MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results For the Third Quarter of 2020

Net loss for the third quarter of $19.8 million, or a loss of $1.23 per diluted common share, driven by goodwill write-down of $31.5 million.

Excluding goodwill write-down, core earnings (2) were stable at $11.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share.

were stable at $11.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share. Mortgage banking revenues drove $1.3 million, or 16%, increase in noninterest income.

Tax equivalent net interest margin (2) of 3.14% down from 3.38%.

of 3.14% down from 3.38%. Average deposit balances increased $151.6 million, or 4%, while cost of average total deposits declined 13 basis points ("bps") to 49 bps.

COVID-19 loan modifications declined 75% to $116.0 million, which represents 3% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2020 of $19.8 million, or a loss of $1.23 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $11.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020 (the “linked quarter”). The decrease in net income in the third quarter was due primarily to a $31.5 million goodwill impairment charge. The goodwill impairment charge in the third quarter of 2020 reduced diluted earnings per common share by approximately $1.96.

Charles Funk, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “In March of this year, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant decline in stock market valuations. Subsequently, bank valuations, including our stock price, have generally not experienced a rebound similar to the broader markets. As a result, at September 30, 2020, we recorded a goodwill impairment charge as our estimated fair value was less than our book value on that date. This non-cash charge has no impact on our regulatory capital ratios, cash flows or liquidity position. Our underlying operations remain strong as the Company delivered a return on average tangible equity of 12.56%(2) and an efficiency ratio of 55.37%(2) in the third quarter of 2020. We also continued to build our allowance for credit losses ratio during the quarter to 1.82%(2), excluding PPP loans, while our level of non-performing assets declined from the linked second quarter."

1Third Quarter summary compares to the linked quarter unless noted.

2Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 37,809 $ 38,712 $ 43,258 $ 113,927 $ 104,066 Noninterest income 9,570 8,269 8,004 27,994 22,210 Total revenue, net of interest expense 47,379 46,981 51,262 141,921 126,276 Credit loss expense 4,992 4,685 4,264 31,410 6,554 Noninterest expense 59,939 28,038 31,442 117,978 81,099 (Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense (17,552 ) 14,258 15,556 (7,467 ) 38,623 Income tax expense 2,272 2,546 3,256 2,620 8,364 Net (loss) income $ (19,824 ) $ 11,712 $ 12,300 $ (10,087 ) $ 30,259 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (1.23 ) $ 0.73 $ 0.76 $ (0.63 ) $ 2.09 Return on average assets (1.48 )% 0.92 % 1.06 % (0.27 )% 1.00 % Return on average equity (14.88 )% 9.21 % 9.92 % (2.60 )% 9.37 % Return on average tangible equity(1) 12.56 % 13.50 % 15.57 % 8.58 % 13.48 % Efficiency ratio(1) 55.37 % 54.80 % 50.46 % 55.95 % 55.45 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Loan Modifications

As of September 30, 2020, COVID-19 pandemic related loan modifications totaled $116.0 million, a decline of 75% from $468.6 million at June 30, 2020. Of those modified loans at September 30, 2020, $41.2 million are in their first deferral period while $74.8 million are in or being processed for a second deferral.

"We have been pleased that the level of deferrals has fallen to 3% of net loans held for investment at the end of the third quarter, and we expect this number to continue to fall as first deferrals expire," stated Mr. Funk.

Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans

The SBA PPP program closed on August 8, 2020, and the SBA is no longer accepting PPP applications from participating lenders. At September 30, 2020, the Company had 2,664 PPP loans totaling $331.7 million, including $8.1 million of unamortized net fees. As of September 30, 2020, certain of the Company's PPP loan customers had initiated the loan forgiveness process, but no PPP loans had been submitted to the SBA for forgiveness.

On October 8, 2020, the SBA, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of the Treasury, issued new guidelines regarding a simplified forgiveness program for PPP loans of $50,000 or less. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 1,579 PPP loans totaling $27.8 million, including unamortized net fees of $0.4 million, that would qualify for the simplified forgiveness program.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased in the third quarter of 2020 to $37.8 million from $38.7 million in the linked quarter, reflecting net interest margin compression and lower loan purchase discount accretion. The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased 24 bps to 3.14% for the third quarter of 2020 from 3.38% in the linked quarter. Interest earning asset and loan yields decreased 34 bps and 20 bps, respectively, from the linked quarter. Approximately 4 bps of the loan yield decrease was attributable to PPP loans. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 11 bps to 0.76% as a 15 bps decline in interest bearing deposit costs to 0.62% was only partially offset by the effects of the Company's recent $65.0 million subordinated debt offering. Loan purchase discount accretion added $1.9 million to net interest income in the third quarter compared to $2.6 million in the linked quarter. Net fee accretion for PPP loans in the third quarter of 2020 was $1.3 million compared to $1.1 million in the linked quarter.

