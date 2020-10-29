Leaf Group Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Unaudited Financial Summary (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019

2020 2019 Society6 Group revenue $ 43,631 $ 19,205 $ 94,289 $ 51,406 Saatchi Art Group revenue 4,668 4,122 11,398 11,948 Media Group revenue 14,956 16,703 41,401 46,503 Total revenue $ 63,255 $ 40,030 $ 147,088 $ 109,857 Net income (loss) $ 3,686 $ (4,485 ) $ (6,187 ) $ (21,533 ) EPS - basic $ 0.14 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.83 ) EPS - diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.83 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 2,579 $ 300 $ (696 ) $ (7,265 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 2,931 $ 4,103 $ 6,960 $ (8,745 ) Free cash flow(1) $ 936 $ 2,297 $ 1,542 $ (13,822 )

(1) These non-GAAP financial measures, and reasons for why the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful, are described below and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying tables.

Q3 2020 Financial Summary:

Until Q3 2020, Leaf Group was comprised of two reporting segments, Marketplaces and Media. With the continued growth of Leaf Group’s Marketplaces segment, Leaf Group has decided to divide the Marketplaces segment into two separate reporting segments, Society6 Group and Saatchi Art Group. Accordingly, as of Q3 2020, Leaf Group is now comprised of three reporting segments: Society6 Group, Saatchi Art Group, and Media Group. Please refer to the accompanying tables for additional information. To assist in the analysis and understanding of the new segment structure, Leaf Group is providing selected recast financial data for each quarter of fiscal year 2019 and the first three quarters of 2020 in its supplemental financial summary, available on the Investor Relations section of Leaf Group’s website, reflecting the new reporting segments. These changes have no impact on Leaf Group’s previously reported consolidated balance sheet, statement of income, or cash flows.

For the third quarter of 2020:

Total revenue increased 58% year-over-year from $40.0 million to $63.3 million due to a 127% increase in Society6 Group revenue and a 13% increase in Saatchi Art Group revenue, partially offset by a 10% decrease in Media Group revenue.

Society6 Group revenue increased 127% year-over-year from $19.2 million to $43.6 million. This increase was primarily attributable to overall Direct-to-Consumer revenue growth of 140%, including 155% growth in the U.S. and 60% growth internationally.

Saatchi Art Group revenue increased 13% year-over-year from $4.1 million to $4.7 million. This increase was primarily attributable to strength in the Saatchi Art online marketplace with revenue growth of 68% and the recently-launched The Other Art Fair Online Studios, partially offset by the postponement or cancellation of its live fairs for the third quarter 2020.

Media Group revenue decreased 10% year-over-year from $16.7 million to $15.0 million. This decrease was primarily attributable to a 37% decrease in visits, partially offset by a 43% increase in RPV. On a pro forma basis after giving effect to the Hearst Transaction, visits decreased by 22% and RPV increased by 14% year-over-year. (1)

Net income was $3.7 million for the quarter, increasing $8.2 million year-over-year, and Adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million for the quarter, reflecting an improvement of $2.3 million year-over-year. The increase in net income for the quarter is primarily attributable to improved operating performance and the additional $5.5 million gain resulting from the Hearst Transaction. (1)

Cash and cash equivalents was $33.0 million at period end with $11.4 million in debt outstanding including $7.1 million from the Paycheck Protection Program and $4.0 million drawn on our revolving credit facility.

On a consolidated basis, Leaf Group’s properties reached over 54 million monthly unique visitors in the United States in September 2020 (source: September 2020 U.S. comScore).

____________

(1) On April 24, 2020, Leaf Group entered into an Asset Sale and Services Agreement with Hearst Newspapers (“Hearst”), pursuant to which the Company sold to Hearst a library of content carried on certain websites that had been hosted by the Company on behalf of Hearst for $9.5 million, of which $4.0 million was paid at signing (the “Hearst Transaction”). The balance of $5.5 million was paid on August 21, 2020, upon completion of the migration of the Hearst Content to servers controlled by Hearst. As of April 25, 2020, the Company is no longer including visits to the sites migrated to Hearst in the Hearst Transaction in its media group metrics.



