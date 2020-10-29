Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,409 in the last 365 days.

Mohawk Industries Reports Q3 Results

/EIN News/ -- CALHOUN, Ga., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) today announced a 2020 third quarter net profit of $205 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87. Adjusted net earnings were $233 million, and EPS was $3.26, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges. Net sales for the third quarter of 2020 were $2.6 billion, an increase of 2% as reported and on a constant currency basis. For the third quarter of 2019, net sales were $2.5 billion, net earnings were $156 million and EPS was $2.15, adjusted net earnings were $199 million, and EPS was $2.75, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges.

For the nine months ending September 26, 2020, net earnings and EPS were $267 million and $3.75, respectively. Net earnings excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges were $379 million and EPS was $5.31. For the 2020 nine-month period, net sales were $6.9 billion, a decrease of 8% versus prior year as reported or 7% on a constant currency and days basis. For the nine-month period ending September 28, 2019, net sales were $7.5 billion, net earnings were $480 million and EPS was $6.61; excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges, net earnings and EPS were $564 million and $7.77.

As previously disclosed, Mohawk received subpoenas from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to allegations in a class action suit against Mohawk. With the assistance of outside legal counsel, the Company’s Audit Committee completed a thorough internal investigation into these allegations of wrong doing and concluded that the allegations are without merit. The Company is cooperating fully with the ongoing governmental investigations and will continue to vigorously defend against the lawsuit, which the Company does not believe has merit.

Commenting on Mohawk Industries’ third quarter performance, Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Our results in the period significantly exceeded our expectations, with sales recovering and operating income substantially increasing above last year’s levels. Under continued pandemic conditions, people all over the world are spending more time in their homes and working remotely. Globally, this trend is increasing investments in home remodeling as well as driving new home purchases.

“All of our businesses and geographies were stronger due to higher demand and customers increasing inventory in our distribution channels. Flooring Rest of the World delivered the strongest results in the quarter as our northern European, Russian and Australian businesses were less impacted by the pandemic. Our Global Ceramic and Flooring North America segments also improved substantially while being more affected by COVID and postponed commercial projects. Our laminate, LVT and sheet vinyl outperformed our other categories, and our new plants improved their output and efficiencies. Fluctuations in worldwide exchange rates negatively impacted our EBIT by about $7 million, with declines in most currencies offsetting the strengthening Euro.”

During the period, demand for our products exceeded our production, and inventory declined by about $80 million, as we ramped up plants across the world. Our increase in manufacturing in the period was limited by challenges with hiring, training and capacity. To cover higher operating, material and logistics costs, we have announced selective price increases in some markets and product categories. We have made significant progress on our previously announced restructuring actions and are in line with our planned schedule and savings estimates. In response to higher demand levels, we have postponed some restructuring projects while we assess future conditions.

As our business responded to the COVID crisis, our focus has remained on keeping our employees safe. Throughout our offices, operations and distribution systems, we have implemented procedures that exceed public health guidelines. We are tracking all identified COVID cases, testing all contacts and successfully containing the spread within our global operations. Throughout the pandemic, our people have collaborated to protect each other and support our customers around the world.

In the second quarter, we took advantage of the favorable rate environment to pay off $1.1 billion of short-term debt and prefund our future long-term maturities. In the third quarter, we generated about $530 million of cash, bringing our cash and short-term investments to approximately $1.2 billion at the end of the period. We will pursue additional investment opportunities, including internal growth, acquisitions and stock purchases as the pandemic and economies improve. We believe our stock represents an attractive investment and our Board of Directors recently approved a plan to repurchase $500 million of company stock.   

For the quarter, our Global Ceramic Segment sales declined 1% as reported and increased 2% on a constant currency and days basis. The segment had an operating margin of 8% as reported and 10% excluding restructuring cost. Operating income decreased by 11% as reported versus prior year and increased by 11%, excluding restructuring charges, primarily due to productivity, increased volume and lower energy cost partially offset by unfavorable price and mix. All of our ceramic businesses improved substantially in the third quarter with low inventories limiting both our sales and service. Most of our plants have staffed up to run all of their capacity to meet present demand and increase inventories in the fourth quarter. In the U.S., we are seeing increased traffic in our showrooms and galleries as well as at our customers’ retail shops. We have shifted sales focus from commercial to new home construction, which is expected to increase through next year. Commercial sales improved from the prior period but are still lagging. We have announced price increases to cover higher freight and operations costs. Our quartz countertop plant is performing as planned, and we are increasing our higher styled veined collections to improve our mix. We closed two tile manufacturing facilities and consolidated distribution points. We have also reduced SG&A and labor costs and discontinued lower performing products. Our plants in Mexico are operating near capacity to reduce order backlogs, running shorter production quantities and optimizing our SKU offering. Our Brazilian ceramic business had the best quarter in its history with significant growth in both its domestic and export markets. To offset rising inflation, we have announced a price increase that will go into effect later this year. Our European ceramic business delivered strong results in the period as residential sales improved and inventories in the channel were replenished. Increased pricing pressures during the period were offset by higher volumes and productivity, lower inputs and SG&A leverage. In Russia, our ceramic business recovered and is performing better than last year, driven by strong results in new construction and increased sales in our owned retail stores.

