Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

Net income for the quarter was $12.3 million compared to $12.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $11.9 million for the quarter, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $12.5 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Pre-tax pre-provision income(1) was the highest in Company history at $19.2 million for the quarter, an increase of $283 thousand from the third quarter of 2019.

Third quarter 2020 net income and pre-tax pre-provision income reflect approximately $1.6 million of non-recurring expenses related to the previously announced closure of six bank branches and a staffing reduction.

President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham stated, “The past seven months have tested us, and I am proud to say that my teammates have responded extraordinarily well in continuing to deliver positive results for our customers, communities and shareholders. We generated record pre-tax pre-provision income in the quarter, driven by growth in net interest income, our diversified revenue streams and disciplined expense management.

“We continue to prudently lend and experienced 5.4% growth in our commercial mortgage portfolio, 2.0% growth in residential real estate loans and 1.5% growth in consumer indirect loans. Relationship managers are working closely with customers to assist with their needs and to ensure that we understand trends in our markets across all operating sectors. We continue to benefit from a stable Western New York economy and experienced low net charge-offs in the second and third quarters of 2020. Consistent with our cautiously optimistic outlook, we did increase the allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans ratio by five basis points.

“Re-entry plans are being implemented and we continue to monitor external COVID-19 indicators in our footprint to help guide decisions on future re-entry or closure to keep customers and associates safe. Additional associates are now working in our corporate offices; however, we expect to maintain occupancy levels in these locations at approximately 50% for the foreseeable future.

“I want to thank our associates for their tireless work to help our customers and communities impacted by COVID-19. Despite significant uncertainty and challenges, they continue to adapt and find innovative ways to work more efficiently and effectively. I am incredibly proud of our organization.”

Chief Financial Officer Justin K. Bigham added, “Net interest margin remained relatively constant at 3.22%, down one basis point from the linked quarter, despite a heightened Federal Reserve interest-earning cash balance and the full quarter impact of low-yielding Payroll Protection Program loans.

“We continue to focus on expense discipline. Third quarter expenses include non-recurring severance and real estate related restructuring charges of approximately $1.6 million in connection with the July announcement of branch closures and staffing reductions. Excluding these non-recurring expenses, the efficiency ratio for the quarter was just under 57%.

“Subsequent to quarter-end, we took advantage of the low interest rate environment and issued $35 million of 10-year fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes. While we were confident that we had appropriate capital levels to effectively run our business, we determined that it would be prudent to access the debt markets at favorable rates to add capital for use in serving our customers, taking advantage of growth opportunities, and strengthening the Bank’s capital ratios. We also deemed it wise to add capital given uncertainty around long-term impacts of the global pandemic.”

Enterprise Standardization Program

The Company’s enterprise standardization program is focused on improving operational efficiency and enhancing future profitability. On July 17, 2020, in connection with the program, Five Star Bank announced changes to adapt to a full-service branch model to streamline retail branches to better align with shifting customer needs and preferences.

The announcement was the result of a nine-month comprehensive assessment of all lines of business and functional areas, conducted in partnership with a leading process improvement organization. The data-driven analysis identified, among other things, overlapping service areas, automation opportunities and streamlining of processes and operations that would enhance customer experiences and facilitate the long-term sustainability of current and future branches.

The July announcement included the consolidation of eleven branches into five, resulting in six branch closings and a reduction in staffing. The consolidations represent about ten percent of the branch network and impacted approximately six percent of the Company’s total workforce. These actions resulted in one-time expenses related to severance and real estate related charges of approximately $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Expense savings of $2.6 million are anticipated on an annualized basis.

In early October, the Company announced the planned closure of one additional branch in January 2021. This location was not included in the branch consolidations announced in July, as alternative options were being considered and consolidation was not possible given its significant distance from other Five Star Bank branches. This closure is expected to result in one-time expenses related to severance costs and real estate related charges of approximately $130 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2020. Expected expense savings are anticipated at $340 thousand on an annualized basis.

The enterprise standardization program is not yet complete as we continue to evaluate activities and functions across the organization, focusing on ways to improve operational efficiency while enhancing the employee and customer experience.

