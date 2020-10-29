Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
McGrath RentCorp Announces Results for Third Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) (the “Company”), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced total revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $156.4 million, a decrease of 10%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. The Company reported net income of $28.1 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $32.5 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Income from operations decreased 20% year-over-year to $37.3 million.
  • Rental revenues decreased 3% year-over-year to $88.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 11% year-over-year to $62.7 million.
  • Dividend rate increased 12% year-over-year to $0.42 per share for the third quarter of 2020. On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 2.9% yield on the October 28, 2020 close price of $58.40 per share.

Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath RentCorp, made the following comments regarding these results and future expectations:

“For the third quarter, rental revenue growth of 1% at Mobile Modular and 3% at TRS-RenTelco was offset by a 22% decline at Adler, resulting in an overall 3% decrease for the Company. Rental revenue performance by end markets and geographic locations was varied and still affected by COVID-19 uncertainty. The decrease in total Company revenues was primarily a result of lower new equipment sales revenues at our Enviroplex business, which in 2019 had a large concentration of sales completed in the third quarter. Disciplined expense management continued in our production centers and support services, reflecting softer demand conditions.

Our third quarter results reflect slowly improving market conditions compared to the second quarter and we were pleased with how the business performed on an overall basis, despite uncertainty due to COVID-19. Sequentially, each of our three divisions grew rental revenues from the second to third quarter 2020. After withdrawing guidance in the second quarter, we set milestones for performance in the third quarter and landed high in our ranges for total revenues and EBITDA while maintaining discipline on rental equipment capital expenditures. Our teams successfully navigated difficult circumstances and delivered solid results.

Entering the fourth quarter of 2020, we are seeing the generally improved third quarter business conditions continuing, despite the pandemic uncertainties. We remain focused on consistent execution for our customers and we are working hard to finish the year on solid footing.”

DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:

All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 to the quarter ended September 30, 2019 unless otherwise indicated.

MOBILE MODULAR

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company’s Mobile Modular division reported income from operations of $24.9 million, an increase of $2.7 million, or 12%. Rental revenues increased 1% to $47.1 million, depreciation expense increased 4% to $5.8 million and other direct costs decreased 8% to $11.8 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 4% to $29.6 million. The rental revenue growth was due to increased demand from education customers. Rental related services revenues decreased 17% to $18.7 million, with associated gross profit decreasing 10% to $5.2 million. Sales revenues increased 76% to $29.3 million, primarily due to higher new equipment sales with gross margin on sales decreasing to 26% from 28%, resulting in a 60% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $7.5 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 5% to $17.7 million, primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses.

TRS-RENTELCO

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company’s TRS-RenTelco division reported income from operations of $9.0 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 11%. Rental revenues increased 3% to $27.6 million, depreciation expense increased 6% to $11.5 million and other direct costs increased 18% to $4.8 million, which resulted in a 6% decrease in gross profit on rental revenues to $11.3 million. The rental revenue growth was due to increased demand from general purpose test equipment customers. Sales revenues increased 22% to $6.9 million. Gross margin on sales was 44% in 2020 compared to 60% in 2019, resulting in a 10% decrease in gross profit on sales revenues to $3.1 million. Selling and administrative expenses decreased 1% to $6.0 million.

ADLER TANKS

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company’s Adler Tanks division reported income from operations of $2.7 million, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 47%. Rental revenues decreased 22% to $13.4 million, depreciation expense was flat at $4.1 million and other direct costs decreased 29% to $2.0 million, which resulted in a 29% decrease in gross profit on rental revenues to $7.3 million. The rental revenue decrease was primarily due to COVID-19 related business disruptions and a decrease in the price of oil and gas, which contributed to weaker activities in multiple geographic and market segments. Rental related services revenues decreased 25% to $5.6 million, with gross profit on rental related services decreasing 39% to $1.1 million. Selling and administrative expenses decreased 19% to $5.8 million, primarily due to decreased allocated corporate expenses, lower marketing and administrative costs and decreased salaries and employee benefit costs.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:

For the fourth quarter 2020, the Company expects:

  • Total revenue: $140 million - $150 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA1,2: $58 million - $63 million
  • Gross rental equipment capital expenditures: $10 million to $13 million
1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation. A reconciliation of actual net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities can be found at the end of this release.
2. Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Therefore, no reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided. The Company provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the Company’s results under GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted in the reconciliation of actual Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release.


ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP:

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com
Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com
Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com
Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com
Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com
School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com

You should read this press release in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company’s latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings. You can visit the Company’s web site at www.mgrc.com to access information on McGrath RentCorp, including the latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings.

