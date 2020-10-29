Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kearny Financial Corp. Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the first quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $11.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. These results represent a decrease of $2.3 million from $13.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Reported net income for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 was impacted by various non-recurring items which were recognized in conjunction with the Company’s July 10, 2020 acquisition of MSB Financial Corp. (“MSB”) and its subsidiary Millington Bank. Excluding the effects of these non-recurring items, net of tax, net income would have been $15.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $14.1 million or $0.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased to report that core earnings remain strong and our level of active COVID-19 related loan modifications has declined to $76.9 million, or 1.5% of total loans. While challenges related to the pandemic persist, we remain completely focused on expanding our relationships with our clients and executing our strategic plan.”

With regard to the recently completed MSB acquisition, Mr. Montanaro further commented, “With nearly a full quarter of combined operations behind us, I can confidently state that this merger has been a success. The expansion into Somerset and Morris counties presents an excellent growth opportunity for our lending and deposit teams. From an operational perspective, the conversion of MSB’s technology systems simultaneous with the closing will allow us to recognize our anticipated cost savings more quickly than in our prior transactions.”

MSB Acquisition Highlights

  • On July 10, 2020, the Company completed its acquisition of MSB which increased total assets by $581.9 million, net loans by $530.2 million and total deposits by $460.2 million.
  • Of the $530.2 million of loans acquired, $65.3 million, or 12.3%, were classified as Purchased Credit Deteriorated (“PCD”) and had associated credit reserves of $3.9 million. Provision for credit losses attributable to non-PCD acquired loans totaled $5.1 million.
  • As the fair value of the net assets acquired exceeded the purchase price, a bargain purchase gain of $3.1 million was recognized.
  • Tangible book value dilution totaled 1.4%, or 1.8% inclusive of the impact of the provision for credit losses on the acquired loans.
  • Integration of MSB’s technology systems and the re-branding of all Millington Bank branches was completed simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, thereby accelerating non-interest expense reductions, which are expected to exceed 45%.

Balance Sheet

  • Deposits increased by $609.6 million to $5.04 billion at September 30, 2020 from $4.43 billion at June 30, 2020, largely reflecting the impact of $460.2 million of deposits acquired from MSB coupled with organic growth of $179.0 million in core non-maturity deposits.
  • Loans receivable increased by $456.4 million to $4.95 billion at September 30, 2020 from $4.50 billion at June 30, 2020. The net increase in loans reflected the impact of $530.2 million of loans that were acquired in conjunction with the acquisition of MSB, partially offset by a net decline in non-acquired loan balances, driven largely by accelerated loan pre-payment activity, as compared to the prior quarter.
  • Investment securities increased to $1.54 billion, or 21.1% of total assets, at September 30, 2020 from $1.42 billion at June 30, 2020, while borrowings decreased to $1.08 billion, or 14.7% of total assets, from $1.17 billion, for those same comparative periods.

Earnings

Net Interest Income, Spread and Margin

  • Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 increased by $3.7 million to $44.2 million from $40.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This increase reflected growth in interest income of $3.5 million coupled with a reduction in interest expense of $179,000. Included in net interest income was purchase accounting accretion of $4.2 million and $3.0 million, for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
  • Net interest margin, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, increased by four basis points to 2.66%. This increase primarily reflected a reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a reduction in the yield on interest-earning assets.
  • Yield on interest-earning assets, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, decreased by five basis points to 3.67% which was largely attributable to a 68 basis point decrease in the yield on taxable investment securities partially offset by a 16 basis point increase in the yield on loans. Cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by nine basis points to 1.20% which was attributable to a 27 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits partially offset by a 63 basis point increase in the cost of borrowings.

Non-Interest Income

  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a non-recurring bargain purchase gain of $3.1 million was recognized in conjunction with the acquisition of MSB, as noted above.
  • Fees and service charges totaled $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease was largely attributable to a decline of $703,000 in loan pre-payment penalty income to $647,000.
  • Loan sale gains achieved record levels, totaling $1.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in loan sale gains primarily reflected growth in the volume of residential mortgage loans sold coupled with an increase in the margin at which such loans were sold.
  • Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities reflected a loss of $377,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to a gain of $19,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Non-Interest Expense

  • Non-interest expense increased by $6.7 million to $33.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $26.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest expense was partly attributable to an increase of $3.9 million in merger-related expense which was recognized in conjunction with the Company’s acquisition of MSB. The remaining change in non-interest expense included increases in salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy expense of premises, equipment and systems expense, FDIC insurance premiums and miscellaneous expense. A substantial portion of these increases were attributable to the additional infrastructure and personnel acquired from MSB.
  • As part of the Company’s ongoing initiative to improve operating efficiency, two additional branch locations will be consolidated during the Company’s second and third fiscal quarters. Once completed, this will bring the total number of consolidations to 12 over the past 24 months.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $2.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, resulting in effective tax rates of 20.2% and 25.6%, respectively.
  • The decrease in effective income tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 reflected the effects of various non-recurring items recorded in conjunction with the Company’s acquisition of MSB, as noted above.