Unaudited Operating Metrics:

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 %

Change 2020 2019 %

Change Society6 Group Metrics: Number of Transactions(1) 681,400 309,656 120 % 1,515,120 824,260 84 % Gross Transaction Value (in thousands)(2) $ 49,095 $ 22,192 121 % $ 108,134 $ 58,899 84 % Saatchi Art Group Metrics: Number of Transactions(3) 8,541 6,834 25 % 22,762 21,599 5 % Gross Transaction Value (in thousands)(4) $ 9,784 $ 7,149 37 % $ 28,214 $ 22,628 25 % Number of Art Fairs(5) — 3 (100 ) % — 9 (100 ) % Media Group Metrics:(6) Visits per Google Analytics (in thousands)(7) 461,471 736,608 (37 ) % 1,699,126 2,194,681 (23 ) % Revenue per Visit (RPV)(8) $ 32.41 $ 22.68 43 % $ 24.37 $ 21.19 15 % Pro forma Visits per Google Analytics (in thousands)(7)(9) 461,471 589,789 (22 ) % 1,524,853 1,732,100 (12 ) % Pro forma Revenue per Visit (RPV)(8)(9) $ 32.41 $ 28.32 14 % $ 27.15 $ 26.85 1 %

(1) Number of transactions is defined as the total number of Society6 Group transactions successfully completed by a customer during the applicable period.

(2) Gross transaction value is defined as the total dollar value of Society6 Group transactions. Gross transaction value is the total amount paid by the customer for a Society6 Group product, which consists of the following elements: the product price, inclusive of the commission payable to the artist, shipping charges, and sales taxes, less any promotional discounts. Gross transaction value does not reflect any subsequent cancellations, refunds or credits and does not represent revenue earned by the Company.

(3) Number of transactions is defined as the total number of Saatchi Art Group transactions successfully completed by a customer during the applicable period, excluding certain transactions generated by Saatchi Art’s The Other Art Fair, which include sales of stand space to artists at fairs, sponsorship fees and ticket sales.

(4) Gross transaction value is defined as the total dollar value of Saatchi Art Group transactions, excluding the revenue from certain transactions generated by Saatchi Art’s The Other Art Fair, which include sales of stand space to artists at fairs, sponsorship fees and ticket sales. Gross transaction value is the total amount paid by the customer for a Saatchi Art Group product, which consists of the following elements: the product price, inclusive of the commission payable to the artist, shipping charges, and sales taxes, less any promotional discounts. Gross transaction value does not reflect any subsequent cancellations, refunds or credits and does not represent revenue earned by the Company.

(5) Number of Art Fairs is defined as in-person art fairs hosted by The Other Art Fair.

(6) Media Group Metrics include visits and revenue generated by OnlyInYourState subsequent to its acquisition in February 2019. From April 25, 2020 onwards, Media Group Metrics exclude visits generated by certain domains no longer under our control as a result of the Hearst Transaction.

(7) Visits per Google Analytics is defined as the total number of times users access the Company’s content across (a) one of its owned and operated properties and/or (b) one of its customers’ properties, to the extent that the visited customer web pages are hosted by the Company. In each case, breaks of access of at least 30 minutes constitute a unique visit. Additionally, a visit is also considered to have ended at midnight or if a user arrives via one campaign, leaves, and then comes back via a different campaign.

(8) RPV is defined as Media Group revenue per one thousand visits.

(9) Pro forma Visits and Pro forma Revenue per Visit exclude visits generated by certain domains no longer under our control as a result of the Hearst Transaction for all periods reported. The number of visits is derived from Google Analytics.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), Leaf Group uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to enhance the user’s overall understanding of Leaf Group’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release, together with the GAAP financial results, are the primary measures used by the Company’s management and board of directors to understand and evaluate the Company’s financial performance and operating trends, including period-to-period comparisons, because they exclude certain expenses and gains that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results. Management also uses these measures to prepare and update the Company’s short and long term financial and operational plans, to evaluate investment decisions, and in its discussions with investors, commercial bankers, equity research analysts and other users of the Company’s financial statements. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results in the same manner as the Company’s management and in comparing operating results across periods and to those of Leaf Group’s peer companies.

