ) Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12 (21 ) (9 ) 28 (49 ) (21 ) 11 (62 ) (51 ) Total changes in interest income 571 287 858 10,120 (9,284 ) 836 8,710 (6,810 ) 1,900 Changes in interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits 227 (332 ) (105 ) 838 (938 ) (100 ) 553 (130 ) 423 Savings deposits 73 (97 ) (24 ) 189 (355 ) (166 ) 41 (484 ) (443 ) Time deposits (83 ) (171 ) (254 ) (240 ) (400 ) (640 ) (592 ) (713 ) (1,305 ) Borrowed funds 103 (149 ) (46 ) 914 (1,003 ) (89 ) 646 (838 ) (192 ) Total changes in interest expense 320 (749 ) (429 ) 1,701 (2,696 ) (995 ) 648 (2,165 ) (1,517 ) Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ 251 $ 1,036 $ 1,287 $ 8,419 $ (6,588 ) $ 1,831 $ 8,062 $ (4,645 ) $ 3,417





Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Total earning assets 3.97 % 3.94 % 4.47 % 4.66 % 4.85 % Total interest bearing liabilities 0.63 % 0.91 % 1.28 % 1.36 % 1.42 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.58 % 3.37 % 3.61 % 3.75 % 3.91 %





Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Interest income $ 12,070 $ 11,215 $ 11,070 $ 11,076 $ 11,240 FTE adjustment 21 18 17 17 15 Total interest income (FTE) 12,091 11,233 11,087 11,093 11,255 Total interest expense 1,189 1,618 2,145 2,158 2,184 Net interest income (FTE) $ 10,902 $ 9,615 $ 8,942 $ 8,935 $ 9,071







Noninterest Income

Quarter to Date 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $ 3,130 $ 2,644 $ 970 $ 650 $ 665 Net mortgage servicing rights income 559 (163 ) (50 ) 130 142 Trust and investment services 464 321 389 337 395 ATM and debit card income 460 394 355 399 418 Mortgage servicing fees 293 270 262 256 243 Service charges on deposit accounts 177 119 219 245 239 Change in fair value of equity investments 2 7 749 (5 ) 16 Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit — 173 — — — Net gain on sales of commercial loans — — 668 — — Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments (66 ) 1,225 833 — — Other income and fees 140 302 118 117 144 Total noninterest income $ 5,159 $ 5,292 $ 4,513 $ 2,129 $ 2,262





Year to Date September 30 Variance 2020 2019 Amount % Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $ 6,744 $ 1,282 $ 5,462 426.05 % Net mortgage servicing rights income 346 493 (147 ) (29.82 ) % Trust and investment services 1,174 1,182 (8 ) (0.68 ) % ATM and debit card income 1,209 1,182 27 2.28 % Mortgage servicing fees 825 684 141 20.61 % Service charges on deposit accounts 515 695 (180 ) (25.90 ) % Change in fair value of equity investments 758 51 707 1386.27 % Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit 173 — 173 N/M Net gain on sales of commercial loans 668 — 668 N/M Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments 1,992 — 1,992 N/M Other income and fees 560 465 95 20.43 % Total noninterest income $ 14,964 $ 6,034 $ 8,930 147.99 %





Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. During 2019, and throughout 2020, the interest rate environment was very advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing. While the interest rate environment is historically attractive for residential mortgage origination, the uncertainty that many consumers are facing due to the COVID-19 global pandemic is expected to reduce residential mortgage originations. As such, gains from the sales of mortgage loans are expected to decline in future periods.

Net mortgage servicing rights income represents income generated from the capitalization of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization and impairment. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Corporation recognized a reduction in MSR impairment of $222 as mortgage rates stabilized.

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts. The wealth management component is strongly correlated to changes in the stock market and as such, can vary from period to period. Trust and investment services income is expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout the remainder of 2020.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increase in the size of the serviced portfolio. Mortgage servicing fees are expected to continue to increase throughout the year.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. The year-over-year decrease in service charges on deposit accounts is primarily due to a shift of customer demand toward deposit accounts with no or reduced service charges, as well as a temporary reduction in fees charged due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Change in fair value of equity investments represents the income earned on equities held in the Corporation's investment portfolio. During the first quarter of 2020, an equity position held by the Corporation was bought out through an acquisition, resulting in a recognized gain of $732. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes in fair value from equity sales throughout the remainder of 2020.

Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit is recognized in the event of the death of an insured individual. The death of an insured individual occurred in the second quarter of 2020. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from COLI death benefits for the remainder of 2020.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation sold the guaranteed portion of one SBA loan and one USDA loan. The Corporation continually analyzes its commercial loan portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies.

On January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted SAB 109. The Corporation now recognizes the value of servicing at the time of commitment, which resulted in an increase in retained earnings of $78 at January 1, 2020. The Corporation also elected the fair value option for its residential mortgage loans HFS on January 1, 2020, which resulted in an increase in retained earnings of $436. Pursuant to this adoption, changes in the fair value of mortgage banking instruments and loans held for sale are included in noninterest income. Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments will fluctuate with the Corporation's residential mortgage loan originations and interest rate fluctuations. As mortgage loan originations are expected to decline, the change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments is expected to decrease throughout the remainder of 2020.

Other income and fees includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant. Other income and fees are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2020.





Noninterest Expenses

Quarter to Date 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Total compensation $ 4,531 $ 4,252 $ 4,248 $ 4,037 $ 3,530 Furniture and equipment 614 618 610 575 497 Professional services 524 571 522 582 494 Data processing 503 535 442 362 405 Occupancy 491 435 476 467 444 Loan and collection 292 229 162 203 120 Advertising and promotional 284 255 252 232 222 ATM and debit card 109 92 108 98 109 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 91 90 90 113 112 Telephone and communication 91 86 96 115 110 FDIC insurance premiums 55 59 55 6 20 Other general and administrative 633 587 625 625 545 Total noninterest expenses $ 8,218 $ 7,809 $ 7,686 $ 7,415 $ 6,608





Year to Date September 30 Variance 2020 2019 Amount % Total compensation $ 13,031 $ 10,909 $ 2,122 19.45 % Furniture and equipment 1,842 1,423 419 29.44 % Professional services 1,617 1,378 239 17.34 % Data processing 1,480 1,054 426 40.42 % Occupancy 1,402 1,307 95 7.27 % Loan and collection 683 349 334 95.70 % Advertising and promotional 791 676 115 17.01 % ATM and debit card 309 304 5 1.64 % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 271 338 (67 ) (19.82 ) % Telephone and communication 273 329 (56 ) (17.02 ) % FDIC insurance premiums 169 138 31 22.46 % Other general and administrative 1,845 1,603 242 15.10 % Total noninterest expenses $ 23,713 $ 19,808 $ 3,905 19.71 %





Total compensation includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Total compensation has increased due to annual merit increases and an increase in commissions and incentives paid. Fluctuations in commissions and incentives are primarily driven by residential mortgage originations, which can vary significantly from period to period.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, property taxes, utilities, insurance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. These expenses are expected to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses are expected to increase throughout the remainder of 2020 with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans, as well as expenses related to OREO. The increase in expenses is a direct result of increased loan volume, as the current low interest rate environment has been attractive for borrowers. The Corporation may experience an increase in these expenses throughout the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The increase in expenses is a direct result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loans and deposit accounts. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels for the remainder of 2020 as a result of the Corporation's re-branding strategy.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout the remainder of 2020.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and is expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of 2020.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to maintain current levels for the remainder of 2020.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. FDIC insurance premiums decreased significantly in 2019 due to a Small Bank Assessment Credit issued by the FDIC in the second quarter of 2019. The credit was fully applied during the first quarter of 2020. The Corporation expects FDIC insurance premiums to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of 2020.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are individually significant. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.





Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,032 $ 35,190 $ 71,140 $ 46,803 $ 37,572 Total investment securities 78,179 75,526 76,312 61,621 62,351 Loans held-for-sale 34,833 46,354 21,154 19,491 15,111 Gross loans 1,060,885 1,044,564 865,577 870,555 826,597 Less allowance for loan losses 10,100 8,991 7,250 5,813 5,413 Net loans 1,050,785 1,035,573 858,327 864,742 821,184 All other assets 46,016 45,051 44,247 42,102 41,828 Total assets $ 1,284,845 $ 1,237,694 $ 1,071,180 $ 1,034,759 $ 978,046 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,061,470 $ 1,018,287 $ 883,837 $ 863,102 $ 801,101 Total borrowed funds 96,217 96,217 71,500 61,500 69,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 13,077 14,221 11,015 8,713 8,803 Total liabilities 1,170,764 1,128,725 966,352 933,315 878,904 Total shareholders' equity 114,081 108,969 104,828 101,444 99,142 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,284,845 $ 1,237,694 $ 1,071,180 $ 1,034,759 $ 978,046





9/30/2020 vs 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 vs 9/30/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,842 113.22 % $ 37,460 99.70 % Total investment securities 2,653 3.51 % 15,828 25.39 % Loans held-for-sale (11,521 ) (24.85 ) % 19,722 130.51 % Gross loans 16,321 1.56 % 234,288 28.34 % Less allowance for loan losses 1,109 12.33 % 4,687 86.59 % Net loans 15,212 1.47 % 229,601 27.96 % All other assets 965 2.14 % 4,188 10.01 % Total assets $ 47,151 3.81 % $ 306,799 31.37 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 43,183 4.24 % $ 260,369 32.50 % Total borrowed funds — — % 27,217 39.44 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities (1,144 ) (8.04 ) % 4,274 48.55 % Total liabilities 42,039 1.96 % 291,860 17.37 % Total shareholders' equity 5,112 4.69 % 14,939 15.07 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 47,151 3.81 % $ 306,799 31.37 %





Cash and cash equivalents

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Cash and cash equivalents Noninterest bearing $ 22,108 $ 20,369 $ 33,312 $ 17,754 $ 21,808 Interest bearing 52,924 14,821 37,828 6,049 6,764 Federal funds sold — — — 23,000 9,000 Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,032 $ 35,190 $ 71,140 $ 46,803 $ 37,572 9/30/2020 vs 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 vs 9/30/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Cash and cash equivalents Noninterest bearing $ 1,739 8.54 % $ 300 1.38 % Interest bearing 38,103 257.09 % 46,160 682.44 % Federal funds sold — N/M (9,000 ) (100.00 ) % Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,842 113.22 % $ 37,460 99.70 %





Cash and cash equivalents, which is comprised of cash and due from banks and federal funds sold, fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

While the Corporation continues to maintain a strong liquidity position, it is important to monitor all liquidity sources. The following table outlines the Corporation's primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,032 $ 35,190 $ 71,140 $ 46,803 $ 37,572 Unpledged investment securities 58,739 52,647 51,889 40,094 40,675 FHLB borrowing availability 97,500 97,500 42,500 52,500 45,000 Federal funds purchased lines of credit 21,500 21,500 17,500 17,500 17,500 Funds available through the Fed Discount Window 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 PPPLF 206,343 202,184 — — — Total liquidity sources $ 469,114 $ 419,021 $ 193,029 $ 166,897 $ 150,747





Total investment securities

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ 19,311 $ 21,339 $ 23,610 $ 18,867 $ 22,854 State and municipal 15,729 14,115 10,657 10,691 10,194 Mortgage backed residential 20,886 12,335 10,176 10,748 6,227 Certificates of deposit 5,921 6,665 8,644 6,659 7,155 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 11,141 15,736 18,288 9,527 10,826 Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities 2,099 2,242 1,735 1,092 1,048 Total available-for-sale 75,087 72,432 73,110 57,584 58,304 Held-to-maturity state and municipal 1,977 1,981 2,091 2,096 2,100 Equity securities 1,115 1,113 1,111 1,941 1,947 Total investment securities $ 78,179 $ 75,526 $ 76,312 $ 61,621 $ 62,351 9/30/2020 vs 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 vs 9/30/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ (2,028 ) (9.50 ) % $ (3,543 ) (15.50 ) % State and municipal 1,614 11.43 % 5,535 54.30 % Mortgage backed residential 8,551 69.32 % 14,659 235.41 % Certificates of deposit (744 ) (11.16 ) % (1,234 ) (17.25 ) % Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies (4,595 ) (29.20 ) % 315 2.91 % Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (143 ) (6.38 ) % 1,051 100.29 % Total available-for-sale 2,655 3.67 % 16,783 28.79 % Held-to-maturity state and municipal (4 ) (0.20 ) % (123 ) (5.86 ) % Equity securities 2 0.18 % (832 ) (42.73 ) % Total investment securities $ 2,653 3.51 % $ 15,828 25.39 %