Subordinated Note Issuance

On October 7, 2020, the Company completed a private placement of $35 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) to qualified institutional buyers and accredited institutional investors. The Notes have a maturity date of October 15, 2030 and bear interest, payable semi-annually, at the rate of 4.375% per annum, until October 15, 2025. Commencing on that date, the interest rate will reset quarterly to an interest rate per annum equal to the then-current three-month secured overnight financing rate (“SOFR”) plus 426.5 basis points, payable quarterly until maturity.

The Company is entitled to redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, on any interest payment date on or after October 15, 2025, and in whole at any time upon certain other specified events. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, organic growth and to support regulatory capital ratios at Five Star Bank.

In connection with the issuance and sale of the Notes, the Company entered into a registration rights agreement with the purchasers of the Notes pursuant to which the Company has agreed to take certain actions to provide for the exchange of the Notes for subordinated notes that are registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, with substantially the same terms as the Notes.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $35.5 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.3 million from the second quarter of 2020 and $3.0 million higher than the third quarter of 2019.

Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $4.41 billion, $140.1 million higher than the second quarter of 2020 and $454.9 million higher than the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily the result of heightened Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, $29.7 million higher than the second quarter of 2020 and $102.6 million higher than the third quarter of 2019, and growth in loans, $107.4 million higher than the second quarter of 2020 and $368.2 million higher than the third quarter of 2019. Included in loan growth are Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans which had an average balance of $263.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $176.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Net interest margin was 3.22%, one basis point lower than the second quarter of 2020 and seven basis points lower than the third quarter of 2019. The impact on interest-earning asset yield of heightened Federal Reserve interest-earning cash and PPP loans was approximately two basis points and one basis point, respectively, when compared to the second quarter of 2020 and approximately six basis points and five basis points, respectively, when compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $12.4 million for the quarter compared to $9.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $12.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Service charges on deposits of $1.3 million was $774 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020 and $671 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2019. In connection with its 2020 COVID-19 relief initiatives, the Company waived or eliminated fees from March 23 rd through July 9 th . In addition, insufficient fund fees for the remainder of the quarter were lower than historic levels, likely due to the positive impact of stimulus programs on consumer account balances. ATM access fees were not re-initiated until September 19 th .

through July 9 . In addition, insufficient fund fees for the remainder of the quarter were lower than historic levels, likely due to the positive impact of stimulus programs on consumer account balances. ATM access fees were not re-initiated until September 19 . Insurance income of $1.4 million was $538 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020 due to the timing of commercial renewals and was $82 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2019.

Investment advisory fees of $2.4 million was $192 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020 and $174 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2019, as a result of the impact of market gains, new customer accounts and increases in existing accounts on assets under management.

Investments in limited partnerships generated a loss of $105 thousand in the quarter compared to a loss of $244 thousand in the second quarter of 2020 and income of $116 thousand in the third quarter of 2019. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.

Income from derivative instruments, net was $1.9 million, consistent with the second quarter of 2020 and $1.0 million higher than the third quarter of 2019. Income is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions and reflects growth and maturity of the Company’s commercial loan business.

Net gain on sale of loans held for sale of $1.6 million was $850 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020 and $1.1 million higher than the third quarter of 2019 due to increased residential real estate loans for sale volume and an increase in margin on these transactions. The low interest rate environment has resulted in a significant increase in mortgage refinancing activity.

A net gain on investment securities of $554 thousand was recognized in the quarter compared to a net gain of $674 thousand in the second quarter of 2020 and a net gain of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. The net gain in the current quarter is attributable to the management of premium risk, largely achieved through the sale of $20.0 million of fixed rate mortgage backed securities with higher expected prepayment speeds. Proceeds were reinvested in current coupon bonds, with lower anticipated prepayment behavior.



Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $28.7 million in the quarter compared to $26.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $25.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Salaries and employee benefits expense of $15.1 million was relatively unchanged from the second quarter of 2020 and $674 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2019. Current quarter expense includes $224 thousand of non-recurring severance costs incurred in connection with the previously described branch closings and staff reduction announced in July 2020.

