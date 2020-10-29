CareDx Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Third Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights:

Achieved total revenue of $53.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, increasing 58% year-over-year





Provided over 21,800 AlloSure Kidney and AlloMap Heart patient results





Received final positive Medicare coverage decision for AlloSure Heart





Announced publication of pivotal AlloSure Lung data

“Our team continues to deliver the winning formula for CareDx. Beginning with a decision to drive our initiatives with a singular focus on transplantation, we continue to execute on our objectives and achieve tremendous results as we march forward with our mission to improve transplant patient care,” said Peter Maag, CareDx Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We truly have an imminent opportunity to make our solutions be the standard of care for transplanted organ surveillance, and our efforts are centered on making this a reality.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $53.4 million, compared with $33.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Testing services revenue for the third quarter was $45.5 million, compared with $28.2 million in the same period of 2019. Product revenue in the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $5.4 million, compared to $4.2 million in the same period of 2019. Digital and other revenue for the third quarter 2020 was $2.5 million, compared to $1.4 million in the same period of 2019.

For the third quarter of 2020, the net loss was $2.8 million compared to a net loss of $1.8 million in the same period of 2019. Diluted net loss per share was $0.06 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a diluted net loss per share of $0.04 in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income was $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.9 million non-GAAP net income in the third quarter of 2019. Diluted non-GAAP net income per share was $0.10 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a diluted non-GAAP net income per share of $0.02 in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was a gain of $5.6 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA gain of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents were $213.8 million as of September 30, 2020.

For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein, please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures” below.

2020 Guidance

While CareDx experienced improved trends in the third quarter, due to the continued uncertainties with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, CareDx will not be providing revenue guidance at this time.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding the achievement of our financial and operational goals and our prospects. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including general economic and market factors, among others discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 28, 2020, and the periodic reports that CareDx has subsequently filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CareDx has presented in this release certain financial information in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and also on a non-GAAP basis, including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and adjusted EBITDA. We define non-GAAP net income and per share results as the GAAP net income and per share results excluding the impacts of stock-based compensation; changes in estimated fair value of warrants, derivative liabilities and contingent consideration; acquisition related impairment charges and amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments and related tax effects; costs involved with completing an acquisition; amortization of debt discount; and certain other financing charges. We define adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP net income/(loss) before net interest income/(expense), income tax benefit, depreciation and amortization, and other income and expense. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in assessing our operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core business operating results over multiple periods. Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with CareDx's GAAP financial statements, because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of CareDx's operating results as reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided immediately following the financial tables.

CareDx, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Testing services revenue $ 45,529 $ 28,226 $ 113,264 $ 75,421 Product revenue 5,383 4,200 13,369 13,226 Digital and other revenue 2,457 1,385 6,917 2,600 Total revenue 53,369 33,811 133,550 91,247 Operating expenses: Cost of testing services 11,900 7,421 30,631 21,928 Cost of product 3,705 2,986 9,635 9,161 Cost of digital and other 1,210 1,087 3,966 1,650 Research and development 12,474 8,521 35,616 21,765 Sales and marketing 13,870 11,058 37,727 28,627 General and administrative 13,117 9,485 35,436 27,103 Total operating expenses 56,276 40,558 153,011 110,234 Loss from operations (2,907 ) (6,747 ) (19,461 ) (18,987 ) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 29 37 146 679 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability 79 4,346 (990 ) (14 ) CARES Act Provider Relief Fund — — 4,813 — Other expense, net (254 ) (398 ) (572 ) (644 ) Total other (expense) income (146 ) 3,985 3,397 21 Loss before income taxes (3,053 ) (2,762 ) (16,064 ) (18,966 ) Income tax benefit 235 949 865 1,775 Net loss $ (2,818 ) $ (1,813 ) $ (15,199 ) $ (17,191 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.06 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.41 ) Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.41 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic 49,010,680 42,393,550 45,526,810 42,048,647 Diluted 49,010,680 42,393,550 45,526,810 42,048,647









