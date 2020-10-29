Evolus Announces Promotion of Michael Mazen Jafar to Chief Commercial Officer and Jeff Plumer to General Counsel

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (Nasdaq: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced the promotion of two members of its Leadership Team.



Michael Mazen Jafar has been named Chief Commercial Officer effective November 1, 2020 and will assume responsibility for the marketing and sales organization. Michael has served as the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer since he joined Evolus in June 2018. Under his leadership, Jeuveau® launched as the first new aesthetic neurotoxin in the United States in more than a decade and has been one of the top launches in aesthetics on a revenue basis1. Jeuveau® changed the language of aesthetics by infusing design and technology to attract the millennial patient.

Jeff Plumer has been named General Counsel of Evolus effective November 1, 2020. Jeff has served as the Vice President of Legal since the Company’s initial public offering (IPO) in 2018. Jeff transferred to Evolus upon its IPO after serving as the Vice President of Legal to Evolus’ sole stockholder from 2014 to early 2018. Earlier in his career, Jeff practiced as a corporate securities and mergers & acquisitions attorney at K&L Gates LLP. Jeff has been instrumental in achieving key Company milestones including the Evolus IPO and subsequent financing rounds to fund the commercial launch of Jeuveau®.

“I’d like to thank Michael and Jeff for their leadership during their tenures at the Company,” said David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer. “They have both contributed immensely to the Company’s success and will be instrumental as we ready the Company for the future.”

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus’ unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: www.evolus.com.

Jeuveau® is a registered trademark and Evolux™ is a trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Hi-Pure™ is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd

1 Source: Medical Insights (MIInews.com). Based on first full calendar year on the market after approval.