Performance Ratios

  • Return on average assets declined to 0.63% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 0.81% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Adjusting for the impact of non-recurring items, as noted above, the return on average assets was unchanged at 0.83% for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020.
  • Return on average equity declined to 4.10% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 5.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 while return on average tangible equity decreased to 5.08% from 6.35% for those same comparative periods, respectively. Adjusting for the impact of non-recurring items, as noted above, the return on average equity increased to 5.40% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 5.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 while the return on average tangible equity increased to 6.70% from 6.55% for those same comparative periods.

Asset Quality

  • On July 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326), also known as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) standard. CECL requires the measurement of all expected credit losses over the life of financial instruments held at the reporting date based on historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts. In connection with the adoption of CECL, the Company recognized a cumulative effect adjustment that reduced stockholders’ equity by $14.2 million, net of tax. At adoption, the Company increased its allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) by $19.6 million and $536,000, respectively, for loans and unfunded commitments.
  • On July 10, 2020 the Company completed its acquisition of MSB, which resulted in an increase to the ACL of $9.0 million. Of this increase, $3.9 million was attributable to PCD loans and was recorded as an adjustment to their amortized cost basis. The remaining $5.1 million increase was attributable to non-PCD loans and was recorded via a provision for credit losses.
  • The outstanding balance of non-performing loans totaled $45.1 million, or 0.91% of total loans, at September 30, 2020 compared to $36.7 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. The increase was largely attributable to non-performing loans acquired from MSB that totaled $5.8 million at September 30, 2020.  
  • Based on Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the related guidance promulgated by federal banking regulators, qualifying short-term loan modifications are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had active payment deferrals on 63 loans totaling $76.9 million, representing 1.5% of total loans. This represents a small portion of the total deferrals granted and a substantial decrease in the number and amount of active deferrals at June 30, 2020.

The following table identifies the level of active and total non-TDR loan modifications at September 30, 2020:

  September 30, 2020  
  Active Modifications (1)     Total Modifications (1)     Increase/(Decrease)  
  # of Loans     Balance     # of Loans     Balance     # of Loans     Balance  
  (Dollars In Thousands)  
Commercial loans:                                              
Multi-family mortgage   7     $ 15,910       143     $ 393,156       (136 )   $ (377,246 )
Nonresidential mortgage   11       41,660       168       305,841       (157 )     (264,181 )
Commercial business   4       2,684       60       10,107       (56 )     (7,423 )
Construction   1       2,537       5       12,240       (4 )     (9,703 )
Total commercial loans   23       62,791       376       721,344       (353 )     (658,553 )
                                               
Residential mortgage   36       13,866       420       156,963       (384 )     (143,097 )
                                               
Consumer loans:                                              
Home equity loans   4       252       47       4,603       (43 )     (4,351 )
                                               
Total   63     $ 76,909       843     $ 882,910       (780 )   $ (806,001 )

______________________
(1)    Includes loans acquired in conjunction with the Company’s acquisition of MSB Financial Corp. on July 10, 2020.

  • Net charge offs totaled $67,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $38,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.01% and 0.00% for those same comparative periods.  
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $4.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and largely reflected $5.1 million of provision attributable to the acquired MSB loans, as noted above, partially offset by the effects of a decrease in the overall balance of the portion of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment. By comparison, the provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, under prior accounting guidance, totaled $174,000.  
  • The ACL increased to $64.9 million, or 1.30% of total loans, at September 30, 2020 from $37.3 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. This increase was the result of the combined effects of the CECL adoption-date cumulative effect adjustment, reserves for PCD loans acquired from MSB and quarter-to-date provisions for credit losses, net of quarter-to-date charge-offs.

Liquidity & Capital

  • At September 30, 2020, the Company’s liquid assets included $145.8 million of short-term cash and equivalents supplemented by $1.51 billion of investment securities classified as available for sale. In addition, the Company had the capacity to borrow additional funds totaling $615.0 million via unsecured lines of credit and $1.57 billion and $296.3 million, without pledging additional collateral, from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and Federal Reserve Bank, respectively.
  • On October 19, 2020, the Company announced the resumption of its current stock repurchase plan, which has 761,030 shares of common stock remaining to be repurchased. In addition, the Company announced the approval of a new repurchase plan totaling 4,475,523 shares, or 5% of the Company’s outstanding common stock. Through September 30, 2020, the Company had repurchased 8,457,294 shares, or 91.7% of the shares authorized for repurchase under the current repurchase plan, at a cost of $111.1 million, or an average of $13.14 per share.
  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company maintained its quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share.
  • Tangible book value per share decreased by $0.24 to $10.15 at September 30, 2020. This decrease was largely attributable to the combined effects of the July 1, 2020 adoption of CECL and the July 10, 2020 acquisition of MSB.
  • At September 30, 2020 the Company’s ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets equaled 12.81%.  The regulatory capital ratios, of both the Company and the Bank, at September 30, 2020, were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be reopened or remain open. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen or remain open, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; due to a decline in our stock price or other factors, goodwill may become impaired and be required to be written down; and our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.

