Trupanion Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“It was another strong quarter for Trupanion, with high retention rates driving accelerated growth in net subscription pets,” said Darryl Rawlings, Founder and CEO of Trupanion. 

Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $130.1 million, an increase of 31% compared to the third quarter of 2019.
  • Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 804,251 at September 30, 2020, an increase of 31% over the third quarter of 2019.
  • Subscription business revenue was $99.4 million, an increase of 20% compared to the third quarter of 2019.
  • Subscription enrolled pets was 552,909 at September 30, 2020, an increase of 15% over the third quarter of 2019.
  • Net loss was $(2.6) million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Operating cash flow was $9.8 million and free cash flow was $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. This compared to operating cash flow of $4.7 million and free cash flow of $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

First Nine Months 2020 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $359.3 million, an increase of 29% compared to the first nine months of 2019.
  • Subscription business revenue was $281.3 million, an increase of 20% compared to the first nine months of 2019.
  • Net loss was $(2.3) million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(2.4) million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share, in the first nine months of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $9.3 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.9 million in the first nine months of 2019.
  • Operating cash flow was $17.6 million and free cash flow was $13.1 million for the first nine months of 2020. This compared to operating cash flow of $11.6 million and free cash flow of $8.0 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Revenue by Quarter
A chart accompanying this announcement is available at:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9114093d-24d6-4a52-9de6-d11ff3b47c80

Conference Call
Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its third quarter 2020 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (United States) or 1-201-689-8560 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13710977.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to execute its business plans. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets sales and marketing expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s sales and marketing expenses. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.


Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
               
  (unaudited)
Revenue:                              
Subscription business $ 99,379     $ 82,613     $ 281,316     $ 234,571  
Other business   30,741       16,663       78,025       43,882  
Total revenue   130,120       99,276       359,341       278,453  
Cost of revenue:                              
Subscription business(1)   81,098       66,770       229,114       191,421  
Other business   28,433       15,061       71,919       39,842  
Total cost of revenue(2)   109,531       81,831       301,033       231,263  
Gross profit:                              
Subscription business   18,281       15,843       52,202       43,150  
Other business   2,308       1,602       6,106       4,040  
Total gross profit   20,589       17,445       58,308       47,190  
Operating expenses:                              
Technology and development(1)   3,383       2,271       9,217       7,518  
General and administrative(1)   6,121       5,017       17,737       15,655  
Sales and marketing(1)   13,344       9,255       33,028       26,239  
Total operating expenses   22,848       16,543       59,982       49,412  
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture   2       (59 )     (84 )     (331 )
Operating (loss) income   (2,257 )     843       (1,758 )     (2,553 )
Interest expense   324       340       1,044       974  
Other income, net   (49 )     (297 )     (533 )     (1,094 )
(Loss) income before income taxes   (2,532 )     800       (2,269 )     (2,433 )
Income tax expense   26       18       69       12  
Net (loss) income $ (2,558 )   $ 782     $ (2,338 )   $ (2,445 )
                               
Net (loss) income per share:                              
Basic $ (0.07 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.07 )   $ (0.07 )
Diluted $ (0.07 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.07 )   $ (0.07 )
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:                              
Basic   35,426,742       34,876,782       35,193,317       34,593,345  
Diluted   35,426,742       36,399,136       35,193,317       34,593,345  
                               
(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020       2019       2020       2019  
Cost of revenue $ 448     $ 258     $ 1,060     $ 783  
Technology and development   133       94       366       267  
General and administrative   1,108       916       2,912       2,452  
Sales and marketing   741       577       1,972       1,573  
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,430     $ 1,845     $ 6,310     $ 5,075  
                               
(2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows:               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020       2019       2020       2019  
Veterinary invoice expense $ 91,266     $ 69,086     $ 252,955     $ 196,301  
Other cost of revenue   18,265       12,745       48,078       34,962  
Total cost of revenue $ 109,531     $ 81,831     $ 301,033     $ 231,263  



Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
  September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
  (unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,230     $ 29,168  
Short-term investments 83,072     69,732  
Accounts and other receivables 92,409     54,408  
Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,344     5,513  
Total current assets 218,055     158,821  
Restricted cash 1,400     1,400  
Long-term investments, at fair value 5,038     4,323  
Property and equipment, net 71,114     70,372  
Intangible assets, net 6,944     7,731  
Other long-term assets 14,591     14,553  
Total assets $ 317,142     $ 257,200  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 4,999     $ 4,087  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 19,057     13,798  
Reserve for veterinary invoices 28,839     21,194  
Deferred revenue 86,954     52,546  
Total current liabilities 139,849     91,625  
Long-term debt 29,839     26,086  
Deferred tax liabilities 1,118     1,118  
Other liabilities 2,038     1,611  
Total liabilities 172,844     120,440  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 36,511,705 and 35,578,540 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020; 35,876,882 and 34,947,017 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019      
Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding      
Additional paid-in capital 242,825     232,731  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss 110     250  
Accumulated deficit (87,858 )   (85,520 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 933,165 shares at September 30, 2020 and 929,865 shares at December 31, 2019 (10,779 )   (10,701 )
Total stockholders’ equity 144,298     136,760  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 317,142     $ 257,200  



Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
               
  (unaudited)
Operating activities              
Net (loss) income $ (2,558 )   $ 782     $ (2,338 )   $ (2,445 )
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization 1,666     1,181     4,770     4,358  
Stock-based compensation expense 2,430     1,845     6,310     5,075  
Other, net 16     46     118     143  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts and other receivables (11,966 )   (6,642 )   (38,068 )   (18,582 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,535 )   (714 )   (1,979 )   275  
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 6,086     1,363     6,602     2,806  
Reserve for veterinary invoices 4,428     1,042     7,692     3,187  
Deferred revenue 11,239     5,841     34,473     16,808  
Net cash provided by operating activities 9,806     4,744     17,580     11,625  
Investing activities              
Purchases of investment securities (17,422 )   (13,270 )   (43,972 )   (45,492 )
Maturities of investment securities 9,013     6,329     29,817     28,224  
Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets (1,273 )   (1,806 )   (4,512 )   (3,586 )
Other (19 )   (463 )   88     (1,937 )
Net cash used in investing activities (9,701 )   (9,210 )   (18,579 )   (22,791 )
Financing activities              
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,629     629     4,296     2,255  
Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding (215 )   (1,363 )   (656 )   (1,610 )
Borrowings from line of credit, net of financing fees 2,478     3,000     6,213     9,167  
Repayments to line of credit         (2,500 )    
Other financing     (23 )   (78 )   (438 )
Net cash provided by financing activities 4,892     2,243     7,275     9,374  
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net 220     (129 )   (214 )   267  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5,217     (2,352 )   6,062     (1,525 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 31,413     28,779     30,568     27,952  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 36,630     $ 26,427     $ 36,630     $ 26,427  



The following tables set forth our key operating metrics:
                                                               
  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 		                                               
    2020       2019                                                  
Total Business:                                                              
Total pets enrolled (at period end)   804,251       613,694                                                  
Subscription Business:                                                              
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)   552,909       479,427                                                  
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 59.77     $ 57.14                                                  
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 615     $ 511                                                  
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 237     $ 209                                                  
Average monthly retention   98.69 %     98.59 %                                                
                                                               
                                                               
  Three Months Ended
    Sept. 30,
2020		       Jun. 30,
2020		       Mar. 31,
2020		       Dec. 31,
2019		       Sept. 30,
2019		       Jun. 30,
2019		       Mar. 31,
2019		       Dec. 31,
2018		  
Total Business:                                                              
Total pets enrolled (at period end)   804,251       744,727       687,435       646,728       613,694       577,686       548,002       521,326  
Subscription Business:                                                              
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)   552,909       529,400       508,480       494,026       479,427       461,314       445,148       430,770  
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 60.87     $ 59.4     $ 58.96     $ 58.58     $ 58.12     $ 57.11     $ 56.13     $ 55.15  
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 615     $ 597     $ 535     $ 523     $ 511     $ 482     $ 471     $ 449  
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 261     $ 199     $ 247     $ 222     $ 208     $ 213     $ 205     $ 186  
Average monthly retention   98.69 %     98.66 %     98.59 %     98.58 %     98.59 %     98.57 %     98.58 %     98.6 %



