NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- ASICLine, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by ASICLine, Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "UPDATE - New Cryptocurrency Mining Era with ASICLine" issued October 27, 2020, over GlobeNewswire. The release was issued in error.