CareDx, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 213,798 $ 38,223 Accounts receivable 30,610 24,057 Inventory 9,906 6,014 Prepaid and other current assets 4,345 3,628 Total current assets 258,659 71,922 Property and equipment, net 10,144 4,430 Operating leases right-of-use assets 15,802 4,730 Intangible assets, net 43,830 45,541 Goodwill 23,857 23,857 Restricted cash 260 256 Other assets 1,000 1,000 Total assets $ 353,552 $ 151,736 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,519 $ 5,506 Accrued compensation 13,791 12,484 Accrued and other liabilities 18,617 16,838 Deferred revenue - CMS advance payment 20,496 — Total current liabilities 62,423 34,828 Deferred tax liability 1,187 1,973 Common stock warrant liability 532 6,607 Deferred payments for intangible assets 3,480 5,207 Operating lease liability, less current portion 16,539 2,370 Other liabilities 747 1,751 Total liabilities 84,908 52,736 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 47 42 Additional paid-in capital 621,961 437,976 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,352 ) (5,205 ) Accumulated deficit (349,012 ) (333,813 ) Total stockholders’ equity 268,644 99,000 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 353,552 $ 151,736









CareDx, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of testing services reconciliation: GAAP cost of testing services $ 11,900 $ 7,421 $ 30,631 $ 21,928 Stock-based compensation expense (431 ) (294 ) (1,101 ) (1,423 ) Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (329 ) (156 ) (987 ) (408 ) Non-GAAP cost of testing services $ 11,140 $ 6,971 $ 28,543 $ 20,097 Cost of product reconciliation: GAAP cost of product $ 3,705 $ 2,986 $ 9,635 $ 9,161 Stock-based compensation expense (97 ) (77 ) (289 ) (192 ) Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (445 ) (346 ) (1,210 ) (1,067 ) Non-GAAP cost of product $ 3,163 $ 2,563 $ 8,136 $ 7,902 Cost of digital and other reconciliation: GAAP cost of digital and other $ 1,210 $ 1,087 $ 3,966 $ 1,650 Stock-based compensation expense (124 ) (54 ) (338 ) (90 ) Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (86 ) (74 ) (259 ) (131 ) Non-GAAP cost of digital and other $ 1,000 $ 959 $ 3,369 $ 1,429 Research and development expenses reconciliation: GAAP research and development expenses $ 12,474 $ 8,521 $ 35,616 $ 21,765 Stock-based compensation expense (1,224 ) (954 ) (3,490 ) (3,227 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 11,250 $ 7,567 $ 32,126 $ 18,538 Sales and marketing expenses reconciliation: GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 13,870 $ 11,058 $ 37,727 $ 28,627 Stock-based compensation expense (1,623 ) (1,125 ) (4,175 ) (2,796 ) Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (376 ) (336 ) (1,089 ) (882 ) Impairment — — — (150 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 11,871 $ 9,597 $ 32,463 $ 24,799 General and administrative expenses reconciliation: GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 13,117 $ 9,485 $ 35,436 $ 27,103 Stock-based compensation expense (3,249 ) (3,460 ) (8,031 ) (9,282 ) Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (35 ) — (301 ) — Acquisition related fees and expenses — (86 ) — (654 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 9,833 $ 5,939 $ 27,104 $ 17,167 Total other income (expense) reconciliation: GAAP other income (expense), net $ (146 ) $ 3,985 $ 3,397 $ 21 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability (79 ) (4,346 ) 990 14 Accretion of liability 80 173 272 173 Non-GAAP other income (expense), net $ (145 ) $ (188 ) $ 4,659 $ 208 Income tax benefit reconciliation: GAAP income tax benefit $ 235 $ 949 $ 865 $ 1,775 Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (130 ) (119 ) (369 ) (364 ) Non-GAAP income tax benefit $ 105 $ 830 $ 496 $ 1,411









CareDx, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (2,818 ) $ (1,813 ) $ (15,199 ) $ (17,191 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,748 5,964 17,424 17,010 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles 1,236 912 3,545 2,488 Acquisition related fees and expenses — 86 — 654 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration 35 — 301 — Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability (79 ) (4,346 ) 990 14 Accretion of liability 80 173 272 173 Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (130 ) (119 ) (369 ) (364 ) Impairment — — — 150 Non-GAAP net income $ 5,072 $ 857 $ 6,964 $ 2,934 GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.41 ) Non-GAAP basic net income per share $ 0.10 $ 0.02 $ 0.15 $ 0.07 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.10 $ 0.02 $ 0.15 $ 0.07 Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income per share 49,010,680 42,393,550 45,526,810 42,048,647 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share 50,446,939 43,775,682 46,571,527 44,111,648









CareDx, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)