Professional services expense of $1.2 million was $338 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2020 and $286 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of the timing of fees for consulting and advisory projects, including the Company’s improvement initiatives. Expenses related to improvement initiatives totaled $56 thousand in the third quarter of 2020, $353 thousand in the second quarter of 2020 and $298 thousand in the third quarter of 2019.

Computer and data processing expense of $3.3 million was $551 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020 and $603 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to costs related to the Bank’s new online and mobile platform, Five Star Bank Digital Banking, launched in the second quarter of 2020.

FDIC assessments were $594 thousand in the quarter compared to $539 in the second quarter of 2020 and $7 thousand in the third quarter of 2019. In 2018, the FDIC minimum reserve ratio was exceeded, resulting in credits used to offset expense in 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

Advertising and promotions expense of $955 thousand was $410 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020 and $210 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2019. Advertising activity was reduced in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic impacted operations in Western New York. Higher expense in the third quarter of 2020 is attributable to promotional costs for Five Star Bank Digital Banking. The advertising campaign started after the last wave of customers was transitioned to the new platform in mid-June and ended in late August.

Third quarter 2020 restructuring charges of $1.4 million represents non-recurring real estate related charges related to the previously described branch closings and staff reduction announced in July 2020.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $2.9 million for the quarter compared to $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. As a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the Company estimated tax benefits and recorded a provisional amount in and for the year ended December 31, 2017. In the third quarter of 2019 an adjustment was made to the provisional amount resulting in incremental expense of approximately $600 thousand.

The effective tax rate was 19.3% for the quarter compared to 18.0% for the second quarter of 2020 and 25.0% for the third quarter of 2019. The Company’s effective tax rates differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments. The higher effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2019 was driven by the incremental expense described above.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $4.96 billion at September 30, 2020, up $278.3 million from June 30, 2020, and up $626.5 million from September 30, 2019.

Investment securities were $806.9 million at September 30, 2020, up $27.6 million from June 30, 2020, and up $25.2 million from September 30, 2019. The Company’s 2020 investment strategy has been to reinvest cash flow from the portfolio, coupled with deploying excess liquidity into cash flowing agency mortgage backed securities.

Total loans were $3.57 billion at September 30, 2020, up $82.7 million, or 2.4%, from June 30, 2020, and up $412.1 million, or 13.1%, from September 30, 2019. PPP loans of approximately $2 million and $269 million were funded in the third and second quarters of 2020, respectively. The loans carry a 1% interest rate and the Company recorded net PPP loan origination fees of approximately $7.4 million that are amortized over a 24-month period.

Commercial business loans totaled $818.1 million, down $556 thousand from June 30, 2020, and up $243.7 million, or 42.4%, from September 30, 2019. The increase from the third quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to PPP loans. At September 30, 2020, the PPP loan balance was $264.1 million, net of deferred fees.

Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.20 billion, up $61.7 million, or 5.4%, from June 30, 2020, and up $166.6 million, or 16.1%, from September 30, 2019.

Residential real estate loans totaled $596.9 million, up $11.9 million, or 2.0%, from June 30, 2020, and up $38.2 million, or 6.8%, from September 30, 2019.

Consumer indirect loans totaled $840.6 million, up $12.5 million, or 1.5%, from June 30, 2020 and down $23.0 million, or 2.7%, from September 30, 2019.

Total deposits were $4.36 billion at September 30, 2020, $370.9 million higher than June 30, 2020, and $778.7 million higher than September 30, 2019. The increase from June 30, 2020, was primarily the result of a seasonal increase in public deposits combined with growth in the reciprocal and brokered deposit portfolios. The Company utilized lower cost brokered deposit balances to pay off a maturing Federal Home Loan Bank term advance of $100 million during the quarter. The increase from September 30, 2019, was primarily due to growth in non-public demand and the reciprocal and brokered deposits portfolios. Public deposit balances represented 23% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, compared to 23% of total deposits at June 30, 2020, and 28% at September 30, 2019.

