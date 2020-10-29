Ekso Bionics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.



Recent Highlights and Accomplishments

Reported revenue of $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2020

Record quarterly gross margins of approximately 63% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 53% in the same period of 2019

Launched EVO™, an endurance-boosting assistive upper body exoskeleton designed for industrial use

Cash on hand at September 30, 2020 was $14.5 million, including net proceeds of $2.5 million from the exercise of warrants in the third quarter of 2020

Reduced use of cash from operations to lowest levels in Company history



“The strength of our commercial strategy enabled us to achieve solid sequential revenue growth in the third quarter despite COVID-related challenges,” said Jack Peurach, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ekso Bionics. “By leveraging virtual engagement strategies and offering flexible acquisition options, we continue to gain traction with customers for our innovative EksoNR exoskeleton. The recent launch of EVO, our next generation upper body exoskeleton for industrial use, has already received an encouraging response in the form of several new customer orders and pilots. Going forward, we remain focused on continued commercial sales execution through active customer engagement while optimizing our cost structure to deliver value to Ekso Bionics shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $2.9 million, compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $3.3 million for the same period in 2019. Revenue in the third quarter of 2020 included approximately $2.7 million in EksoHealth revenue, compared to $3.0 million in the same period in 2019, and approximately $0.2 million in EksoWorks sales, compared to $0.3 million in the same period in 2019. The decline in revenue as compared to the same period in 2019 was due to a decrease in volume of medical device sales driven by the impact of COVID-19, as customers shifted priorities to manage their business during the pandemic.

Gross profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $1.8 million, unchanged from the same period in 2019, representing a gross margin of approximately 63% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a gross margin for the same period in 2019 of 53%. The increase in gross margins was primarily due to higher average selling prices for EksoNR, an increased proportion of medical device sales in overall revenue composition, lower unit production costs, the introduction of EVO and higher service margins.

Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $1.7 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or approximately 38%, compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower employee expenses and lower general marketing and trade show expenses.

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $0.6 million, compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of $0.6 million, or approximately 48%. The decrease was primarily due to lower employee expenses and lower patent and licensing costs.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $1.7 million, compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $0.1 million, or approximately 8%. The increase was primarily due to higher legal expenses associated with the termination of the Company’s China joint venture.

Gain on warrant liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $4.5 million due to the revaluation of warrants issued in 2015, 2019 and 2020, compared to a $4.4 million gain associated with the revaluation of warrants issued in 2015 and May 2019 for the same period in 2019.

Net income applicable to common stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $2.5 million, or $0.30 per basic share and a loss of $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.2 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2019.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $6.6 million, which includes approximately $6.0 million in EksoHealth revenue and $0.6 million in EksoWorks sales, compared to $10.2 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in revenue for the nine-month 2020 period was due to a decrease in volume of medical device sales driven by the impact of COVID-19, as customers shifted priorities to prepare for and manage their business during the pandemic.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $3.7 million, representing a gross margin of approximately 56%, compared to gross profit of $4.9 million for the same period in 2019, representing a gross margin of 48%. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to the same reasons for the third quarter of 2020.

Sales and marketing expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $6.0 million, compared to $8.7 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of $2.7 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower employee expenses, lower general marketing and trade show expenses and a decrease in clinical trial activities due the completion of the Company’s main clinical trial in the first quarter of 2019.

Research and development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $1.8 million, compared to $4.0 million in the same period in 2019, a decrease of $2.3 million. The decrease was primarily due to the same reasons for the third quarter of 2020.

General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $5.8 million, compared to $6.0 million in the same period in 2019, a decrease of $0.2 million. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in employee expenses.

Loss on warrant liabilities for the first nine months ended June 30, 2020 was $1.6 million due to the revaluation of warrants issued in 2015, 2019 and 2020, compared to a $6.0 million gain associated with the revaluation of warrants issued in 2015 and May 2019 for the same period in 2019.

Net loss applicable to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $11.8 million, or $1.75 per basic share and $1.78 per diluted share, compared to $9.4 million, or $2.01 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2019.

Cash on hand at September 30, 2020 was $14.5 million, compared to $10.9 million at December 31, 2019. The Company raised net proceeds of $10.4 million from the issuance of common stock and the exercise of the warrants.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 2,897 3,319 6,628 10,197 Cost of revenue 1,084 1,569 2,919 5,288 Gross profit 1,813 1,750 3,709 4,909 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 1,740 2,818 5,972 8,666 Research and development 599 1,149 1,762 4,032 General and administrative 1,706 1,573 5,836 6,011 Impairment of goodwill 189 - 189 - Restructuring - - 244 - Total operating expenses 4,234 5,540 14,003 18,709 Loss from operations (2,421 ) (3,790 ) (10,294 ) (13,800 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (23 ) (88 ) (113 ) (316 ) Gain (loss) on revaluation of warrant liabilities 4,476 4,430 (1,579 ) 6,045 Loss on modification of warrant - - - (257 ) Warrant issuance expense - - (329 ) (706 ) Other income (expense), net 420 (346 ) 466 (377 ) Total other income (expense), net 4,873 3,996 (1,555 ) 4,389 Net income (loss) $ 2,452 $ 206 $ (11,849 ) $ (9,411 ) Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.30 $ 0.04 $ (1.75 ) $ (2.01 ) Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ (1.78 ) $ (2.01 ) Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, basic 8,236 4,996 6,772 4,684 Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, diluted 8,379 4,997 6,829 4,684