Category: Earnings

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis  
                         
Summary Balance Sheet At         Variance  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, September 30,   June 30,   Variance   or Change  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020   2020   or Change   Pct.  
Assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 145,818   $ 180,967   $ (35,149 )   -19.4 %
Securities available for sale   1,508,542     1,385,703     122,839     8.9 %
Securities held to maturity   31,576     32,556     (980 )   -3.0 %
Loans held-for-sale   20,170     20,789     (619 )   -3.0 %
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments   4,954,750     4,498,397     456,353     10.1 %
Less allowance for credit losses on loans   (64,860 )   (37,327 )   (27,533 )   73.8 %
Net loans receivable   4,889,890     4,461,070     428,820     9.6 %
Premises and equipment   61,808     57,389     4,419     7.7 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   55,118     58,654     (3,536 )   -6.0 %
Accrued interest receivable   20,368     17,373     2,995     17.2 %
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     -     0.0 %
Core deposit intangible   4,420     3,995     425     10.6 %
Bank owned life insurance   278,639     262,380     16,259     6.2 %
Deferred income taxes, net   33,319     25,480     7,839     30.8 %
Other real estate owned   178     178     -     0.0 %
Other assets   49,468     40,746     8,722     21.4 %
Total assets $ 7,310,209   $ 6,758,175   $ 552,034     8.2 %
                         
Liabilities                        
Deposits $ 5,039,912   $ 4,430,282   $ 609,630     13.8 %
Borrowings   1,077,540     1,173,165     (95,625 )   -8.2 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   17,008     16,569     439     2.6 %
Other liabilities   51,689     53,982     (2,293 )   -4.2 %
Total liabilities   6,186,149     5,673,998     512,151     9.0 %
                         
Stockholders' Equity                        
Common stock   895     837     58     6.9 %
Paid-in capital   769,269     722,871     46,398     6.4 %
Retained earnings   378,134     387,911     (9,777 )   -2.5 %
Unearned ESOP shares   (28,212 )   (28,699 )   487     -1.7 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   3,974     1,257     2,717     216.1 %
Total stockholders' equity   1,124,060     1,084,177     39,883     3.7 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,310,209   $ 6,758,175   $ 552,034     8.2 %
                         
Consolidated capital ratios                        
Equity to assets   15.38 %   16.04 %   -0.66 %      
Tangible equity to tangible assets   12.81 %   13.29 %   -0.48 %      
                         
Share data                        
Outstanding shares   89,510     83,663     5,847     7.0 %
Book value per share $ 12.56   $ 12.96   $ (0.40 )   -3.1 %
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.15   $ 10.39   $ (0.24 )   -2.3 %

______________________
(1)   Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

               
Summary Income Statement For the three months ended         Variance  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, September 30,   June 30,   Variance   or Change  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020   2020   or Change   Pct.  
Interest income                        
Loans $ 52,180   $ 46,192   $ 5,988     13.0 %
Taxable investment securities   7,336     9,769     (2,433 )   -24.9 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   454     487     (33 )   -6.8 %
Other interest-earning assets   914     903     11     1.2 %
Total Interest Income   60,884     57,351     3,533     6.2 %
                         
Interest expense                        
Deposits   11,062     12,439     (1,377 )   -11.1 %
Borrowings   5,660     4,462     1,198     26.8 %
Total interest expense   16,722     16,901     (179 )   -1.1 %
Net interest income   44,162     40,450     3,712     9.2 %
Provision for credit losses on loans   4,059     174     3,885     2232.8 %
Net interest income after provision for
credit losses on loans 		  40,103     40,276     (173 )   -0.4 %
                         
Non-interest income                        
Fees and service charges   1,076     1,696     (620 )   -36.6 %
(Loss) gain on sale and call of securities   (377 )   19     (396 )   -2084.2 %
Gain on sale of loans   1,890     1,348     542     40.2 %
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,596     1,537     59     3.8 %
Electronic banking fees and charges   405     325     80     24.6 %
Bargain purchase gain   3,053     -     3,053     0.0 %
Other income   90     77     13     16.9 %
Total non-interest income   7,733     5,002     2,731     54.6 %
                         
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits   16,977     15,527     1,450     9.3 %
Net occupancy expense of premises   3,122     2,688     434     16.1 %
Equipment and systems   3,570     2,948     622     21.1 %
Advertising and marketing   500     751     (251 )   -33.4 %
Federal deposit insurance premium   472     286     186     65.0 %
Directors' compensation   748     769     (21 )   -2.7 %
Merger-related expenses   4,349     447     3,902     872.9 %
Other expense   3,835     3,475     360     10.4 %
Total non-interest expense   33,573     26,891     6,682     24.8 %
Income before income taxes   14,263     18,387     (4,124 )   -22.4 %
Income taxes   2,884     4,698     (1,814 )   -38.6 %
Net income $ 11,379   $ 13,689   $ (2,310 )   -16.9 %
                         
