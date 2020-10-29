Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,406 in the last 365 days.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results For the Third Quarter of 2020

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter Summary(1)

  • Net loss for the third quarter of $19.8 million, or a loss of $1.23 per diluted common share, driven by goodwill write-down of $31.5 million.
  • Excluding goodwill write-down, core earnings(2) were stable at $11.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share.
  • Mortgage banking revenues drove $1.3 million, or 16%, increase in noninterest income.
  • Tax equivalent net interest margin(2) of 3.14% down from 3.38%.
  • Average deposit balances increased $151.6 million, or 4%, while cost of average total deposits declined 13 basis points ("bps") to 49 bps.
  • COVID-19 loan modifications declined 75% to $116.0 million, which represents 3% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2020 of $19.8 million, or a loss of $1.23 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $11.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020 (the “linked quarter”). The decrease in net income in the third quarter was due primarily to a $31.5 million goodwill impairment charge. The goodwill impairment charge in the third quarter of 2020 reduced diluted earnings per common share by approximately $1.96.

Charles Funk, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “In March of this year, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant decline in stock market valuations. Subsequently, bank valuations, including our stock price, have generally not experienced a rebound similar to the broader markets. As a result, at September 30, 2020, we recorded a goodwill impairment charge as our estimated fair value was less than our book value on that date. This non-cash charge has no impact on our regulatory capital ratios, cash flows or liquidity position. Our underlying operations remain strong as the Company delivered a return on average tangible equity of 12.56%(2) and an efficiency ratio of 55.37%(2) in the third quarter of 2020. We also continued to build our allowance for credit losses ratio during the quarter to 1.82%(2), excluding PPP loans, while our level of non-performing assets declined from the linked second quarter."

_______________
1Third Quarter summary compares to the linked quarter unless noted.
2Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net interest income $ 37,809     $ 38,712     $ 43,258     $ 113,927     $ 104,066  
Noninterest income 9,570     8,269     8,004     27,994     22,210  
Total revenue, net of interest expense 47,379     46,981     51,262     141,921     126,276  
Credit loss expense 4,992     4,685     4,264     31,410     6,554  
Noninterest expense 59,939     28,038     31,442     117,978     81,099  
(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense (17,552 )   14,258     15,556     (7,467 )   38,623  
Income tax expense 2,272     2,546     3,256     2,620     8,364  
Net (loss) income $ (19,824 )   $ 11,712     $ 12,300     $ (10,087 )   $ 30,259  
Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (1.23 )   $ 0.73     $ 0.76     $ (0.63 )   $ 2.09  
                   
Return on average assets (1.48 )%   0.92 %   1.06 %   (0.27 )%   1.00 %
Return on average equity (14.88 )%   9.21 %   9.92 %   (2.60 )%   9.37 %
Return on average tangible equity(1) 12.56  %   13.50 %   15.57 %   8.58  %   13.48 %
Efficiency ratio(1) 55.37  %   54.80 %   50.46 %   55.95  %   55.45 %
                   
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Loan Modifications

As of September 30, 2020, COVID-19 pandemic related loan modifications totaled $116.0 million, a decline of 75% from $468.6 million at June 30, 2020. Of those modified loans at September 30, 2020, $41.2 million are in their first deferral period while $74.8 million are in or being processed for a second deferral.

"We have been pleased that the level of deferrals has fallen to 3% of net loans held for investment at the end of the third quarter, and we expect this number to continue to fall as first deferrals expire," stated Mr. Funk.

Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans

The SBA PPP program closed on August 8, 2020, and the SBA is no longer accepting PPP applications from participating lenders. At September 30, 2020, the Company had 2,664 PPP loans totaling $331.7 million, including $8.1 million of unamortized net fees. As of September 30, 2020, certain of the Company's PPP loan customers had initiated the loan forgiveness process, but no PPP loans had been submitted to the SBA for forgiveness.

On October 8, 2020, the SBA, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of the Treasury, issued new guidelines regarding a simplified forgiveness program for PPP loans of $50,000 or less. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 1,579 PPP loans totaling $27.8 million, including unamortized net fees of $0.4 million, that would qualify for the simplified forgiveness program.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased in the third quarter of 2020 to $37.8 million from $38.7 million in the linked quarter, reflecting net interest margin compression and lower loan purchase discount accretion. The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased 24 bps to 3.14% for the third quarter of 2020 from 3.38% in the linked quarter. Interest earning asset and loan yields decreased 34 bps and 20 bps, respectively, from the linked quarter. Approximately 4 bps of the loan yield decrease was attributable to PPP loans. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 11 bps to 0.76% as a 15 bps decline in interest bearing deposit costs to 0.62% was only partially offset by the effects of the Company's recent $65.0 million subordinated debt offering. Loan purchase discount accretion added $1.9 million to net interest income in the third quarter compared to $2.6 million in the linked quarter. Net fee accretion for PPP loans in the third quarter of 2020 was $1.3 million compared to $1.1 million in the linked quarter.

Mr. Funk noted, "Generally, the banking industry's net interest margins have been impacted by the Federal Reserve's zero interest rate policy instituted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we expect this to continue in subsequent quarters."

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 increased $1.3 million, or 16%, from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in loan revenue, which was driven by mortgage banking, and a $0.4 million increase in card revenue. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in 'Other' noninterest income of $0.7 million, which was due primarily to a decline of $0.5 million in income received from our commercial loan back-to-back swap program.

"Our Home Mortgage Center continues to work hard to process increased volumes of home mortgage loans, largely driven by low market interest rates. Our staff have been working long hours to serve our customers," noted Mr. Funk.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
Noninterest Income 2020   2020   2019
  (In thousands)
Investment services and trust activities $ 2,361     $ 2,217     $ 2,339  
Service charges and fees 1,491     1,290     2,068  
Card revenue 1,600     1,237     1,655  
Loan revenue 3,252     1,910     991  
Bank-owned life insurance 530     635     514  
Investment securities gains, net 106     6     23  
Other 230     974     414  
Total noninterest income $ 9,570     $ 8,269     $ 8,004  
                       

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 increased $31.9 million, or 113.8%, from the linked quarter due primarily to a $31.5 million goodwill impairment charge. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, core noninterest expense increased $0.4 million, due primarily to an increase in compensation and employee benefits of $0.8 million. The increase in compensation and employee benefits reflected a $1.4 million expense benefit from SBA PPP loan origination costs that was recognized in the linked quarter.

"Expense management will continue to be critical to our success as we attempt to combat low margins in future quarters," stated Mr. Funk.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
Noninterest Expense 2020   2020   2019
  (In thousands)
Compensation and employee benefits $ 16,460     $ 15,682     $ 17,426  
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,278     2,253     2,294  
Equipment 1,935     2,010     2,181  
Legal and professional 1,184     1,382     1,996  
Data processing 1,308     1,240     1,234  
Marketing 857     910     1,167  
Amortization of intangibles 1,631     1,748     2,583  
FDIC insurance 470     445     (42 )
Communications 428     449     489  
Foreclosed assets, net 13     34     265  
Other 1,875     1,885     1,849  
Total core noninterest expense $ 28,439     $ 28,038     $ 31,442  
Goodwill impairment 31,500     $     $  
Total noninterest expense $ 59,939     $ 28,038     $ 31,442  
                       

The Company's noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 is impacted by merger-related costs that were incurred in the third quarter of 2019. The following table presents details of merger-related costs for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
Merger-related Expenses 2020   2020   2019
  (In thousands)
Compensation and employee benefits $     $     $ 1,584  
Equipment     7      
Legal and professional         163  
Data processing         567  
Other         233  
Total merger-related costs $     $ 7     $ 2,547  
                       

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was (12.9)% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 17.9% in the linked quarter. Excluding non-deductible goodwill impairment, the effective income tax rate in the third quarter of 2020 was 16.3%, reflecting benefits related to tax-exempt interest and renewable energy tax credits. Excluding the non-deductible goodwill impairment, the effective tax rate for the full year 2020 is currently expected to be in the range of 14-16%.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS As of or For the Three Months Ended
September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
2020   2020   2019
  (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Ending Balance Sheet          
Total assets $ 5,330.7     $ 5,231.0     $ 4,648.3  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,537.4     3,597.0     3,524.7  
Total securities held for investment 1,366.3     1,187.5     693.6  
Total deposits 4,333.6     4,265.4     3,709.7  
Average Balance Sheet          
Average total assets $ 5,311.4     $ 5,098.8     $ 4,620.5  
Average total loans 3,576.6     3,633.7     3,526.1  
Average total deposits 4,317.2     4,165.6     3,692.5  
Funding and Liquidity          
Short-term borrowings $ 183.9     $ 162.2     $ 155.1  
Long-term debt 245.5     190.0     244.7  
Loans to deposits ratio 81.63 %   84.33 %   95.01 %
Equity          
Total shareholders' equity $ 499.1     $ 520.8     $ 497.9  
Equity to assets ratio 9.36 %   9.96 %   10.71 %
Tangible common equity(1) 409.8     398.4     371.0  
Tangible common equity ratio(1) 7.82 %   7.80 %   8.21 %
Per Share Data          
Book value $ 31.00     $ 32.35     $ 30.77  
Tangible book value(1) $ 25.45     $ 24.74     $ 22.93  
(1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
 

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $59.6 million, or 2%, to $3.54 billion from June 30, 2020, due primarily to loan pay downs, including pay downs of $8.8 million of PPP loans, and lower line utilization. At September 30, 2020, commercial real estate loans comprised approximately 48% of the loan portfolio. Commercial and industrial loans were the next largest category at 31%, followed by residential real estate loans at 15%, agricultural loans at 4%, and consumer loans at 2% of total loans.

Mr. Funk noted, "We saw sluggish loan demand in the quarter due to borrowers' uncertainty related to COVID-19. Line of credit usage was at 36% as of September 30, 2020 compared to 38% at June 30, 2020 and 47% at September 30, 2019."

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
Loans Held for Investment 2020   2020   2019
  (In thousands)
Commercial and industrial $ 1,103,102     $ 1,084,527     $ 871,192  
Agricultural 129,453     140,837     151,984  
Commercial real estate          
Construction and development 191,423     199,950     296,586  
Farmland 152,362     161,897     188,394  
Multifamily 235,241     247,403     236,145  
Other 1,128,009     1,155,489     1,102,744  
Total commercial real estate 1,707,035     1,764,739     1,823,869  
Residential real estate          
One-to-four family first liens 371,390     377,100     416,194  
One-to-four family junior liens 150,180     155,814     176,162  
Total residential real estate 521,570     532,914     592,356  
Consumer 76,272     74,022     85,327  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,537,432     $ 3,597,039     $ 3,524,728  
                       

Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward 2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
  (In thousands)
Beginning balance $ 55,644     $ 51,187     $ 28,691     $ 29,079     $ 29,307  
Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL             3,984      
Charge-offs (2,188 )   (2,103 )   (1,635 )   (5,788 )   (5,178 )
Recoveries 347     236     212     882     849  
Net charge-offs (1,841 )   (1,867 )   (1,423 )   (4,906 )   (4,329 )
Credit loss expense related to loans 4,697     6,324     4,264     30,343     6,554  
Ending balance $ 58,500     $ 55,644     $ 31,532     $ 58,500     $ 31,532  
                                       

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (CECL) accounting guidance. The adoption of this guidance established a single allowance framework for all financial assets carried at amortized cost and certain off-balance sheet credit exposures. The framework requires that management's estimate reflects credit losses over the full remaining expected life of each credit and considers expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions. The adoption resulted in the recognition on January 1, 2020, of cumulative effect adjustments of $4.0 million related to the allowance for credit losses (ACL) and $3.4 million related to the liability for off-balance sheet credit exposures.

As of September 30, 2020, the ACL was $58.5 million, or 1.65% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $55.6 million, or 1.55%, at June 30, 2020. After excluding $331.7 million of net PPP loans, the ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment, net of unearned income increased to 1.82% as of September 30, 2020. The increase in the ACL during the third quarter was attributable to changes in the economic forecast and changes to modeling assumptions. 

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
Deposit Composition 2020   2020   2019
  (In thousands)
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 864,504     $ 867,637      $ 673,777   
Interest checking deposits 1,230,146     1,153,697      924,861   
Money market deposits 871,336     811,368      763,661   
Savings deposits 486,876     463,262      389,606   
Total non-maturity deposits 3,452,862     3,295,964      2,751,905   
Time deposits of $250,000 and under 617,229     656,723      685,409   
Time deposits over $250,000 263,550     312,748      272,398   
Total time deposits 880,779     969,471      957,807   
Total deposits $ 4,333,641     $ 4,265,435      $ 3,709,712   
                       

CREDIT QUALITY

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
Highlights 2020   2020   2019
  (dollars in thousands)
Credit loss expense related to loans $ 4,697     $ 6,324     $ 4,264  
Net charge-offs $ 1,841     $ 1,867     $ 1,423  
Net charge-off ratio(1) 0.20 %   0.21 %   0.16 %
           
At period-end          
Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 39,071     $ 41,303     $ 31,968  
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more 2,593     3,238     236  
Foreclosed assets, net 724     965     4,366  
Total nonperforming assets (2) $ 42,388     $ 45,506     $ 36,570  
Nonperforming assets ratio(3) 1.20 %   1.26 %   1.04 %
Allowance for credit losses 58,500     55,644     31,532  
Allowance for credit losses ratio(4) 1.65 %   1.55 %   0.89 %
Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(5) 1.82 %   1.70 %   0.89 %
           
Performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment 2,355     2,550     4,701  
           
(1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average loans held for investment, net of unearned income during the period.
(2) Starting in the second quarter of 2020, performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment are no longer included in nonperforming assets. Prior period credit quality metrics have been adjusted to exclude these loans.
(3) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as total nonperforming assets divided by the sum of loans held for investment, net of unearned income and foreclosed assets, net at the end of the period.
(4) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income at the end of the period.
(5) Non-GAAP Measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
 

"Monitoring of our loan portfolio remains critical, and we believe our ACL ratio, at 1.65% (1.82% excluding PPP loans), sits in a strong position. We are taking a cautious approach as we build our reserves, in light of the uncertainty related to COVID-19 and its impact on our borrowers," stated Mr. Funk.

CAPITAL

Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in option allowed under the interim final rule (IFR) recently issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies that delays the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from the implementation of CECL. The IFR allows the add back of 100% of the capital effect from the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of the capital effect from subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses through the two-year period ending December 31, 2021. This cumulative amount will then be reduced from capital over the subsequent three-year period.

As previously announced, on July 28, 2020, the Company completed a private placement of $65.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes. The subordinated notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes, and the Company is using the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes and to support its organic growth plans, including maintaining its regulatory capital ratios. The following table presents the regulatory capital ratios of the Company and its banking subsidiary as of the dates indicated:

  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
Regulatory Capital Ratios 2020 (1)   2020   2019
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated          
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.72 %   9.48 %   8.79 %
Tier 1 capital ratio 10.73 %   10.48 %   9.76 %
Total capital ratio 13.56 %   11.72 %   10.65 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.52 %   8.72 %   9.26 %
MidWestOne Bank          
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.75 %   11.34 %   10.26 %
Tier 1 capital ratio 11.75 %   11.34 %   10.26 %
Total capital ratio 12.95 %   12.47 %   11.00 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.26 %   9.39 %   9.72 %
(1) Capital ratios for September 30, 2020 are preliminary          
           

CORPORATE UPDATE

Share Repurchase Program

At September 30, 2020, the total amount available under the Company's current share repurchase program was $6.4 million. Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Company's board of directors authorized resuming repurchases under the Company's share repurchase program. The Company previously announced the temporary suspension of its share repurchase program in light of market conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cash Dividend Announcement

On October 28, 2020, the Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. The dividend is payable December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, October 30, 2020. To participate, please dial 866-233-3483 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until January 30, 2021, by calling 877-344-7529 and using the replay access code of 10136666. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

EARNINGS CALL PRESENTATION

The Company has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its third quarter 2020 conference call on October 30, 2020. These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 8-K concurrently with this press release, and are also available on the Company's website at www.midwestonefinancial.com.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state, or local government laws, regulations, or orders in connection with the pandemic; (2) government intervention in the U.S. financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects of recent legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act; (3) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial results, including possible lost revenue and increased expenses (including the cost of capital), as well as possible goodwill impairment charges; (4) credit quality deterioration or pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values causing an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (5) the effects of interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (6) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (7) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (8) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (9) changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits, including the expected elimination of LIBOR; (10) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators; (11) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (12) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (13) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (14) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (15) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (16) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (17) the risks of mergers, including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (18) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (19) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (20) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (21) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (22) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business; (23) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (24) war or terrorist activities, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (25) the effects of cyber-attacks; (26) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; and (27) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  September 30,   June 30,   December 31,
  2020   2020   2019
  (In thousands)
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 71,901     $ 65,863     $ 67,174  
Interest earning deposits in banks 55,421     45,018     6,112  
Federal funds sold 7,540     6,329     198  
Total cash and cash equivalents 134,862     117,210     73,484  
Debt securities available for sale at fair value 1,366,344     1,187,455     785,977  
Loans held for sale 13,096     12,048     5,400  
Gross loans held for investment 3,555,969     3,618,675     3,469,236  
Unearned income, net (18,537 )   (21,636 )   (17,970 )
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,537,432     3,597,039     3,451,266  
Allowance for credit losses (58,500 )   (55,644 )   (29,079 )
Total loans held for investment, net 3,478,932     3,541,395     3,422,187  
Premises and equipment, net 87,955     88,929     90,723  
Goodwill 62,477     93,977     91,918  
Other intangible assets, net 26,811     28,443     32,218  
Foreclosed assets, net 724     965     3,706  
Other assets 159,507     160,541     147,960  
Total assets $ 5,330,708     $ 5,230,963     $ 4,653,573  
LIABILITIES          
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 864,504     $ 867,637     $ 662,209  
Interest bearing deposits 3,469,137     3,397,798     3,066,446  
Total deposits 4,333,641     4,265,435     3,728,655  
Short-term borrowings 183,893     162,224     139,349  
Long-term debt 245,481     189,973     231,660  
Other liabilities 68,612     92,550     44,927  
Total liabilities 4,831,627     4,710,182     4,144,591  
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common stock 16,581     16,581     16,581  
Additional paid-in capital 299,939     299,542     297,390  
Retained earnings 175,017     198,382     201,105  
Treasury stock (12,272 )   (12,272 )   (10,466 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 19,816     18,548     4,372  
Total shareholders' equity 499,081     520,781     508,982  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,330,708     $ 5,230,963     $ 4,653,573  
                       

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 38,191     $ 40,214     $ 49,169     $ 120,417     $ 118,257  
Taxable investment securities 4,574     4,646     3,376     12,937     9,592  
Tax-exempt investment securities 2,360     1,858     1,401     5,730     4,231  
Other 29     40     130     233     335  
Total interest income 45,154     46,758     54,076     139,317     132,415  
Interest expense                  
Deposits 5,296     6,409     8,238     19,654     21,676  
Short-term borrowings 175     263     522     772     1,479  
Long-term debt 1,874     1,374     2,058     4,964     5,194  
Total interest expense 7,345     8,046     10,818     25,390     28,349  
Net interest income 37,809     38,712     43,258     113,927     104,066  
Credit loss expense 4,992     4,685     4,264     31,410     6,554  
Net interest income after credit loss expense 32,817     34,027     38,994     82,517     97,512  
Noninterest income                  
Investment services and trust activities 2,361     2,217     2,339     7,114     5,619  
Service charges and fees 1,491     1,290     2,068     4,607     5,380  
Card revenue 1,600     1,237     1,655     4,202     4,452  
Loan revenue 3,252     1,910     991     6,285     2,032  
Bank-owned life insurance 530     635     514     1,685     1,376  
Insurance commissions                 734  
Investment securities gains, net 106     6     23     154     72  
Other 230     974     414     3,947     2,545  
Total noninterest income 9,570     8,269     8,004     27,994     22,210  
Noninterest expense                  
Compensation and employee benefits 16,460     15,682     17,426     48,759     46,414  
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,278     2,253     2,294     6,872     6,300  
Equipment 1,935     2,010     2,181     5,825     5,466  
Legal and professional 1,184     1,382     1,996     4,101     6,252  
Data processing 1,308     1,240     1,234     3,902     3,087  
Marketing 857     910     1,167     2,829     2,642  
Amortization of intangibles 1,631     1,748     2,583     5,407     3,965  
FDIC insurance 470     445     (42 )   1,363     762  
Communications 428     449     489     1,334     1,208  
Foreclosed assets, net 13     34     265     185     407  
Goodwill impairment 31,500             31,500      
Other 1,875     1,885     1,849     5,901     4,596  
Total noninterest expense 59,939     28,038     31,442     117,978     81,099  
(Loss) income before income tax expense (benefit) (17,552 )   14,258     15,556     (7,467 )   38,623  
Income tax expense (benefit) 2,272     2,546     3,256     2,620     8,364  
Net (loss) income $ (19,824 )   $ 11,712     $ 12,300     $ (10,087 )   $ 30,259  
                   
Earnings (loss) per common share                  
Basic $ (1.23 )   $ 0.73     $ 0.76     $ (0.63 )   $ 2.10  
Diluted $ (1.23 )   $ 0.73     $ 0.76     $ (0.63 )   $ 2.09  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,099     16,094     16,201     16,112     14,434  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,099     16,100     16,215     16,112     14,445  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2200     $ 0.2200     $ 0.2025     $ 0.6600     $ 0.6075  
                                       

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
  (In thousands)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 71,901     $ 65,863     $ 60,396     $ 67,174     $ 79,776  
Interest earning deposits in banks 55,421     45,018     58,319     6,112     6,413  
Federal funds sold 7,540     6,329     6,830     198     478  
Total cash and cash equivalents 134,862     117,210     125,545     73,484     86,667  
Debt securities available for sale at fair value 1,366,344     1,187,455     881,859     785,977     503,278  
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost                 190,309  
Total securities held for investment 1,366,344     1,187,455     881,859     785,977     693,587  
Loans held for sale 13,096     12,048     9,483     5,400     7,906  
Gross loans held for investment 3,555,969     3,618,675     3,440,907     3,469,236     3,545,993  
Unearned income, net (18,537 )   (21,636 )   (15,145 )   (17,970 )   (21,265 )
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,537,432     3,597,039     3,425,762     3,451,266     3,524,728  
Allowance for credit losses (58,500 )   (55,644 )   (51,187 )   (29,079 )   (31,532 )
Total loans held for investment, net 3,478,932     3,541,395     3,374,575     3,422,187     3,493,196  
Premises and equipment, net 87,955     88,929     89,860     90,723     91,190  
Goodwill 62,477     93,977     93,977     91,918     93,258  
Other intangible assets, net 26,811     28,443     30,190     32,218     33,635  
Foreclosed assets, net 724     965     968     3,706     4,366  
Other assets 159,507     160,541     157,452     147,960     144,482  
Total assets $ 5,330,708     $ 5,230,963     $ 4,763,909     $ 4,653,573     $ 4,648,287  
LIABILITIES                   
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 864,504     $ 867,637     $ 637,127     $ 662,209     $ 673,777  
Interest bearing deposits 3,469,137     3,397,798     3,222,717     3,066,446     3,035,935  
Total deposits 4,333,641     4,265,435     3,859,844     3,728,655     3,709,712  
Short-term borrowings 183,893     162,224     129,489     139,349     155,101  
Long-term debt 245,481     189,973     209,874     231,660     244,677  
Other liabilities 68,612     92,550     64,138     44,927     40,912  
Total liabilities 4,831,627     4,710,182     4,263,345     4,144,591     4,150,402  
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Common stock 16,581     16,581     16,581     16,581     16,581  
Additional paid-in capital 299,939     299,542     299,412     297,390     297,144  
Retained earnings 175,017     198,382     190,212     201,105     191,007  
Treasury stock (12,272 )   (12,272 )   (12,518 )   (10,466 )   (9,933 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 19,816     18,548     6,877     4,372     3,086  
Total shareholders' equity 499,081     520,781     500,564     508,982     497,885  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,330,708     $ 5,230,963     $ 4,763,909     $ 4,653,573     $ 4,648,287  
                                       

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 38,191     $ 40,214     $ 42,012     $ 44,906     $ 49,169  
Taxable investment securities 4,574     4,646     3,717     3,540     3,376  
Tax-exempt investment securities 2,360     1,858     1,512     1,465     1,401  
Other 29     40     164     115     130  
Total interest income 45,154     46,758     47,405     50,026     54,076  
Interest expense                  
Deposits 5,296     6,409     7,949     8,251     8,238  
Short-term borrowings 175     263     334     368     522  
Long-term debt 1,874     1,374     1,716     1,823     2,058  
Total interest expense 7,345     8,046     9,999     10,442     10,818  
Net interest income 37,809     38,712     37,406     39,584     43,258  
Credit loss expense 4,992     4,685     21,733     604     4,264  
Net interest income after credit loss expense 32,817     34,027     15,673     38,980     38,994  
Noninterest income                  
Investment services and trust activities 2,361     2,217     2,536     2,421     2,339  
Service charges and fees 1,491     1,290     1,826     2,072     2,068  
Card revenue 1,600     1,237     1,365     1,142     1,655  
Loan revenue 3,252     1,910     1,123     1,757     991  
Bank-owned life insurance 530     635     520     501     514  
Investment securities gains, net 106     6     42     18     23  
Other 230     974     2,743     1,125     414  
Total noninterest income 9,570     8,269     10,155     9,036     8,004  
Noninterest expense                  
Compensation and employee benefits 16,460     15,682     16,617     19,246     17,426  
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,278     2,253     2,341     2,347     2,294  
Equipment 1,935     2,010     1,880     2,251     2,181  
Legal and professional 1,184     1,382     1,535     1,797     1,996  
Data processing 1,308     1,240     1,354     1,492     1,234  
Marketing 857     910     1,062     1,147     1,167  
Amortization of intangibles 1,631     1,748     2,028     1,941     2,583  
FDIC insurance 470     445     448     (72 )   (42 )
Communications 428     449     457     493     489  
Foreclosed assets, net 13     34     138     173     265  
Goodwill impairment 31,500                  
Other 1,875     1,885     2,141     5,621     1,849  
Total noninterest expense 59,939     28,038     30,001     36,436     31,442  
(Loss) income before income tax expense (benefit) (17,552 )   14,258     (4,173 )   11,580     15,556  
Income tax expense (benefit) 2,272     2,546     (2,198 )   (1,791 )   3,256  
Net (loss) income $ (19,824 )   $ 11,712     $ (1,975 )   $ 13,371     $ 12,300  
                   
(Loss) earnings per common share                  
Basic $ (1.23 )   $ 0.73     $ (0.12 )   $ 0.83     $ 0.76  
Diluted $ (1.23 )   $ 0.73     $ (0.12 )   $ 0.83     $ 0.76  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,099     16,094     16,142     16,162     16,201  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,099     16,100     16,142     16,193     16,215  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2200     $ 0.2200     $ 0.2200     $ 0.2025     $ 0.2025  
                                       

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average Balance   Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                                  
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,576,642     $ 38,727     4.31 %   $ 3,633,695     $ 40,721     4.51 %   $ 3,526,149     $ 49,712     5.59 %
Taxable investment securities 864,864     4,574     2.10 %   731,699     4,646     2.55 %   471,180     3,376     2.84 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 405,517     2,968     2.91 %   285,758     2,340     3.29 %   200,533     1,765     3.49 %
Total securities held for investment(2) 1,270,381     7,542     2.36 %   1,017,457     6,986     2.76 %   671,713     5,141     3.04 %
Other 88,152     29     0.13 %   67,429     40     0.24 %   17,609     130     2.93 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 4,935,175     46,298     3.73 %   $ 4,718,581     47,747     4.07 %   $ 4,215,471     54,983     5.17 %
Other assets 376,211             380,266             405,060          
Total assets $ 5,311,386             $ 5,098,847             $ 4,620,531          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                  
Interest checking deposits $ 1,174,033     $ 1,049     0.36 %   $ 1,091,565     $ 1,113     0.41 %   $ 877,470     $ 1,398     0.63 %
Money market deposits 847,059     622     0.29 %   829,826     885     0.43 %   809,264     1,904     0.93 %
Savings deposits 473,000     351     0.30 %   439,592     365     0.33 %   392,298     463     0.47 %
Time deposits 931,655     3,274     1.40 %   990,797     4,046     1.64 %   939,480     4,473     1.89 %
Total interest bearing deposits 3,425,747     5,296     0.62 %   3,351,780     6,409     0.77 %   3,018,512     8,238     1.08 %
Short-term borrowings 165,840     175     0.42 %   159,157     263     0.66 %   139,458     522     1.49 %
Long-term debt 231,406     1,874     3.22 %   201,240     1,374     2.75 %   249,226     2,058     3.28 %
Total borrowed funds 397,246     2,049     2.05 %   360,397     1,637     1.83 %   388,684     2,580     2.63 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,822,993     $ 7,345     0.76 %   $ 3,712,177     $ 8,046     0.87 %   $ 3,407,196     $ 10,818     1.26 %
Noninterest bearing deposits 891,425             813,794             674,003          
Other liabilities 67,111             61,637             47,582          
Shareholders’ equity 529,857             511,239             491,750          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,311,386             $ 5,098,847             $ 4,620,531          
Net interest income(2)     $ 38,953             $ 39,701             $ 44,165      
Net interest spread(2)         2.97 %           3.20 %           3.91 %
Net interest margin(2)         3.14 %           3.38 %           4.15 %
                                   
Total deposits(5) $ 4,317,172     $ 5,296     0.49 %   $ 4,165,574     $ 6,409     0.62 %   $ 3,692,515     $ 8,238     0.89 %
Cost of funds(6)         0.62 %           0.72 %           1.05 %
                                         

(1)  Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)  Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3)  Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $1.1 million, $748 thousand, and $(353) thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.9 million, $2.6 million, and $7.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $536 thousand, $507 thousand, and $543 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $608 thousand, $482 thousand, and $364 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                      
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,548,968     $ 121,957     4.59 %   $ 3,043,772     $ 119,519     5.25 %
Taxable investment securities 721,266     12,937     2.40 %   448,407     9,592     2.86 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 305,514     7,215     3.15 %   201,908     5,331     3.53 %
Total securities held for investment(2) 1,026,780     20,152     2.62 %   650,315     14,923     3.07 %
Other 70,983     233     0.44 %   18,951     335     2.36 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 4,646,731     142,342     4.09 %   $ 3,713,038     134,777     4.85 %
Other assets 380,961             341,693          
Total assets $ 5,027,692             $ 4,054,731          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Interest checking deposits $ 1,052,816     $ 3,477     0.44 %   $ 766,343     $ 3,329     0.58 %
Money market deposits 814,669     3,152     0.52 %   760,115     5,729     1.01 %
Savings deposits 435,612     1,107     0.34 %   309,270     703     0.30 %
Time deposits 973,044     11,918     1.64 %   847,077     11,915     1.88 %
Total interest bearing deposits 3,276,141     19,654     0.80 %   2,682,805     21,676     1.08 %
Short-term borrowings 149,041     772     0.69 %   124,433     1,479     1.59 %
Long-term debt 219,455     4,964     3.02 %   219,553     5,194     3.16 %
Total borrowed funds 368,496     5,736     2.08 %   343,986     6,673     2.59 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,644,637     $ 25,390     0.93 %   $ 3,026,791     $ 28,349     1.25 %
Noninterest bearing deposits 805,641             557,708          
Other liabilities 58,618             38,325          
Shareholders’ equity 518,796             431,907          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,027,692             $ 4,054,731          
Net interest income(2)     $ 116,952             $ 106,428      
Net interest spread(2)         3.16 %           3.60 %
Net interest margin(2)         3.36 %           3.83 %
                       
Total deposits(5) $ 4,081,782     $ 19,654     0.64 %   $ 3,240,513     $ 21,676     0.89 %
Cost of funds(6)         0.76 %           1.06 %
                           

(1)  Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)  Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3)  Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $1.8 million and $(670) thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $7.6 million and $10.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $1.5 million and $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $1.5 million and $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), efficiency ratio, core earnings, and adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

                     
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio   2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 499,081     $ 520,781     $ 500,564     $ 508,982     $ 497,885  
Intangible assets, net   (89,288 )   (122,420 )   (124,167 )   (124,136 )   (126,893 )
Tangible common equity   $ 409,793     $ 398,361     $ 376,397     $ 384,846     $ 370,992  
                     
Total assets   $ 5,330,708     $ 5,230,963     $ 4,763,909     $ 4,653,573     $ 4,648,287  
Intangible assets, net   (89,288 )   (122,420 )   (124,167 )   (124,136 )   (126,893 )
Tangible assets   $ 5,241,420     $ 5,108,543     $ 4,639,742     $ 4,529,437     $ 4,521,394  
                     
Book value per share   $ 31.00     $ 32.35     $ 31.11     $ 31.49     $ 30.77  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 25.45     $ 24.74     $ 23.39     $ 23.81     $ 22.93  
Shares outstanding   16,099,324     16,099,324     16,089,782     16,162,176     16,179,734  
                     
Equity to assets ratio   9.36 %   9.96 %   10.51 %   10.94 %   10.71 %
Tangible common equity ratio(2)   7.82 %   7.80 %   8.11 %   8.50 %   8.21 %
                               

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
      September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
Return on Average Tangible Equity   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
    (Dollars in thousands)
Net (loss) income   $ (19,824 )   $ 11,712     $ 12,300     $ (10,087 )   $ 30,259  
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)   1,223     1,311     1,937     4,055     2,974  
Goodwill impairment   31,500             31,500      
Tangible net income   $ 12,899     $ 13,023     $ 14,237     $ 25,468     $ 33,233  
                     
Average shareholders’ equity   $ 529,857     $ 511,239     $ 491,750     $ 518,796     $ 431,907  
Average intangible assets, net   (121,306 )   (123,313 )   (128,963 )   (122,518 )   (102,224 )
Average tangible equity   $ 408,551     $ 387,926     $ 362,787     $ 396,278     $ 329,683  
                     