During the quarter, our Flooring North America Segment’s sales decreased 2% as reported with an operating margin of approximately 8%. The year-over-year decrease in operating income, excluding restructuring charges, was primarily due to lower volume and unfavorable price and mix, partially offset by strengthening productivity and lower raw material cost. The segment’s performance improved substantially from the prior period as residential channels strengthen offset by continued weakness in Commercial. Our restructuring programs are progressing and achieving the expected cost savings in manufacturing, logistics and SG&A. Our residential carpet business improved with retail remodeling and polyester products outperforming. To cover higher costs, we are implementing price increases in the market. Our rug sales increased as consumers used them as an easy way to update their home décor. During the period, laminate had strong growth, with expanding distribution and sales in all channels. To increase our laminate production and provide new features, we are installing a new line that should begin production in the fourth quarter of next year. Sales of our residential LVT collections continued to expand at a rapid pace, with rigid products increasing their share and our new product launches improving our mix. To offset higher tariffs on our sourced collections, we implemented price increases in the period. Our sheet vinyl collections continue to take market share, and our costs in the category improved due to greater efficiencies. 

For the quarter, our Flooring Rest of the World Segment’s sales increased 13% as reported and 10% on a constant currency basis. The segment’s operating income grew 56% with a margin of 19% as reported due to strengthening volume and productivity as well as favorable material costs partially offset by unfavorable price and mix. During the period, the segment outperformed since the majority of its sales are in northern Europe, where commerce was less affected by the pandemic and has less participation in commercial end markets. Our laminate sales growth was limited by manufacturing capacity in Europe and we began shipping product from Russia to support higher demand. Our strong brands, industry-leading innovations, and our differentiated products are improving our mix. During the quarter, sales of our LVT collections grew the most as our production levels, efficiencies and costs improved as we anticipated. We expect our LVT productivity and cost to continue improving as we expand the utilization of our operations and enhance our material yields and efficiencies. In the fourth quarter, we will begin shipping our next generation of rigid LVT products with new features that will strengthen our market position. Our sheet vinyl provides the best flooring value in the market place, and our sales increased as our retail customers re-opened. Raw material costs for LVT and sheet vinyl are increasing, and we have announced a price increase to offset. Our Russian sheet vinyl plant performed well with higher utilization and margins. We completed the consolidation of our wood manufacturing operations in Malaysia and significantly reduced our cost. Our boards and insulation products rebounded after our markets re-opened, and we announced price increases to compensate for rising raw material prices. Our Australia and New Zealand businesses recovered with strong sales growth, improved product margins and the success of our updated product offering. Godfrey Hirst is well positioned with its strong brands and products in both carpet and hard surfaces.

We enter the fourth quarter with improved sales and margin trends and have a solid order backlog across the enterprise. Residential remodeling and new home construction are forecasted to remain strong as the pandemic has transformed our living spaces into schools and offices and as participation in other activities has fallen. The fourth quarter is slower for our industry due to normal seasonality, and we expect lower growth in channel inventory levels. Our higher margin commercial business will continue to be slow, with completed projects likely to outpace new starts. We anticipate service improving with our inventories rising as production levels exceed sales. We are implementing our restructuring plans and are on track to reduce costs as expected. Our visibility continues to be limited by many uncertainties, including how government restrictions and demand will evolve. Assuming that the current economic trends continue, we anticipate our fourth quarter EPS to be $2.75 to $2.87, with a non-recurring tax rate of approximately 5% for the period. 

Our businesses have responded effectively to the Covid crisis, changing government restrictions and varying market conditions. Residential remodeling and new construction are expected to improve next year. The commercial business should increase from its present low levels as economies recover going forward. Our strong balance sheet, cash generation and liquidity will allow us to move from a defensive posture to a more aggressive growth strategy.