Net income per common share (EPS)                        
Basic $ 0.13   $ 0.17   $ (0.04 )      
Diluted $ 0.13   $ 0.17   $ (0.04 )      
                         
Dividends declared                        
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.08   $ 0.08   $ -        
Cash dividends declared $ 6,917   $ 6,449   $ 468        
Dividend payout ratio   60.8 %   47.1 %   13.7 %      
                         
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding 		                       
Basic   86,008     80,678     5,330        
Diluted   86,009     80,680     5,329        
                         


  For the three months ended         Variance  
Average Balance Sheet Data September 30,   June 30,   Variance   or Change  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020   2020   or Change   Pct.  
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,958,293   $ 4,567,229   $ 391,064     8.6 %
Taxable investment securities   1,350,511     1,369,014     (18,503 )   -1.4 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   82,603     89,263     (6,660 )   -7.5 %
Other interest-earning assets   247,543     141,964     105,579     74.4 %
Total interest-earning assets   6,638,950     6,167,470     471,480     7.6 %
Non-interest-earning assets   624,252     605,876     18,376     3.0 %
Total assets $ 7,263,202   $ 6,773,346   $ 489,856     7.2 %
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Deposits:                        
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,464,238   $ 1,189,044   $ 275,194     23.1 %
Savings   1,006,075     876,580     129,495     14.8 %
Certificates of deposit   1,988,689     1,879,039     109,650     5.8 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,459,002     3,944,663     514,339     13.0 %
Borrowings:                        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,130,836     1,202,522     (71,686 )   -6.0 %
Other borrowings   3,568     96,770     (93,202 )   -96.3 %
Total borrowings   1,134,404     1,299,292     (164,888 )   -12.7 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,593,406     5,243,955     349,451     6.7 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Non-interest-bearing deposits   479,141     380,067     99,074     26.1 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   79,620     72,007     7,613     10.6 %
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   558,761     452,074     106,687     23.6 %
Total liabilities   6,152,167     5,696,029     456,138     8.0 %
Stockholders' equity   1,111,035     1,077,317     33,718     3.1 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,263,202   $ 6,773,346   $ 489,856     7.2 %
                         
Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities		   118.69 %   117.61 %   1.08 %   0.9 %
                         


  For the three months ended        
  September 30,   June 30,   Variance  
Performance Ratio Highlights 2020   2020   or Change  
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                  
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4.21 %   4.05 %   0.16 %
Taxable investment securities   2.17 %   2.85 %   -0.68 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.20 %   2.18 %   0.02 %
Other interest-earning assets   1.48 %   2.54 %   -1.06 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.67 %   3.72 %   -0.05 %
                   
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand   0.60 %   0.72 %   -0.12 %
Savings   0.57 %   0.81 %   -0.24 %
Certificates of deposit   1.50 %   1.82 %   -0.32 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   0.99 %   1.26 %   -0.27 %
Borrowings:                  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2.00 %   1.47 %   0.53 %
Other borrowings   0.04 %   0.13 %   -0.09 %
Total borrowings   2.00 %   1.37 %   0.63 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.20 %   1.29 %   -0.09 %
                   
Interest rate spread (2)   2.47 %   2.43 %   0.04 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.66 %   2.62 %   0.04 %
                   
Non-interest income to average assets
(annualized)		   0.43 %   0.30 %   0.13 %
Non-interest expense to average assets
(annualized)		   1.85 %   1.59 %   0.26 %
                   
Efficiency ratio (4)   64.69 %   59.16 %   5.53 %
                   
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.63 %   0.81 %   -0.18 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   4.10 %   5.08 %   -0.98 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)   5.08 %   6.35 %   -1.27 %

______________________
(1)   The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)   Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)   Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

   
Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis  
                               
Summary Balance Sheet At  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
Assets                              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 145,818   $ 180,967   $ 59,452   $ 41,796   $ 129,305  
Securities available for sale   1,508,542     1,385,703     1,476,344     1,402,206     1,231,691  
Securities held to maturity   31,576     32,556     34,618     36,073     37,888  
Loans held-for-sale   20,170     20,789     11,245     5,952     10,495  
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments   4,954,750     4,498,397     4,562,512     4,492,697     4,604,738  
Less allowance for credit losses on loans   (64,860 )   (37,327 )   (37,191 )   (30,937 )   (32,432 )
Net loans receivable   4,889,890     4,461,070     4,525,321     4,461,760     4,572,306  
Premises and equipment   61,808     57,389     58,985     56,542     56,599  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   55,118     58,654     59,324     62,838     63,739  
Accrued interest receivable   20,368     17,373     19,036     18,261     19,393  
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895  
Core deposit intangible   4,420     3,995     4,242     4,545     4,852  
Bank owned life insurance   278,639     262,380     260,843     259,312     257,735  
Deferred income taxes, net   33,319     25,480     27,150     20,438     21,742  
Other real estate owned   178     178     178     178     -  
Other assets   49,468     40,746     26,200     29,605     24,366  
Total assets $ 7,310,209   $ 6,758,175   $ 6,773,833   $ 6,610,401   $ 6,641,006  
                               
