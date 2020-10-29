Turning Point Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares in Public Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,287,357 shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 689,655 shares, at a price to the public of $87.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Turning Point from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Turning Point, were approximately $460.0 million.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, SVB Leerink and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow and Roth Capital Partners acted as co-managers for the offering.

The shares of common stock described above were offered by Turning Point pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed with and became effective by rule of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 15, 2020. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6132 or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017 or by telephone at 212-518-5548, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

About Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.

Turning Point is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study called TRIDENT-1 in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. The company’s pipeline of drug candidates also includes TPX-0022, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is in a Phase 1 study called SHIELD-1 in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; RET inhibitor TPX-0046, which is in a Phase 1/2 study of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and ALK inhibitor TPX-0131, which is in IND-enabling studies. Turning Point’s next-generation kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment.