The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of September 30, 2020 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total U.S. Government and federal agency $ 16,380 $ 2,931 $ — $ — $ — $ 19,311 State and municipal 2,509 6,049 5,089 2,082 — 15,729 Mortgage backed residential — — — — 20,886 20,886 Certificates of deposit 1,731 4,190 — — — 5,921 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies — — — — 11,141 11,141 Total amortized cost $ 20,620 $ 13,170 $ 5,089 $ 2,082 $ 32,027 $ 72,988 Fair value $ 20,757 $ 14,024 $ 5,308 $ 2,375 $ 32,623 $ 75,087

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of September 30, 2020 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total State and municipal $ 414 $ 1,113 $ 370 $ 80 $ — $ 1,977 Fair value $ 419 $ 1,160 $ 398 $ 86 $ — $ 2,063





Throughout 2019, yields on bonds that met the Corporation's investment standards declined significantly. As such, the Corporation did not replace the majority of maturing investments in 2019. However, an influx of liquidity in late 2019 and into 2020 led the Corporation to make investment security purchases in order to stabilize net interest margin and generate additional net interest income. Total investment securities are expected to grow with overall balance sheet growth as it is an important source of liquidity and consistent earnings. The following table summarizes information as of September 30, 2020 for investment securities purchased YTD:

Book Value Fully Taxable Equivalent Weighted Average Yield U.S. Government and federal agency $ 10,388 0.46 % State and municipal 6,274 1.72 % Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 7,103 1.59 % Certificates of deposit 496 1.01 % Mortgage backed residential 13,176 1.26 % Held-to-maturity state and municipal — — % Total $ 37,437 1.17 %





Loans held-for-sale

Loans HFS represent the balance of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market. As residential mortgage activity is likely to decrease throughout the remainder of 2020, the balance of loans HFS will also likely decline.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation opted to recognize loans HFS at fair value which represents the price at which the loans could be sold in the principal market at the measurement date.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Commercial $ 271,113 $ 260,440 $ 67,731 $ 71,689 $ 63,747 Commercial real estate 483,275 469,039 462,561 455,289 420,127 Total commercial loans 754,388 729,479 530,292 526,978 483,874 Residential mortgage 261,375 268,295 285,392 292,946 291,401 Home equity 39,456 40,114 43,222 41,987 43,061 Total residential real estate loans 300,831 308,409 328,614 334,933 334,462 Consumer 5,666 6,676 6,671 8,644 8,261 Gross loans 1,060,885 1,044,564 865,577 870,555 826,597 Allowance for loan losses (10,100 ) (8,991 ) (7,250 ) (5,813 ) (5,413 ) Loans, net $ 1,050,785 $ 1,035,573 $ 858,327 $ 864,742 $ 821,184 9/30/2020 vs 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 vs 9/30/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Commercial $ 10,673 4.10 % $ 207,366 325.30 % Commercial real estate 14,236 3.04 % 63,148 15.03 % Total commercial loans 24,909 3.41 % 270,514 55.91 % Residential mortgage (6,920 ) (2.58 ) % (30,026 ) (10.30 ) % Home equity (658 ) (1.64 ) % (3,605 ) (8.37 ) % Total residential real estate loans (7,578 ) (2.46 ) % (33,631 ) (10.06 ) % Consumer (1,010 ) (15.13 ) % (2,595 ) (31.41 ) % Gross loans 16,321 1.56 % 234,288 28.34 % Allowance for loan losses (1,109 ) 12.33 % (4,687 ) 86.59 % Loans, net $ 15,212 1.47 % $ 229,601 27.96 %





