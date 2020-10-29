Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- -   Third Quarter Revenues Were $32.0 Million -
-   Total Written Premiums Grew 49% -
-   Total Franchises and Corporate Sales Headcount Grew 52% and 60%, Respectively -
-   Net Income of $6.7 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $9.3 Million -
-   Raising 2020 Outlook for Total Written Premiums and Revenues -

WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Beginning with the fourth quarter and full year 2019, the Company began reporting results under accounting standard ASC 606. The Company is using the modified retrospective approach to apply ASC 606 and accordingly prior period numbers have not been restated in the Form 10-Q to give effect to the application of ASC 606. A reconciliation of ASC 606 accounting to ASC 605 accounting for 2020 has been provided as a supplemental schedule in this earnings release.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Revenues grew 51% to $32.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 as recognized under ASC 606, compared to $21.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 as recognized under ASC 605; revenues would have been $30.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 if recognized under ASC 605, representing growth of 42%
  • Core Revenues* of $26.4 million as recognized under ASC 606, an increase of 43%; if recognized under ASC 605, Core Revenues increased 45% to $26.7 million
  • Net income of $6.7 million; net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. of $3.3 million or $0.19 per basic share and $0.17 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EPS* of $0.23 per share
  • Adjusted EBITDA* of $9.3 million, or 29% of revenues, in the third quarter of 2020 as recognized under ASC 606 or $6.9 million, or 23% of revenues, if recorded under ASC 605
  • Total written premiums placed increased 49% from the prior-year period to $301 million
  • Policies in force grew 47% from the prior-year period to 657,000
  • Corporate sales headcount of 371 was up 60% year-over-year
  • Total franchises increased 52% compared to the prior year period to 1,261; total operating franchises grew 41% compared to the prior-year period to 823

*Core Revenue, Adjusted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of Core Revenue to total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA to net income and Adjusted EPS to basic earnings per share, the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

“Goosehead delivered another phenomenal quarter with sustained high levels of growth, profitability, and high retention driven by world-class client service. Our results continue to validate the substantial and consistent investments we have made in people and technology to improve our already unmatched platform,” stated Mark E. Jones, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goosehead. “We have remained aggressively on offense and relentlessly externally focused on our clients and partners throughout the unique challenges that 2020 has presented. Independent agency distribution in US personal lines is positioned for future expansion, and our choice model, knowledgeable agents, best-in-class service, and industry leading proprietary technology are providing a superior client experience that we believe will drive continued significant share gains for Goosehead. Given the strength of our results through the first nine months of the year, we are pleased to raise our full-year outlook for total written premium and revenue. I am extremely proud of the determination and tireless focus of our people to continue to deliver for our clients and shareholders in these unprecedented times.”

Third Quarter 2020 Results
For the third quarter of 2020, revenues were $32.0 million, compared to $21.2 million in the corresponding period in 2019. If recognized under ASC 605, revenues would have been $30.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. Core Revenues, a non-GAAP measure which excludes contingent commissions and initial franchise fees, were $26.4 million, a 43% increase from $18.4 million in the prior year period. If reported under ASC 605, Core Revenues growth would have been 45%. Core Revenues are the most reliable revenue stream for the Company, consisting of New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Renewal Commissions, and Renewal Royalty Fees. Core Revenue growth was driven by growth in corporate agents and operating franchises, productivity improvements in the Franchise Channel, and continued high levels of retention. Total written premiums placed, which is a leading indicator of future revenue growth, grew 49% in the third quarter to $301 million, compared to $202 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $25.0 million, up 43% from $17.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase from the prior period was primarily due to larger employee compensation and benefits expenses related to ongoing investments in our corporate agents, franchise sales team, and information systems developers. We also incurred $917 thousand of additional non-cash employee stock compensation expense for options granted in April 2020. The Company continued to invest in our technology roadmap, with enhancements to our client-facing portal and numerous additional carrier integration projects.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $6.7 million. Net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. for the third quarter of 2020 was $3.3 million, or $0.19 per basic share and $0.17 per diluted share. Adjusted EPS for the third quarter of 2020, which excludes equity-based compensation, was $0.23 per share. Total Adjusted EBITDA was $9.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, or $6.9 million if reported under ASC 605.