Short-term borrowings were $5.3 million at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $100.0 million from June 30, 2020 and a decrease of $206.1 million from September 30, 2019. The lower level of short-term borrowings at September 30, 2020, is attributable to growth in brokered deposits, which were utilized as a cost-effective alternative to Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits, which reached a seasonal high point during the third quarter. In February 2020, the Company entered a long-term brokered sweep arrangement as a stable alternative borrowing source to diversify the wholesale borrowing base.

Shareholders’ equity was $456.4 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $448.0 million at June 30, 2020, and $432.6 million at September 30, 2019. Common book value per share was $27.38 at September 30, 2020, an increase of $0.52 or 1.9% from $26.86 at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $1.42 or 5.5% from $25.96 at September 30, 2019. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $22.76 at September 30, 2020, an increase of $0.54 or 2.4% from $22.22 at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $1.50 or 7.1% from $21.26 at September 30, 2019.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.26 per common share. The dividend returned 35% of third quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2020, compared to the prior quarter and prior year:

Leverage Ratio was 8.42%, compared to 8.49% and 8.86% at June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.19%, compared to 10.27% and 10.06% at June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.66%, compared to 10.76% and 10.55% at June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.74%, compared to 12.83% and 12.57% at June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $10.9 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $13.2 million at June 30, 2020, and $9.8 million at September 30, 2019. Net charge-offs were $488 thousand in the quarter, $298 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2020 and $4.1 million lower than the third quarter of 2019. The decrease from the prior year period is primarily attributable to the third quarter 2019 $3.0 million partial charge-off of a $5.6 million loan that had been classified as non-performing in the second quarter of 2019.

Foreclosed assets at September 30, 2020, were $3.0 million, an increase of $2.3 million from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $2.9 million from September 30, 2019. The increase as compared to both periods is attributable to one commercial credit that was partially charged off during the first quarter of 2020 and foreclosure occurred in the third quarter.

The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to total average loans was 0.06% in the current quarter, 0.09% in the second quarter of 2020 and 0.58% in the third quarter of 2019.

The Company adopted CECL effective January 1, 2020, which resulted in an increase to the allowance for credit losses - loans of $9.6 million and established a reserve for unfunded commitments of $2.1 million, for a total pre-tax cumulative effect adjustment of $11.7 million.

At September 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans ratio was 1.38% compared to 1.33% at June 30, 2020, and 1.00% at September 30, 2019. The PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans ratio was 1.49% at September 30, 2020, and 1.44% at June 30, 2020.

The provision for credit losses - loans was $3.6 million in the quarter compared to $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Higher provisioning in 2020 reflects deterioration in the economic environment as a result of the impact of COVID-19, which adversely impacted our unemployment forecast, the designated loss driver for our CECL model. Provision for credit losses of $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 also includes a $461 thousand increase in the allowance for unfunded commitments.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what we believe are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The total non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.31% at September 30, 2020, 0.38% at June 30, 2020, and 0.31% at September 30, 2019. The ratio of allowance for credit losses - loans to non-performing loans was 453% at September 30, 2020, compared to 351% at June 30, 2020, and 324% at September 30, 2019.