ABOUT MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, IVC, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

Certain of the statements in the immediately preceding paragraphs, particularly anticipating future performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters and those that include the words “could,” “should,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” and “estimates,” or similar expressions constitute “forward-looking statements.” For those statements, Mohawk claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will be accurate because they are based on many assumptions, which involve risks and uncertainties. The following important factors could cause future results to differ: changes in economic or industry conditions; competition; inflation and deflation in raw material prices and other input costs; inflation and deflation in consumer markets; energy costs and supply; timing and level of capital expenditures; timing and implementation of price increases for the Company’s products; impairment charges; integration of acquisitions; international operations; introduction of new products; rationalization of operations; taxes and tax reform, product and other claims; litigation; the risks and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks identified in Mohawk’s SEC reports and public announcements.

Conference call Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time
The telephone number is 1-800-603-9255 for US/Canada and 1-706-634-2294 for International/Local. Conference ID # 8291468. A replay will be available until November 30, 2020, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 for US/local calls and 1-404-537-3406 for International/Local calls and entering Conference ID # 8291468.

Contact: Frank Boykin, Chief Financial Officer (706) 624-2695


MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES                
(Unaudited)                
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)   September 26, 2020   September 28, 2019   September 26, 2020   September 28, 2019
                 
Net sales   $ 2,574,870     2,519,185       6,910,433     7,546,160  
Cost of sales     1,868,671     1,827,494       5,217,827     5,492,924  
    Gross profit     706,199     691,691       1,692,606     2,053,236  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     443,455     451,471       1,339,338     1,380,826  
Operating income     262,744     240,220       353,268     672,410  
Interest expense     14,854     9,316       36,481     30,310  
Other (income) expense, net     (726 )   52,713       5,990     45,929  
    Earnings before income taxes     248,616     178,191       310,797     596,171  
Income tax expense     43,163     22,522       43,467     116,273  
        Net earnings including noncontrolling interest     205,453     155,669       267,330     479,898  
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest     336     151       (44 )   354  
Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.   $ 205,117     155,518       267,374     479,544  
                 
Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.                
Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.   $ 2.88     2.16       3.76     6.63  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic     71,197     72,106       71,190     72,302  
                 
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.                
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.   $ 2.87     2.15       3.75     6.61  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted     71,378     72,392       71,362     72,578  
                 
                 
                 
Other Financial Information                
(Amounts in thousands)                
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 598,499     411,761       1,361,994     978,086  
Less: Capital expenditures     69,143     124,555       265,414     405,614  
Free cash flow   $ 529,356     287,206       1,096,580     572,472  
                 
Depreciation and amortization   $ 151,342     144,920       450,952     422,693  
                 
                 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data                
(Amounts in thousands)                
            September 26, 2020   September 28, 2019
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
    Cash and cash equivalents           $ 781,238     111,303  
    Short-term investments             407,784     45,000  
    Receivables, net             1,710,961     1,787,158  
    Inventories             1,841,973     2,337,952  
    Prepaid expenses and other current assets             410,031     446,367  
        Total current assets             5,151,987     4,727,780  
Property, plant and equipment, net             4,405,243     4,600,630  
Right of use operating lease assets             303,050     334,083  
Goodwill             2,574,641     2,519,214  
Intangible assets, net             918,778     916,953  
Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets             430,515     294,102  
    Total assets           $ 13,784,214     13,392,762  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Current portion of long-term debt and commercial paper           $ 356,130     1,273,158  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses             1,933,206     1,738,859  
Current operating lease liabilities             97,778     102,682  
        Total current liabilities             2,387,114     3,114,699  
Long-term debt, less current portion             2,282,781     1,483,581  
Non-current operating lease liabilities             214,654     238,560  
Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities             732,596     790,643  
        Total liabilities             5,617,145     5,627,483  
Total stockholders' equity             8,167,069     7,765,279  
    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity           $ 13,784,214     13,392,762  
                 
         
Segment Information   Three Months Ended   As of or for the Nine Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands)   September 26, 2020   September 28, 2019   September 26, 2020   September 28, 2019
                 
Net sales:                
    Global Ceramic   $ 911,303     916,422       2,513,088     2,772,805  
    Flooring NA     982,292     1,001,908       2,630,710     2,907,327  
    Flooring ROW     681,275     600,855       1,766,635     1,866,028  
        Consolidated net sales   $ 2,574,870     2,519,185       6,910,433     7,546,160  
                 