Mr. Funk noted, "Generally, the banking industry's net interest margins have been impacted by the Federal Reserve's zero interest rate policy instituted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we expect this to continue in subsequent quarters."

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 increased $1.3 million, or 16%, from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in loan revenue, which was driven by mortgage banking, and a $0.4 million increase in card revenue. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in 'Other' noninterest income of $0.7 million, which was due primarily to a decline of $0.5 million in income received from our commercial loan back-to-back swap program.

"Our Home Mortgage Center continues to work hard to process increased volumes of home mortgage loans, largely driven by low market interest rates. Our staff have been working long hours to serve our customers," noted Mr. Funk.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, Noninterest Income 2020 2020 2019 (In thousands) Investment services and trust activities $ 2,361 $ 2,217 $ 2,339 Service charges and fees 1,491 1,290 2,068 Card revenue 1,600 1,237 1,655 Loan revenue 3,252 1,910 991 Bank-owned life insurance 530 635 514 Investment securities gains, net 106 6 23 Other 230 974 414 Total noninterest income $ 9,570 $ 8,269 $ 8,004

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 increased $31.9 million, or 113.8%, from the linked quarter due primarily to a $31.5 million goodwill impairment charge. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, core noninterest expense increased $0.4 million, due primarily to an increase in compensation and employee benefits of $0.8 million. The increase in compensation and employee benefits reflected a $1.4 million expense benefit from SBA PPP loan origination costs that was recognized in the linked quarter.

"Expense management will continue to be critical to our success as we attempt to combat low margins in future quarters," stated Mr. Funk.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, Noninterest Expense 2020 2020 2019 (In thousands) Compensation and employee benefits $ 16,460 $ 15,682 $ 17,426 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,278 2,253 2,294 Equipment 1,935 2,010 2,181 Legal and professional 1,184 1,382 1,996 Data processing 1,308 1,240 1,234 Marketing 857 910 1,167 Amortization of intangibles 1,631 1,748 2,583 FDIC insurance 470 445 (42 ) Communications 428 449 489 Foreclosed assets, net 13 34 265 Other 1,875 1,885 1,849 Total core noninterest expense $ 28,439 $ 28,038 $ 31,442 Goodwill impairment 31,500 $ — $ — Total noninterest expense $ 59,939 $ 28,038 $ 31,442

The Company's noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 is impacted by merger-related costs that were incurred in the third quarter of 2019. The following table presents details of merger-related costs for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, Merger-related Expenses 2020 2020 2019 (In thousands) Compensation and employee benefits $ — $ — $ 1,584 Equipment — 7 — Legal and professional — — 163 Data processing — — 567 Other — — 233 Total merger-related costs $ — $ 7 $ 2,547

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was (12.9)% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 17.9% in the linked quarter. Excluding non-deductible goodwill impairment, the effective income tax rate in the third quarter of 2020 was 16.3%, reflecting benefits related to tax-exempt interest and renewable energy tax credits. Excluding the non-deductible goodwill impairment, the effective tax rate for the full year 2020 is currently expected to be in the range of 14-16%.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS As of or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Ending Balance Sheet Total assets $ 5,330.7 $ 5,231.0 $ 4,648.3 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,537.4 3,597.0 3,524.7 Total securities held for investment 1,366.3 1,187.5 693.6 Total deposits 4,333.6 4,265.4 3,709.7 Average Balance Sheet Average total assets $ 5,311.4 $ 5,098.8 $ 4,620.5 Average total loans 3,576.6 3,633.7 3,526.1 Average total deposits 4,317.2 4,165.6 3,692.5 Funding and Liquidity Short-term borrowings $ 183.9 $ 162.2 $ 155.1 Long-term debt 245.5 190.0 244.7 Loans to deposits ratio 81.63 % 84.33 % 95.01 % Equity Total shareholders' equity $ 499.1 $ 520.8 $ 497.9 Equity to assets ratio 9.36 % 9.96 % 10.71 % Tangible common equity(1) 409.8 398.4 371.0 Tangible common equity ratio(1) 7.82 % 7.80 % 8.21 % Per Share Data Book value $ 31.00 $ 32.35 $ 30.77 Tangible book value(1) $ 25.45 $ 24.74 $ 22.93 (1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $59.6 million, or 2%, to $3.54 billion from June 30, 2020, due primarily to loan pay downs, including pay downs of $8.8 million of PPP loans, and lower line utilization. At September 30, 2020, commercial real estate loans comprised approximately 48% of the loan portfolio. Commercial and industrial loans were the next largest category at 31%, followed by residential real estate loans at 15%, agricultural loans at 4%, and consumer loans at 2% of total loans.