Nine Months 2020 Results
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, revenues were $82.4 million, compared to $63.7 million in the corresponding period in 2019. If recognized under ASC 605, revenues would have been $82.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Core Revenues were $69.3 million, a 39% increase from $49.8 million in the prior year period. If reported under ASC 605, Core Revenues increased 42%.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $13.8 million. Net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. was $6.5 million, or $0.39 per basic share and $0.36 per diluted share. Adjusted EPS, which excludes equity-based compensation, was $0.48 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Total Adjusted EBITDA was $20.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, or $19.5 million if reported under ASC 605.

Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $20.0 million and an unused line of credit of $19.7 million. Total outstanding term note payable balance was $79.0 million as of September 30, 2020.

Special Dividend
During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Goosehead Financial, LLC paid a $42 million dividend to holders of LLC Units of record, including Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Goosehead Insurance, Inc.’s Board of Directors also declared a special cash dividend of $1.15 per share (rounded) on the Company’s Class A common stock.

2020 Outlook
Based on our experience to date, the Company is raising its full-year 2020 outlook with respect to total written premiums and revenue:

  • Total written premiums placed for 2020 are expected to be between $1.05 billion and $1.07 billion, representing organic growth of 42% on the low end of the range to 45% on the high end of the range.
  • Total revenues for 2020 under ASC 606 revenue accounting are expected to be between $109 million and $112 million, representing organic growth of 41% on the low end of the range to 45% on the high end of the range.

Conference Call Information
Goosehead will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (800) 920-2191 (toll-free) or (212) 231-2927 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead’s investor relations website at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com for one year following the call.

About Goosehead
Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 100 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of nine corporate sales offices and over 1,261 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Goosehead’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Goosehead’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, conditions impacting insurance carriers or other parties with which Goosehead does business, the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the loss of one or more key executives or an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the failure to attract and retain highly qualified franchisees. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “1A. Risk Factors” in Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, "Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Goosehead's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and in Goosehead’s other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Goosehead or to persons acting on behalf of Goosehead are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Goosehead does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Contacts
Investor and Media Contact:
Dan Farrell
Goosehead Insurance - VP Capital Markets
Phone: (214) 838-5290
Email: dan.farrell@goosehead.com; IR@goosehead.com; PR@goosehead.com


Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2020 1   2019 2   2020 1   2019 2
Revenues:                
Commissions and agency fees   $ 19,385     $ 11,739     $ 49,444     $ 38,672  
Franchise revenues   12,418     9,261     32,347     24,564  
Interest income   212     169     573     452  
Total revenues   32,015     21,169     82,364     63,688  
Operating Expenses:                
Employee compensation and benefits   17,901     11,412     47,308     30,981  
General and administrative expenses   5,872     5,169     17,108     13,800  
Bad debts   376     399     1,004     1,282  
Depreciation and amortization   900     516     2,152     1,391  
Total operating expenses   25,049     17,496     67,572     47,454  
Income from operations   6,966     3,673     14,792     16,234  
Other Income (Expense):                
Other income   10         76      
Interest expense   (582 )   (609 )   (1,665 )   (1,861 )
Income before taxes   6,394     3,064     13,203     14,373  
Tax expense (benefit)   (331 )   301     (612 )   1,475  
Net income   6,725     2,763     13,815     12,898  
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests   3,458     1,765     7,325     8,525  
Net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc.   $ 3,267     $ 998     $ 6,490     $ 4,373  
Earnings per share:                
Basic   $ 0.19     $ 0.07     $ 0.39     $ 0.30  
Diluted   $ 0.17     $ 0.06     $ 0.36     $ 0.27  
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding                
Basic   17,376     15,140     16,466     14,746  
Diluted   18,915     16,451     17,926     15,936  
                 