The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial $ 270,174 $ 259,384 $ 66,524 $ 70,322 $ 61,970 Commercial real estate 469,353 452,084 446,713 436,626 400,470 Residential mortgage 257,395 263,997 280,265 286,635 285,499 Home equity 37,022 37,663 40,459 39,023 39,586 Consumer 5,477 6,445 6,391 8,330 7,902 Subtotal 1,039,421 1,019,573 840,352 840,936 795,427 Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial — — — — — Commercial real estate 2,204 3,290 1,658 1,668 1,677 Residential mortgage 655 663 672 1,362 631 Home equity — — — — 240 Consumer 3 3 5 — — Subtotal 2,862 3,956 2,335 3,030 2,548 Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial 910 1,057 1,204 1,362 1,753 Commercial real estate 11,368 13,293 13,630 16,346 17,194 Residential mortgage 2,335 2,683 3,459 3,911 4,139 Home equity 2,415 2,432 2,743 2,943 3,213 Consumer 185 226 273 314 358 Subtotal 17,213 19,691 21,309 24,876 26,657 Acquired loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial — — — — — Commercial real estate — — — — — Residential mortgage 55 — 58 58 61 Home equity — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Subtotal 55 — 58 58 61 Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality Commercial 29 (1 ) 3 5 24 Commercial real estate 350 372 560 649 786 Residential mortgage 935 952 938 980 1,071 Home equity 19 19 20 21 22 Consumer 1 2 2 — 1 Subtotal 1,334 1,344 1,523 1,655 1,904 Gross Loans $ 1,060,885 $ 1,044,564 $ 865,577 $ 870,555 $ 826,597 Total originated loans $ 1,042,283 $ 1,023,529 $ 842,687 $ 843,966 $ 797,975 Total acquired loans 18,602 21,035 22,890 26,589 28,622 Gross loans $ 1,060,885 $ 1,044,564 $ 865,577 $ 870,555 $ 826,597





The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial $ 632 $ 535 $ 478 $ 358 $ 301 Commercial real estate 5,113 4,564 3,609 2,790 2,539 Residential mortgage 3,281 3,080 2,442 1,917 1,820 Home equity 416 353 280 195 198 Consumer 101 102 89 87 87 Subtotal 9,543 8,634 6,898 5,347 4,945 Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial — — — — — Commercial real estate 289 100 111 127 26 Residential mortgage 5 5 6 128 27 Home equity — — — — 213 Consumer 3 3 5 — — Subtotal 297 108 122 255 266 Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial 1 1 1 1 2 Commercial real estate 7 9 7 5 5 Residential mortgage 9 9 9 8 9 Home equity 18 15 14 12 13 Consumer — — — — — Subtotal 35 34 31 26 29 Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality Commercial — — — — — Commercial real estate 32 22 39 34 31 Residential mortgage 189 189 156 147 137 Home equity 4 4 4 4 5 Consumer — — — — — Subtotal 225 215 199 185 173 Allowance for loan losses $ 10,100 $ 8,991 $ 7,250 $ 5,813 $ 5,413 Total originated loans $ 9,840 $ 8,742 $ 7,020 $ 5,602 $ 5,211 Total acquired loans 260 249 230 211 202 Allowance for loan losses $ 10,100 $ 8,991 $ 7,250 $ 5,813 $ 5,413





Commercial $ 633 $ 536 $ 479 $ 359 $ 303 Commercial real estate 5,441 4,695 3,766 2,956 2,601 Residential mortgage 3,484 3,283 2,613 2,200 1,993 Home equity 438 372 298 211 429 Consumer 104 105 94 87 87 Allowance for loan losses $ 10,100 $ 8,991 $ 7,250 $ 5,813 $ 5,413





The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Accruing interest Current $ 1,058,437 $ 1,042,589 $ 862,581 $ 867,901 $ 824,587 Past due 30-89 days 1,703 948 2,152 1,213 1,089 Past due 90 days or more 86 361 166 239 209 Total accruing interest 1,060,226 1,043,898 864,899 869,353 825,885 Nonaccrual 659 666 678 1,202 712 Total loans $ 1,060,885 $ 1,044,564 $ 865,577 $ 870,555 $ 826,597 Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $ 2,448 $ 1,975 $ 2,996 $ 2,654 $ 2,010





