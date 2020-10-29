Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Blackline Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Therese Tucker, Founder and CEO, commented, “BlackLine delivered strong third quarter results as the demand environment continued to steadily improve. The momentum we are experiencing is validation that finance transformation is mission critical and climbing to the top of the CFO’s priority list.  With our recent acquisition of Rimilia, a leader in accounts receivable automation solutions, BlackLine has expanded its core customer capabilities and total addressable market. We believe there is a very large, untapped opportunity to help companies struggling with manual and unsustainable accounting processes. We remain confident these market dynamics will continue to favor our value proposition.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Total GAAP revenues of $90.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 21% compared to the third quarter of 2019. 
  • GAAP net loss attributable to BlackLine of $8.6 million, or $0.15 per share, on 57.1 million weighted average shares outstanding, which compares to a GAAP net loss attributable to BlackLine of $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine of $15.1 million, or $0.25 per share, on 61.2 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. This compares with non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine of $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Operating cash flow of $21.8 million, compared to $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Free cash flow of $18.5 million, compared to $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

  • Added 88 net new customers in the third quarter for a total of 3,226 customers at September 30, 2020. 
  • Expanded the company’s user base to 282,579 at September 30, 2020.
  • Achieved a dollar-based net revenue retention rate of 107% at September 30, 2020.
  • Acquired Rimilia to add AI-powered accounts receivable automation to our modern accounting platform.
  • Named a ‘Best Place to Work in Los Angeles’ by the Los Angeles Business Journal.
  • Recognized as a 2020 Tech Cares Award Winner from TrustRadius for giving back to the finance & accounting community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Announced that customer Red Wing Shoe Company, Inc. was named a winner in the 2020 Nucleus Research ROI Award for achieving nearly 400% ROI from BlackLine deployment. 
  • Added Mel Zeledon, cloud enterprise software veteran, as senior vice president of channels and alliances.

The financial results included in this press release are preliminary and pending final review. Financial results will not be final until BlackLine files its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period. Information about the BlackLine’s use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

Fourth Quarter 2020

  • Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $91 million to $92 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $4 million to $5 million, or $0.06 to $0.08 per share on 61.6 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2020

  • Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $347.4 million to $348.4 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $37 million to $38 million, or $0.61 to $0.63 per share on 60.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Guidance for non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine and net income attributable to BlackLine per share does not include the impact of the provision for (benefit from) income taxes that we were able to recognize as a result of the deferred tax liabilities associated with the intangible assets established upon the acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2016 of Runbook B.V. (the “Runbook Acquisition”), amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily resulting from the acquisition of the company by its principal stockholders in 2013 (the “2013 Acquisition”) and the Runbook Acquisition, stock-based compensation, the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, the change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition-related costs, legal settlement gains, costs incurred with our shelf offering, and the adjustment to the value of the redeemable non-controlling interest to the redemption amount.  Reconciliations of non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine and net income attributable to BlackLine per share guidance to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, or net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine and net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine per share, are not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the unpredictability and complexity of the charges excluded from non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine and net income attributable to BlackLine per share. The company expects the variability of the above changes could have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine and net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine per share.

Quarterly Conference Call

BlackLine, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday, October 29, 2020. A live audio webcast will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com. The call can also be accessed domestically at (844) 229-7595 and internationally at (314) 888-4260, passcode 1478236. A telephonic replay will be available through Thursday, November 5, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, passcode 1478236. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.blackline.com/ for 12 months. BlackLine has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About BlackLine
Companies come to BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine’s cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster, and with more control.

More than 3,200 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer and recognized Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release and the conference call referenced above contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “would,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.  Forward-looking statements in this release and quarterly conference call include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BlackLine’s future financial and operational performance, including, without limitation, GAAP and non-GAAP guidance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, our expectations for our business, including the demand environment, BlackLine’s addressable market, market position and pipeline, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our market and our industry, and our expectations regarding our acquisition of Rimilia, including the market opportunity and Rimilia’s contribution to our business and financial results. 

