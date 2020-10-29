Builders FirstSource Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Focused execution and accelerating housing demand drives record sales and profit

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights :

Net sales for the quarter increased by 15.9% compared to the prior year period Core organic sales increased 6.7%, excluding acquisitions and commodity impacts Commodity inflation increased net sales by 7.2% Acquisitions contributed net sales growth of 2.0%

Adjusted EBITDA increased 15% to $184 million, or 8.0% of net sales, driven by solid demand across all three customer end markets and disciplined pricing in a dynamic market

Net income of $85.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $96.7 million, or $0.82 per diluted share

Strong quarter-end balance sheet with a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.3x and liquidity of $1.2 billion.

Announced transformational merger with BMC Stock Holdings in an all-stock transaction to create the nation’s premier supplier of building materials and services

CEO Chad Crow said, “Our third quarter 2020 results reflect our team’s collective efforts to execute our strategic plan, which led to record sales and Adjusted EBITDA. These exceptional results were underpinned by strong demand for our integrated services and by our team’s ability to react quickly to market fluctuations, including the sharp rise in lumber costs. In August, we were thrilled to announce our planned merger with BMC, a transaction that is expected to create significant value for all shareholders in the coming years. As we look to the remainder of 2020, we will continue to focus on executing our growth strategy with a safety-first emphasis and planning for the transformational merger of Builders FirstSource and BMC.”

CFO Peter Jackson added, “Our enhanced focus on cost controls contributed to our achievement of record Adjusted EBITDA and EPS. Our team delivered a better-than-expected gross margin of 24.9% in the third quarter despite record high lumber costs. At the same time, we significantly improved SG&A as a percentage of net sales year-over-year which allowed us to hold Adjusted EBITDA margin effectively flat, demonstrating the strength of our business model. We entered the fourth quarter with a strong and flexible balance sheet, including $1.2 billion of liquidity and a stable net leverage ratio of 2.3x. We are at an exceptional point in our Company’s history to complete our announced merger with BMC and further position our business for continued success.”

Third Quarter 2020 Compared to Third Quarter 2019

Net Sales

Net sales for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020 were $2.3 billion, a 15.9% increase compared to a year ago. Core organic sales increased by 6.7% while commodity price inflation added 7.2% to net sales.

Acquisitions completed during the prior four quarters contributed net sales growth of 2.0%.



Value-added core organic sales grew by an estimated 1.9%, led by 2.2% growth in our Manufactured Products category and 1.5% growth in our Windows, Doors, and Millwork category, as solid growth nationally was offset by continued weakness in the Northeast.

Demand improved across our three customer end markets. Single family and repair and remodel / other grew estimated core organic sales by 5.8% and 6.5%, respectively. Multi-family grew core organic sales by 17.6% primarily due to an increase in, and the timing of, projects.



Gross Margin

Gross margin was $570.7 million, an increase of $29.5 million compared with the prior year period. Our gross margin percentage decreased to 24.9% from 27.3% in the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin percentage was primarily attributable to the sharp rise in commodity prices during the quarter relative to our short-term customer pricing commitments. Additionally, a shift in product mix towards our lower margin commodity products, also due to commodity inflation compared to the prior year period, contributed to the decline.

Rapid commodity inflation can cause short-term gross margin percentage compression, whereas higher sustained commodity prices will generally increase the Company’s net sales, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA dollars.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

SG&A in the third quarter of 2020 was $430.9 million, an increase of approximately $19.4 million compared to the prior year period, mainly due to higher compensation related to the increase in net sales.

As a percentage of net sales, SG&A decreased by 200 basis points to 18.8% in the third quarter of 2020, driven by cost leverage on commodity price inflation and higher core organic sales.

Interest Expense

Interest expense increased by $0.3 million to $28.0 million compared to the same period last year. The year over year increase includes one-time charges related to debt financing transactions executed in the prior year period. Adjusting for the one-time charges in both periods, interest expense increased by $3.4 million due to a higher outstanding debt balance as compared to the prior year quarter, partially offset by the effect of lower interest rates.



Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2020 was $25.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 23.1%. In the prior year period, income tax expense was $23.7 million, or an effective tax rate of 23.3%.



Adjusted Net Income

Net income was $85.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $78.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $96.7 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to $84.0 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in adjusted net income of $12.7 million, or 15.1%, was primarily driven by the increase in net sales described above.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA grew $24.0 million to a quarterly record of $184.3 million, an increase of 15%. The increase was primarily driven by the growth in net sales attributable to core organic growth across all three of our customer end markets. Adjusted EBITDA remained steady at 8.0% of net sales in the third quarter, compared to 8.1% in the same period a year ago.