The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Nonaccrual loans $ 659 $ 666 $ 678 $ 1,202 $ 712 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 86 361 166 239 209 Total nonperforming loans 745 1,027 844 1,441 921 Other real estate owned — — 400 — — Total nonperforming assets $ 745 $ 1,027 $ 1,244 $ 1,441 $ 921





The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.11 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.09 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.95 % 0.86 % 0.84 % 0.67 % 0.65 %





The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Net unamortized discount on purchased loans $ 877 $ 1,058 $ 1,233 $ 1,462 $ 1,626

As outlined in the preceding tables, the Corporation has grown its loan portfolio over the past 12 months with most of the growth coming in the form of commercial and commercial real estate loans. Despite the significant growth, the Corporation has not relaxed its underwriting standards. Included in the increase in commercial loans were $211,060 of PPP loans.

Despite historically strong credit quality indicators, there continues to be significant uncertainty surrounding the overall impact of COVID-19 on the loan portfolio. This uncertainty resulted in the Corporation increasing the ALLL by $4,287, or 73.75%, since December 31, 2019. Management will continue to monitor the loan portfolio to ensure that the ALLL remains at an appropriate level.

The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Commercial $ 166 $ 171 $ 214 $ 228 $ 204 Commercial real estate 672 654 644 641 605 Total commercial loans 321 325 513 514 481 Residential mortgage 180 177 194 198 200 Home equity 45 45 46 44 45 Total residential real estate loans 129 128 137 138 139 Consumer 22 25 26 32 31 Gross loans $ 215 $ 213 $ 234 $ 234 $ 225





COVID-19, CARES Act and SBA activity

The communities which the Corporation serves were not immune to the fallout of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Corporation has committed significant efforts to work with customers through temporary loan modifications and participation in the PPP loan program through the SBA.

The Corporation considers the modification type on a loan-by-loan basis. Most modifications for loans held within the Corporation's loan portfolio resulted in the deferment of principal and interest payments for 3 months.

In regards to commercial loan modifications, loan officers are contacting the borrowers to determine an appropriate strategy for the next 3 months. If an additional 3 months of principal deferral is warranted, the Corporation is generally collecting accrued interest.

Portfolio residential mortgage loans may have their deferral extended an additional 3 months if the borrower is experiencing a hardship. If the borrower has an escrow established, the Corporation is generally continuing to collect escrow payments.

The Corporation also provides a variety of accommodations for loans that the Corporation services for FHLMC including providing mortgage forbearance for up to 12 months, waiving assessments of penalties and late fees, halting foreclosure actions and evictions, and offering loan modification options that lower payments or keep payments the same after the forbearance period.

The table below outlines the COVID-19 related loan modifications granted by the Corporation as of September 30, 2020:

Number of Modifications Outstanding Balance Commercial 11 $ 3,020 Commercial real estate 30 24,169 Total commercial loan modifications 41 27,189 Portfolio residential mortgage loans 92 20,591 Home equity 11 645 Total residential real estate loan modifications 103 21,236 Consumer 3 25 Total portfolio modifications 147 $ 48,450 Residential mortgage loans serviced for FHLMC 101 $ 20,195





The Corporation was extremely active in participating in the PPP loan program. As of September 30, 2020, the Corporation funded 1,370 loans with outstanding balances totaling $211,060. The SBA is expected to begin processing applications for forgiveness of PPP loans in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Corporation generated $6,738 in fees from the SBA through the PPP loan program. The income will be recognized over the life of the PPP loans, which were originated with 24 and 60 month terms. As of September 30, 2020, the Corporation has recognized $2,361 in income, with $4,377 remaining as unearned income.

