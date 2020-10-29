LeMaitre Vascular Announces Q3 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q3 2020 results and announced a $0.095/share quarterly dividend.



Q3 2020 Results

Sales of $36.4mm, +25% (-3% organic) vs. Q3 2019

Op. income of $10.0mm, +70%

Op. margin of 28%

Net income of $7.5mm, +45%

Earnings of $0.37 per diluted share, +44%

EBITDA of $12.6mm, +79%

Cash & equivalents up $9.3mm to $34.4mm

Debt down $4.5mm to $60.5mm

The Company posted sales growth in the Americas (+37%), Asia/Pac (+12%) and Europe/Middle East/Africa (+6%). The three recent acquisitions (Artegraft, CardioCel and Eze-Sit) and the return of elective surgery drove growth.

Gross margin decreased to 62.3% in Q3 2020 (vs. 69.3% in Q3 2019) primarily due to Artegraft purchase-price accounting.

Operating expenses decreased 11% to $12.7mm in Q3 2020 (vs. $14.3mm). This decline was driven by COVID-related cost-cuts, including reduced sales & marketing expenses.

Chairman & CEO George LeMaitre said, “Record sales in Q3 and tight expense control led to healthy bottom-line results and an improved balance sheet.”

Business Outlook

Guidance Q4 2020 Sales $34.0mm - $38.0mm

(Midpoint:+19%) Q4 2020 Gross Margin 65.5% Q4 2020 Operating Income $7.1mm - $9.7mm

(Midpoint:+70%) Q4 2020 Earnings Per Share $0.25 - $0.35

(Midpoint: +32%) 2020 Sales $125.8mm - $129.8mm

(Midpoint:+9%) 2020 Gross Margin 65.6% 2020 Operating Income $26.3mm - $28.9mm

(Midpoint:+30%) 2020 Earnings Per Share $0.94 - $1.04

(Midpoint: +12%)

Quarterly Dividend

On October 20, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.095/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 3, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 19, 2020.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 13, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $10.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 14, 2021, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre and the LeMaitre Vascular logo are registered trademarks of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre Vascular management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events as well as EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and EBITDA to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that evaluating EBITDA provides an approximation of the cash generating ability of its operations.

The Company has also reported non-GAAP outstanding debt, which excludes the impact of unamortized deferred financing costs. The Company believes that considering its debt in this manner provides a view of the amount owed on a cash basis.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, our customers, our suppliers and our company; the duration of the lapse in CE mark approval for certain of our devices; compliance with foreign regulatory requirements to market and sell our products outside the United States; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,279 $ 11,786 Short-term marketable securities 5,097 20,895 Accounts receivable, net 19,625 16,572 Inventory and other deferred costs 45,639 39,527 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,612 3,312 Total current assets 102,252 92,092 Property and equipment, net 14,133 14,854 Right-of-use leased assets 16,373 15,208 Goodwill 65,945 39,951 Other intangibles, net 60,539 24,893 Deferred tax assets 1,385 1,084 Other assets 942 259 Total assets $ 261,569 $ 188,341 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 2,250 $ - Revolving line of credit 21,000 - Accounts payable 2,168 2,604 Accrued expenses 14,679 14,014 Acquisition-related obligations 2,543 2,476 Lease liabilities - short-term 1,806 1,757 Total current liabilities 44,446 20,851 Long-term debt 36,229 - Lease liabilities - long-term 15,192 13,955 Deferred tax liabilities 90 1,179 Other long-term liabilities 4,629 4,215 Total liabilities 100,586 40,200 Stockholders' equity Common stock 218 217 Additional paid-in capital 109,640 105,934 Retained earnings 65,457 57,029 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,009 ) (4,007 ) Treasury stock (11,323 ) (11,032 ) Total stockholders' equity 160,983 148,141 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 261,569 $ 188,341







LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net sales $ 36,416 $ 29,100 $ 91,818 $ 87,062 Cost of sales 13,712 8,934 31,602 27,117 Gross profit 22,704 20,166 60,216 59,945 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 5,157 7,429 17,788 22,887 General and administrative 5,901 4,551 16,425 14,026 Research and development 2,098 2,281 7,230 6,777 Gain on sale of building (470 ) - (470 ) - Total operating expenses 12,686 14,261 40,973 43,690 Income from operations 10,018 5,905 19,243 16,255 Other income: Interest expense (665 ) - (732 ) - Other income (loss), net 25 (15 ) (86 ) 236 Income before income taxes 9,378 5,890 18,425 16,491 Provision for income taxes 1,865 706 4,238 3,170 Net income $ 7,513 $ 5,184 $ 14,187 $ 13,321 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.26 $ 0.70 $ 0.68 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.25 $ 0.69 $ 0.66 Weighted - average shares outstanding: Basic 20,254 19,871 20,201 19,731 Diluted 20,474 20,378 20,434 20,258 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.095 $ 0.085 $ 0.285 $ 0.255







LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 $ % $ % $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 24,184 66 % $ 17,698 61 % $ 57,462 63 % $ 51,584 59 % Europe/Middle East/Africa 10,039 28 % 9,452 32 % 28,339 31 % 29,479 34 % Asia/Pacific Rim 2,193 6 % 1,950 7 % 6,017 6 % 5,999 7 % Total Net Sales $ 36,416 100 % $ 29,100 100 % $ 91,818 100 % $ 87,062 100 %







LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth: For the three months ended September 30, 2020 Net sales as reported $ 36,416 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations (484 ) Net impact of acquisitions excluding currency (7,584 ) Adjusted net sales $ 28,348 For the three months ended September 30, 2019 Net sales as reported $ 29,100 Adjusted net sales $ 29,100 Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended September 30, 2020 $ (752 ) -3 % Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP debt outstanding: As of September 30, 2020 Debt as reported $ 59,479 Add back unamortized deferred financing costs 1,021 Adjusted debt outstanding $ 60,500 For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA Net income as reported $ 7,513 $ 5,184 $ 14,187 $ 13,321 Interest (income) expense, net 650 (193 ) 537 (574 ) Amortization and depreciation expense 2,599 1,345 5,778 3,975 Provision for income taxes 1,865 706 4,238 3,170 EBITDA $ 12,627 $ 7,042 $ 24,740 $ 19,892 EBITDA percentage increase 79 % 24 %