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the quarterly conference call are based upon BlackLine’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties.  If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to the company’s ability to attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; the extent to which customers renew their subscription agreements or increase the number of users; the company’s ability to manage growth and scale effectively, including additional headcount and entry into new geographies; the company’s ability to provide successful enhancements, new features and modifications to its software solutions; the company’s ability to develop new products and software solutions and the success of any new product and service introductions; the success of the company’s strategic relationships with technology vendors and business process outsourcers, channel partners and alliance partners; any breaches of the company’s security measures; a disruption in the company’s hosting network infrastructure; costs and reputational harm that could result from defects in the company’s solution; the loss of any key employees; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related measures taken by governments and private industry; continued strong demand for the company’s software in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America; the company’s ability to compete as the financial close management provider for organizations of all sizes; the timing and success of solutions offered by competitors; changes in the proportion of the company’s customer base that is comprised of enterprise or mid-sized organizations; the company’s ability to expand its enterprise and mid-market sales teams and effectively manage its sales forces and their performance and productivity; fluctuations in our financial results due to long and increasingly variable sales cycles, failure to protect the company’s intellectual property; the company’s ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such transactions; unpredictable and uncertain macro and regional economic conditions; seasonality; changes in current tax or accounting rules; cyber attacks and the risk that the company’s security measures may not be sufficient to secure its customer or confidential data adequately; acts of terrorism or other vandalism, war or natural disasters; the impact of any determination of deficiencies or weaknesses in our internal controls and processes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements.  Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.  All of the information in this press release is subject to completion of our quarterly review process.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, BlackLine has provided in this release and the quarterly conference call held on October 29, 2020 certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP defined as “non-GAAP financial measures,” which include (i) non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, (ii) non-GAAP operating expenses, (iii) non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, (iv) non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, (v) and free cash flow.

BlackLine’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to the corresponding GAAP measures, in evaluating BlackLine’s ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial measures with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to help investors understand the operational performance of their businesses.  However, it is important to note that the particular items BlackLine excludes from, or includes in, its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures has been provided in the tables included as part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin.  Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP revenues less GAAP cost of revenue adjusted for the amortization of acquired developed technology resulting from the 2013 Acquisition and the Runbook Acquisition and stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by GAAP revenues. BlackLine believes that presenting non-GAAP gross margin is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash expenses and allows a direct comparison of gross margin between periods.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses.  Non-GAAP operating expenses include (a) non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, (b) non-GAAP research and development expense and (c) non-GAAP general and administrative expense.  Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is defined as GAAP sales and marketing expense adjusted for the amortization of acquired intangibles primarily resulting from the 2013 Acquisition and the Runbook Acquisition and stock-based compensation.  Non-GAAP research and development expense is defined as GAAP research and development expense adjusted for stock-based compensation.  Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is defined as GAAP general and administrative expense as adjusted for the amortization of acquired intangibles resulting from the 2013 Acquisition and Runbook Acquisition, stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition-related costs, legal settlement gains, and costs incurred in connection with our shelf offering in the first quarter of 2019.  BlackLine believes that presenting each of the non-GAAP operating expenses is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of certain cash and non-cash expenses and allows a direct comparison of operating expenses between periods.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is defined as GAAP income (loss) from operations adjusted for the amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily resulting from the 2013 Acquisition and the Runbook Acquisition, stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition-related costs, legal settlement gains, and costs incurred in connection with our shelf offering in the first quarter of 2019. The company believes that presenting non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of items that have been impacted by the 2013 Acquisition and the Runbook Acquisition and other related costs in order to allow a direct comparison of loss from operations between all periods presented.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to BlackLine. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted for the impact of the provision for (benefit from) income taxes that we were able to recognize as a result of the deferred tax liabilities associated with the intangible assets established upon the 2013 Acquisition and the Runbook Acquisition, amortization of acquired intangible assets resulting primarily from the 2013 Acquisition and the Runbook Acquisition, stock-based compensation, the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertibles notes, the change in the fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition-related costs, legal settlement gains, costs incurred in connection with our shelf offering, and the adjustment to the value of the redeemable non-controlling interest to the redemption amount.  Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per common share includes the adjustment for shares resulting from the elimination of stock-based compensation.  The company believes that presenting non-GAAP net income (loss) is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of items that have been impacted by the 2013 Acquisition and the Runbook Acquisition and other related costs in order to allow a direct comparison of net loss between all periods presented.