The use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations because they do not reflect all items of income and expense, or cash flows, that affect the Company’s financial performance and operations. An additional limitation of non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not have standardized meanings, and therefore other companies, including peer companies, may use the same or similarly named measures but exclude or include different items or use different computations. Management compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures in the tables captioned “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release. Investors and others are encouraged to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company defines Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) as net income (loss) excluding interest (income) expense, income tax expense (benefit), and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net income (loss) from time to time, principally comprised of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses and other payments attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities. Management believes that the exclusion of certain expenses and gains in calculating Adjusted EBITDA provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s underlying core revenue and operating costs that is focused more closely on the current costs necessary to operate the Company’s businesses, and reflects its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful analysis of trends. Management also believes that excluding certain non-cash charges can be useful because the amounts of such expenses is the result of long-term investment decisions made in previous periods rather than day-to-day operating decisions.

The Company defines Segment Operating Contribution as earnings before corporate or unallocated expenses and also excludes: (a) depreciation expense; (b) amortization of intangible assets; (c) share-based compensation expense; (d) interest and other income (expense); (e) income taxes; and (f) contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses. Management believes that the exclusion of certain expenses and gains in calculating Segment Operating Contribution provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the segment’s underlying revenue and operating costs that is focused more closely on the current costs necessary to operate the segment, and reflects the segment’s ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful analysis of trends. Management also believes that excluding certain non-cash charges can be useful because the amounts of such expenses is the result of long-term investment decisions made in previous periods rather than day-to-day operating decisions.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities net of cash flows from contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses; other payments attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities; purchases of property and equipment; and purchases of intangible assets. Management believes that Free Cash Flow provides investors with useful information to measure operating liquidity because it reflects the Company’s underlying cash flows from recurring operating activities after investing in capital assets and intangible assets. Free Cash Flow is used by management, and may also be useful for investors, to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash flow for a variety of strategic opportunities, including reinvesting in its businesses, pursuing new business opportunities and potential acquisitions, paying dividends and repurchasing shares.

(Tables Follow)

Leaf Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue: Product revenue $ 45,135 $ 19,611 $ 97,439 $ 53,021 Service revenue 18,120 20,419 49,649 56,836 Total revenue 63,255 40,030 147,088 109,857 Operating expenses: Product costs (exclusive of amortization of intangible assets shown separately below)(1) 33,753 14,221 72,752 40,049 Service costs (exclusive of amortization of intangible assets shown separately below)(1)(2) 8,468 9,107 25,270 26,000 Sales and marketing(1)(2) 9,594 7,372 24,699 22,498 Product development(1)(2) 4,967 4,973 14,728 15,652 General and administrative(1)(2) 7,691 8,072 22,948 24,724 Amortization of intangible assets 518 807 1,922 2,619 Total operating expenses 64,991 44,552 162,319 131,542 Loss from operations (1,736 ) (4,522 ) (15,231 ) (21,685 ) Interest income 1 44 27 232 Interest expense (103 ) (5 ) (292 ) (15 ) Other income, net 5,537 (6 ) 9,384 6 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,699 (4,489 ) (6,112 ) (21,462 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (13 ) 4 (75 ) (71 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,686 $ (4,485 ) $ (6,187 ) $ (21,533 ) Net income (loss) per share—basic and diluted Basic $ 0.14 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.83 ) Diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.83 ) Weighted average number of shares - basic and diluted Basic 27,016 26,089 26,720 25,868 Diluted 27,954 26,089 26,720 25,868 __________________ (1) Depreciation expense included in the above line items: Product costs $ 479 $ 401 $ 1,538 $ 1,162 Service costs 1,116 951 3,265 2,831 Sales and marketing 10 7 29 20 Product development 15 12 42 35 General and administrative 142 184 477 1,073 Total depreciation $ 1,762 $ 1,555 $ 5,351 $ 5,121 (2) Stock-based compensation included in the above line items: Service costs $ 265 $ 315 $ 1,002 $ 758 Sales and marketing 300 269 1,028 520 Product development 658 635 2,000 1,791 General and administrative 812 1,241 3,232 3,521 Total stock-based compensation $ 2,035 $ 2,460 $ 7,262 $ 6,590