Dividends declared per share   $ 1.15     $     $ 1.15     $ 0.41  

(1) - The three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are reported under ASC 606
(2) - The three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 are reported under ASC 605

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Supplemental Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended September 30,
    2020 (ASC 606)   2020 (ASC 605)   2019 (ASC 605)
Revenues:            
Core Revenue:            
Renewal Commissions(1)   $ 7,931     $ 8,044     $ 6,056  
Renewal Royalty Fees(2)   8,117
     8,230
     5,295
  
New Business Commissions(1)   4,790
     4,849
     3,294
  
New Business Royalty Fees(2)   3,090
     3,074
     1,994
  
Agency Fees(1)   2,491
     2,535
     1,782
  
Total Core Revenue   26,419
     26,732
     18,421
  
Cost Recovery Revenue:                  
Initial Franchise Fees(2)   1,152
     3,045
     1,935
  
Interest Income   212
     212
     169
  
Total Cost Recovery Revenue   1,364
     3,257
     2,104
  
Ancillary Revenue:                  
Contingent Commissions(1)   4,173
     2
     607
  
Other Income(2)   59
     59
     37
  
Total Ancillary Revenue   4,232
     61
     644
  
Total Revenues   32,015
     30,050
     21,169
  
Operating Expenses:                
Employee compensation and benefits   17,901     18,055
     11,412
  
General and administrative expenses   5,872     5,872
     5,169
  
Bad debts   376     681
     399
  
Depreciation and amortization   900     900
     516
  
Total operating expenses   25,049     25,508
     17,496
  
Income from operations   6,966     4,542
     3,673
  
Other Income (Expense):                
Other income   10     10
     0
  
Interest expense   (582 )   (582 )   (609 )
Income before taxes   6,394     3,970
     3,064
  
Tax (benefit) expense   (331 )   (689 )   301
  
Net Income   6,725     4,659
     2,763
  
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests   3,458     2,084
     1,765
  
Net Income attributable to Goosehead Insurance Inc.   $ 3,267     $ 2,575     $ 998  
             
Earnings per share:            
Basic   $ 0.19     $ 0.15     $ 0.07  
Diluted   $ 0.17     $ 0.14     $ 0.06  
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding            
Basic   17,376     17,376     15,140  
Diluted   18,915     18,915     16,451  

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of income within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Income are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of income within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Supplemental Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

    Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020 (ASC 606)   2020 (ASC 605)   2019 (ASC 605)
Revenues:            
Core Revenue:            
Renewal Commissions(1)   $ 21,382     $ 21,900     $ 16,744  
Renewal Royalty Fees(2)   21,406
     21,799
     14,120
  
New Business Commissions(1)   12,452
     12,583
     8,766
  
New Business Royalty Fees(2)   7,737
     7,812
     5,213
  
Agency Fees(1)   6,362
     6,874
     4,959
  
Total Core Revenue   69,339
     70,968
     49,802
  
Cost Recovery Revenue:                  
Initial Franchise Fees(2)   3,031
     6,960
     5,160
  
Interest Income   573
     573
     452
  
Total Cost Recovery Revenue   3,604
     7,533
     5,612
  
Ancillary Revenue:                  
Contingent Commissions(1)   9,248
     3,826
     8,203
  
Other Income(2)   173
     173
     71
  
Total Ancillary Revenue   9,421
     3,999
     8,274
  
Total Revenues   82,364
     82,500
     63,688
  
Operating Expenses:              
Employee compensation and benefits   47,308     47,612     30,981
  
General and administrative expenses   17,108     17,108     13,800
  
Bad debts   1,004     1,606     1,282
  
Depreciation and amortization   2,152     2,152     1,391
  
Total operating expenses   67,572     68,478     47,454  
Income from operations   14,792     14,022     16,234  
Other Income (Expense):            
Other income   76     76      
Interest expense   (1,665 )   (1,665 )   (1,861 )
Income before taxes   13,203     12,433     14,373  
Tax (benefit) expense   (612 )   (784 )   1,475
  
Net Income   13,815     13,217     12,898  
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests   7,325     6,866
     8,525
  