Operating income (loss):                
    Global Ceramic   $ 73,998     83,305       88,166     283,571  
    Flooring NA     74,313     82,768       65,035     148,010  
    Flooring ROW     129,135     82,988       234,429     272,071  
    Corporate and intersegment eliminations     (14,702 )   (8,841 )     (34,362 )   (31,242 )
        Consolidated operating income (a)   $ 262,744     240,220       353,268     672,410  
                 
Assets:                
    Global Ceramic           $ 5,111,492     5,385,279  
    Flooring NA             3,626,339     4,020,205  
    Flooring ROW             3,928,243     3,736,296  
    Corporate and intersegment eliminations             1,118,140     250,982  
        Consolidated assets           $ 13,784,214     13,392,762  
                 
(a)During the second quarter of 2020, the Company revised the methodology it uses to estimate and allocate corporate general and administrative expenses to its operating segments to better align usage of corporate resources allocated to the Company segments. The updated allocation methodology had no impact on the Company’s consolidated statements of operations. This change was applied retrospectively, and segment operating income for all comparative periods has been updated to reflect this change.



Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)                        
        Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended    
        September 26, 2020   September 28, 2019   September 26, 2020   September 28, 2019    
Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.       $ 205,117     155,518     267,374     479,544      
Adjusting items:                        
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs         32,359     1,542     144,683     49,877      
Acquisitions purchase accounting , including inventory step-up         -     -     -     3,716      
Impairment of net investment in a manufacturer and distributor of Ceramic tile in China(1)     -     65,172     -     65,172      
Release of indemnification asset         (191 )   (659 )   (249 )   (659 )    
Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position         191     659     249     659      
Income taxes         (4,533 )   (22,807 )   (33,393 )   (34,660 )    
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.       $ 232,943     199,425     378,664     563,649      
                         
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.     $ 3.26     2.75     5.31     7.77      
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted         71,378     72,392     71,362     72,578      
                         
[1] In September 2019, the US commerce department imposed a 104% countervailing duty on top of the 25% general tariffs on all ceramic produced in China. As a consequence, ceramic purchases from China would dramatically decline and Mohawk took a $65 million write off to our investment in a Chinese manufacturer and distributor.
 
                         
Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt                        
(Amounts in thousands)                        
        September 26, 2020                
Current portion of long-term debt and commercial paper       $ 356,130                  
Long-term debt, less current portion         2,282,781                  
Total debt         2,638,911                  
Less: Cash and cash equivalents         781,238                  
Net Debt         1,857,673                  
Less: Short-term investments         407,784                  
 Net debt less short-term investments       $ 1,449,889                  
                         
                         
                         
                         
                         
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA                        
(Amounts in thousands)                       Trailing Twelve
        Three Months Ended   Months Ended
        December 31, 2019   March 28, 2020   June 27, 2020   September 26, 2020   September 26, 2020
Operating income (loss)       $ 154,814     151,483     (60,958 )   262,744     508,083  
Other (expense) income         9,522     (5,679 )   (1,037 )   726     3,532  
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest         (6 )   49     331     (336 )   38  
Depreciation and amortization (1)         153,759     145,516     154,094     151,342     604,711  
EBITDA         318,089     291,369     92,430     414,476     1,116,364  
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs         49,802     10,376     91,963     27,116     179,257  
Impairment of net investment in a manufacturer and distributor of Ceramic tile in China     (5,226 )   -     -     -     (5,226 )
Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up         222     -     -     -     222  
Release of indemnification asset         603     (35 )   (23 )   (191 )   354  
 Adjusted EBITDA       $ 363,490     301,710     184,370     441,401     1,290,971  
                         
Net Debt less short-term investments to Adjusted EBITDA                       1.1  
(1) Includes $1,589 of non-gaap depreciation in Q1 2020 with $8,395 in Q2 2020 and $5,243 in Q3 2020.                
                         
                         
                         
Reconciliation of Net Sales to Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and on Constant Shipping Days                
(Amounts in thousands)                        
        Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended    
        September 26, 2020   September 28, 2019   September 26, 2020   September 28, 2019    
Net sales       $ 2,574,870     2,519,185     6,910,433     7,546,160      
Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days         (2,242 )   -     35,247     -      
Adjustment to net sales on a constant exchange rate         1,695     -     76,245     -      
Net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days   $ 2,574,323     2,519,185     7,021,925     7,546,160      
                         
                         
                         
Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and on Constant Shipping Days                
(Amounts in thousands)                        
        Three Months Ended            
Global Ceramic       September 26, 2020   September 28, 2019            
Net sales       $ 911,303     916,422              
Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days         (2,242 )   -              
Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate         23,026     -              
Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days   $ 932,087     916,422              
                         