Year to Date September 30, 2020 Compared to September 30, 2019

Net Sales

Net sales year to date were $6.0 billion, a 9.3% increase compared to the first nine months of 2019, as acquisitions and core organic growth contributed 2.6% and 2.8% of the increase, respectively.

Commodity inflation and one additional selling day increased net sales by 3.3% and 0.6%, respectively.

Core organic growth was led by our Lumber and Lumber Sheet Goods product category.

Demand increased across all three customer end markets.

Gross Margin

Gross margin increased $53.1 million to $1.6 billion driven by strong growth in net sales. Our gross margin percentage was 25.8% in the first nine months of 2020 compared to 27.2% in the first nine months of 2019. The decrease in gross margin percentage was attributable to a sharp rise in commodity prices in 2020 relative to our short-term customer pricing commitments and product mix. Additionally, the expected normalization in our lumber and lumber sheet goods margins also contributed to the decline compared to the prior year period.

Rapid commodity inflation can cause short-term gross margin percentage compression, whereas higher sustained commodity prices will increase, the Company’s net sales, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA dollars.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

SG&A was $1.2 billion, an increase of approximately $40.3 million compared to the prior year period, mainly due to higher compensation related to the increase in net sales.

As a percentage of net sales, SG&A decreased by 110 basis points to 20.3% driven by cost leverage on commodity price inflation and higher core organic sales.

Adjusted Net Income

GAAP net income was $173.6 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, compared to $180.4 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2019, a decrease of $0.06 per diluted share, or 3.9%.



Adjusted net income was $216.1 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, compared to $198.0 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2019, an increase of $0.15 per diluted share. The increase in adjusted net income of $18.1 million, or 9.1%, was primarily driven by the increase in net sales, partially offset by higher SG&A.



Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2020 grew $36.4 million, or 8.9%, to a record $443.2 million, or 7.4% of net sales, compared to $406.8 million, or 7.4% of net sales, for the first nine months of 2019. The year over year improvement was due to the aforementioned growth in organic sales, along with the acquisitions completed over the last four quarters.



Capital Structure, Leverage, and Liquidity Information:

Adjusted EBITDA, on a trailing twelve-month basis, was $552.5 million and net debt was $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2020. Our net leverage ratio remained sequentially steady at 2.3x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA at September 30, 2020, below the Company’s target leverage ratio of between 2.5x and 3.5x.



Cash generated by operating activities was $155 million in the first nine months of the year. Cash used in investing activities was $96.1 million in the first nine months of 2020, including capital expenditures, net of proceeds, of $80.2 million and $15.9 million used for our acquisitions.



Liquidity as of September 30, 2020 was $1.2 billion, consisting of $820.9 million in net borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility and $340.9 million cash on hand.



Announced Merger with BMC Stock Holdings:

In August of 2020, we entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Builders FirstSource and BMC will combine in an all-stock merger transaction.

With pro forma annual net sales of over $11 billion and approximately 26,000 team members, the combined company will be the nation's premier supplier of building materials and services within a fragmented industry. The combined company will benefit from greater geographic reach and diversity operating a leading network of 550 distribution and manufacturing locations in 40 states, including 44 of the top 50 metropolitan statistical areas. The combined Company will also benefit from expanded value-added product and service capabilities, building upon a shared commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of value-added offerings. The merged organization will be better positioned to partner and integrate with customers to streamline the construction process. Operating in some of the nation's largest and fastest growing regions, the combined company will be exceptionally positioned for long-term growth. Increased scale, a strong balance sheet bolstered by robust cash generation, and anticipated annual run-rate synergies of $130 million to $150 million will provide greater resources to invest in growth, innovation and ongoing value creation for all stakeholders.

Under the terms of the agreement, BMC shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource common stock for each share of BMC common stock. Upon completion of the merger, existing Builders FirstSource shareholders will own approximately 57% and existing BMC shareholders will own approximately 43% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

The transaction is expected to close in late 2020 or early 2021, subject to, among other things, the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting periods under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, as well as other customary closing conditions. The transaction requires the approval of shareholders of both Builders FirstSource and BMC.

Outlook

Mr. Crow concluded, “I am confident in the outlook for our business, which is supported by robust housing dynamics across our attractive and diverse national footprint. Market conditions should continue to provide positive tailwinds through the end of the year and beyond. We will continue to react to changing market conditions in order to provide our customers the products and services needed to meet continued strong demand for new construction.

Upon closing the merger with BMC, we will build upon the strength of our larger platform to better serve our customers and create incremental value for all our stakeholders. I would like to thank our entire team for their continued dedication to excellence and their commitment to executing our long-range plan.”