Conference Call

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020 2019 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Cash and cash equivalents $ 282,070 $ 119,610 $ 152,168 $ 112,947 $ 136,815 Investment securities: Available for sale 515,971 469,413 444,845 417,917 395,441 Held-to-maturity, net 290,946 309,872 346,239 359,000 386,305 Total investment securities 806,917 779,285 791,084 776,917 781,746 Loans held for sale 7,076 6,654 3,822 4,224 6,398 Loans: Commercial business 818,135 818,691 588,868 572,040 574,455 Commercial mortgage 1,202,046 1,140,326 1,107,376 1,106,283 1,035,450 Residential real estate loans 596,902 585,035 579,800 572,350 558,656 Residential real estate lines 94,017 97,427 102,113 104,118 107,615 Consumer indirect 840,579 828,105 843,668 850,052 863,614 Other consumer 16,860 16,237 15,402 16,144 16,630 Total loans 3,568,539 3,485,821 3,237,227 3,220,987 3,156,420 Allowance for credit losses - loans 49,395 46,316 43,356 30,482 31,668 Total loans, net 3,519,144 3,439,505 3,193,871 3,190,505 3,124,752 Total interest-earning assets 4,577,057 4,314,490 4,116,688 4,058,107 3,979,493 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 74,062 74,342 74,629 74,923 75,225 Total assets 4,959,201 4,680,930 4,471,768 4,384,178 4,332,737 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand 1,013,176 1,008,958 732,917 707,752 755,296 Interest-bearing demand 786,059 727,676 724,670 627,842 707,153 Savings and money market 1,724,463 1,368,805 1,270,253 1,039,892 1,011,873 Time deposits 841,230 888,569 1,059,345 1,180,189 1,111,892 Total deposits 4,364,928 3,994,008 3,787,185 3,555,675 3,586,214 Short-term borrowings 5,300 105,300 109,500 275,500 211,400 Long-term borrowings, net 39,258 39,308 39,291 39,273 39,255 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,396,310 3,129,658 3,203,059 3,162,696 3,081,573 Shareholders’ equity 456,361 448,045 439,393 438,947 432,617 Common shareholders’ equity 439,033 430,717 422,065 421,619 415,289 Tangible common equity (1) 364,971 356,375 347,436 346,696 340,064 Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (209 ) $ (496 ) $ (2,082 ) $ (14,513 ) $ (11,734 ) Common shares outstanding 16,038 16,038 16,020 16,003 15,997 Treasury shares 62 62 80 97 103 CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA: Leverage ratio 8.42 % 8.49 % 8.78 % 9.00 % 8.86 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 10.19 % 10.27 % 10.05 % 10.31 % 10.06 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.66 % 10.76 % 10.53 % 10.80 % 10.55 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.74 % 12.83 % 12.54 % 12.77 % 12.57 % Common equity to assets 8.85 % 9.20 % 9.44 % 9.62 % 9.58 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.47 % 7.74 % 7.90 % 8.05 % 7.99 % Common book value per share $ 27.38 $ 26.86 $ 26.35 $ 26.35 $ 25.96 Tangible common book value per share (1) $ 22.76 $ 22.22 $ 21.69 $ 21.66 $ 21.26

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.



FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended 2020 2019 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2020 2019 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Interest income $ 121,131 $ 126,621 $ 39,719 $ 39,759 $ 41,653 $ 42,179 $ 42,459 Interest expense 18,327 29,882 4,220 5,578 8,529 9,006 9,976 Net interest income 102,804 96,739 35,499 34,181 33,124 33,173 32,483 Provision for credit losses 21,689 5,391 4,028 3,746 13,915 2,653 1,844 Net interest income after provision