Return on average equity   (14.88 )%   9.21 %   9.92 %   (2.60 )%   9.37 %
Return on average tangible equity(2)   12.56  %   13.50 %   15.57 %   8.58  %   13.48 %
                               

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.
(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
Core Net Interest Margin 		  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
    (Dollars in thousands)
Net interest income   $ 37,809     $ 38,712     $ 43,258     $ 113,927     $ 104,066  
Tax equivalent adjustments:                    
Loans(1)   536     507     543     1,540     1,262  
Securities(1)   608     482     364     1,485     1,100  
Net interest income, tax equivalent   $ 38,953     $ 39,701     $ 44,165     $ 116,952     $ 106,428  
Loan purchase discount accretion   (1,923 )   (2,610 )   (7,207 )   (7,556 )   (10,040 )
Core net interest income   $ 37,030     $ 37,091     $ 36,958     $ 109,396     $ 96,388  
                     
Net interest margin   3.05 %   3.30 %   4.07 %   3.27 %   3.75 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)   3.14 %   3.38 %   4.15 %   3.36 %   3.83 %
Core net interest margin(3)   2.99 %   3.16 %   3.48 %   3.14 %   3.47 %
Average interest earning assets   $ 4,935,175     $ 4,718,581     $ 4,215,471     $ 4,646,731     $ 3,713,038  
                                         

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
    (Dollars in thousands)
Loan interest income, including fees   $ 38,191     $ 40,214     $ 49,169     $ 120,417     $ 118,257  
Tax equivalent adjustment(1)   536     507     543     1,540     1,262  
Tax equivalent loan interest income   $ 38,727     $ 40,721     $ 49,712     $ 121,957     $ 119,519  
Loan purchase discount accretion   (1,923 )   (2,610 )   (7,207 )   (7,556 )   (10,040 )
Core loan interest income   $ 36,804     $ 38,111     $ 42,505     $ 114,401     $ 109,479  
                     
Yield on loans   4.25 %   4.45 %   5.53 %   4.53 %   5.19 %
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)   4.31 %   4.51 %   5.59 %   4.59 %   5.25 %
Core yield on loans(3)   4.09 %   4.22 %   4.78 %   4.31 %   4.81 %
Average loans   $ 3,576,642     $ 3,633,695     $ 3,526,149     $ 3,548,968     $ 3,043,772  
                                         

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
Efficiency Ratio   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
    (Dollars in thousands)
Total noninterest expense   $ 59,939     $ 28,038     $ 31,442     $ 117,978     $ 81,099  
Amortization of intangibles   (1,631 )   (1,748 )   (2,583 )   (5,407 )   (3,965 )
Merger-related expenses       (7 )   (2,547 )   (61 )   (5,848 )
Goodwill impairment   (31,500 )           (31,500 )    
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio   $ 26,808     $ 26,283     $ 26,312     $ 81,010     $ 71,286  
                     
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1)   $ 38,953     $ 39,701     $ 44,165     $ 116,952     $ 106,428  
Noninterest income   9,570     8,269     8,004     27,994     22,210  
Investment securities gains, net   (106 )   (6 )   (23 )   (154 )   (72 )
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio   $ 48,417     $ 47,964     $ 52,146     $ 144,792     $ 128,566  
                     
Efficiency ratio   55.37 %   54.80 %   50.46 %   55.95 %   55.45 %
                               

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
Core Earnings   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net (loss) income   $ (19,824 )   $ 11,712     $ 12,300     $ (10,087 )   $ 30,259  
Goodwill impairment   31,500             31,500      
Core earnings   $ 11,676     $ 11,712     $ 12,300     $ 21,413     $ 30,259  
                     
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   16,099     16,100     16,215     16,112     14,445  
                     
Earnings (loss) per common share                    
Earnings per common share - diluted   $ (1.23 )   $ 0.73     $ 0.76     $ (0.63 )   $ 2.09  
Core earnings per common share - diluted (1)   $ 0.73     $ 0.73     $ 0.76     $ 1.33     $ 2.09  
                                         

(1) Core earnings divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
Adjusted Allowance for Credit Losses Ratio   2020   2020   2019
    (Dollars in thousands)
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   $ 3,537,432     $ 3,597,039     $ 3,524,728  
PPP loans   331,703     327,648      
Adjusted loans held for investment, net of unearned income   $ 3,205,729     $ 3,269,391     $ 3,524,728  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 58,500     $ 55,644     $ 31,532  
             
Allowance for credit losses ratio   1.65 %   1.55 %   0.89 %
Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(1)   1.82 %   1.70 %   0.89 %
                   

(1) Allowance for credit losses divided by adjusted loans held for investment, net of unearned income.

Contact:    
  Charles N. Funk   Barry S. Ray
  Chief Executive Officer   Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
  319.356.5800   319.356.5800
       

You just read:

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results For the Third Quarter of 2020

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.