Net Income attributable to Goosehead Insurance Inc.   $ 6,490     $ 6,351     $ 4,373  
             
Earnings per share:            
Basic   $ 0.39     $ 0.38     $ 0.30  
Diluted   $ 0.36     $ 0.36     $ 0.27  
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding            
Basic   16,466     16,466     14,746  
Diluted   17,926     17,926     15,936  

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of income within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Income are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of income within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
Segment Information
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three months ended September 30, 2020
    Franchise
Channel		   Corporate
Channel		   Other   Total
Revenues:                
Core Revenue:                
Renewal Commissions(1)   $     $ 7,931     $     $ 7,931  
Renewal Royalty Fees(2)   8,117             8,117  
New Business Commissions(1)       4,790         4,790  
New Business Royalty Fees(2)   3,090             3,090  
Agency Fees(1)       2,491         2,491  
Total Core Revenue   11,207     15,212         26,419  
Cost Recovery Revenue:                
Initial Franchise Fees(2)   1,152             1,152  
Interest Income   212             212  
Total Cost Recovery Revenue   1,364             1,364  
Ancillary Revenue:                
Contingent Commissions(1)   2,662     1,511         4,173  
Other Income(2)   59             59  
Total Ancillary Revenue   2,721     1,511         4,232  
Total Revenues   15,292     16,723         32,015  
Operating expenses:                
Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity based compensation   6,552     9,933         16,485  
General and administrative expenses   2,329     2,781     762     5,872  
Bad debts   45     331         376  
Total Operating Expenses   8,926     13,045     762     22,733  
Adjusted EBITDA   6,366     3,678     (762 )   9,282  
Other income (expense)   10             10  
Equity based compensation           (1,416 )   (1,416 )
Interest expense           (582 )   (582 )
Depreciation and amortization   (473 )   (427 )       (900 )
Income tax benefit           331     331  
Net income   $ 5,903     $ 3,251     $ (2,429 )   $ 6,725  
September 30, 2020:                
Total Assets   $ 40,578     $ 24,977     $ 54,399     $ 119,954  

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of income within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Income are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of income within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

    Nine months ended September 30, 2020
    Franchise
Channel		   Corporate
Channel		   Other   Total
Revenues:                
Core Revenue:                
Renewal Commissions(1)   $     21,382     $     $ 21,382  
Renewal Royalty Fees(2)   21,406             21,406  
New Business Commissions(1)       12,452         12,452  
New Business Royalty Fees(2)   7,737             7,737  
Agency Fees(1)       6,362         6,362  
Total Core Revenue   29,143     40,196         69,339  
Cost Recovery Revenue:                
Initial Franchise Fees(2)   3,031             3,031  
Interest Income   573             573  
Total Cost Recovery Revenue   3,604             3,604  
Ancillary Revenue:                
Contingent Commissions(1)   6,130     3,118         9,248  
Other Income(2)   173             173  
Total Ancillary Revenue   6,303     3,118         9,421  
Total Revenues   39,050     43,314         82,364  
Operating expenses:                
Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity based compensation   18,413     25,565         43,978  
General and administrative expenses   6,488     8,111     2,509     17,108  
Bad debts   182     822         1,004  
Total Operating Expenses   25,083     34,498     2,509     62,090  
Adjusted EBITDA   13,967     8,816     (2,509 )   20,274  
Other income (expense)   76             76  
Equity based compensation           (3,330 )   (3,330 )
Interest expense           (1,665 )   (1,665 )
Depreciation and amortization   (1,182 )   (970 )       (2,152 )
Income tax benefit           612     612  
Net income   $ 12,861     $ 7,846     $ (6,892 )   $ 13,815  
September 30, 2020:                
Total Assets   $ 40,578     $ 24,977     $ 54,399     $ 119,954  

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of income within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Income are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of income within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