Free Cash Flow. Free cash flow is defined as cash flows provided by operating activities less cash flows used to purchase property and equipment, capitalized software development, and intangible assets. BlackLine believes that presenting free cash flow is useful to investors as it provides a measure of the company’s liquidity used by management to evaluate the amount of cash generated by the company’s business including the impact of purchases of property and equipment and cost of capitalized software development.

Use of Operating Metrics

BlackLine has provided in this release and the quarterly conference call held on October 29, 2020 certain operating metrics, including (i) number of customers, (ii) number of users and (iii) dollar-based net revenue retention rate, which BlackLine uses to evaluate its business, measure its performance, identify trends affecting its business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.  These operating metrics exclude the impact of Runbook licensed customers and users as these customers did not have an active subscription agreement with BlackLine as of September 30, 2020.

Dollar-based Net Revenue Retention Rate.  Dollar-based net revenue retention rate is calculated as the implied monthly subscription and support revenue at the end of a period for the base set of customers from which the company generated subscription revenue in the year prior to the calculation, divided by the implied monthly subscription and support revenue one year prior to the date of calculation for that same customer base. This calculation does not reflect implied monthly subscription and support revenue for new customers added during the one-year period but does include the effect of customers who terminated during the period.  Implied monthly subscription and support revenue is defined as the total amount of minimum subscription and support revenue contractually committed to, under each of BlackLine’s customer agreements over the entire term of the agreement, divided by the number of months in the term of the agreement.  BlackLine believes that dollar-based net revenue retention rate is an important metric to measure the long-term value of customer agreements and the company’s ability to retain and grow its relationships with existing customers over time. 

Number of Customers. A customer is defined as an entity with an active subscription agreement as of the measurement date. In situations where an organization has multiple subsidiaries or divisions, each entity that is invoiced as a separate entity is treated as a separate customer. In an instance where an existing customer requests its invoice be divided for the sole purpose of restructuring its internal billing arrangement without any incremental increase in revenue, such customer continues to be treated as a single customer.  BlackLine believes that its ability to expand its customer base is an indicator of the company’s market penetration and the growth of its business.

Number of Users. Historically, BlackLine’s products were priced based on the number of users of its platform. Over time, the company has begun to sell an increasing number of non-user based products with fixed or transaction-based pricing.  For this reason, we believe the growth in the number of total users is less correlated to the growth of the business overall.

Media Contact:
BlackLine
Kimberly Uberti
Kimberly.uberti@blackline.com

Investor Relations Contact:
BlackLine
Alexandra Geller
Alex.geller@blackline.com

BlackLine, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
     
    September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 408,070     $ 120,232  
Marketable securities     117,433       487,515  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance     91,137       102,829  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     137,474       12,830  
Total current assets     754,114       723,406  
Capitalized software development costs, net     13,925       10,032  
Property and equipment, net     10,787       13,024  
Intangible assets, net     15,066       17,520  
Goodwill     185,138       185,138  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     9,274       12,549  
Other assets     58,436       52,883  
Total assets   $ 1,046,740     $ 1,014,552  
         
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Accounts payable   $ 2,088     $ 7,401  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     29,403       30,098  
Deferred revenue     165,681       162,552  
Short-term portion of operating lease liabilities     4,289       4,938  
Short-term portion of contingent consideration     2,008       2,008  
Total current liabilities     203,469       206,997  
Operating lease liabilities     7,828       10,606  
Convertible senior notes, net     401,217       384,343  
Contingent consideration     4,206       4,354  
Deferred tax liabilities     4,750       4,571  
Deferred revenue, noncurrent     72       163  
Total liabilities     621,542       611,034  
         