Leaf Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2020

2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,038 $ 18,106 Accounts receivable, net 13,297 14,402 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,701 2,555 Total current assets 50,036 35,063 Property and equipment, net 14,333 13,797 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,726 12,645 Intangible assets, net 11,312 12,589 Goodwill 19,244 19,465 Other assets 1,275 1,044 Total assets $ 106,926 $ 94,603 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,627 $ 7,825 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,462 21,291 Deferred revenue 5,308 2,464 Debt, current 8,407 4,000 Total current liabilities 47,804 35,580 Deferred tax liability 86 63 Operating lease liabilities 8,561 10,863 Debt, non-current 2,979 — Other liabilities 182 287 Total liabilities 59,612 46,793 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 568,062 562,332 Treasury stock (35,706 ) (35,706 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (59 ) (20 ) Accumulated deficit (484,986 ) (478,799 ) Total stockholders’ equity 47,314 47,810 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 106,926 $ 94,603







Leaf Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 3,686 $ (4,485 ) $ (6,187 ) $ (21,533 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,280 2,362 7,273 7,740 Non-cash lease expense 700 424 2,073 1,386 Deferred income taxes 13 15 23 20 Stock-based compensation 2,035 2,460 7,262 6,590 Gain from sale of asset (5,500 ) — (9,300 ) — Other 74 97 309 118 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions and disposals: Accounts receivable, net (2,467 ) (360 ) 873 654 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 240 722 (1,182 ) 845 Other long-term assets 24 7 32 109 Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities (734 ) (415 ) (2,146 ) (1,695 ) Accounts payable 1,144 1,549 1,802 2,034 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,245 1,658 3,284 (5,607 ) Deferred revenue (809 ) 69 2,844 594 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,931 4,103 6,960 (8,745 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,832 ) (1,806 ) (5,255 ) (5,167 ) Purchases of intangible assets (163 ) — (163 ) — Proceeds from sale of assets 5,500 — 9,500 — Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — — (1,900 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,505 (1,806 ) 4,082 (7,067 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from promissory note — — 7,144 — Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchases under ESPP 14 281 42 726 Taxes paid on net share settlements of restricted stock units (1,321 ) (364 ) (2,068 ) (2,403 ) Cash paid for acquisition holdback — — (36 ) (625 ) Cash paid for contingent consideration liability — — (856 ) (934 ) Cash paid for debt issuance costs — — (38 ) — Other (23 ) (20 ) (54 ) (75 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,330 ) (103 ) 4,134 (3,311 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 24 (6 ) 20 (2 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,130 2,188 15,196 (19,125 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 29,192 10,622 19,126 31,935 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 34,322 $ 12,810 $ 34,322 $ 12,810 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,038 $ 11,790 $ 33,038 $ 11,790 Restricted cash included in other current assets 136 136 136 136 Restricted cash included in other long-term assets 1,148 884 1,148 884 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $ 34,322 $ 12,810 $ 34,322 $ 12,810





Leaf Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss)(1) $ 3,686 $ (4,485 ) $ (6,187 ) $ (21,533 ) Add (deduct): Income tax expense, net 13 (4 ) 75 71 Interest (income) expense, net 102 (39 ) 265 (217 ) Other expense (income), net (5,537 ) 6 (9,384 ) (6 ) Depreciation and amortization(2) 2,280 2,362 7,273 7,740 Stock-based compensation(3) 2,035 2,460 7,262 6,590 Acquisition, disposition, realignment and contingent payment costs(4) — — — 90 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,579 $ 300 $ (696 ) $ (7,265 ) Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 2,931 $ 4,103 $ 6,960 $ (8,745 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,832 ) (1,806 ) (5,255 ) (5,167 ) Purchases of intangibles (163 ) — (163 ) — Acquisition, disposition, realignment and contingent payments(4) — — — 90 Free Cash Flow $ 936 $ 2,297 $ 1,542 $ (13,822 )

(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we had $1.5 million in cost savings, which included temporary salary cuts of our executive team and salaried direct workforce (whose salaries were reinstated effective with payroll paid on June 30, 2020) and compensation cuts and deferrals of compensation of our independent directors (whose cash retainer compensation was reinstated, effective July 1, 2020), neither of which is expected to reoccur.