CONFERENCE CALL NOTE:

As previously announced in its press release of October 1, 2020, McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on October 29, 2020 to discuss the third quarter 2020 results. To participate in the teleconference, dial 1-844-707-0666 (in the U.S.), or 1-703-639-1220 (outside the U.S.), or to listen only, access the simultaneous webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/. A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (in the U.S.), or 1-404-537-3406 (outside the U.S.). The pass code for the conference call replay is 5478927. In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding McGrath RentCorp’s expectations, strategies, prospects or targets are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements also can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” or “will,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. In particular, Mr. Hanna’s comments about seeing the generally improved business conditions continuing, despite the pandemic uncertainties and the Company working hard to finish the year on solid footing as well as the statements regarding the fourth quarter 2020 outlook in the “Financial Outlook” section, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected including: the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact, the extent and length of the shelter-in and other restrictions associated with COVID-19 pandemic, the health of the education and commercial markets in our modular building division; the activity levels in the general purpose and communications test equipment markets at TRS-RenTelco; the utilization levels and rental rates of our Adler Tanks liquid and solid containment tank and box rental assets; continued execution of our performance improvement initiatives; and our ability to effectively manage our rental assets, as well as the factors disclosed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we assume no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.



MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
(in thousands, except per share amounts)   2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenues                                
Rental   $ 88,138     $ 90,857     $ 263,273     $ 261,658  
Rental related services     25,040       30,816       70,026       76,738  
Rental operations     113,178       121,673       333,299       338,396  
Sales     42,331       50,855       87,366       81,387  
Other     939       1,034       2,909       3,226  
Total revenues     156,448       173,562       423,574       423,009  
Costs and Expenses                                
Direct costs of rental operations:                                
Depreciation of rental equipment     21,419       20,535       64,640       59,222  
Rental related services     18,603       23,007       51,760       57,507  
Other     18,553       19,654       56,171       61,128  
Total direct costs of rental operations     58,575       63,196       172,571       177,857  
Costs of sales     29,669       32,084       57,911       49,984  
Total costs of revenues     88,244       95,280       230,482       227,841  
Gross profit     68,204       78,282       193,093       195,168  
Selling and administrative expenses     30,871       31,534       93,365       92,044  
Income from operations     37,333       46,748       99,728       103,124  
Other income (expense):                                
Interest expense     (1,968 )     (3,161 )     (6,804 )     (9,407 )
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)     130       (132 )     (189 )     (46 )
Income before provision for income taxes     35,495       43,455       92,735       93,671  
Provision for income taxes     7,394       10,987       21,926       23,266  
Net income   $ 28,101     $ 32,468     $ 70,809     $ 70,405  
Earnings per share:                                
Basic   $ 1.17     $ 1.34     $ 2.93     $ 2.90  
Diluted   $ 1.15     $ 1.32     $ 2.88     $ 2.86  
Shares used in per share calculation:                                
Basic     24,097       24,268       24,170       24,237  
Diluted     24,443       24,632       24,558       24,592  
Cash dividends declared per share   $ 0.420     $ 0.375     $ 1.260     $ 1.125  
                                 



MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

    September 30,     December 31,  
(in thousands)   2020     2019  
Assets                
Cash   $ 1,543     $ 2,342  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,200 in 2020
  and $1,883 in 2019		     129,433       128,099  
Rental equipment, at cost:                
Relocatable modular buildings     885,314       868,807  
Electronic test equipment     335,520       335,343  
Liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes     316,110       316,261  
      1,536,944       1,520,411  
Less accumulated depreciation     (588,819 )     (552,911 )
Rental equipment, net     948,125       967,500  
Property, plant and equipment, net     134,245       131,047  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     46,670       45,356  
Intangible assets, net     7,167       7,334  
Goodwill     28,197       28,197  
Total assets   $ 1,295,380     $ 1,309,875  
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                
Liabilities:                
Notes payable   $ 249,980     $ 293,431  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     108,824       109,174  
Deferred income     58,555       54,964  
Deferred income taxes, net     216,407       218,270  
Total liabilities     633,766       675,839  
Shareholders’ equity:                
Common stock, no par value - Authorized 40,000 shares                
Issued and outstanding - 24,111 shares as of September 30, 2020 and 24,296 shares as of December 31, 2019     106,079       106,360  
Retained earnings     555,555       527,746  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (20 )     (70 )
Total shareholders’ equity     661,614       634,036  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,295,380     $ 1,309,875  
                 



MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

    Nine Months Ended September 30,  
(in thousands)   2020     2019  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:                
Net income   $ 70,809     $ 70,405  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
  operating activities:		                
Depreciation and amortization     71,249       65,960  
Provision for doubtful accounts     1,227       655  
Share-based compensation     4,894       4,096  
Gain on sale of used rental equipment     (14,110 )     (15,168 )
Foreign currency exchange loss     189       46  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     8       8  
Change in:                
Accounts receivable     (2,561 )     (16,929 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (1,314 )     (11,734 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (582 )     19,304  
Deferred income     3,591       10,946  
Deferred income taxes     (1,863 )     9,280  
Net cash provided by operating activities     131,537       136,869  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:                
Purchases of rental equipment     (65,661 )     (127,243 )
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (9,639 )     (6,845 )
Cash paid for acquisition of business assets           (7,401 )
Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment     33,837       30,844  
Net cash used in investing activities     (41,463 )     (110,645 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:                
Net (repayment) borrowing under bank lines of credit     (43,460 )     2,897  
Repurchase of common stock     (13,617 )      
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards     (3,930 )     (1,864 )
Payment of dividends     (29,642 )     (26,432 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (90,649 )     (25,399 )
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash     (224 )     (43 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash     (799 )     782  
Cash balance, beginning of period     2,342       1,508  
Cash balance, end of period   $ 1,543     $ 2,290  
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:                
Interest paid, during the period   $ 6,829     $ 9,359  
Net income taxes paid, during the period   $ 24,704     $ 10,030  
Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid   $ 10,355     $ 9,241  
Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid   $ 5,827     $ 9,450  
                 



BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)                                        
Three months ended September 30, 2020                                        
(dollar amounts in thousands)   Mobile Modular     TRS-RenTelco     Adler Tanks     Enviroplex     Consolidated  
Revenues                                        
Rental   $ 47,134     $ 27,619     $ 13,385     $     $ 88,138  
Rental related services     18,684       800       5,556             25,040  
Rental operations     65,818       28,419       18,941             113,178  
Sales     29,275       6,912       230       5,914       42,331  
Other     320       525       94             939  
Total revenues     95,413       35,856       19,265       5,914       156,448  
                                         
Costs and Expenses                                        
Direct costs of rental operations:                                        
Depreciation     5,771       11,547       4,101             21,419  
Rental related services     13,510       673       4,420             18,603  
Other     11,780       4,820       1,953             18,553  
Total direct costs of rental operations     31,061       17,040       10,474             58,575  
Costs of sales     21,726       3,853       251       3,839       29,669  
Total costs of revenues     52,787       20,893       10,725       3,839       88,244  
                                         
Gross Profit (Loss)                                        
Rental     29,583       11,252       7,331             48,166  
Rental related services     5,174       127       1,136             6,437  
Rental operations     34,757       11,379       8,467             54,603  
Sales     7,549       3,059       (21 )     2,075       12,662  
Other     320       525       94             939  
Total gross profit     42,626       14,963       8,540       2,075       68,204  
Selling and administrative expenses     17,739       5,962       5,821       1,349       30,871  
Income from operations   $ 24,887     $ 9,001     $ 2,719     $ 726       37,333  
Interest expense                                     (1,968 )
Foreign currency exchange loss                                     130  
Provision for income taxes                                     (7,394 )
Net income                                   $ 28,101  
                                         
Other Information                                        
Average rental equipment 1   $ 829,460     $ 336,015     $ 314,933                  
Average monthly total yield 2     1.89 %     2.74 %     1.42 %                
Average utilization 3     76.3 %     67.1 %     44.1 %                
Average monthly rental rate 4     2.48 %     4.08 %     3.21 %                


1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.



MCGRATH RENTCORP                                        
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)                                        
Three months ended September 30, 2019                                        
(dollar amounts in thousands)   Mobile Modular     TRS-RenTelco     Adler Tanks     Enviroplex     Consolidated  
Revenues                                        
Rental   $ 46,738     $ 26,938     $ 17,181     $     $ 90,857  
Rental related services     22,574       863       7,379             30,816  
Rental operations     69,312       27,801       24,560             121,673  
Sales     16,676       5,678       140       28,361       50,855  
Other     314       611       109             1,034  
Total revenues     86,302       34,090       24,809       28,361       173,562  
                                         
Costs and Expenses                                        
Direct costs of rental operations:                                        
Depreciation     5,572       10,849       4,114             20,535  
Rental related services     16,799       695       5,513             23,007  
Other     12,804       4,088       2,762             19,654  
Total direct costs of rental operations     35,175       15,632       12,389             63,196  
Costs of sales     11,963       2,277       126       17,718       32,084  
Total costs of revenues     47,138       17,909       12,515       17,718       95,280  
                                         
Gross Profit                                        
Rental     28,362       12,001       10,305             50,668  
Rental related services     5,775       168       1,866             7,809  
Rental operations     34,137       12,169       12,171             58,477  
Sales     4,713       3,401       14       10,643       18,771  
Other     314       611       109             1,034  
Total gross profit     39,164       16,181       12,294       10,643       78,282  
Selling and administrative expenses     16,966       6,038       7,160       1,370       31,534  
Income from operations   $ 22,198     $ 10,143     $ 5,134     $ 9,273       46,748  
Interest expense                                     (3,161 )
Foreign currency exchange loss                                     (132 )
Provision for income taxes                                     (10,987 )
Net income                                   $ 32,468  
                                         
Other Information                                        
Average rental equipment 1   $ 802,718     $ 314,428     $ 314,314                  
Average monthly total yield 2     1.94 %     2.86 %     1.82 %                
Average utilization 3     79.4 %     66.9 %     54.5 %                
Average monthly rental rate 4     2.45 %     4.27 %     3.34 %                

 

1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.


 

MCGRATH RENTCORP                                        
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)                                        
Nine months ended September 30, 2020                                        
(dollar amounts in thousands)   Mobile Modular     TRS-RenTelco     Adler Tanks     Enviroplex     Consolidated  
Revenues                                        
Rental   $ 141,172     $ 81,167     $ 40,934     $     $ 263,273  
Rental related services     51,291       2,296       16,439             70,026  
Rental operations     192,463       83,463       57,373             333,299  
Sales     51,847       17,943       960       16,616       87,366  
Other     1,063       1,592       254             2,909  
Total revenues     245,373       102,998       58,587       16,616       423,574  
                                         
Costs and Expenses                                        
Direct costs of rental operations:                                        
Depreciation     17,177       35,129       12,334             64,640  
Rental related services     37,222       1,836       12,702             51,760  
Other     36,773       12,762       6,636             56,171  
Total direct costs of rental operations     91,172       49,727       31,672             172,571  
Costs of sales     37,274       9,350       799       10,488       57,911  
Total costs of revenues     128,446       59,077       32,471       10,488       230,482  
                                         
Gross Profit                                        
Rental     87,222       33,276       21,964             142,462  
Rental related services     14,069       460       3,737             18,266  
Rental operations     101,291       33,736       25,701             160,728  
Sales     14,573       8,593       161       6,128       29,455  
Other     1,064       1,592       254             2,910  
Total gross profit     116,928       43,921       26,116       6,128       193,093  
Selling and administrative expenses     52,014       18,198       18,998       4,155       93,365  
Income from operations   $ 64,914     $ 25,723     $ 7,118     $ 1,973       99,728  
Interest expense                                     (6,804 )
Foreign currency exchange loss                                     (189 )
Provision for income taxes                                     (21,926 )
Net income                                   $ 70,809  
                                         
Other Information                                        
Average rental equipment 1   $ 822,723     $ 337,330     $ 314,859                  
Average monthly total yield 2     1.89 %     2.67 %     1.44 %                
Average utilization 3     77.5 %     65.6 %     45.5 %                
Average monthly rental rate 4     2.46 %     4.08 %     3.18 %                

 

1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.


 

MCGRATH RENTCORP                                        
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)                                        
Nine months ended September 30, 2019                                        
(dollar amounts in thousands)   Mobile Modular     TRS-RenTelco     Adler Tanks     Enviroplex     Consolidated  
Revenues                                        
Rental   $ 133,736     $ 76,050     $ 51,872     $     $ 261,658  
Rental related services     52,946       2,425       21,367             76,738  
Rental operations     186,682       78,475       73,239             338,396  
Sales     31,401       16,745       1,003       32,238       81,387  
Other     1,033       1,856       337             3,226  
Total revenues     219,116       97,076       74,579       32,238       423,009  
                                         
Costs and Expenses                                        
Direct costs of rental operations:                                        
Depreciation     16,449       30,533       12,240             59,222  
Rental related services     39,454       2,008       16,045             57,507  
Other     39,721       12,206       9,201             61,128  
Total direct costs of rental operations     95,624       44,747       37,486             177,857  
Costs of sales     21,463       7,656       713       20,152       49,984  
Total costs of revenues     117,087       52,403       38,199       20,152       227,841  
                                         
