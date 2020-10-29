Everyone’s a Winner in Ruff Life’s 2020 Holiday SNIFFstakes
Powered by Robust Promotions, with over $10,000 in prizes from Ruff Life Natural Pet Food Store, Primal®, and Stella and Chewy's®.VILLA PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robust Promotions, an award-winning sweepstakes and promotions agency, announces the launch of the Ruff Life 2020 Holiday SNIFFstakes as they venture into providing turnkey promotions for smaller chains and independent retailers.
Normally, Robust Promotions creates and administers promotions for the restaurant chain industry in addition to other multi-unit retailers across the U.S. and Canada, but obviously the restaurant industry has bigger fish to fry these days. So Robust pivoted and started looking at other industries that might benefit from their expertise and services. Leslie Allison, President of Robust Promotions said, “Given that I am owned by several lovable dogs, I spend a lot of time at Ruff Life and started talking to the owner Becky, at Ruff Life and suggested we could run a promotion in their stores to drive new customers and increase visits during this difficult time. Becky, in turn, asked her sales reps from Primal® and Stella and Chewy's® if they would be willing to supply the prizes for the promotion and help offset the administrative costs of running the promotion as well. Primal® and Stella and Chewy's® jumped at the opportunity to have 1,000’s of impressions on the game piece which was distributed in-store as well as through neighborhood marketing. Ruff Life began distributing game pieces last week and the response had been doggone great!”
Ruff Life, a locally owned-and-operated specialty pet store with locations in Lombard and Elmhurst, IL, began their 2020 Holiday SNIFFstakes sweepstakes featuring prizes donated from premium pet brands Primal® and Stella and Chewy's®.
Ruff Life’s 2020 Holiday SNIFFstakes, powered by Robust Promotions, is running now until November 27, 2020. To enter, simply visit any Ruff Life location and receive a game piece with any purchase (while supplies last, see official sweepstakes rules for full details).
Every game card is a winner, with prizes from snack packs to $25 and $50 gift bags with goodies for your furry friends from Ruff Life, Primal®, and Stella and Chewy's®. PLUS, one grand prize winner will receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ring in 2021 with a “Pick of the Litter” 90-second shopping spree inside a Ruff Life Natural Pet Food Store location on New Year’s Eve.
Ruff Life is Lombard and Elmhurst’s only locally-owned and independently-operated pet specialty shop, specializing in nutritional solutions to optimize the health and well being of their customers’ dogs and cats. Ruff Life has been focusing on solving problems and educating their customers on the importance of good nutrition and real whole foods since 2014 in Elmhurst and 2017 in Lombard. Ruff Life aim’s to continue making a positive impact in their community through providing high-quality, natural products and personalized service – because peoples’ best friends deserve nothing less than the best.
Ruff Life’s 2020 Holiday SNIFFstakes is sponsored by Ruff Life and administered by Robust Promotions.
Robust Promotions is a 14-year-old award winning sweepstakes and promotional agency with a proven track-record of success. The company has helped hundreds of businesses exceed their marketing goals through the use of innovative and custom-designed promotions and sweepstakes, and is the exclusive administrator of the Stop and Win™️ program. Contact us to learn how Ruff Life can afford to give away $10,000 in prizes with just two locations, and how small retailers can join together to offer lottery-level prizes that drive sales to differentiate themselves from their competition.