Mr. Funk noted, "We saw sluggish loan demand in the quarter due to borrowers' uncertainty related to COVID-19. Line of credit usage was at 36% as of September 30, 2020 compared to 38% at June 30, 2020 and 47% at September 30, 2019."

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

September 30, June 30, September 30, Loans Held for Investment 2020 2020 2019 (In thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 1,103,102 $ 1,084,527 $ 871,192 Agricultural 129,453 140,837 151,984 Commercial real estate Construction and development 191,423 199,950 296,586 Farmland 152,362 161,897 188,394 Multifamily 235,241 247,403 236,145 Other 1,128,009 1,155,489 1,102,744 Total commercial real estate 1,707,035 1,764,739 1,823,869 Residential real estate One-to-four family first liens 371,390 377,100 416,194 One-to-four family junior liens 150,180 155,814 176,162 Total residential real estate 521,570 532,914 592,356 Consumer 76,272 74,022 85,327 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,537,432 $ 3,597,039 $ 3,524,728

Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 55,644 $ 51,187 $ 28,691 $ 29,079 $ 29,307 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL — — — 3,984 — Charge-offs (2,188 ) (2,103 ) (1,635 ) (5,788 ) (5,178 ) Recoveries 347 236 212 882 849 Net charge-offs (1,841 ) (1,867 ) (1,423 ) (4,906 ) (4,329 ) Credit loss expense related to loans 4,697 6,324 4,264 30,343 6,554 Ending balance $ 58,500 $ 55,644 $ 31,532 $ 58,500 $ 31,532

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (CECL) accounting guidance. The adoption of this guidance established a single allowance framework for all financial assets carried at amortized cost and certain off-balance sheet credit exposures. The framework requires that management's estimate reflects credit losses over the full remaining expected life of each credit and considers expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions. The adoption resulted in the recognition on January 1, 2020, of cumulative effect adjustments of $4.0 million related to the allowance for credit losses (ACL) and $3.4 million related to the liability for off-balance sheet credit exposures.

As of September 30, 2020, the ACL was $58.5 million, or 1.65% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $55.6 million, or 1.55%, at June 30, 2020. After excluding $331.7 million of net PPP loans, the ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment, net of unearned income increased to 1.82% as of September 30, 2020. The increase in the ACL during the third quarter was attributable to changes in the economic forecast and changes to modeling assumptions.

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

September 30, June 30, September 30, Deposit Composition 2020 2020 2019 (In thousands) Noninterest bearing deposits $ 864,504 $ 867,637 $ 673,777 Interest checking deposits 1,230,146 1,153,697 924,861 Money market deposits 871,336 811,368 763,661 Savings deposits 486,876 463,262 389,606 Total non-maturity deposits 3,452,862 3,295,964 2,751,905 Time deposits of $250,000 and under 617,229 656,723 685,409 Time deposits over $250,000 263,550 312,748 272,398 Total time deposits 880,779 969,471 957,807 Total deposits $ 4,333,641 $ 4,265,435 $ 3,709,712

CREDIT QUALITY

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, Highlights 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Credit loss expense related to loans $ 4,697 $ 6,324 $ 4,264 Net charge-offs $ 1,841 $ 1,867 $ 1,423 Net charge-off ratio(1) 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.16 % At period-end Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 39,071 $ 41,303 $ 31,968 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more 2,593 3,238 236 Foreclosed assets, net 724 965 4,366 Total nonperforming assets (2) $ 42,388 $ 45,506 $ 36,570 Nonperforming assets ratio(3) 1.20 % 1.26 % 1.04 % Allowance for credit losses 58,500 55,644 31,532 Allowance for credit losses ratio(4) 1.65 % 1.55 % 0.89 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(5) 1.82 % 1.70 % 0.89 % Performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment 2,355 2,550 4,701 (1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average loans held for investment, net of unearned income during the period. (2) Starting in the second quarter of 2020, performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment are no longer included in nonperforming assets. Prior period credit quality metrics have been adjusted to exclude these loans. (3) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as total nonperforming assets divided by the sum of loans held for investment, net of unearned income and foreclosed assets, net at the end of the period. (4) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income at the end of the period. (5) Non-GAAP Measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

"Monitoring of our loan portfolio remains critical, and we believe our ACL ratio, at 1.65% (1.82% excluding PPP loans), sits in a strong position. We are taking a cautious approach as we build our reserves, in light of the uncertainty related to COVID-19 and its impact on our borrowers," stated Mr. Funk.

CAPITAL

Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in option allowed under the interim final rule (IFR) recently issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies that delays the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from the implementation of CECL. The IFR allows the add back of 100% of the capital effect from the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of the capital effect from subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses through the two-year period ending December 31, 2021. This cumulative amount will then be reduced from capital over the subsequent three-year period.

As previously announced, on July 28, 2020, the Company completed a private placement of $65.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes. The subordinated notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes, and the Company is using the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes and to support its organic growth plans, including maintaining its regulatory capital ratios. The following table presents the regulatory capital ratios of the Company and its banking subsidiary as of the dates indicated:

September 30, June 30, September 30, Regulatory Capital Ratios 2020 (1) 2020 2019 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.72 % 9.48 % 8.79 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.73 % 10.48 % 9.76 % Total capital ratio 13.56 % 11.72 % 10.65 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.52 % 8.72 % 9.26 % MidWestOne Bank Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.75 % 11.34 % 10.26 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.75 % 11.34 % 10.26 % Total capital ratio 12.95 % 12.47 % 11.00 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.26 % 9.39 % 9.72 % (1) Capital ratios for September 30, 2020 are preliminary

CORPORATE UPDATE

Share Repurchase Program

At September 30, 2020, the total amount available under the Company's current share repurchase program was $6.4 million. Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Company's board of directors authorized resuming repurchases under the Company's share repurchase program. The Company previously announced the temporary suspension of its share repurchase program in light of market conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cash Dividend Announcement

On October 28, 2020, the Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. The dividend is payable December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, June 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 71,901 $ 65,863 $ 67,174 Interest earning deposits in banks 55,421 45,018 6,112 Federal funds sold 7,540 6,329 198 Total cash and cash equivalents 134,862 117,210 73,484 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 1,366,344 1,187,455 785,977 Loans held for sale 13,096 12,048 5,400 Gross loans held for investment 3,555,969 3,618,675 3,469,236 Unearned income, net (18,537 ) (21,636 ) (17,970 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,537,432 3,597,039 3,451,266 Allowance for credit losses (58,500 ) (55,644 ) (29,079 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,478,932 3,541,395 3,422,187 Premises and equipment, net 87,955 88,929 90,723 Goodwill 62,477 93,977 91,918 Other intangible assets, net 26,811 28,443 32,218 Foreclosed assets, net 724 965 3,706 Other assets 159,507 160,541 147,960 Total assets $ 5,330,708 $ 5,230,963 $ 4,653,573 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 864,504 $ 867,637 $ 662,209 Interest bearing deposits 3,469,137 3,397,798 3,066,446 Total deposits 4,333,641 4,265,435 3,728,655 Short-term borrowings 183,893 162,224 139,349 Long-term debt 245,481 189,973 231,660 Other liabilities 68,612 92,550 44,927 Total liabilities 4,831,627 4,710,182 4,144,591 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 16,581 16,581 16,581 Additional paid-in capital 299,939 299,542 297,390 Retained earnings 175,017 198,382 201,105 Treasury stock (12,272 ) (12,272 ) (10,466 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 19,816 18,548 4,372 Total shareholders' equity 499,081 520,781 508,982 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,330,708 $ 5,230,963 $ 4,653,573

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest income Loans, including fees $ 38,191 $ 40,214 $ 49,169 $ 120,417 $ 118,257 Taxable investment securities 4,574 4,646 3,376 12,937 9,592 Tax-exempt investment securities 2,360 1,858 1,401 5,730 4,231 Other 29 40 130 233 335 Total interest income 45,154 46,758 54,076 139,317 132,415 Interest expense Deposits 5,296 6,409 8,238 19,654 21,676 Short-term borrowings 175 263 522 772 1,479 Long-term debt 1,874 1,374 2,058 4,964 5,194 Total interest expense 7,345 8,046 10,818 25,390 28,349 Net interest income 37,809 38,712 43,258 113,927 104,066 Credit loss expense 4,992 4,685 4,264 31,410 6,554 Net interest income after credit loss expense 32,817 34,027 38,994 82,517 97,512 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 2,361 2,217 2,339 7,114 5,619 Service charges and fees 1,491 1,290 2,068 4,607 5,380 Card revenue 1,600 1,237 1,655 4,202 4,452 Loan revenue 3,252 1,910 991 6,285 2,032 Bank-owned life insurance 530 635 514 1,685 1,376 Insurance commissions — — — — 734 Investment securities gains, net 106 6 23 154 72 Other 230 974 414 3,947 2,545 Total noninterest income 9,570 8,269 8,004 27,994 22,210 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 16,460 15,682 17,426 48,759 46,414 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,278 2,253 2,294 6,872 6,300 Equipment 1,935 2,010 2,181 5,825 5,466 Legal and professional 1,184 1,382 1,996 4,101 6,252 Data processing 1,308 1,240 1,234 3,902 3,087 Marketing 857 910 1,167 2,829 2,642 Amortization of intangibles 1,631 1,748 2,583 5,407 3,965 FDIC insurance 470 445 (42 ) 1,363 762 Communications 428 449 489 1,334 1,208 Foreclosed assets, net 13 34 265 185 407 Goodwill impairment 31,500 — — 31,500 — Other 1,875 1,885 1,849 5,901 4,596 Total noninterest expense 59,939 28,038 31,442 117,978 81,099 (Loss) income before income tax expense (benefit) (17,552 ) 14,258 15,556 (7,467 ) 38,623 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,272 2,546 3,256 2,620 8,364 Net (loss) income $ (19,824 ) $ 11,712 $ 12,300 $ (10,087 ) $ 30,259 Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ (1.23 ) $ 0.73 $ 0.76 $ (0.63 ) $ 2.10 Diluted $ (1.23 ) $ 0.73 $ 0.76 $ (0.63 ) $ 2.09 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,099 16,094 16,201 16,112 14,434 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,099 16,100 16,215 16,112 14,445 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2200 $ 0.2200 $ 0.2025 $ 0.6600 $ 0.6075

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 71,901 $ 65,863 $ 60,396 $ 67,174 $ 79,776 Interest earning deposits in banks 55,421 45,018 58,319 6,112 6,413 Federal funds sold 7,540 6,329 6,830 198 478 Total cash and cash equivalents 134,862 117,210 125,545 73,484 86,667 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 1,366,344 1,187,455 881,859 785,977 503,278 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost — — — — 190,309 Total securities held for investment 1,366,344 1,187,455 881,859 785,977 693,587 Loans held for sale 13,096 12,048 9,483 5,400 7,906 Gross loans held for investment 3,555,969 3,618,675 3,440,907 3,469,236 3,545,993 Unearned income, net (18,537 ) (21,636 ) (15,145 ) (17,970 ) (21,265 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,537,432 3,597,039 3,425,762 3,451,266 3,524,728 Allowance for credit losses (58,500 ) (55,644 ) (51,187 ) (29,079 ) (31,532 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,478,932 3,541,395 3,374,575 3,422,187 3,493,196 Premises and equipment, net 87,955 88,929 89,860 90,723 91,190 Goodwill 62,477 93,977 93,977 91,918 93,258 Other intangible assets, net 26,811 28,443 30,190 32,218 33,635 Foreclosed assets, net 724 965 968 3,706 4,366 Other assets 159,507 160,541 157,452 147,960 144,482 Total assets $ 5,330,708 $ 5,230,963 $ 4,763,909 $ 4,653,573 $ 4,648,287 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 864,504 $ 867,637 $ 637,127 $ 662,209 $ 673,777 Interest bearing deposits 3,469,137 3,397,798 3,222,717 3,066,446 3,035,935 Total deposits 4,333,641 4,265,435 3,859,844 3,728,655 3,709,712 Short-term borrowings 183,893 162,224 129,489 139,349 155,101 Long-term debt 245,481 189,973 209,874 231,660 244,677 Other liabilities 68,612 92,550 64,138 44,927 40,912 Total liabilities 4,831,627 4,710,182 4,263,345 4,144,591 4,150,402 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 Additional paid-in capital 299,939 299,542 299,412 297,390 297,144 Retained earnings 175,017 198,382 190,212 201,105 191,007 Treasury stock (12,272 ) (12,272 ) (12,518 ) (10,466 ) (9,933 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 19,816 18,548 6,877 4,372 3,086 Total shareholders' equity 499,081 520,781 500,564 508,982 497,885 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,330,708 $ 5,230,963 $ 4,763,909 $ 4,653,573 $ 4,648,287

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest income Loans, including fees $ 38,191 $ 40,214 $ 42,012 $ 44,906 $ 49,169 Taxable investment securities 4,574 4,646 3,717 3,540 3,376 Tax-exempt investment securities 2,360 1,858 1,512 1,465 1,401 Other 29 40 164 115 130 Total interest income 45,154 46,758 47,405 50,026 54,076 Interest expense Deposits 5,296 6,409 7,949 8,251 8,238 Short-term borrowings 175 263 334 368 522 Long-term debt 1,874 1,374 1,716 1,823 2,058 Total interest expense 7,345 8,046 9,999 10,442 10,818 Net interest income 37,809 38,712 37,406 39,584 43,258 Credit loss expense 4,992 4,685 21,733 604 4,264 Net interest income after credit loss expense 32,817 34,027 15,673 38,980 38,994 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 2,361 2,217 2,536 2,421 2,339 Service charges and fees 1,491 1,290 1,826 2,072 2,068 Card revenue 1,600 1,237 1,365 1,142 1,655 Loan revenue 3,252 1,910 1,123 1,757 991 Bank-owned life insurance 530 635 520 501 514 Investment securities gains, net 106 6 42 18 23 Other 230 974 2,743 1,125 414 Total noninterest income 9,570 8,269 10,155 9,036 8,004 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 16,460 15,682 16,617 19,246 17,426 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,278 2,253 2,341 2,347 2,294 Equipment 1,935 2,010 1,880 2,251 2,181 Legal and professional 1,184 1,382 1,535 1,797 1,996 Data processing 1,308 1,240 1,354 1,492 1,234 Marketing 857 910 1,062 1,147 1,167 Amortization of intangibles 1,631 1,748 2,028 1,941 2,583 FDIC insurance 470 445 448 (72 ) (42 ) Communications 428 449 457 493 489 Foreclosed assets, net 13 34 138 173 265 Goodwill impairment 31,500 — — — — Other 1,875 1,885 2,141 5,621 1,849 Total noninterest expense 59,939 28,038 30,001 36,436 31,442 (Loss) income before income tax expense (benefit) (17,552 ) 14,258 (4,173 ) 11,580 15,556 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,272 2,546 (2,198 ) (1,791 ) 3,256 Net (loss) income $ (19,824 ) $ 11,712 $ (1,975 ) $ 13,371 $ 12,300 (Loss) earnings per common share Basic $ (1.23 ) $ 0.73 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.83 $ 0.76 Diluted $ (1.23 ) $ 0.73 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.83 $ 0.76 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,099 16,094 16,142 16,162 16,201 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,099 16,100 16,142 16,193 16,215 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2200 $ 0.2200 $ 0.2200 $ 0.2025 $ 0.2025

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,576,642 $ 38,727 4.31 % $ 3,633,695 $ 40,721 4.51 % $ 3,526,149 $ 49,712 5.59 % Taxable investment securities 864,864 4,574 2.10 % 731,699 4,646 2.55 % 471,180 3,376 2.84 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 405,517 2,968 2.91 % 285,758 2,340 3.29 % 200,533 1,765 3.49 % Total securities held for investment(2) 1,270,381 7,542 2.36 % 1,017,457 6,986 2.76 % 671,713 5,141 3.04 % Other 88,152 29 0.13 % 67,429 40 0.24 % 17,609 130 2.93 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 4,935,175 46,298 3.73 % $ 4,718,581 47,747 4.07 % $ 4,215,471 54,983 5.17 % Other assets 376,211 380,266 405,060 Total assets $ 5,311,386 $ 5,098,847 $ 4,620,531 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 1,174,033 $ 1,049 0.36 % $ 1,091,565 $ 1,113 0.41 % $ 877,470 $ 1,398 0.63 % Money market deposits 847,059 622 0.29 % 829,826 885 0.43 % 809,264 1,904 0.93 % Savings deposits 473,000 351 0.30 % 439,592 365 0.33 % 392,298 463 0.47 % Time deposits 931,655 3,274 1.40 % 990,797 4,046 1.64 % 939,480 4,473 1.89 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,425,747 5,296 0.62 % 3,351,780 6,409 0.77 % 3,018,512 8,238 1.08 % Short-term borrowings 165,840 175 0.42 % 159,157 263 0.66 % 139,458 522 1.49 % Long-term debt 231,406 1,874 3.22 % 201,240 1,374 2.75 % 249,226 2,058 3.28 % Total borrowed funds 397,246 2,049 2.05 % 360,397 1,637 1.83 % 388,684 2,580 2.63 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,822,993 $ 7,345 0.76 % $ 3,712,177 $ 8,046 0.87 % $ 3,407,196 $ 10,818 1.26 % Noninterest bearing deposits 891,425 813,794 674,003 Other liabilities 67,111 61,637 47,582 Shareholders’ equity 529,857 511,239 491,750 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,311,386 $ 5,098,847 $ 4,620,531 Net interest income(2) $ 38,953 $ 39,701 $ 44,165 Net interest spread(2) 2.97 % 3.20 % 3.91 % Net interest margin(2) 3.14 % 3.38 % 4.15 % Total deposits(5) $ 4,317,172 $ 5,296 0.49 % $ 4,165,574 $ 6,409 0.62 % $ 3,692,515 $ 8,238 0.89 % Cost of funds(6) 0.62 % 0.72 % 1.05 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $1.1 million, $748 thousand, and $(353) thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.9 million, $2.6 million, and $7.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $536 thousand, $507 thousand, and $543 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $608 thousand, $482 thousand, and $364 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,548,968 $ 121,957 4.59 % $ 3,043,772 $ 119,519 5.25 % Taxable investment securities 721,266 12,937 2.40 % 448,407 9,592 2.86 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 305,514 7,215 3.15 % 201,908 5,331 3.53 % Total securities held for investment(2) 1,026,780 20,152 2.62 % 650,315 14,923 3.07 % Other 70,983 233 0.44 % 18,951 335 2.36 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 4,646,731 142,342 4.09 % $ 3,713,038 134,777 4.85 % Other assets 380,961 341,693 Total assets $ 5,027,692 $ 4,054,731 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 1,052,816 $ 3,477 0.44 % $ 766,343 $ 3,329 0.58 % Money market deposits 814,669 3,152 0.52 % 760,115 5,729 1.01 % Savings deposits 435,612 1,107 0.34 % 309,270 703 0.30 % Time deposits 973,044 11,918 1.64 % 847,077 11,915 1.88 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,276,141 19,654 0.80 % 2,682,805 21,676 1.08 % Short-term borrowings 149,041 772 0.69 % 124,433 1,479 1.59 % Long-term debt 219,455 4,964 3.02 % 219,553 5,194 3.16 % Total borrowed funds 368,496 5,736 2.08 % 343,986 6,673 2.59 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,644,637 $ 25,390 0.93 % $ 3,026,791 $ 28,349 1.25 % Noninterest bearing deposits 805,641 557,708 Other liabilities 58,618 38,325 Shareholders’ equity 518,796 431,907 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,027,692 $ 4,054,731 Net interest income(2) $ 116,952 $ 106,428 Net interest spread(2) 3.16 % 3.60 % Net interest margin(2) 3.36 % 3.83 % Total deposits(5) $ 4,081,782 $ 19,654 0.64 % $ 3,240,513 $ 21,676 0.89 % Cost of funds(6) 0.76 % 1.06 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $1.8 million and $(670) thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $7.6 million and $10.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $1.5 million and $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $1.5 million and $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), efficiency ratio, core earnings, and adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders’ equity $ 499,081 $ 520,781 $ 500,564 $ 508,982 $ 497,885 Intangible assets, net (89,288 ) (122,420 ) (124,167 ) (124,136 ) (126,893 ) Tangible common equity $ 409,793 $ 398,361 $ 376,397 $ 384,846 $ 370,992 Total assets $ 5,330,708 $ 5,230,963 $ 4,763,909 $ 4,653,573 $ 4,648,287 Intangible assets, net (89,288 ) (122,420 ) (124,167 ) (124,136 ) (126,893 ) Tangible assets $ 5,241,420 $ 5,108,543 $ 4,639,742 $ 4,529,437 $ 4,521,394 Book value per share $ 31.00 $ 32.35 $ 31.11 $ 31.49 $ 30.77 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 25.45 $ 24.74 $ 23.39 $ 23.81 $ 22.93 Shares outstanding 16,099,324 16,099,324 16,089,782 16,162,176 16,179,734 Equity to assets ratio 9.36 % 9.96 % 10.51 % 10.94 % 10.71 % Tangible common equity ratio(2) 7.82 % 7.80 % 8.11 % 8.50 % 8.21 %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Return on Average Tangible Equity 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (19,824 ) $ 11,712 $ 12,300 $ (10,087 ) $ 30,259 Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 1,223 1,311 1,937 4,055 2,974 Goodwill impairment 31,500 — — 31,500 — Tangible net income $ 12,899 $ 13,023 $ 14,237 $ 25,468 $ 33,233 Average shareholders’ equity $ 529,857 $ 511,239 $ 491,750 $ 518,796 $ 431,907 Average intangible assets, net (121,306 ) (123,313 ) (128,963 ) (122,518 ) (102,224 ) Average tangible equity $ 408,551 $ 387,926 $ 362,787 $ 396,278 $ 329,683 Return on average equity (14.88 )% 9.21 % 9.92 % (2.60 )% 9.37 % Return on average tangible equity(2) 12.56 % 13.50 % 15.57 % 8.58 % 13.48 %

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.