The Company has provided supplemental non-GAAP financial information for the consolidated company that is adjusted to exclude one-time integration, one-time refinancing, and other costs (“Adjusted”). As the information included herein includes non-GAAP financial information, please refer to the accompanying financial schedules for non-GAAP reconciliations to their GAAP equivalents. Please refer to the accompanying financial schedules for more information.

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 2,295,450 $ 1,981,035 $ 6,028,114 $ 5,516,858 Cost of sales 1,724,799 1,439,893 4,474,718 4,016,585 Gross margin 570,651 541,142 1,553,396 1,500,273 Selling, general and administrative expenses 430,893 411,510 1,223,436 1,183,105 Income from operations 139,758 129,632 329,960 317,168 Interest expense, net 28,043 27,788 106,786 82,071 Income before income taxes 111,715 101,844 223,174 235,097 Income tax expense 25,783 23,714 49,551 54,655 Net income $ 85,932 $ 78,130 $ 173,623 $ 180,442 Comprehensive income $ 85,932 $ 78,130 $ 173,623 $ 180,442 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.68 $ 1.49 $ 1.56 Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.67 $ 1.48 $ 1.54 Weighted average common shares: Basic 116,731 115,732 116,542 115,639 Diluted 118,026 117,154 117,690 116,870





BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 340,927 $ 14,096 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $17,325 and $13,492 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 860,842 614,946 Other receivables 64,626 77,447 Inventories, net 751,149 561,255 Other current assets 44,198 39,123 Total current assets 2,061,742 1,306,867 Property, plant and equipment, net 750,841 721,887 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 278,075 292,684 Goodwill 777,283 769,022 Intangible assets, net 121,145 128,388 Deferred income taxes 5,977 8,417 Other assets, net 19,871 22,225 Total assets $ 4,014,934 $ 3,249,490 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 651,332 $ 436,823 Accrued liabilities 342,059 308,950 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 61,953 61,653 Current maturities of long-term debt 29,527 13,875 Total current liabilities 1,084,871 821,301 Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities 222,132 236,948 Long-term debt, net of current maturities, debt discount, and debt issuance costs 1,574,146 1,277,398 Deferred income taxes 37,360 36,645 Other long-term liabilities 88,560 52,245 Total liabilities 3,007,069 2,424,537 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized; 116,803 and 116,052 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,168 1,161 Additional paid-in capital 584,237 574,955 Retained earnings 422,460 248,837 Total stockholders' equity 1,007,865 824,953 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,014,934 $ 3,249,490

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 173,623 $ 180,442 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 87,298 71,771 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 2,535 3,060 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 5,349 4,654 Deferred income taxes 3,155 36,547 Stock compensation expense 12,098 9,380 Net gain on sale of assets and asset impairments (1,413 ) (1,502 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed: Receivables (230,627 ) (41,083 ) Inventories (189,692 ) 22,263 Other current assets (5,076 ) 8,968 Other assets and liabilities 60,439 1,756 Accounts payable 205,570 73,913 Accrued liabilities 31,887 (9,905 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 155,146 360,264 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (83,508 ) (77,937 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 3,298 5,474 Cash used for acquisitions (15,893 ) (33,931 ) Net cash used in investing activities (96,103 ) (106,394 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving credit facility 791,000 885,000 Repayments under revolving credit facility (818,000 ) (1,064,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of notes 895,625 478,375 Repayments of long-term debt and other loans (561,541 ) (502,062 ) Payments of debt extinguishment costs (22,686 ) (2,301 ) Payments of loan costs (13,800 ) (8,566 ) Exercise of stock options 1,343 3,220 Repurchase of common stock (4,153 ) (10,392 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 267,788 (220,726 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 326,831 33,144 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 14,096 10,127 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 340,927 $ 43,271 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 77,734 $ 76,326 Cash paid for income taxes 21,280 9,989 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities: Accrued purchases of property, plant and equipment $ 1,336 $ 2,127 Acquisition of assets under operating lease obligations 33,379 64,940 Acquisition of assets under finance lease obligations 16,096 11,653









BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Measures to their GAAP Equivalents (unaudited) Note: The company provided detailed explanations of these non-GAAP financial measures in its Form 8K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 29, 2020. Three months ended Nine months ended Twelve months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 (in millions) (in millions) Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA: GAAP Net Income $ 85.9 $ 78.1 $ 173.6 $ 180.4 $ 215.0 Acquisition and Integration Expense 10.8 2.8 14.5 10.8 16.7 Debt issuance and refinancing cost (1) - 3.1 28.0 6.8 31.5 Adjusted Net Income 96.7 84.0 216.1 198.0 263.2 Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions) 118.0 117.2 117.7 116.9 Diluted adjusted net income per share: $ 0.82 $ 0.72 $ 1.84 $ 1.69 Reconciling items: Depreciation and amortization expense 29.4 24.4 87.3 71.8 115.6 Interest expense, net 28.0 24.7 78.8 75.3 102.7 Income tax expense 25.8 23.7 49.6 54.7 55.8 Stock compensation expense 5.4 3.3 12.1 9.4 15.0 Gain on sale and asset impairments (1.2 ) (0.2 ) (1.3 ) (3.2 ) (0.9 ) Other management-identified adjustments (2) 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 184.3 $ 160.3 $ 443.2 $ 406.8 $ 552.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.0% 8.1% 7.4% 7.4% 7.1% (1) Costs associated with issuing and extinguishing long term debt in 2020 and 2019. (2) Primarily relates to severance and one time cost.







BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Data (adjusted and unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions except share amounts) Net sales 2,295.5 1,981.0 6,028.1 5,516.9 Cost of sales 1,724.8 1,439.9 4,474.7 4,016.6 Gross margin 570.7 541.1 1,553.4 1,500.3 Gross margin % 24.9% 27.3% 25.8% 27.2% Adjusted SG&A/Other (excluding depreciation and amortization) as a % of sales (1) 16.8% 19.2% 18.4% 19.8% Adjusted EBITDA 184.3 160.3 443.2 406.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 8.0% 8.1% 7.4% 7.4% Depreciation and amortization (29.4 ) (24.4 ) (87.3 ) (71.8 ) Interest expense, net of debt issuance cost and refinancing (28.0 ) (24.7 ) (78.8 ) (75.3 ) Income tax expense (25.8 ) (23.7 ) (49.6 ) (54.7 ) Other adjustments (4.4 ) (3.5 ) (11.4 ) (7.0 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 96.7 $ 84.0 $ 216.1 $ 198.0 Basic adjusted net income per share: $ 0.83 $ 0.73 $ 1.85 $ 1.71 Diluted adjusted net income per share: $ 0.82 $ 0.72 $ 1.84 $ 1.69 Weighted average common shares (in millions) Basic 116.7 115.7 116.5 115.6 Diluted 118.0 117.2 117.7 116.9 Note: The company provided detailed explanations of these non-GAAP financial measures in its Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 29, 2020. (1) Adjusted SG&A and other as a percentage of net sales is defined as GAAP SG&A less depreciation and amortization, stock comp, acquisition, integration and other expenses. GAAP SG&A in Q3-20 of $431M less $29M depreciation and amortization, less $11M of acquisition and integration expenses, less $5M of stock comp.







BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Sales by Product Category (adjusted and unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020

2019

2020

2019

Net Sales % of Net Sales Net Sales % of Net Sales % Change % Core Organic (1) Net Sales % of Net Sales Net Sales % of Net Sales % Change % Change Per Day % Core Organic (1) Manufactured Products $ 421.3 18.4 % $ 401.2 20.3 % 5.0 % 2.2 % $ 1,141.6 18.9 % $ 1,092.9 19.8 % 4.5 % 3.9 % -0.3 % Windows, Doors & Millwork 420.2 18.3 % 407.4 20.6 % 3.1 % 1.5 % $ 1,215.5 20.2 % 1,151.8 20.9 % 5.5 % 5.0 % 3.0 % Value-Added Products 841.5 36.7 % 808.6 40.9 % 4.1 % 1.9 % 2,357.1 39.1 % 2,244.7 40.7 % 5.0 % 4.5 % 1.4 % Gypsum, Roofing & Insulation 149.5 6.5 % 149.7 7.6 % -0.1 % -0.2 % 386.2 6.4 % 409.0 7.4 % -5.6 % -6.1 % -6.2 % Siding, Metal & Concrete Products 212.4 9.3 % 201.1 10.1 % 5.6 % 3.8 % 581.8 9.7 % 542.3 9.8 % 7.3 % 6.7 % 4.4 % Other 240.5 10.4 % 216.1 10.8 % 11.3 % 2.7 % 676.8 11.2 % 596.2 10.8 % 13.5 % 12.9 % 3.3 % Specialized Products & Other 602.4 26.2 % 566.9 28.5 % 6.3 % 2.3 % 1,644.8 27.3 % 1,547.5 28.0 % 6.3 % 5.7 % 1.2 % Lumber & Lumber Sheet Goods $ 851.6 37.1 % $ 605.5 30.6 % 40.6 % 17.1 % $ 2,026.2 33.6 % $ 1,724.7 31.3 % 17.5 % 16.9 % 5.8 % Total adjusted net sales $ 2,295.5 100.0 % $ 1,981.0 100.0 % 15.9 % 6.7 % $ 6,028.1 100.0 % $ 5,516.9 100.0 % 9.3 % 8.7 % 2.8 % (1) Core Organic Growth excludes acquisitions, commodity price fluctuations and differences in selling days between periods.





