Pixelworks Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Executing on Strategic Growth Initiatives Despite Challenging Environment;

Mobile Revenue Increased Sequentially, Driven by Expanded Wins on Newly Launched Smartphones

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter and Recent Highlights

Mobile revenue grew more than 230% sequentially, driven by increased shipments in support of a growing number of smartphones launched by new and existing mobile OEM customers

GAAP gross margin was 48.5% and non-GAAP gross margin was 55.6%, reflecting sustained progress on product cost reduction initiatives and a favorable product mix

Combination of new and existing Mobile OEM customers launch three new phones incorporating Pixelworks advanced visual processing technology, the ASUS ZenFone 7 flagship 5G smartphone, the Coolpad Legacy Brisa and the OnePlus 8T smartphone

Formally launched and secured initial design-ins for sixth-generation mobile visual processor, the first Pixelworks visual processor to leverage innovative, low-power Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology

Entered into securities purchase agreement with MTM-Xinhe Investment Limited, a consortium of strategic investors in China, to enhance mobile strategy and customer base in China

Appointed Dr. Alan Zhou as Executive VP, President of China in support of strategic and mobile growth initiatives in Asia

Ended the third quarter with $16.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, with an additional $6.6 million in cash from the MTM-Xinhe private placement investment anticipated to close in November 2020.



“Although the overall environment has remained challenging, particularly in our Projector and Video Delivery markets, customers’ order patterns began to stabilize during the third quarter in conjunction with early indications of a bottom in end market demand. Our previous actions to aggressively contain costs have enabled us to minimize cash burn, as we’ve continued to focus on and advance our growth initiatives in Mobile and for our TrueCut platform solutions,” stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks.

“Our Mobile business returned to sequential growth in the quarter, as we continued to expand the number of year-to-date wins on smartphones launched by a growing list of mobile OEM customers. We have also maintained a very healthy pipeline of engagements comprised of next-generation programs with existing customers as well as programs with multiple new customers, including a second tier-one mobile OEM. Additionally, we recently hired Dr. Alan Zhou as Executive VP, President of China as part of our effort to strengthen the strategic position of our mobile business and expand the capabilities of Pixelworks operations in China.

“While we anticipate the recovery in our mature markets to be gradual, we remain well positioned with a compelling portfolio of visual processing solutions to capitalize on the dominant market trends in mobile, as OEMs increasingly push to incorporate 5G, HDR, higher frame rates and superior gaming performance across multiple tiers of smartphones.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $8.2 million, compared to $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 and revenue of $18.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. The sequential and year-over-year decline in revenue reflected a combination of inventory corrections and the impact of the global pandemic on end market demand in the projector and video delivery market, partially offset by a sequential increase in shipments of visual processing solutions in the mobile market.

On a GAAP basis, gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2020 was 48.5%, compared to 54.6% in the second quarter of 2020 and 51.8% in the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 GAAP operating expenses were $12.1 million, compared to operating expenses of $11.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $11.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a GAAP net loss of $8.1 million, or ($0.20) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $6.6 million, or ($0.17) per share, in the second quarter of 2020 and a GAAP net loss of $2.3 million, or ($0.06) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, third quarter 2020 gross profit margin was 55.6%, compared to 59.2% in the second quarter of 2020 and 53.9% in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP operating expenses were $8.9 million, compared to $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $10.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a non-GAAP net loss of $4.5 million, or ($0.11) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $3.9 million, or ($0.10) per share, in the second quarter of 2020 and a non-GAAP net loss of $0.5 million or ($0.01) per share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 was a negative $3.5 million, compared to a negative $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a positive $0.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $16.8 million in the current quarter versus $21.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Business Outlook

The Company’s current business outlook, including guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020, will be provided as part of the scheduled conference call.

Conference Call Information

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release makes reference to non-GAAP gross profit margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, which exclude gain on sale of patents, inventory step-up and backlog amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring expenses, which are all required under GAAP as well as the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. The press release also makes reference to and reconciles GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA, which Pixelworks defines as GAAP net loss before interest income and other, net, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization, as well as the specific items listed above.