for credit losses 81,115 91,348 31,471 30,435 19,209 30,520 30,639 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 3,321 5,361 1,254 480 1,587 1,880 1,925 Insurance income 3,525 3,689 1,357 819 1,349 881 1,439 ATM and debit card 5,321 4,983 1,943 1,776 1,602 1,796 1,801 Investment advisory 6,940 6,812 2,443 2,251 2,246 2,375 2,269 Company owned life insurance 1,397 1,293 470 462 465 465 459 Investments in limited partnerships (136 ) 492 (105 ) (244 ) 213 (140 ) 116 Loan servicing 106 316 49 50 7 116 102 Income from derivative instruments, net 4,617 1,013 1,931 1,940 746 1,261 890 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale 2,616 1,028 1,581 731 304 324 439 Net gain (loss) on investment securities 1,449 1,721 554 674 221 (44 ) 1,608 Net gain (loss) on other assets 8 56 (55 ) (1 ) 64 (27 ) (2 ) Net loss on tax credit investments (120 ) - (40 ) (40 ) (40 ) (528 ) - Other 3,151 3,950 1,019 934 1,198 1,308 1,315 Total noninterest income 32,195 30,714 12,401 9,832 9,962 9,667 12,361 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 45,173 41,661 15,085 15,074 15,014 14,669 14,411 Occupancy and equipment (1) 10,407 10,106 3,263 3,388 3,756 3,446 3,381 Professional services 4,974 3,618 1,242 1,580 2,152 1,806 1,528 Computer and data processing (1) 8,622 7,407 3,250 2,699 2,673 2,576 2,647 Supplies and postage 1,533 1,554 463 517 553 482 522 FDIC assessments 1,505 1,005 594 539 372 - 7 Advertising and promotions 2,055 2,351 955 545 555 1,226 745 Amortization of intangibles 861 948 280 287 294 302 309 Restructuring charges 1,362 - 1,362 - - - - Other 6,583 7,410 2,165 2,065 2,353 2,261 2,336 Total noninterest expense 83,075 76,060 28,659 26,694 27,722 26,768 25,886 Income before income taxes 30,235 46,002 15,213 13,573 1,449 13,419 17,114 Income tax expense 5,703 10,247 2,940 2,441 322 312 4,281 Net income 24,532 35,755 12,273 11,132 1,127 13,107 12,833 Preferred stock dividends 1,096 1,096 365 366 365 365 365 Net income available to common shareholders $ 23,436 $ 34,659 $ 11,908 $ 10,766 $ 762 $ 12,742 $ 12,468 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Earnings per share – basic $ 1.46 $ 2.17 $ 0.74 $ 0.67 $ 0.05 $ 0.80 $ 0.78 Earnings per share – diluted $ 1.46 $ 2.16 $ 0.74 $ 0.67 $ 0.05 $ 0.79 $ 0.78 Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 0.78 $ 0.75 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Common dividend payout ratio 53.42 % 34.56 % 35.14 % 38.81 % 520.00 % 31.25 % 32.05 % Dividend yield (annualized) 6.77 % 3.32 % 6.72 % 5.60 % 5.76 % 3.09 % 3.29 % Return on average assets 0.71 % 1.12 % 1.02 % 0.97 % 0.10 % 1.21 % 1.19 % Return on average equity 7.33 % 11.51 % 10.72 % 10.05 % 1.03 % 11.88 % 11.86 % Return on average common equity 7.28 % 11.64 % 10.82 % 10.11 % 0.72 % 12.02 % 12.00 % Return on average tangible common equity (2) 8.81 % 14.38 % 13.02 % 12.25 % 0.88 % 14.64 % 14.69 % Efficiency ratio (3) 61.89 % 60.09 % 60.28 % 61.26 % 64.31 % 62.05 % 59.52 % Effective tax rate 18.9 % 22.3 % 19.3 % 18.0 % 22.2 % 2.3 % 25.0 %

(1) Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, software service contracts and software amortization are classified as computer and data processing expense. Previously, they were included in occupancy and equipment expense. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. (2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure. (3) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended 2020 2019 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2020 2019 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 91,263 $ 18,495 $ 121,929 $ 92,214 $ 59,309 $ 32,494 $ 19,370 Investment securities (1) 772,059 838,995 769,673 766,636 779,894 774,520 785,595 Loans: Commercial business 712,703 570,596 808,582 757,588 570,886 567,998 586,293 Commercial mortgage 1,138,568 1,003,593 1,180,747 1,133,832 1,100,660 1,073,527 1,021,931 Residential real estate loans 583,540 541,185 590,483 581,651 578,407 566,256 553,382 Residential real estate lines 99,156 108,207 95,288 99,543 102,680 106,011 107,290 Consumer indirect 834,810 890,560 830,647 827,030 846,800 856,823 868,927 Other consumer 15,691 16,029 16,445 15,155 15,466 16,100 16,141 Total loans 3,384,468 3,130,170 3,522,192 3,414,799 3,214,899 3,186,715 3,153,964 Total interest-earning assets 4,247,790 3,987,660 4,413,794 4,273,649 4,054,102 3,993,729 3,958,929 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 74,506 75,713 74,220 74,504 74,797 75,093 75,401 Total assets 4,592,609 4,281,270 4,775,333 4,624,360 4,376,125 4,299,342 4,260,810 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand 694,830 653,780 704,550 712,300 667,533 660,738 632,540 Savings and money market 1,349,931 973,005 1,574,068 1,329,632 1,143,628 1,014,434 956,410 Time deposits 989,236 1,090,896 867,479 984,832 1,116,736 1,120,823 1,099,212 Short-term borrowings 112,451 332,922 57,856 110,272 169,827 241,557 328,952 Long-term borrowings, net 39,297 39,227 39,314 39,297 39,279 39,262 39,244 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,185,745 3,089,830 3,243,267 3,176,333 3,137,003 3,076,814 3,056,358 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 874,456 719,630 987,908 912,238 721,975 725,590 717,473 Total deposits 3,908,453 3,437,311 4,134,005 3,939,002 3,649,872 3,521,585 3,405,635 Total liabilities 4,145,270 3,865,909 4,320,057 4,178,921 3,934,909 3,861,542 3,831,409 Shareholders’ equity 447,339 415,361 455,276 445,439 441,216 437,800 429,401 Common equity 430,011 398,033 437,948 428,111 423,888 420,472 412,073 Tangible common equity (2) $ 355,505 $ 322,230 $ 363,728 $ 353,607 $ 349,091 $ 345,379 $ 336,672 Common shares outstanding: Basic 16,018 15,964 16,031 16,018 16,006 15,995 15,991 Diluted 16,058 16,017 16,058 16,047 16,069 16,072 16,056 SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:

(Tax equivalent basis) Investment securities 2.40 % 2.38 % 2.23 % 2.49 % 2.48 % 2.40 % 2.40 % Loans 4.25 % 4.79 % 4.02 % 4.14 % 4.61 % 4.70 % 4.77 % Total interest-earning assets 3.83 % 4.27 % 3.60 % 3.76 % 4.15 % 4.22 % 4.29 % Interest-bearing demand 0.16 % 0.21 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.22 % Savings and money market 0.37 % 0.43 % 0.28 % 0.31 % 0.56 % 0.48 % 0.44 % Time deposits 1.42 % 2.12 % 0.92 % 1.39 % 1.83 % 1.94 % 2.12 % Short-term borrowings 1.67 % 2.64 % 1.60 % 1.03 % 2.11 % 2.21 % 2.51 % Long-term borrowings, net 6.30 % 6.30 % 6.31 % 6.29 % 6.29 % 6.29 % 6.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.77 % 1.29 % 0.52 % 0.71 % 1.09 % 1.16 % 1.30 % Net interest rate spread 3.06 % 2.98 % 3.08 % 3.05 % 3.06 % 3.06 % 2.99 % Net interest margin 3.25 % 3.27 % 3.22 % 3.23 % 3.31 % 3.33 % 3.29 %