Liabilities                              
Deposits $ 5,039,912   $ 4,430,282   $ 4,253,254   $ 4,188,822   $ 4,197,250  
Borrowings   1,077,540     1,173,165     1,384,025     1,275,049     1,281,118  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   17,008     16,569     16,492     16,585     16,102  
Other liabilities   51,689     53,982     50,390     35,375     35,747  
Total liabilities   6,186,149     5,673,998     5,704,161     5,515,831     5,530,217  
                               
Stockholders' Equity                              
Common stock   895     837     837     851     868  
Paid-in capital   769,269     722,871     721,474     737,539     758,385  
Retained earnings   378,134     387,911     380,671     377,896     373,004  
Unearned ESOP shares   (28,212 )   (28,699 )   (29,185 )   (29,671 )   (30,158 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net   3,974     1,257     (4,125 )   7,955     8,690  
Total stockholders' equity   1,124,060     1,084,177     1,069,672     1,094,570     1,110,789  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,310,209   $ 6,758,175   $ 6,773,833   $ 6,610,401   $ 6,641,006  
                               
Consolidated capital ratios                              
Equity to assets   15.38 %   16.04 %   15.79 %   16.56 %   16.73 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets   12.81 %   13.29 %   13.03 %   13.75 %   13.93 %
                               
Share data                              
Outstanding shares   89,510     83,663     83,664     85,150     86,786  
Book value per share $ 12.56   $ 12.96   $ 12.79   $ 12.85   $ 12.80  
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.15   $ 10.39   $ 10.21   $ 10.32   $ 10.31  

______________________
(1)   Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

     
  At  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
Cash and cash equivalents                              
Cash and due from depository institutions $ 18,628   $ 20,391   $ 20,200   $ 17,843   $ 16,106  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   127,190     160,576     39,252     23,953     113,199  
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 145,818   $ 180,967   $ 59,452   $ 41,796   $ 129,305  
                               
Securities available for sale                              
Debt securities:                              
U.S. agency securities $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 606   $ 694  
Municipal and state obligations   50,877     54,054     58,151     88,057     91,050  
Asset-backed securities   258,801     172,447     169,102     177,676     181,068  
Collateralized loan obligations   196,398     193,788     189,565     198,324     198,549  
Corporate bonds   122,276     143,639     163,715     192,074     191,241  
Trust preferred securities   2,773     2,627     2,852     3,795     3,775  
Debt securities   631,125     566,555     583,385     660,532     666,377  
                               
Mortgage-backed securities:                              
Collateralized mortgage obligations   25,770     30,903     34,671     57,839     63,594  
Residential pass-through securities   625,715     561,954     607,113     360,900     202,858  
Commercial pass-through securities   225,932     226,291     251,175     322,935     298,862  
Mortgage-backed securities   877,417     819,148     892,959     741,674     565,314  
Total securities available for sale $ 1,508,542   $ 1,385,703   $ 1,476,344   $ 1,402,206   $ 1,231,691  
                               
Securities held to maturity                              
Debt securities:                              
Municipal and state obligations $ 31,576   $ 32,556   $ 34,618   $ 36,073   $ 37,888  
Debt securities   31,576     32,556     34,618     36,073     37,888  
                               
Total securities held to maturity $ 31,576   $ 32,556   $ 34,618   $ 36,073   $ 37,888  
                               
Total securities $ 1,540,118   $ 1,418,259   $ 1,510,962   $ 1,438,279   $ 1,269,579  


     
  At  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
Loan portfolio composition:                              
Commercial loans:                              
Multi-family $ 2,110,300   $ 2,059,568   $ 1,879,907   $ 1,856,591   $ 1,922,968  
Nonresidential   1,124,330     960,853     1,202,652     1,172,213     1,230,963  
Commercial business   255,888     138,788     73,922     67,887     66,889  
Construction   79,178     20,961     17,880     16,221     14,637  
Total commercial loans   3,569,696     3,180,170     3,174,361     3,112,912     3,235,457  
One- to four-family residential mortgage loans   1,353,197     1,273,022     1,338,099     1,331,301     1,319,750  
Consumer loans:                              
Home equity loans and lines of credit   71,540     82,920     87,909     89,916     93,304  
Other consumer loans   4,136     3,991     4,604     4,908     5,209  
Total consumer loans   75,676     86,911     92,513     94,824     98,513  
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   4,998,569     4,540,103     4,604,973     4,539,037     4,653,720  
Unaccreted yield adjustments   (43,819 )   (41,706 )   (42,461 )   (46,340 )   (48,982 )
Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments   4,954,750     4,498,397     4,562,512     4,492,697     4,604,738  
Less allowance for credit losses on loans   (64,860 )   (37,327 )   (37,191 )   (30,937 )   (32,432 )
 Net loans receivable $ 4,889,890   $ 4,461,070   $ 4,525,321   $ 4,461,760   $ 4,572,306  
                               