Gross Profit                                        
Rental     77,566       33,311       30,431             141,308  
Rental related services     13,492       417       5,322             19,231  
Rental operations     91,058       33,728       35,753             160,539  
Sales     9,938       9,089       290       12,086       31,403  
Other     1,033       1,856       337             3,226  
Total gross profit     102,029       44,673       36,380       12,086       195,168  
Selling and administrative expenses     48,013       18,101       22,054       3,876       92,044  
Income from operations   $ 54,016     $ 26,572     $ 14,326     $ 8,210       103,124  
Interest expense                                     (9,407 )
Foreign currency exchange loss                                     (46 )
Provision for income taxes                                     (23,266 )
Net income                                   $ 70,405  
                                         
Other Information                                        
Average rental equipment 1   $ 789,664     $ 299,210     $ 313,475                  
Average monthly total yield 2     1.88 %     2.82 %     1.84 %                
Average utilization 3     79.1 %     66.0 %     56.2 %                
Average monthly rental rate 4     2.38 %     4.28 %     3.27 %                

 

1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures

To supplement the Company’s financial data presented on a basis consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company presents “Adjusted EBITDA”, which is defined by the Company as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure as management believes it provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s liquidity and financial condition and because management, as well as the Company’s lenders, use this measure in evaluating the performance of the Company.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP measures to further evaluate the Company’s period-to-period operating performance, compliance with financial covenants in the Company’s revolving lines of credit and senior notes and the Company’s ability to meet future capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Management believes the exclusion of non-cash charges, including share-based compensation, is useful in measuring the Company’s cash available for operations and performance of the Company. Because management finds Adjusted EBITDA useful, the Company believes its investors will also find Adjusted EBITDA useful in evaluating the Company’s performance.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company’s profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Unlike EBITDA, which may be used by other companies or investors, Adjusted EBITDA does not include share-based compensation charges. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is of limited use in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and does not accurately reflect real cash flow. In addition, other companies may not use Adjusted EBITDA or may use other non-GAAP measures, limiting the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of comparison. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company will not incur expenses that are the same as or similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of the Company’s performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the SEC, the Company includes in the tables below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(dollar amounts in thousands)   Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		    Twelve Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net income   $ 28,101     $ 32,468     $ 70,809     $ 70,405     $ 97,210     $ 94,654  
Provision for income taxes     7,395       10,987       21,926       23,266       30,979       31,035  
Interest expense     1,968       3,161       6,804       9,407       9,728       12,571  
Depreciation and amortization     23,586       22,873       71,249       65,960       94,765       87,039  
EBITDA     61,050       69,489       170,788       169,038       232,682       225,299  
Share-based compensation     1,670       1,350       4,894       4,096       6,690       5,397  
Adjusted EBITDA 1   $ 62,720     $ 70,839     $ 175,682     $ 173,134     $ 239,372     $ 230,696  
Adjusted EBITDA margin 2     40 %     41 %     41 %     41 %     42 %     41 %
                                                 



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

(dollar amounts in thousands)   Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		    Twelve Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019     2020     2019  
Adjusted EBITDA 1   $ 62,720     $ 70,839     $ 175,682     $ 173,134     $ 239,372     $ 230,696  
Interest paid     (1,798 )     (3,149 )     (6,829 )     (9,359 )     (9,945 )     (12,764 )
Income taxes paid, net of refunds received     (22,551 )     (3,857 )     (24,704 )     (10,030 )     (32,202 )     (12,132 )
Gain on sale of used rental equipment     (4,508 )     (6,000 )     (14,110 )     (15,168 )     (20,251 )     (19,683 )
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)     (130 )     132       189       46       59       30  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     3       3       8       8       11       10  
Change in certain assets and liabilities:                                                
Accounts receivable, net     (3,493 )     (16,272 )     (1,334 )     (16,274 )     8,630       (22,201 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     327       9,512       (1,314 )     (11,734 )     (3,110 )     (10,890 )
Accounts payable and other liabilities     5,669       (363 )     358       15,300       2,315       17,167  
Deferred income     (2,224 )     (5,963 )     3,591       10,946       (2,217 )     12,463  
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 34,015     $ 44,882     $ 131,537     $ 136,869     $ 182,662     $ 182,696  
                                                 


1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation.
2. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues for the period.


FOR INFORMATION CONTACT: Keith E. Pratt
  EVP & Chief Financial Officer
  925-606-9200