All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Premises and equipment, net $ 15,267 $ 15,323 $ 15,533 $ 15,245 $ 15,443 Corporate owned life insurance 10,225 10,115 10,380 10,316 10,248 Accrued interest receivable 5,645 5,266 3,124 2,877 2,954 Mortgage servicing rights 4,376 3,816 3,980 4,030 3,900 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,488 3,488 3,150 3,150 3,150 Goodwill 3,219 3,219 3,219 3,219 3,219 Derivatives 1,772 1,311 1,063 125 172 Core deposit intangibles 632 722 812 902 1,015 Right-of-use assets 387 409 432 475 105 Other real estate owned — — 400 — — Other assets 1,005 1,382 2,154 1,763 1,622 All other assets $ 46,016 $ 45,051 $ 44,247 $ 42,102 $ 41,828 9/30/2020 vs 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 vs 9/30/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Premises and equipment, net $ (56 ) (0.37 ) % $ (176 ) (1.14 ) % Corporate owned life insurance 110 1.09 % (23 ) (0.22 ) % Accrued interest receivable 379 7.20 % 2,691 91.10 % Mortgage servicing rights 560 14.68 % 476 12.21 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock — — % 338 10.73 % Goodwill — — % — — % Derivatives 461 35.16 % 1,600 930.23 % Core deposit intangibles (90 ) (12.47 ) % (383 ) (37.73 ) % Right-of-use assets (22 ) (5.38 ) % 282 268.57 % Other real estate owned — N/M — N/M Other assets (377 ) (27.28 ) % (617 ) (38.04 ) % All other assets $ 965 2.14 % $ 4,188 10.01 %





MSR are servicing assets that are recognized from the sales of mortgage loans. A portion of the cost of originating the loan is allocated to the servicing right based on relative fair value. The increase in MSR is due to the increased volume of residential mortgage loan sales. The Corporation expects MSR to stabilize, as residential real estate lending is expected to decline throughout the remainder of 2020.

Derivatives are used in the process of hedging the Corporation's mortgage banking activities. The derivatives are recorded at fair value. The Corporation does not expect significant growth in derivatives as residential real estate lending is expected to tighten throughout the remainder of 2020.

Right-of-use assets were established pursuant to the adoption of ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)", on January 1, 2019. Right-of-use assets are recognized at the lease commencement date based on the estimated present value of the lease payments over the lease term, for leases that are longer than 12 months.

Total deposits

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the deposit portfolio as of:

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Noninterest bearing demand $ 391,706 $ 383,452 $ 281,848 $ 260,503 $ 253,784 Interest bearing Savings 269,051 245,957 215,748 215,218 213,494 Money market demand 99,252 90,504 79,070 88,350 80,873 NOW 120,681 122,477 83,910 75,976 39,286 Time deposits 180,780 175,897 223,261 223,055 213,664 Total deposits $ 1,061,470 $ 1,018,287 $ 883,837 $ 863,102 $ 801,101 9/30/2020 vs 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 vs 9/30/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Noninterest bearing demand $ 8,254 2.15 % $ 137,922 54.35 % Interest bearing Savings 23,094 9.39 % 55,557 26.02 % Money market demand 8,748 9.67 % 18,379 22.73 % NOW (1,796 ) (1.47 ) % 81,395 207.19 % Time deposits 4,883 2.78 % (32,884 ) (15.39 ) % Total deposits $ 43,183 4.24 % $ 260,369 32.50 %





The Corporation has continued its focus of growing non-contractual deposits while supplementing funding with time deposits. The Corporation has been able to drive this meaningful increase through enhanced organic growth strategies. The Corporation will continue to monitor deposit growth and adjust interest rates in order to minimize downward pressure on margins.

Schedule of time deposit maturities

The following table summarizes the contractual maturities of the time deposits as of September 30, 2020:

Maturity Buckets 3 Months or Less 3 to 6 Months 6 to 9 Months 9 to 12 Months Beyond 12 Months Balance $ 68,508 $ 37,360 $ 13,078 $ 29,961 $ 31,873 Weighted average yield 1.07 % 1.07 % 1.48 % 0.81 % 1.17 % Cumulative Maturities 3 Months or Less Up to 6 Months Up to 9 Months Up to 12 Months Total Balance $ 68,508 $ 105,868 $ 118,946 $ 148,907 $ 180,780 Weighted average yield 1.07 % 1.07 % 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.08 %





The repricing of time deposits will have a significant impact on their weighted average yield. Current rates offered by the Corporation have time deposit rates ranging from 0.05% to 0.55% depending on the term and opening balance.

Total borrowed funds

The following tables outline the composition and changes in borrowed funds as of: