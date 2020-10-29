Northeast Bank Reports First Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $7.8 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $4.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on November 24, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2020.

Discussing results, Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We began the new fiscal year with a very strong first quarter. We earned $0.94 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 18.5%, a return on average assets of 2.5% and an efficiency ratio of 46.4%. Our earnings substantially benefitted from our correspondent arrangement with The Loan Source, Inc. (“Loan Source”) and ACAP SME, LLC ("ACAP"). For the quarter, we recognized $4.7 million of correspondent fee income in connection with $3.4 billion of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans purchased by Loan Source through September 30, 2020. Subsequent to quarter end, Loan Source purchased an additional $613.8 million of PPP loans for a total of $4.0 billion purchased PPP loans.”

Mr. Wayne continued, “We are also pleased with the performance of loans under deferment. Out of the $136.2 million of three-month principal and interest deferments, only $26.8 million were on deferment at quarter end and all of the $44.7 million of six-month interest-only deferments were current at quarter end.”

As of September 30, 2020, total assets were $1.26 billion, a decrease of $855 thousand, or 0.1%, from total assets of $1.26 billion as of June 30, 2020. The principal components of the changes in the balance sheet follow:

1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three months ended September 30, 2020:





September 30,

2020 Balance June 30,

2020 Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) National Lending Purchased $ 358,203 $ 386,624 $ (28,421) (7.35%) National Lending Originated 462,974 467,612 (4,638) (0.99%) SBA 48,775 47,095 1,680 3.57% Community Banking 62,158 70,271 (8,113) (11.55%) Total $ 932,110 $ 971,602 $ (39,492) (4.06%)

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 totaled $45.5 million, which consisted of $4.6 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 78.6% of unpaid principal balance, and $40.9 million of originated loans.

Additionally, the Bank originated $23.1 million of PPP loans in the first quarter. The Bank sold PPP loans with a total principal balance of $53.7 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, recording a net gain of $1.1 million on the sales primarily resulting from the recognition of net deferred fees, partially offset by purchase price discounts.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending portfolio follows:

National Lending Portfolio Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 5,822 $ 40,908 $ 46,730 $ 30,333 $ 40,537 $ 70,870 Net investment basis 4,578 40,908 45,486 28,622 40,537 69,159 Loan returns during the period: Yield 9.11% 7.04% 7.98% 9.73% 7.57% 8.46% Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 9.11% N/A 9.11% 9.73% N/A 9.73% Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 391,895 $ 462,974 $ 854,869 $ 365,984 $ 457,350 $ 823,334 Net investment basis 358,203 462,974 821,177 332,227 457,350 789,577 (1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

2. Short-term investments increased by $59.6 million, or 42.3%, from June 30, 2020, primarily due to a $67.6 million decrease in loans (including loans held for sale).

3. Other assets increased by $4.0 million, or 24.2%, from June 30, 2020, primarily due to a $3.9 million receivable recorded for net servicing income related to the Bank’s correspondent arrangement with Loan Source and ACAP, under which the Bank receives 50% of the net servicing income earned over time on loans purchased by Loan Source.

4. Deposits increased by $5.3 million, or 0.5%, from June 30, 2020, attributable to increases in demand deposits of $39.2 million, or 41.3%, savings and interest-bearing checking accounts of $27.5 million, or 19.9%, and money market accounts of $9.2 million, or 3.1%, partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $70.5 million, or 14.8%. The primary reason for the net increase in deposits was due to timing of receipt of short-term customer funds which were subsequently withdrawn after the end of the quarter.

5. Shareholders’ equity increased by $7.8 million, or 4.7%, from June 30, 2020, primarily due to net income of $7.8 million.

Net income increased by $3.0 million to $7.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $4.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses decreased by $744 thousand to $15.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $15.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower rates earned on loans and short-term investments, partially offset by decreased interest expense on deposits.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:



Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 65,438 $ 843 5.11% $ 90,384 $ 1,267 5.58% SBA National 48,252 556 4.57% 62,755 1,469 9.31% SBA PPP 16,901 80 1.88% - - - National Lending: Originated 452,744 8,029 7.04% 469,307 8,928 7.57% Purchased 374,200 8,597 9.11% 328,819 8,040 9.73% Total National Lending 826,944 16,626 7.98% 798,126 $ 16,968 8.46% Total $ 957,535 $ 18,105 7.50% $ 951,265 $ 19,704 8.24% (1) Includes loans held for sale.

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, regularly scheduled interest and accretion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 increased by $510 thousand due to the increase in average balances and transactional income increased by $46 thousand. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 9.1%, a decrease from 9.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 6,565 6.96% $ 6,054 7.33% Transactional income: Gain on loan sales - 0.00% - 0.00% Gain on real estate owned - 0.00% - 0.00% Other noninterest income - 0.00% - 0.00% Accelerated accretion and loan fees 2,032 2.15% 1,986 2.40% Total transactional income 2,032 2.15% 1,986 2.40% Total $ 8,597 9.11% $ 8,040 9.73% (1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales and gains on real estate owned recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the periods shown. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.





2. Provision (credit) for loan losses increased by $513 thousand to $377 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from a $136 thousand credit in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase in the provision for loan losses reflects increases in certain qualitative factors during the current quarter as a result of continued impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by a decrease in loan balances during the quarter. There were no significant changes in qualitative factors during the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

3. Noninterest income increased by $5.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to the following:

An increase in correspondent fee income of $4.7 million from the recognition of correspondent fees and net servicing income as a result of the correspondent arrangement entered into with Loan Source during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The correspondent arrangement provides for the Bank to earn a correspondent fee when Loan Source purchases PPP loans and the Bank subsequently shares in net servicing income on such purchased PPP loans. Correspondent income for the quarter is comprised of the following components:

Income Earned (In thousands) Correspondent Fee $ 822 Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest 279 Earned Net Servicing Interest 3,646 Total $ 4,747

A summary of PPP loans purchased by Loan Source and related amounts that the Bank will earn over the expected life of the loans is as follows:

Quarter PPP Loans Purchased by Loan Source Correspondent Fee Purchased Accrued Interest(1) Total(2) (In thousands) Q4 FY 2020 $1,272,900 $2,891 $688 $3,579 Q1 FY 2021 2,112,100 5,349 2,804 8,153 Total $3,385,000 $8,239 $3,492 $11,731





(1) - Northeast Bank's share (2) - Expected to be recognized into income over approximately 2 years

An increase in gain on sale of PPP loans of $1.1 million, due to the sale of $53.7 million of PPP loans, which resulted in a net gain based on the recognition of net deferred fees, partially offset by purchase price discounts in the quarter ended September 30, 2020; partially offset by,

A $252 thousand decrease in gain on Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loan sales, as no SBA national loans were sold during the current quarter;

A $155 thousand increase in losses on real estate owned (“REO”), due to a write-down on an existing REO property during the quarter, as compared to minimal write-downs on REO properties during the quarter ended September 30, 2019;

A $135 thousand decrease in bank-owned life insurance income due to a gain from death benefit proceeds recognized in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as compared to no gain recognized during the current quarter; and

A $130 thousand decrease in gain on sale of residential loans held for sale due to lower volume sold as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



4. Noninterest expense decreased by $421 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to the following:

A decrease in other noninterest expense of $408 thousand, primarily due to a $128 thousand recovery on SBA servicing assets in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to a $74 thousand impairment charge in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and a $167 thousand decrease in travel and meals and entertainment expense during the current quarter; and

A decrease in amortization of intangible assets of $109 thousand as the core deposit intangible became fully amortized during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.



5. Income tax expense increased by $1.4 million to $3.3 million, or an effective tax rate of 29.8%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 28.7%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher pre-tax income, which increased by $4.4 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



As of September 30, 2020, nonperforming assets totaled $25.5 million, or 2.03% of total assets, as compared to $24.4 million, or 1.94% of total assets, as of June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to five National Lending purchased loans totaling $1.1 million that were placed on nonaccrual during the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, past due loans totaled $18.9 million, or 2.03% of total loans, as compared to past due loans totaling $16.4 million, or 1.69% of total loans as of June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to thirteen National Lending purchased loans totaling $3.7 million becoming past due during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, partially offset by one National Lending purchased loan totaling $1.0 million that was transferred to REO during the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 14.0%, compared to 13.4% at June 30, 2020, and the Total capital ratio was 21.2% at September 30, 2020, compared to 19.6% at June 30, 2020. Capital ratios were primarily affected by increased earnings and decreased assets.

NORTHEAST BANK BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 2,811 $ 2,795 Short-term investments 200,454 140,862 Total cash and cash equivalents 203,265 143,657 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 67,581 64,918 Equity securities, at fair value 7,266 7,239 Total investment securities 74,847 72,157 Residential real estate loans held for sale 778 601 SBA loans held for sale 558 28,852 Total loans held for sale 1,336 29,453 Loans: Commercial real estate 648,455 679,537 Commercial and industrial 207,855 212,769 Residential real estate 74,376 77,722 Consumer 1,424 1,574 Total loans 932,110 971,602 Less: Allowance for loan losses 9,536 9,178 Loans, net 922,574 962,424 Premises and equipment, net 9,372 9,670 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 4,102 3,274 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,390 1,390 Loan servicing rights, net 2,323 2,113 Bank-owned life insurance 17,180 17,074 Other assets 20,391 16,423 Total assets $ 1,256,780 $ 1,257,635



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand $ 133,900 $ 94,749 Savings and interest checking 165,282 137,824 Money market 311,561 302,343 Time 406,887 477,436 Total deposits 1,017,630 1,012,352 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 15,000 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances - 12,440 Subordinated debt 14,967 14,940 Lease liability 4,190 4,496 Other liabilities 32,442 33,668 Total liabilities 1,084,229 1,092,896



Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 - - Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 8,147,003 and 8,153,841 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively 8,147 8,154 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; 44,783 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 45 45 Additional paid-in capital 68,452 68,302 Retained earnings 97,672 89,960 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,765) (1,722) Total shareholders' equity 172,551 164,739 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,256,780 $ 1,257,635





NORTHEAST BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 18,105 $ 19,704 Interest on available-for-sale securities 290 451 Other interest and dividend income 88 340 Total interest and dividend income 18,483 20,495



Interest expense: Deposits 3,058 4,316 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 124 125 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility 2 - Subordinated debt 281 282 Obligation under lease agreements 25 35 Total interest expense 3,490 4,758 Net interest and dividend income before provision (credit) for loan losses 14,993 15,737 Provision (credit) for loan losses 377 (136 ) Net interest and dividend income after provision (credit) for loan losses 14,616 15,873 Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 499 413 Gain on sales of PPP loans 1,110 - Gain on sales of SBA loans - 252 Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale 83 213 Net unrealized gain on equity securities - 40 Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net (157 ) (2 ) Correspondent fee income 4,747 - Bank-owned life insurance income 106 241 Other noninterest income 28 19 Total noninterest income 6,416 1,176 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,351 6,387 Occupancy and equipment expense 926 898 Professional fees 363 392 Data processing fees 1,025 984 Marketing expense 41 93 Loan acquisition and collection expense 689 611 FDIC insurance premiums (credits) 48 (18 ) Intangible asset amortization - 109 Other noninterest expense 490 898 Total noninterest expense 9,933 10,354 Income before income tax expense 11,099 6,695 Income tax expense 3,305 1,919 Net income $ 7,794 $ 4,776 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,196,828 9,043,761 Diluted 8,315,096 9,211,874



Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.95 $ 0.53 Diluted 0.94 0.52 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01









NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 72,140 $ 290 1.59% $ 82,081 $ 451 2.19% Loans (1) (2) (3) 957,535 18,105 7.50% 951,265 19,704 8.24% Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,390 33 9.42% 1,258 19 6.01% Short-term investments (4) 169,609 55 0.13% 60,347 321 2.12% Total interest-earning assets 1,200,674 18,483 6.11% 1,094,951 20,495 7.45% Cash and due from banks 2,925 2,629 Other non-interest earning assets 38,853 35,531 Total assets $ 1,242,452 $ 1,133,111 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 123,644 $ 127 0.41% $ 65,405 $ 60 0.36% Money market accounts 312,271 535 0.68% 264,877 1,069 1.61% Savings accounts 37,525 14 0.15% 34,476 14 0.16% Time deposits 435,827 2,382 2.17% 484,115 3,173 2.61% Total interest-bearing deposits 909,267 3,058 1.33% 848,873 4,316 2.02% Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 124 3.28% 15,000 125 3.32% PPPLF advances 1,758 2 0.45% - - 0.00% Subordinated debt 14,952 281 7.46% 14,841 282 7.56% Lease liability 4,306 25 2.30% 5,690 35 2.45% Total interest-bearing liabilities 945,283 3,490 1.46% 884,404 4,758 2.14% Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 112,303 85,090 Other liabilities 17,693 7,581 Total liabilities 1,075,279 977,075 Shareholders' equity 167,173 156,036 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,242,452 $ 1,133,111 Net interest income $ 14,993 $ 15,737 Interest rate spread 4.65% 5.31% Net interest margin (5) 4.95% 5.72% (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