Loan portfolio allocation:                              
Commercial loans:                              
Multi-family   42.2 %   45.3 %   40.8 %   40.9 %   41.3 %
Nonresidential   22.5 %   21.2 %   26.1 %   25.8 %   26.5 %
Commercial business   5.1 %   3.1 %   1.6 %   1.5 %   1.4 %
Construction   1.6 %   0.4 %   0.4 %   0.4 %   0.3 %
Total commercial loans   71.4 %   70.0 %   68.9 %   68.6 %   69.5 %
One- to four-family residential mortgage loans   27.1 %   28.1 %   29.1 %   29.3 %   28.4 %
Consumer loans:                              
Home equity loans and lines of credit   1.4 %   1.8 %   1.9 %   2.0 %   2.0 %
Other consumer loans   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %
Total consumer loans   1.5 %   1.9 %   2.0 %   2.1 %   2.1 %
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %
                               
Asset quality:                              
Nonperforming assets:                              
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ 238   $ 5   $ 12   $ 19   $ 15  
Nonaccrual loans   44,837     36,691     35,384     21,935     21,766  
Total nonperforming loans   45,075     36,696     35,396     21,954     21,781  
Other real estate owned   178     178     178     178     -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 45,253   $ 36,874   $ 35,574   $ 22,132   $ 21,781  
                               
Nonperforming loans (% total loans)   0.91 %   0.82 %   0.78 %   0.49 %   0.47 %
Nonperforming assets (% total assets)   0.62 %   0.55 %   0.53 %   0.33 %   0.33 %
                               
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):                              
ACL to total loans   1.30 %   0.82 %   0.81 %   0.68 %   0.70 %
ACL to nonperforming loans   143.89 %   101.72 %   105.07 %   140.92 %   148.90 %
Net charge offs $ 67   $ 38   $ 16   $ 30   $ 60  
Average net charge off rate (annualized)   0.01 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.01 %
                               


  At  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
Funding by type:                              
Deposits:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 487,710   $ 419,138   $ 321,824   $ 312,098   $ 322,846  
Interest-bearing demand   1,561,135     1,264,151     1,134,420     1,060,434     931,188  
Savings   1,025,245     906,597     848,950     829,321     800,514  
Certificates of deposit   1,965,822     1,840,396     1,948,060     1,986,969     2,142,702  
Interest-bearing deposits   4,552,202     4,011,144     3,931,430     3,876,724     3,874,404  
Total deposits   5,039,912     4,430,282     4,253,254     4,188,822     4,197,250  
                               
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,077,540     1,167,429     1,177,319     1,253,958     1,273,618  
Overnight borrowings   -     -     200,000     15,000     -  
Depositor sweep accounts   -     5,736     6,706     6,091     7,500  
Total borrowings   1,077,540     1,173,165     1,384,025     1,275,049     1,281,118  
                               
 Total funding $ 6,117,452   $ 5,603,447   $ 5,637,279   $ 5,463,871   $ 5,478,368  
                               
Loans as a % of deposits   97.4 %   101.2 %   106.7 %   106.7 %   109.2 %
Deposits as a % of total funding   82.4 %   79.1 %   75.4 %   76.7 %   76.6 %
Borrowings as a % of total funding   17.6 %   20.9 %   24.6 %   23.3 %   23.4 %
                               
Funding by source:                              
Retail funding:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 487,710   $ 419,138   $ 321,824   $ 312,098   $ 322,846  
Interest-bearing demand   1,561,135     1,264,151     1,134,420     1,060,434     931,188  
Savings   1,025,245     906,597     848,950     829,321     800,514  
Certificates of deposit   1,775,189     1,773,257     1,833,081     1,876,280     1,916,132  
Total retail deposits   4,849,279     4,363,143     4,138,275     4,078,133     3,970,680  
Depositor sweep accounts   -     5,736     6,706     6,091     7,500  
Total retail funding   4,849,279     4,368,879     4,144,981     4,084,224     3,978,180  
                               
Wholesale funding:                              
Certificates of deposit (listing service) $ 57,251   $ 35,760   $ 33,608   $ 42,119   $ 57,534  
Certificates of deposit (brokered)   133,382     31,379     81,371     68,570     169,036  
Total wholesale deposits   190,633     67,139     114,979     110,689     226,570  
FHLB advances   1,077,540     1,167,429     1,177,319     1,253,958     1,273,618  
Overnight borrowings   -     -     200,000     15,000     -  
Total wholesale funding   1,268,173     1,234,568     1,492,298     1,379,647     1,500,188  
                               
Total funding $ 6,117,452   $ 5,603,447   $ 5,637,279   $ 5,463,871   $ 5,478,368  
                               
Retail funding as a % of total funding   79.3 %   78.0 %   73.5 %   74.7 %   72.6 %
Wholesale funding as a % of total funding   20.7 %   22.0 %   26.5 %   25.3 %   27.4 %
                               


Summary Income Statement For the three months ended  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
Interest income                              
Loans $ 52,180   $ 46,192   $ 46,603   $ 45,608   $ 48,600  
Taxable investment securities   7,336     9,769     10,526     9,698     9,328  
Tax-exempt investment securities   454     487     547     666     693  
Other interest-earning assets   914     903     1,100     1,210     1,278  
Total interest income   60,884     57,351     58,776     57,182     59,899  
                               
Interest expense                              
Deposits   11,062     12,439     14,768     15,590     16,055  
Borrowings   5,660     4,462     6,398     6,985     7,157  
Total interest expense   16,722     16,901     21,166     22,575     23,212  
Net interest income   44,162     40,450     37,610     34,607     36,687  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on loans   4,059     174     6,270     (1,465 )   (782 )
Net interest income after provision for
 (reversal of) credit losses on loans 		  40,103     40,276     31,340     36,072     37,469  
                               
Non-interest income                              
Fees and service charges   1,076     1,696     1,338     2,145     1,468  
(Loss) gain on sale and call of securities   (377 )   19     2,234     11     (14 )
Gain on sale of loans   1,890     1,348     565     668     605  
Loss on sale and write down of other real estate
 owned		   -     -     -     (28 )   -  
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,596     1,537     1,532     1,576     1,580  
Electronic banking fees and charges   405     325     309     293     318  
Bargain purchase gain   3,053     -     -     -     -  
Other income   90     77     223     (111 )   5  
Total non-interest income   7,733     5,002     6,201     4,554     3,962  
                               
Non-interest expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits   16,977     15,527     15,537     15,174     15,777  
Net occupancy expense of premises   3,122     2,688     2,685     3,082     2,969  
Equipment and systems   3,570     2,948     2,672     3,046     3,089  
Advertising and marketing   500     751     612     890     535  
Federal deposit insurance premium   472     286     -     -     -  
Directors' compensation   748     769     771     769     770  
Merger-related expenses   4,349     447     285     219     -  
Debt extinguishment expenses   -     -     2,156     -     -  
Other expense   3,835     3,475     3,344     3,247     3,104  
Total non-interest expense   33,573     26,891     28,062     26,427     26,244  
Income before income taxes   14,263     18,387     9,479     14,199     15,187  
Income taxes   2,884     4,698     225     3,547     3,817  
Net income $ 11,379   $ 13,689   $ 9,254   $ 10,652   $ 11,370  
                               
Net income per common share (EPS)                              
Basic $ 0.13   $ 0.17   $ 0.11   $ 0.13   $ 0.13  
Diluted $ 0.13   $ 0.17   $ 0.11   $ 0.13   $ 0.13  
                               
Dividends declared (1)                              
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.08   $ 0.08   $ 0.08   $ 0.07   $ 0.06  
Cash dividends declared $ 6,917   $ 6,449   $ 6,479   $ 5,760   $ 5,045  
Dividend payout ratio   60.8 %   47.1 %   70.0 %   54.1 %   44.4 %
                               
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding 		                             
Basic   86,008     80,678     81,339     82,831     84,756  
Diluted   86,009     80,680     81,358     82,876     84,793  
                               


  For the three months ended  
Average Balance Sheet Data September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
Assets                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,958,293   $ 4,567,229   $ 4,503,996   $ 4,547,126   $ 4,656,192  
Taxable investment securities   1,350,511     1,369,014     1,406,973     1,244,475     1,147,698  
Tax-exempt investment securities   82,603     89,263     101,771     125,187     129,339  
Other interest-earning assets   247,543     141,964     104,241     117,811     125,114  
Total interest-earning assets   6,638,950     6,167,470     6,116,981     6,034,599     6,058,343  
Non-interest-earning assets   624,252     605,876     598,335     590,746     585,826  
 Total assets $ 7,263,202   $ 6,773,346   $ 6,715,316   $ 6,625,345   $ 6,644,169  
                               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,464,238   $ 1,189,044   $ 1,112,080   $ 982,163   $ 883,843  
Savings   1,006,075     876,580     838,501     813,626     799,181  
Certificates of deposit   1,988,689     1,879,039     2,004,785     2,063,066     2,179,333  
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,459,002     3,944,663     3,955,366     3,858,855     3,862,357  
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,130,836     1,202,522     1,208,627     1,255,597     1,277,145  
Other borrowings   3,568     96,770     87,072     34,733     10,012  
Total borrowings   1,134,404     1,299,292     1,295,699     1,290,330     1,287,157  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,593,406     5,243,955     5,251,065     5,149,185     5,149,514  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits   479,141     380,067     317,530     320,161     320,641  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   79,620     72,007     55,456     53,479     60,078  
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   558,761     452,074     372,986     373,640     380,719  
Total liabilities   6,152,167     5,696,029     5,624,051     5,522,825     5,530,233  
Stockholders' equity   1,111,035     1,077,317     1,091,265     1,102,520     1,113,936  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,263,202   $ 6,773,346   $ 6,715,316   $ 6,625,345   $ 6,644,169  
                               
Average interest-earning assets to average
 interest-bearing liabilities		   118.69 %   117.61 %   116.49 %   117.20 %   117.65 %
                               


  For the three months ended  
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
Performance Ratio Highlights 2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4.21 %   4.05 %   4.14 %   4.01 %   4.18 %
Taxable investment securities   2.17 %   2.85 %   2.99 %   3.12 %   3.25 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.20 %   2.18 %   2.15 %   2.13 %   2.14 %
Other interest-earning assets   1.48 %   2.54 %   4.22 %   4.11 %   4.09 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.67 %   3.72 %   3.84 %   3.79 %   3.95 %
                               
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing demand   0.60 %   0.72 %   1.17 %   1.29 %   1.30 %
Savings   0.57 %   0.81 %   0.85 %   0.81 %   0.77 %
Certificates of deposit   1.50 %   1.82 %   1.94 %   2.09 %   2.14 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   0.99 %   1.26 %   1.49 %   1.62 %   1.66 %
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2.00 %   1.47 %   2.03 %   2.19 %   2.24 %
Other borrowings   0.04 %   0.13 %   1.17 %   1.36 %   0.66 %
Total borrowings   2.00 %   1.37 %   1.98 %   2.17 %   2.22 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.20 %   1.29 %   1.61 %   1.75 %   1.80 %
                               
Interest rate spread (2)   2.47 %   2.43 %   2.23 %   2.04 %   2.15 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.66 %   2.62 %   2.46 %   2.29 %   2.42 %
                               
Non-interest income to average assets
 (annualized)		   0.43 %   0.30 %   0.37 %   0.27 %   0.24 %
Non-interest expense to average assets
 (annualized)		   1.85 %   1.59 %   1.67 %   1.60 %   1.58 %
                               
Efficiency ratio (4)   64.69 %   59.16 %   64.05 %   67.48 %   64.56 %
                               
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.63 %   0.81 %   0.55 %   0.64 %   0.68 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   4.10 %   5.08 %   3.39 %   3.86 %   4.08 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)   5.08 %   6.35 %   4.23 %   4.80 %   5.06 %

______________________
(1)   The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)  Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)   Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the three months ended  
(Dollars in Thousands, September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
Adjusted net income:                              
Net income (GAAP) $ 11,379   $ 13,689   $ 9,254   $ 10,652   $ 11,370  
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:                              
Bargain purchase gain   (3,053 )   -     -     -     -  
Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans   3,563     -     -     -     -  
Merger-related expenses   3,123     426     269     183     -  
Branch consolidation expenses   -     -     -     274     475  
Net effect of wholesale restructuring transaction   -     -     (55 )   -     -  
Reversal of income tax valuation allowance   -     -     (591 )   -     -  
Tax benefit arising from adoption of the CARES
Act provisions		   -     -     (1,624 )   -     -  
Net income (non-GAAP) $ 15,012   $ 14,115   $ 7,253   $ 11,109   $ 11,845  
                               
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision income:                              
Net income (GAAP) $ 11,379   $ 13,689   $ 9,254   $ 10,652   $ 11,370  
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):                              
Provision for income taxes   2,884     4,698     225     3,547     3,817  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on loans   4,059     174     6,270     (1,465 )   (782 )
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 18,322   $ 18,561   $ 15,749   $ 12,734   $ 14,405  
                               
Adjusted earnings per share:                              
Weighted average common shares - basic   86,008     80,678     81,339     82,831     84,756  
Weighted average common shares - diluted   86,009     80,680     81,358     82,876     84,793  
                               
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.13   $ 0.17   $ 0.11   $ 0.13   $ 0.13  
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.13   $ 0.17   $ 0.11   $ 0.13   $ 0.13  
                               
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.17   $ 0.17   $ 0.09   $ 0.13   $ 0.14  
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.17   $ 0.17   $ 0.09   $ 0.13   $ 0.14  
                               
Adjusted return on average assets:                              
Total average assets $ 7,263,202   $ 6,773,346   $ 6,715,316   $ 6,625,345   $ 6,644,169  
                               
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.63 %   0.81 %   0.55 %   0.64 %   0.68 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.83 %   0.83 %   0.43 %   0.67 %   0.71 %
                               
Adjusted return on average equity:                              
Total average equity $ 1,111,035   $ 1,077,317   $ 1,091,265   $ 1,102,520   $ 1,113,936  
                               
Return on average equity (GAAP)   4.10 %   5.08 %   3.39 %   3.86 %   4.08 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   5.40 %   5.24 %   2.66 %   4.03 %   4.25 %
                               


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the three months ended  
(Dollars in Thousands, September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:                              
Total average equity $ 1,111,035   $ 1,077,317   $ 1,091,265   $ 1,102,520   $ 1,113,936  
Less: average goodwill   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (4,341 )   (4,124 )   (4,408 )   (4,711 )   (5,006 )
  $ 895,799   $ 862,298   $ 875,962   $ 886,914   $ 898,035  
                               
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   5.08 %   6.35 %   4.23 %   4.80 %   5.06 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity
 (non-GAAP)		   6.70 %   6.55 %   3.31 %   5.01 %   5.28 %
                               

For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500