    September 30,   December 31,
    2020   2019
Assets        
Current Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 19,957     $ 14,337  
Restricted cash   1,378     923  
Commissions and agency fees receivable, net   11,793     6,884  
Receivable from franchisees, net   2,414     2,602  
Prepaid expenses   3,903     1,987  
Total current assets   39,445     26,733  
Receivable from franchisees, net of current portion   15,023     11,014  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation   12,365     9,542  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization   554     445  
Deferred income taxes, net   48,777     15,537  
Other assets   3,790     1,357  
Total assets   $ 119,954     $ 64,628  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current Liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 5,210     $ 5,033  
Premiums payable   1,378     923  
Deferred rent   881     683  
Contract liabilities   3,729     2,771  
Note payable   3,000     4,000  
Total current liabilities   14,198     13,410  
Deferred rent, net of current portion   7,507     6,681  
Note payable, net of current portion   80,332     42,161  
Contract liabilities, net of current portion   25,855     20,024  
Liabilities under tax receivable agreement, net of current portion   41,494     13,359  
Total liabilities   169,386     95,635  
Commitments and contingencies (see note 8)        
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 300,000 shares authorized, 17,499 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020, 15,238 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019   175     152  
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 50,000 shares authorized, 19,158 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020, 21,055 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019   191     210  
Additional paid in capital   24,601     14,442  
Accumulated deficit   (37,102 )   (23,811 )
Total stockholders' equity   (12,135 )   (9,007 )
Non-controlling interests   (37,297 )   (22,000 )
Total equity   (49,432 )   (31,007 )
Total liabilities and equity   $ 119,954     $ 64,628  

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
Reconciliation Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

This release includes Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS that are not required by, nor presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company refers to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating its performance and considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, tax position, depreciation, amortization and certain other items that the Company believes are not representative of its core business. The Company uses Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are defined by the Company as follows:

  • "Core Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Renewal Commissions, Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Commissions, New Business Royalty Fees, and Agency Fees. We believe that Core Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes all of our revenues from sales of individual insurance policies.
  • "Cost Recovery Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Initial Franchise Fees and Interest Income. We believe that Cost Recovery Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are viewed by management as cost recovery mechanisms.
  • "Ancillary Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Contingent Commissions and Other Income. We believe that Ancillary Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are ancillary to our core business.
  • "Adjusted EBITDA" is a supplemental measure of the Company's performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation and other non-operating items, including, among other things, certain non-cash charges and certain non-recurring or non-operating gains or losses.
  • "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, divided by total revenue excluding other non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is helpful in measuring profitability of operations on a consolidated level.
  • "Adjusted EPS" is a supplemental measure of our performance, defined as earnings per share (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before non-recurring or non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EPS is a useful measure to management because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance and helps measure our profitability on a consolidated level.

While the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating its business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues, net income, or earnings per share, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in the Company’s industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

The following tables show a reconciliation from total revenues to Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, and Ancillary Revenue (non-GAAP basis) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2020 (ASC 606)   2020 (ASC 605)   2019 (ASC 605)
Total Revenues $ 32,015     $ 30,050     $ 21,169  
           
Core Revenue:          
Renewal Commissions(1) $ 7,931     $ 8,044     $ 6,056  
Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 8,117     8,230     5,295  
New Business Commissions(1) 4,790     4,849     3,294  
New Business Royalty Fees(2) 3,090     3,074     1,994  
Agency Fees(1) 2,491     2,535     1,782  
Total Core Revenue 26,419     26,732     18,421  
Cost Recovery Revenue:          
Initial Franchise Fees(2) 1,152     3,045     1,935  
Interest Income 212     212     169  
Total Cost Recovery Revenue 1,364     3,257     2,104  
Ancillary Revenue:          
Contingent Commissions(1) 4,173     2     607  
Other Income(2) 59     59     37  
Total Ancillary Revenue 4,232     61     644  
Total Revenues $ 32,015     $ 30,050     $ 21,169  

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of income.
(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Income are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of income.