NORTHEAST BANK SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019



Net interest income $ 14,993 $ 17,384 $ 16,321 $ 15,545 $ 15,737 Provision (credit) for loan losses 377 905 3,489 243 (136 ) Noninterest income 6,416 9,812 860 1,337 1,176 Noninterest expense 9,933 10,168 10,081 9,789 10,354 Net income 7,794 11,219 1,875 4,867 4,776 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,196,828 8,337,088 9,004,819 9,048,171 9,043,761 Diluted 8,315,096 8,405,665 9,128,651 9,223,137 9,211,874 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.95 $ 1.35 $ 0.21 $ 0.54 $ 0.53 Diluted 0.94 1.33 0.21 0.53 0.52 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Return on average assets 2.49% 3.07% 0.61% 1.68% 1.68% Return on average equity 18.50% 28.44% 4.57% 12.09% 12.18% Net interest rate spread (1) 4.65% 4.66% 5.14% 5.19% 5.31% Net interest margin (2) 4.95% 4.90% 5.50% 5.59% 5.72% Net interest margin, excluding PPP (Non-GAAP) (3) 5.00% 5.34% 5.50% 5.59% 5.72% Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4) 46.40% 37.39% 58.68% 57.98% 61.22% Noninterest expense to average total assets 3.17% 2.78% 3.28% 3.38% 3.64% Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 127.02% 118.53% 122.88% 123.50% 123.81% As of: September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Nonperforming loans: Originated portfolio: Residential real estate $ 704 $ 832 $ 1,187 $ 1,586 $ 1,515 Commercial real estate 6,856 6,861 7,439 8,032 4,530 Commercial and industrial 2,013 2,058 2,226 622 87 Consumer 26 29 40 59 136 Total originated portfolio 9,599 9,780 10,892 10,299 6,268 Total purchased portfolio 11,848 11,325 13,485 8,489 7,834 Total nonperforming loans 21,447 21,105 24,377 18,788 14,102 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 4,102 3,274 3,110 2,505 1,936 Total nonperforming assets $ 25,549 $ 24,379 $ 27,487 $ 21,293 $ 16,038 Past due loans to total loans 2.03% 1.69% 3.52% 2.84% 1.50% Nonperforming loans to total loans 2.30% 2.17% 2.36% 1.88% 1.51% Nonperforming assets to total assets 2.03% 1.94% 2.23% 1.76% 1.43% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.02% 0.94% 0.85% 0.54% 0.57% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 44.46% 43.49% 36.14% 28.77% 37.44% Commercial real estate loans to total capital (5) 248.47% 281.32% 304.40% 292.58% 262.92% Net loans to core deposits (6) (9) 91.74% 96.38% 102.04% 106.52% 102.59% Purchased loans to total loans, including held for sale 38.40% 39.77% 38.28% 36.65% 35.50% Equity to total assets 13.73% 13.10% 12.95% 13.53% 14.08% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 18.57% 17.13% 15.71% 16.48% 16.92% Total capital ratio 21.19% 19.61% 18.03% 18.52% 19.07% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 14.02% 13.36% 13.04% 14.26% 14.06% Total shareholders' equity $ 172,551 $ 164,739 $ 159,525 $ 163,400 $ 158,101 Less: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders' equity 172,551 164,739 159,525 163,400 158,101 Less: Intangible assets (7) (2,323 ) (2,113 ) (2,116 ) (2,641 ) (2,940 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 170,228 $ 162,626 $ 157,409 $ 160,759 $ 155,161 Common shares outstanding 8,191,786 8,198,624 8,633,772 9,052,013 9,038,912 Book value per common share $ 21.06 $ 20.09 $ 18.48 $ 18.05 $ 17.49 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (8) 20.78 19.84 18.23 17.76 17.17 (1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period. (2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) Net interest margin excluding PPP removes the effects of the following: PPP loan interest income of $80 thousand and $1.6 million and PPPLF interest expense of $2 thousand and $174 thousand for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, as well as PPP loan average balances of $16.9 million and $223.8 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (4) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income. (5) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans. (6) Core deposits include all non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand. Loans include loans held for sale.

(7) Includes the core deposit intangible asset and loan servicing rights asset. (8) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders' equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

(9) Net loans and total loans, including loans held for sale, exclude PPP loans held for sale.