Pixelworks management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business and establish its operational goals, review its operations on a period to period basis, for compensation evaluations, to measure performance, and for budgeting and resource allocation. Pixelworks management believes it is useful for the Company and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information and non-GAAP financial measures to help assess the performance of Pixelworks’ continuing business and to evaluate Pixelworks’ future prospects. These non-GAAP measures, when reviewed together with the GAAP financial information, provide additional transparency and information for comparison and analysis of operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items to facilitate management’s review of the comparability of our core operating results on a period to period basis.

Because the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial results as presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included in this earnings release which is available in the investor relations section of the Pixelworks' website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of terms such as “begin,” “continue,” “will,” “expect”, “believe,” “anticipate” and similar terms or the negative of such terms, and include, without limitation, statements about the Company’s digital projection, mobile and video delivery businesses, including market movement and demand, customer engagements, growth in the mobile market, strategy, and additional guidance, particularly as to the business outlook and current market environment and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the same. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of this release, including any projections of revenue or other financial items or any statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements due to many factors, including, without limitation: our ability to execute on our strategy; competitive factors, such as rival chip architectures, introduction or traction by competing designs, or pricing pressures; the success of our products in expanding markets; current global economic challenges; changes in the digital display and projection markets; seasonality in the consumer electronics market; our efforts to achieve profitability from operations; our limited financial resources; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and on our suppliers and customers. More information regarding potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements is included from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as well as subsequent SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

[Financial Tables Follow]

PIXELWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue, net $ 8,190 $ 9,253 $ 18,057 $ 31,217 $ 52,732 Cost of revenue (1) 4,214 4,204 8,710 15,417 25,537 Gross profit 3,976 5,049 9,347 15,800 27,195 Operating expenses: Research and development (2) 6,062 6,314 6,458 18,643 19,294 Selling, general and administrative (3) 4,621 5,156 5,333 14,970 15,728 Restructuring 1,430 - - 2,022 398 Total operating expenses 12,113 11,470 11,791 35,635 35,420 Loss from operations (8,137 ) (6,421 ) (2,444 ) (19,835 ) (8,225 ) Interest income (expense) and other, net (28 ) (24 ) 70 2 270 Gain on sale of patents - - - - 3,905 Total other income (expense), net (28 ) (24 ) 70 2 4,175 Loss before income taxes (8,165 ) (6,445 ) (2,374 ) (19,833 ) (4,050 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (26 ) 107 (68 ) 257 571 Net loss $ (8,139 ) $ (6,552 ) $ (2,306 ) $ (20,090 ) $ (4,621 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.06 ) (0.51 ) (0.12 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 40,766 39,444 38,086 39,697 37,677 —————— (1) Includes: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 298 298 298 894 894 Restructuring 166 - - 166 - Stock-based compensation 117 127 89 345 267 Inventory step-up and backlog amortization - - - - 12 (2) Includes stock-based compensation 820 806 570 2,274 1,934 (3) Includes: Stock-based compensation 913 1,310 839 3,296 2,651 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 76 76 76 228 236





PIXELWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION * (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 3,976 $ 5,049 $ 9,347 $ 15,800 $ 27,195 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 298 298 298 894 894 Restructuring 166 - - 166 - Stock-based compensation 117 127 89 345 267 Inventory step-up and backlog amortization - - - - 12 Total reconciling items included in gross profit 581 425 387 1,405 1,173 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 4,557 $ 5,474 $ 9,734 $ 17,205 $ 28,368 Non-GAAP gross profit margin 55.6 % 59.2 % 53.9 % 55.1 % 53.8 % Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses GAAP operating expenses $ 12,113 $ 11,470 $ 11,791 $ 35,635 $ 35,420 Reconciling item included in research and development: Stock-based compensation 820 806 570 2,274 1,934 Reconciling items included in selling, general and administrative: Stock-based compensation 913 1,310 839 3,296 2,651 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 76 76 76 228 236 Restructuring 1,430 - - 2,022 398 Total reconciling items included in operating expenses 3,239 2,192 1,485 7,820 5,219 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 8,874 $ 9,278 $ 10,306 $ 27,815 $ 30,201 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss GAAP net loss $ (8,139 ) $ (6,552 ) $ (2,306 ) $ (20,090 ) $ (4,621 ) Reconciling items included in gross profit 581 425 387 1,405 1,173 Reconciling items included in operating expenses 3,239 2,192 1,485 7,820 5,219 Reconciling items included in total other income, net - - - - (3,905 ) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (137 ) 18 (84 ) (144 ) 49 Non-GAAP net loss $ (4,456 ) $ (3,917 ) $ (518 ) $ (11,009 ) $ (2,085 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.06 ) Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 40,766 39,444 38,086 39,697 37,677 *Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.





PIXELWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE * (Figures may not sum due to rounding) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Dollars per share Dollars per share Dollars per share Dollars per share Dollars per share Basic Diluted Basic Diluted Basic Diluted Basic Diluted Basic Diluted Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss GAAP net loss $ (0.20 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.12 ) Reconciling items included in gross profit 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.03 Reconciling items included in operating expenses 0.08 0.08 0.06 0.06 0.04 0.04 0.20 0.20 0.14 0.14 Reconciling items included in total other income, net - - - - - - - - (0.10 ) (0.10 ) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - - - - - - - - - - Non-GAAP net loss $ (0.11 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.06 ) *Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.





PIXELWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT MARGIN * (Figures may not sum due to rounding) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margin GAAP gross profit margin 48.5 % 54.6 % 51.8 % 50.6 % 51.6 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3.6 % 3.2 % 1.7 % 2.9 % 1.7 % Restructuring 2.0 % - % - % 0.5 % - % Stock-based compensation 1.4 % 1.4 % 0.5 % 1.1 % 0.5 % Inventory step-up and backlog amortization - % - % - % - % 0.0 % Total reconciling items included in gross profit 7.1 % 4.6 % 2.1 % 4.5 % 2.2 % Non-GAAP gross profit margin 55.6 % 59.2 % 53.9 % 55.1 % 53.8 % *Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.





PIXELWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION * (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA GAAP net loss $ (8,139 ) $ (6,552 ) $ (2,306 ) $ (20,090 ) $ (4,621 ) Stock-based compensation 1,850 2,243 1,498 5,915 4,852 Restructuring 1,596 - - 2,188 398 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 374 374 374 1,122 1,130 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (137 ) 18 (84 ) (144 ) 49 Gain on sale of patents - - - - (3,905 ) Inventory step-up and backlog amortization - - - - 12 Non-GAAP net loss $ (4,456 ) $ (3,917 ) $ (518 ) $ (11,009 ) $ (2,085 ) EBITDA adjustments: Depreciation and amortization $ 861 $ 871 $ 1,024 $ 2,754 $ 2,824 Non-GAAP interest expense (income) and other, net 28 24 (70 ) (2 ) (270 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes 111 89 16 401 522 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,456 ) $ (2,933 ) $ 452 $ (7,856 ) $ 991 *Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.





PIXELWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,062 $ 7,257 Short-term marketable securities 735 6,975 Accounts receivable, net 5,417 10,915 Inventories 3,895 5,401 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,685 1,689 Total current assets 27,794 32,237 Property and equipment, net 5,631 4,608 Operating lease right of use assets 6,943 5,434 Other assets, net 1,187 1,267 Acquired intangible assets, net 1,581 2,704 Goodwill 18,407 18,407 Total assets $ 61,543 $ 64,657 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 687 $ 818 Accrued liabilities and current portion of long-term liabilities 9,649 8,692 Short-term line of credit 3,954 - Current portion of income taxes payable 5 164 Total current liabilities 14,295 9,674 Long-term liabilities, net of current portion 1,982 982 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,304 4,212 Income taxes payable, net of current portion 2,368 2,260 Total liabilities 23,949 17,128 Shareholders’ equity 37,594 47,529 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 61,543 $ 64,657