Redeemable non-controlling interest (a)     8,128       4,905  
         
Stockholders' equity:        
Common stock     573       559  
Additional paid-in capital     605,078       561,275  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     568       377  
Accumulated deficit     (189,149 )     (163,598 )
Total stockholders' equity     417,070       398,613  
         
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity   $ 1,046,740     $ 1,014,552  
         
(a) During the third quarter of 2020, the Company identified prior period errors in the calculation of its adjustment to redeemable non-controlling interest of $0.9 million at December 31, 2019. The Company corrected the $1.5 million cumulative prior period error at September 30, 2020, which reduced the carrying value of the redeemable non-controlling interest.

 

BlackLine, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
                 
    Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
      2020       2019       2020       2019  
Revenues                
Subscription and support   $ 84,247     $ 70,311     $ 239,149     $ 197,651  
Professional services     6,282       4,614       17,250       11,067  
Total revenues     90,529       74,925       256,399       208,718  
Cost of revenues                
Subscription and support     11,700       11,689       34,708       34,109  
Professional services     5,282       3,603       15,082       9,745  
Total cost of revenues     16,982       15,292       49,790       43,854  
Gross profit     73,547       59,633       206,609       164,864  
Operating expenses                
Sales and marketing     42,588       41,848       129,199       114,888  
Research and development     14,829       11,558       38,423       32,694  
General and administrative     18,147       14,088       51,667       40,444  
Total operating expenses     75,564       67,494       219,289       188,026  
Loss from operations     (2,017 )     (7,861 )     (12,680 )     (23,162 )
Other income (expense)                
Interest income     648       2,161       4,142       3,590  
Interest expense     (5,914 )     (3,006 )     (17,340 )     (3,006 )
Other income (expense), net     (5,266 )     (845 )     (13,198 )     584  
Loss before income taxes     (7,283 )     (8,706 )     (25,878 )     (22,578 )
Provision for income taxes (a)     438       170       754       856  
Net loss     (7,721 )     (8,876 )     (26,632 )     (23,434 )
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest     (425 )     (509 )     (1,081 )     (978 )
Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest (b)     1,319       839       4,239       893  
Net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. (b)   $ (8,615 )   $ (9,206 )   $ (29,790 )   $ (23,349 )
                 
Basic net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share:                
Basic net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share (b)   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.53 )   $ (0.42 )
Shares used to calculate basic net loss per share     57,063       55,480       56,619       55,164  
Diluted net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share:                
Diluted net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share (b)   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.53 )   $ (0.42 )
Shares used to calculate diluted net loss per share     57,063       55,480       56,619       55,164  
                 
(a) During the fourth quarter of 2019 the Company identified prior period errors related to its provision for income taxes that were calculated in connection with the adoption of ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts and Customers. Although management has concluded that such errors were immaterial to the previously issued financial statements, the Company is revising its 2019 unaudited quarterly financial statements. The quarter ended September 30, 2019 condensed consolidated financial information included herein has also been revised to reflect a decrease in tax expense and a corresponding increase in net income of $36,000. The nine months ended September 30, 2019 condensed consolidated financial information included herein has also been revised to reflect an increase in tax expense and a corresponding decrease in net income of $0.3 million.
 