(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost. (2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended 2020 2019 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2020 2019 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter ASSET QUALITY DATA: Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans Beginning balance, prior to adoption of CECL $ 30,482 $ 33,914 $ 46,316 $ 43,356 $ 30,482 $ 31,668 $ 34,434 Impact of adopting CECL 9,594 - - - 9,594 - - Beginning balance, after adoption of CECL 40,076 33,914 46,316 43,356 40,076 31,668 34,434 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial business 6,637 47 (88 ) (1,458 ) 8,183 1,942 10 Commercial mortgage 1,675 2,980 603 1,072 - - 2,994 Residential real estate loans 75 141 (7 ) (6 ) 88 156 40 Residential real estate lines (3 ) 4 - - (3 ) 3 7 Consumer indirect 2,816 3,897 (115 ) 1,175 1,756 1,523 1,317 Other consumer 217 568 95 3 119 215 242 Total net charge-offs 11,417 7,637 488 786 10,143 3,839 4,610 Provision for credit losses - loans 20,736 5,391 3,567 3,746 13,423 2,653 1,844 Ending balance $ 49,395 $ 31,668 $ 49,395 $ 46,316 $ 43,356 $ 30,482 $ 31,668 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized): Commercial business 1.24 % 0.01 % -0.04 % -0.77 % 5.77 % 1.36 % 0.01 % Commercial mortgage 0.20 % 0.40 % 0.20 % 0.38 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 1.16 % Residential real estate loans 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.06 % 0.11 % 0.03 % Residential real estate lines 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.01 % 0.03 % Consumer indirect 0.45 % 0.59 % -0.05 % 0.57 % 0.83 % 0.71 % 0.60 % Other consumer 1.85 % 4.74 % 2.31 % 0.08 % 3.09 % 5.30 % 5.93 % Total loans 0.45 % 0.33 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 1.27 % 0.48 % 0.58 % Supplemental information (1) Non-performing loans: Commercial business $ 2,628 $ 2,884 $ 2,628 $ 4,918 $ 5,507 $ 1,177 $ 2,884 Commercial mortgage 3,372 2,867 3,372 4,140 2,984 3,146 2,867 Residential real estate loans 3,305 2,526 3,305 2,992 1,971 2,484 2,526 Residential real estate lines 207 182 207 177 143 102 182 Consumer indirect 1,244 1,326 1,244 868 1,777 1,725 1,326 Other consumer 147 3 147 87 2 6 3 Total non-performing loans 10,903 9,788 10,903 13,182 12,384 8,640 9,788 Foreclosed assets 2,999 91 2,999 679 749 468 91 Total non-performing assets $ 13,902 $ 9,879 $ 13,902 $ 13,861 $ 13,133 $ 9,108 $ 9,879 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.27 % 0.31 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.28 % 0.23 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.29 % 0.21 % 0.23 % Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans 1.38 % 1.00 % 1.38 % 1.33 % 1.34 % 0.95 % 1.00 % Allowance for credit losses - loans to non-performing loans 453 % 324 % 453 % 351 % 350 % 353 % 324 %

(1) ﻿At period end.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended 2020 2019 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2020 2019 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ending tangible assets: Total assets $ 4,959,201 $ 4,680,930 $ 4,471,768 $ 4,384,178 $ 4,332,737 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 74,062 74,342 74,629 74,923 75,225 Tangible assets $ 4,885,139 $ 4,606,588 $ 4,397,139 $ 4,309,255 $ 4,257,512 Ending tangible common equity: Common shareholders’ equity $ 439,033 $ 430,717 $ 422,065 $ 421,619 $ 415,289 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 74,062 74,342 74,629 74,923 75,225 Tangible common equity $ 364,971 $ 356,375 $ 347,436 $ 346,696 $ 340,064 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.47 % 7.74 % 7.90 % 8.05 % 7.99 % Common shares outstanding 16,038 16,038 16,020 16,003 15,997 Tangible common book value per share (2) $ 22.76 $ 22.22 $ 21.69 $ 21.66 $ 21.26 Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 4,592,609 $ 4,281,270 $ 4,775,333 $ 4,624,360 $ 4,376,125 $ 4,299,342 $ 4,260,810 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 74,506 75,713 74,220 74,504 74,797 75,093 75,401 Average tangible assets $ 4,518,103 $ 4,205,557 $ 4,701,113 $ 4,549,856 $ 4,301,328 $ 4,224,249 $ 4,185,409 Average tangible common equity: Average common equity $ 430,011 $ 398,033 $ 437,948 $ 428,111 $ 423,888 $ 420,472 $ 412,073 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 74,506 75,713 74,220 74,504 74,797 75,093 75,401 Average tangible common equity $ 355,505 $ 322,320 $ 363,728 $ 353,607 $ 349,091 $ 345,379 $ 336,672 Net income available to common shareholders $ 23,436 $ 34,659 $ 11,908 $ 10,766 $ 762 $ 12,742 $ 12,468 Return on average tangible common equity (3) 8.81 % 14.38 % 13.02 % 12.25 % 0.88 % 14.64 % 14.69 % Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net income $ 24,532 $ 35,755 $ 12,273 $ 11,132 $ 1,127 $ 13,107 $ 12,833 Add: Income tax expense 5,703 10,247 2,940 2,441 322 312 4,281 Add: Provision for credit losses 21,689 5,391 4,028 3,746 13,915 2,653 1,844 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 51,924 $ 51,393 $ 19,241 $ 17,319 $ 15,364 $ 16,072 $ 18,958