(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/

Core Net Interest Margin September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 37,809 $ 38,712 $ 43,258 $ 113,927 $ 104,066 Tax equivalent adjustments: Loans(1) 536 507 543 1,540 1,262 Securities(1) 608 482 364 1,485 1,100 Net interest income, tax equivalent $ 38,953 $ 39,701 $ 44,165 $ 116,952 $ 106,428 Loan purchase discount accretion (1,923 ) (2,610 ) (7,207 ) (7,556 ) (10,040 ) Core net interest income $ 37,030 $ 37,091 $ 36,958 $ 109,396 $ 96,388 Net interest margin 3.05 % 3.30 % 4.07 % 3.27 % 3.75 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2) 3.14 % 3.38 % 4.15 % 3.36 % 3.83 % Core net interest margin(3) 2.99 % 3.16 % 3.48 % 3.14 % 3.47 % Average interest earning assets $ 4,935,175 $ 4,718,581 $ 4,215,471 $ 4,646,731 $ 3,713,038

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Loan interest income, including fees $ 38,191 $ 40,214 $ 49,169 $ 120,417 $ 118,257 Tax equivalent adjustment(1) 536 507 543 1,540 1,262 Tax equivalent loan interest income $ 38,727 $ 40,721 $ 49,712 $ 121,957 $ 119,519 Loan purchase discount accretion (1,923 ) (2,610 ) (7,207 ) (7,556 ) (10,040 ) Core loan interest income $ 36,804 $ 38,111 $ 42,505 $ 114,401 $ 109,479 Yield on loans 4.25 % 4.45 % 5.53 % 4.53 % 5.19 % Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2) 4.31 % 4.51 % 5.59 % 4.59 % 5.25 % Core yield on loans(3) 4.09 % 4.22 % 4.78 % 4.31 % 4.81 % Average loans $ 3,576,642 $ 3,633,695 $ 3,526,149 $ 3,548,968 $ 3,043,772

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.

(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Efficiency Ratio 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Total noninterest expense $ 59,939 $ 28,038 $ 31,442 $ 117,978 $ 81,099 Amortization of intangibles (1,631 ) (1,748 ) (2,583 ) (5,407 ) (3,965 ) Merger-related expenses — (7 ) (2,547 ) (61 ) (5,848 ) Goodwill impairment (31,500 ) — — (31,500 ) — Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio $ 26,808 $ 26,283 $ 26,312 $ 81,010 $ 71,286 Net interest income, tax equivalent(1) $ 38,953 $ 39,701 $ 44,165 $ 116,952 $ 106,428 Noninterest income 9,570 8,269 8,004 27,994 22,210 Investment securities gains, net (106 ) (6 ) (23 ) (154 ) (72 ) Net revenues used for efficiency ratio $ 48,417 $ 47,964 $ 52,146 $ 144,792 $ 128,566 Efficiency ratio 55.37 % 54.80 % 50.46 % 55.95 % 55.45 %

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Core Earnings 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net (loss) income $ (19,824 ) $ 11,712 $ 12,300 $ (10,087 ) $ 30,259 Goodwill impairment 31,500 — — 31,500 — Core earnings $ 11,676 $ 11,712 $ 12,300 $ 21,413 $ 30,259 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,099 16,100 16,215 16,112 14,445 Earnings (loss) per common share Earnings per common share - diluted $ (1.23 ) $ 0.73 $ 0.76 $ (0.63 ) $ 2.09 Core earnings per common share - diluted (1) $ 0.73 $ 0.73 $ 0.76 $ 1.33 $ 2.09

(1) Core earnings divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

September 30, June 30, September 30, Adjusted Allowance for Credit Losses Ratio 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,537,432 $ 3,597,039 $ 3,524,728 PPP loans 331,703 327,648 — Adjusted loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,205,729 $ 3,269,391 $ 3,524,728 Allowance for credit losses $ 58,500 $ 55,644 $ 31,532 Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.65 % 1.55 % 0.89 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(1) 1.82 % 1.70 % 0.89 %

(1) Allowance for credit losses divided by adjusted loans held for investment, net of unearned income.