                         
                         
Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate                    
(Amounts in thousands)                        
        Three Months Ended            
Flooring ROW       September 26, 2020   September 28, 2019            
Net sales       $ 681,275     600,855              
Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate         (21,331 )   -              
Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate   $ 659,944     600,855              
                         
                         
                         
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit                        
(Amounts in thousands)                        
        Three Months Ended            
        September 26, 2020   September 28, 2019            
Gross Profit       $ 706,199     691,691              
Adjustments to gross profit:                        
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs         23,585     7,464              
  Adjusted gross profit       $ 729,784     699,155              
                         
                         
                         
Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses                
(Amounts in thousands)                        
        Three Months Ended            
        September 26, 2020   September 28, 2019            
Selling, general and administrative expenses       $ 443,455     451,471              
Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses:                        
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs         (8,764 )   (2,051 )            
Release of indemnification asset         -     (246 )            
  Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses       $ 434,691     449,174              
                         
                         
                         
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income                        
(Amounts in thousands)                        
        Three Months Ended            
        September 26, 2020   September 28, 2019            
Operating income       $ 262,744     240,220              
Adjustments to operating income:                        
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs         32,349     9,515              
Release of indemnification asset         -     246              
       Adjusted operating income       $ 295,093     249,981              
                         
                         
                         
Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income                    
(Amounts in thousands)                        
        Three Months Ended            
Global Ceramic       September 26, 2020   September 28, 2019            
Operating income       $ 73,998     83,305              
Adjustments to segment operating income:                        
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs         20,129     1,167              
Adjusted segment operating income       $ 94,127     84,472              
                         
                         
                         
Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income                    
(Amounts in thousands)                        
        Three Months Ended            
Flooring NA       September 26, 2020   September 28, 2019            
Operating income       $ 74,313     82,768              
Adjustments to segment operating income:                        
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs         5,953     4,095              
  Adjusted segment operating income       $ 80,266     86,863              
                         
                         
                         
Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income                    
(Amounts in thousands)                        
        Three Months Ended            
Flooring ROW       September 26, 2020   September 28, 2019            
Operating income       $ 129,135     82,988              
Adjustments to segment operating income:                        
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs         2,019     4,435              
Adjusted segment operating income       $ 131,154     87,423              
                         
                         
                         
Reconciliation of Segment Operating (Loss) to Adjusted Segment Operating (Loss)                    
(Amounts in thousands)                        
        Three Months Ended            
Corporate and intersegment eliminations       September 26, 2020   September 28, 2019            
Operating (loss)       $ (14,702 )   (8,841 )            
Adjustments to segment operating (loss):                        
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs         4,248     65              
Adjusted segment operating (loss)       $ (10,454 )   (8,776 )            
                         
                         
Reconciliation of Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes        
(Amounts in thousands)                        
        Three Months Ended            
        September 26, 2020   September 28, 2019            
Earnings before income taxes       $ 248,616     178,191              
Noncontrolling interests         (336 )   (151 )            
Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes:                      
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs         32,359     1,542              
Impairment of net investment in a manufacturer and distributor of Ceramic tile in China     -     65,172              
Release of indemnification asset         (191 )   (659 )            
 Adjusted earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes     $ 280,448     244,095              
                         
                         
                         
Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense                      
(Amounts in thousands)                        
        Three Months Ended            
        September 26, 2020   September 28, 2019            
Income tax expense       $ 43,163     22,522              
Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position         (191 )   (659 )            
Income tax effect of adjusting items         4,533     22,807              
  Adjusted income tax expense       $ 47,505     44,670              
                         
Adjusted income tax rate         16.9 %   18.3 %            
                         
                         
                         
                         
The Company supplements its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures. As required by the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, the tables above present a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to the comparable US GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures, when reconciled to the corresponding US GAAP measure, help its investors as follows: Non-GAAP revenue measures that assist in identifying growth trends and in comparisons of revenue with prior and future periods and non-GAAP profitability measures that assist in understanding the long-term profitability trends of the Company's business and in comparisons of its profits with prior and future periods.  
                         
The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP revenue measures because these items can vary dramatically between periods and can obscure underlying business trends. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP revenue measures include: foreign currency transactions and translation and the impact of acquisitions.  
                         
The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP profitability measures because these items may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating performance. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP profitability measures include: restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs, acquisition purchase accounting, including inventory step-up, release of indemnification assets and the reversal of uncertain tax positions.  

Primary Logo

You just read:

Mohawk Industries Reports Q3 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.