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020 (ASC 606)   2020 (ASC 605)   2019 (ASC 605)
Total Revenues $ 82,364      $ 82,500      $ 63,688   
           
Core Revenue:          
Renewal Commissions(1) $ 21,382     $ 21,900     $ 16,744  
Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 21,406     21,799     14,120  
New Business Commissions(1) 12,452     12,583     8,766  
New Business Royalty Fees(2) 7,737     7,812     5,213  
Agency Fees(1) 6,362     6,874     4,959  
Total Core Revenue 69,339     70,968     49,802  
Cost Recovery Revenue:          
Initial Franchise Fees(2) 3,031     6,960     5,160  
Interest Income 573     573     452  
Total Cost Recovery Revenue 3,604     7,533     5,612  
Ancillary Revenue:          
Contingent Commissions(1) 9,248     3,826     8,203  
Other Income(2) 173     173     71  
Total Ancillary Revenue 9,421     3,999     8,274  
Total Revenues $ 82,364     $ 82,500     $ 63,688  

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of income.
(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Income are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of income.

The following tables show a reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP basis) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):

    Three Months Ended September 30,
    2020 (ASC 606)   2020 (ASC 605)   2019 (ASC 605)
Net income   $ 6,725     $ 4,659     $ 2,763  
Interest expense   582     582     609  
Depreciation and amortization   900     900     516  
Tax expense   (331 )   (689 )   301  
Equity-based compensation   1,416     1,416     396  
Other (income) expense   (10 )   (10 )    
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 9,282     $ 6,858     $ 4,585  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)   29 %   23 %   22 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($9,282/$32,015), ($6,858/$30,050) and ($4,585/$21,169) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (ASC 606 and 605, respectively) and 2019.

    Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020 (ASC 606)   2020 (ASC 605)   2019 (ASC 605)
Net income   $ 13,815     $ 13,215     $ 12,898  
Interest expense   1,665     1,665     1,861  
Depreciation and amortization   2,152     2,152     1,391  
Tax expense   (612 )   (784 )   1,475  
Equity-based compensation   3,330     3,330     1,131  
Other (income) expense   (76 )   (76 )    
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 20,274     $ 19,502     $ 18,756  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)   25 %   24 %   29 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($20,274/$82,364), ($19,502/$82,500) and ($18,756/$63,688) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (ASC 606 and 605, respectively) and 2019.

The following tables show a reconciliation from basic earnings per share to Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP basis) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts). Note that totals may not sum due to rounding:

    Three Months Ended September 30,
    2020 (ASC 606)   2020 (ASC 605)   2019 (ASC 605)
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)   $ 0.19     $ 0.15     $ 0.07  
Add: equity-based compensation(1)   0.04     0.04     0.01  
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)   $ 0.23     $ 0.19     $ 0.08  

(1) Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of the weighted average Class A and Class B shares [ $1.4 million / ( 17.4 million + 19.2 million )] for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and [ $396 thousand / ( 15.1 million + 21.1 million )] for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

    Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020 (ASC 606)   2020 (ASC 605)   2019 (ASC 605)
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)   $ 0.39     $ 0.38     $ 0.30  
Add: equity-based compensation(1)   0.09     0.09     0.03  
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)   $ 0.48     $ 0.47     $ 0.33  

(1) Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of Class A and Class B shares [ $3.3 million / ( 16.4 million + 20.1 million )] for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and [ $1.1 million / ( $14.7 million + $21.5 million )] for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
Key Performance Indicators

    September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
Corporate sales agents < 1 year tenured   222     141     122  
Corporate sales agents > 1 year tenured   149     107     110  
Operating franchises < 1 year tenured (TX)   36     18     20  
Operating franchises > 1 year tenured (TX)   183     180     177  
Operating franchises < 1 year tenured (Non-TX)   266     215     209  
Operating franchises > 1 year tenured (Non-TX)   338     201     177  
Policies in Force (in thousands)   657,000     482,000     448,000  
Client Retention   88 %   88 %   88 %
Premium Retention   90 %   91 %   92 %
QTD Written Premium (in thousands)   $ 301,037     $ 196,025     $ 202,082  
Net Promoter Score ("NPS")   91     89     90  

Primary Logo