(2) Represents depreciation expense of the Company’s long-lived tangible assets and amortization expense of its finite-lived intangible assets, including amortization expense related to its investment in media content assets as included in the Company’s GAAP results of operations.

(3) Represents the expense related to stock-based awards granted to employees, as included in the Company’s GAAP results of operations.

(4) Represents such items, when applicable, as (a) legal, accounting and other professional service fees directly attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities, (b) employee severance, (c) contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses, and (d) other payments attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities.





Leaf Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of Segment Disclosure

(In thousands)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment Revenue: Society6 Group $ 43,631 $ 19,205 $ 94,289 $ 51,406 Saatchi Art Group 4,668 4,122 11,398 11,948 Media Group 14,956 16,703 41,401 46,503 Total revenue $ 63,255 $ 40,030 $ 147,088 $ 109,857 Segment Operating Contribution: Society6 Group(1) $ 3,769 $ 1,125 $ 7,276 $ (118 ) Saatchi Art Group(1) (93 ) (310 ) (1,735 ) (1,722 ) Media Group(1) 6,123 6,664 14,642 16,918 Deduct: Strategic shared services and corporate overhead(2)(3) (7,220 ) (7,179 ) (20,879 ) (22,343 ) Acquisition, disposition and realignment costs(4) — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,579 $ 300 $ (696 ) $ (7,265 ) Reconciliation to consolidated pre-tax income (loss): Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,579 $ 300 $ (696 ) $ (7,265 ) Add (deduct): Interest income (expense), net (102 ) 39 (265 ) 217 Other income, net 5,537 (6 ) 9,384 6 Depreciation and amortization(5) (2,280 ) (2,362 ) (7,273 ) (7,740 ) Stock-based compensation(6) (2,035 ) (2,460 ) (7,262 ) (6,590 ) Acquisition, disposition, realignment and contingent payment costs(7) — — — (90 ) Income (loss) before income taxes(8) $ 3,699 $ (4,489 ) $ (6,112 ) $ (21,462 )

(1) Segment operating contribution reflects earnings before corporate and unallocated expenses and also excludes: (a) depreciation expense; (b) amortization of intangible assets; (c) share-based compensation expense; (d) interest and other income (expense); (e) income taxes; and (f) contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses.

(2) Strategic shared services include shared operating expenses that are not directly attributable to the operating segments, including: network operations center, marketing, business development, product development, creative, financial systems, quality assurance, software engineering, and information systems. Corporate overhead includes general and administrative support functions that are not directly attributable to the operating segments, including: executive, accounting, finance, human resources, legal, and facilities. Strategic shared services and corporate overhead excludes the following: (a) depreciation expense; (b) amortization of intangible assets; (c) share-based compensation expense; (d) interest and other income (expenses); and (e) income taxes.

(3) Strategic shared services and corporate overhead includes $2.1 million and $2.0 million in strategic shared services costs for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $5.1 million and $5.2 million in corporate overhead for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Strategic shared services and corporate overhead include $6.0 million and $6.1 million in strategic shared services for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $14.9 million and $16.2 million in corporate overhead for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(4) Represents such items, when applicable, as (a) legal, accounting and other professional service fees directly attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities, (b) employee severance, and (c) other payments attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities, excluding contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses.

(5) Represents depreciation expense of the Company’s long-lived tangible assets and amortization expense of its finite-lived intangible assets, including amortization expense related to its investment in media content assets, included in the Company’s GAAP results of operations.

(6) Represents the expense related to stock-based awards granted to employees as included in the Company’s GAAP results of operations.

(7) Represents such items, when applicable, as (a) legal, accounting and other professional service fees directly attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities, (b) employee severance, (c) contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses, and (d) other payments attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities.



(8) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we had $1.5 million in cost savings, which included temporary salary cuts of our executive team and salaried direct workforce (whose salaries were reinstated effective with payroll paid on June 30, 2020) and compensation cuts and deferrals of compensation of our independent directors (whose cash retainer compensation was reinstated, effective July 1, 2020), neither of which is expected to reoccur.