The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands):
               
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,806     $ 4,744     $ 17,580     $ 11,625  
Purchases of property and equipment (1,273 )   (1,806 )   (4,512 )   (3,586 )
Free cash flow $ 8,533     $ 2,938     $ 13,068     $ 8,039  



The following tables reflect the reconciliation of acquisition cost and net acquisition cost to sales and marketing expense (in thousands):
                                                               
  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 		                                               
    2020       2019                                                  
Sales and marketing expenses $ 33,028     $ 26,239                                                  
Excluding:                                                              
Stock-based compensation expense   (1,972 )     (1,573 )                                                
Acquisition cost   31,056       24,666                                                  
Net of:                                                              
Sign-up fee revenue   (2,373 )     (2,227 )                                                
Other business segment sales and marketing expense   (619 )     (262 )                                                
Net acquisition cost $ 28,064     $ 22,177                                                  
                                                               
  Three Months Ended
    Sept. 30,
2020		       Jun. 30,
2020		       Mar. 31,
2020		       Dec. 31,
2019		       Sept. 30,
2019		       Jun. 30,
2019		       Mar. 31,
2019		       Dec. 31,
2018		  
Sales and marketing expenses $ 13,344     $ 9,242     $ 10,442     $ 9,212     $ 9,255     $ 8,757     $ 8,227     $ 6,994  
Excluding:                                                              
Stock-based compensation expense   (741 )     (675 )     (556 )     (547 )     (577 )     (567 )     (429 )     (355 )
Acquisition cost   12,603       8,567       9,886       8,665       8,678       8,190       7,798       6,639  
Net of:                                                              
Sign-up fee revenue   (827 )     (781 )     (765 )     (730 )     (790 )     (734 )     (703 )     (655 )
Other business segment sales and marketing expense   (265 )     (191 )     (163 )     (152 )     (94 )     (38 )     (130 )     (102 )
Net acquisition cost $ 11,511     $ 7,595     $ 8,958     $ 7,783     $ 7,794     $ 7,418     $ 6,965     $ 5,882  



The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands):
                                                               
  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		                                                
    2020       2019                                                  
Net loss $ (2,338 )   $ (2,445 )                                                
Excluding:                                                              
Stock-based compensation expense   6,310       5,075                                                  
Depreciation and amortization expense   4,770       4,358                                                  
Interest income   (545 )     (1,165 )                                                
Interest expense   1,044       974                                                  
Other non-operating expenses   98       223                                                  
Income tax expense   69       12                                                  
Gain from equity method investment   (117 )     (125 )                                                
Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,291     $ 6,907                                                  
                                                               
  Three Months Ended
    Sept. 30,
2020		       Jun. 30,
2020		       Mar. 31,
2020		       Dec. 31,
2019		       Sept. 30,
2019		       Jun. 30,
2019		       Mar. 31,
2019		       Dec. 31,
2018		  
Net (loss) income $ (2,558 )   $ 1,353     $ (1,133 )   $ 636     $ 782     $ (1,931 )   $ (1,296 )   $ (275 )
Excluding:                                                              
Stock-based compensation expense   2,430       2,227       1,653       1,771       1,845       1,873       1,357       1,222  
Depreciation and amortization expense   1,666       1,723       1,381       1,274       1,181       1,564       1,613       1,485  
Interest income   (74 )     (134 )     (337 )     (516 )     (411 )     (412 )     (342 )     (234 )
Interest expense   324       341       379       375       340       317       317       311  
Other non-operating expenses   2       44       52       (22 )     122       101              
Income tax expense (benefit) expense   26       17       26       157       18       (46 )     40       4  
Gain from equity method investment         (117 )                       (125 )            
Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,816     $ 5,454     $ 2,021     $ 3,675     $ 3,877     $ 1,341     $ 1,689     $ 2,513  


Contacts:

Investors:
Laura Bainbridge, Head of Corporate Communications
206.607.1929
InvestorRelations@trupanion.com

Primary Logo