(b) During the third quarter of 2020, the Company identified that commencing in 2019 it had incorrectly calculated its quarterly adjustment to the carrying value of its redeemable non-controlling interest with a corresponding impact to net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc., adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest, and basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to BlackLine, Inc.  Such errors resulted in the $0.4 million ($0.01 per diluted share) overstatement of net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. The Company corrected the cumulative impact of such prior period errors as an out-of-period adjustment in the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, which resulted in the understatement of net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. of $1.5 million ($0.03 per diluted share) and $0.9 million ($0.02 per diluted share) in the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

 

BlackLine, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                 
    Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
      2020       2019       2020       2019  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc.   $ (8,615 )   $ (9,206 )   $ (29,790 )   $ (23,349 )
Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest     894       330       3,158       (85 )
Net loss     (7,721 )     (8,876 )     (26,632 )     (23,434 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     5,178       5,327       14,615       16,803  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (72 )     129       (148 )     313  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs     5,758       2,923       16,874       2,923  
Stock-based compensation     13,326       10,141       35,398       24,605  
Noncash lease expense     1,186       1,217       3,557       3,677  
(Accretion) amortization of purchase discounts/premiums on marketable securities, net     301       (100 )     (333 )     (873 )
Net foreign currency (gains) losses     (237 )     137       (275 )     138  
Deferred income taxes     17       154       179       737  
Provision for doubtful accounts receivable     588       84       728       157  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities                
Accounts receivable     6,797       (3,184 )     11,202       (7,455 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (744 )     528       (3,260 )     3,129  
Other assets     (2,136 )     (2,011 )     (5,542 )     (9,647 )
Accounts payable     (3,891 )     (525 )     (4,569 )     (1,591 )
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     6,525       5,361       (1,175 )     1,044  
Deferred revenue     (1,743 )     (152 )     3,038       14,971  
Operating lease liabilities     (1,343 )     (1,299 )     (3,734 )     (3,997 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     21,789       9,854       39,923       21,500  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Purchases of marketable securities           (23,737 )     (116,400 )     (93,259 )
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities     36,723       20,150       460,982       95,138  
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities           17,279       25,959       17,279  
Capitalized software development costs     (2,844 )     (1,152 )     (7,838 )     (3,751 )
Purchases of property and equipment     (291 )     (1,472 )     (2,515 )     (3,461 )
Purchases of intangible assets                 (2,333 )      
Cash paid for pending acquisition     (121,433 )           (121,433 )      
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     (87,845 )     11,068       236,422       11,946  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs           487,163             487,163  
Purchase of capped calls related to convertible senior notes           (46,150 )           (46,150 )
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan                 3,608       2,552  
Proceeds from exercises of stock options     3,871       3,806       14,287       8,371  
Acquisition of common stock for tax withholding obligations     (1,272 )     (784 )     (6,128 )     (3,372 )
Financed purchases of property and equipment     (169 )     (169 )     (394 )     (314 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     2,430       443,866       11,373       448,250  
                 
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     88       144       130       308  
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (63,538 )     464,932       287,848       482,004  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period     471,888       63,527       120,502       46,455  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period   $ 408,350     $ 528,459     $ 408,350     $ 528,459  
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 408,070     $ 528,197     $ 408,070     $ 528,197  
Restricted cash included within prepaid expenses and other current assets at end of period     19       19       19       19  
Restricted cash included within other assets at end of period     261       243       261       243  
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows   $ 408,350     $ 528,459     $ 408,350     $ 528,459  
                 

 

BlackLine, Inc.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
(unaudited)
                 
    Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
      2020       2019       2020       2019  
Non-GAAP Gross Profit                
Gross profit   $ 73,547     $ 59,633     $ 206,609     $ 164,864  
Amortization of developed technology     176       1,199       527       4,622  
Stock-based compensation     1,871       1,431       4,900       3,478  
Total Non-GAAP Gross Profit   $ 75,594     $ 62,263     $ 212,036     $ 172,964  
Gross margin     81.2 %     79.6 %     80.6 %     79.0 %
Non-GAAP gross margin     83.5 %     83.1 %     82.7 %     82.9 %
                 
Non-GAAP Operating Income:                
Loss from operations   $ (2,017 )   $ (7,861 )   $ (12,680 )   $ (23,162 )
Amortization of intangible assets     1,622       2,566       4,787       8,722  
Stock-based compensation     13,326       10,141       35,398       24,605  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (72 )     129       (148 )     313  
Acquisition-related costs     1,790             1,790        
Legal settlement gains           (380 )           (380 )
Shelf offering costs                       212  
Total non-GAAP operating income   $ 14,649     $ 4,595     $ 29,147     $ 10,310  
                 
Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to BlackLine, Inc.                
Net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. (a)   $ (8,615 )   $ (9,206 )   $ (29,790 )   $ (23,349 )
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes     (61 )     53       (149 )     35  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,622       2,566       4,787       8,722  
Stock-based compensation     13,326       10,141       35,398       24,605  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs     5,758       2,923       16,874       2,923  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (72 )     129       (148 )     313  
Acquisition-related costs     1,790             1,790        
Legal settlement gains           (380 )           (380 )
Shelf offering costs                       212  
Adjustment to redeemable non-controlling interest (a)     1,319       839       4,239       893  
Total non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc.   $ 15,067     $ 7,065     $ 33,001     $ 13,974  
Basic non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share:                
Basic non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share   $ 0.26     $ 0.13     $ 0.58     $ 0.25  
Shares used to calculate basic non-GAAP net income per share     57,063       55,480       56,619       55,164  
Diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share:                
Diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share   $ 0.25     $ 0.12     $ 0.55     $ 0.24  
Shares used to calculate diluted non-GAAP net income per share     61,213       59,048       60,445       58,599  
                 
                 
                 
                 
    Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
      2020       2019       2020       2019  
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense:                
Sales and marketing expense   $ 42,588     $ 41,848     $ 129,199     $ 114,888  
Amortization of intangible assets     (968 )     (968 )     (2,905 )     (2,904 )
Stock-based compensation     (5,675 )     (4,522 )     (15,645 )     (11,074 )
Total non-GAAP sales and marketing expense   $ 35,945     $ 36,358     $ 110,649     $ 100,910  
                 
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense:                
Research and development expense   $ 14,829     $ 11,558     $ 38,423     $ 32,694  
Stock-based compensation     (1,954 )     (1,452 )     (4,918 )     (3,631 )
Total non-GAAP research and development expense   $ 12,875     $ 10,106     $ 33,505     $ 29,063  
                 
Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense:                
General and administrative expense   $ 18,147     $ 14,088     $ 51,667     $ 40,444  
Amortization of intangible assets     (478 )     (399 )     (1,355 )     (1,196 )
Stock-based compensation     (3,826 )     (2,736 )     (9,935 )     (6,422 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     72       (129 )     148       (313 )
Acquisition-related costs     (1,790 )           (1,790 )      
Legal settlement gains           380             380  
Shelf offering costs                       (212 )
Total non-GAAP general and administrative expense   $ 12,125     $ 11,204     $ 38,735     $ 32,681  
                 
Total Non-GAAP Operating Expenses   $ 60,945     $ 57,668     $ 182,889     $ 162,654  
                 
Free Cash Flow                
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 21,789     $ 9,854     $ 39,923     $ 21,500  
Capitalized software development costs     (2,844 )     (1,152 )     (7,838 )     (3,751 )
Purchases of property and equipment     (291 )     (1,472 )     (2,515 )     (3,461 )
Financed purchases of property and equipment     (169 )     (169 )     (394 )     (314 )
Purchases of intangible assets                 (2,333 )      
Free cash flow   $ 18,485     $ 7,061     $ 26,843     $ 13,974  
                 
(a) During the third quarter of 2020, the Company identified that commencing in 2019 it had incorrectly calculated its quarterly adjustment to the carrying value of its redeemable non-controlling interest with a corresponding impact to net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc., adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest, and basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to BlackLine, Inc.  Such errors resulted in the $0.4 million ($0.01 per diluted share) overstatement of net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. The Company corrected the cumulative impact of such prior period errors as an out-of-period adjustment in the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, which resulted in the understatement of net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. of $1.5 million ($0.03 per diluted share) and $0.9 million ($0.02 per diluted share) in the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Primary Logo

Blackline Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

