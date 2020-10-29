Trupanion Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“It was another strong quarter for Trupanion, with high retention rates driving accelerated growth in net subscription pets,” said Darryl Rawlings, Founder and CEO of Trupanion.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $130.1 million, an increase of 31% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 804,251 at September 30, 2020, an increase of 31% over the third quarter of 2019.

Subscription business revenue was $99.4 million, an increase of 20% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Subscription enrolled pets was 552,909 at September 30, 2020, an increase of 15% over the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss was $(2.6) million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating cash flow was $9.8 million and free cash flow was $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. This compared to operating cash flow of $4.7 million and free cash flow of $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

First Nine Months 2020 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $359.3 million, an increase of 29% compared to the first nine months of 2019.

Subscription business revenue was $281.3 million, an increase of 20% compared to the first nine months of 2019.

Net loss was $(2.3) million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(2.4) million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share, in the first nine months of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.3 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.9 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Operating cash flow was $17.6 million and free cash flow was $13.1 million for the first nine months of 2020. This compared to operating cash flow of $11.6 million and free cash flow of $8.0 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Revenue by Quarter

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9114093d-24d6-4a52-9de6-d11ff3b47c80

Conference Call

Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its third quarter 2020 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (United States) or 1-201-689-8560 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13710977.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to execute its business plans. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets sales and marketing expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s sales and marketing expenses. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.





Trupanion, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share data)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited)

Revenue: Subscription business $ 99,379 $ 82,613 $ 281,316 $ 234,571 Other business 30,741 16,663 78,025 43,882 Total revenue 130,120 99,276 359,341 278,453 Cost of revenue: Subscription business(1) 81,098 66,770 229,114 191,421 Other business 28,433 15,061 71,919 39,842 Total cost of revenue(2) 109,531 81,831 301,033 231,263 Gross profit: Subscription business 18,281 15,843 52,202 43,150 Other business 2,308 1,602 6,106 4,040 Total gross profit 20,589 17,445 58,308 47,190 Operating expenses: Technology and development(1) 3,383 2,271 9,217 7,518 General and administrative(1) 6,121 5,017 17,737 15,655 Sales and marketing(1) 13,344 9,255 33,028 26,239 Total operating expenses 22,848 16,543 59,982 49,412 Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture 2 (59 ) (84 ) (331 ) Operating (loss) income (2,257 ) 843 (1,758 ) (2,553 ) Interest expense 324 340 1,044 974 Other income, net (49 ) (297 ) (533 ) (1,094 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (2,532 ) 800 (2,269 ) (2,433 ) Income tax expense 26 18 69 12 Net (loss) income $ (2,558 ) $ 782 $ (2,338 ) $ (2,445 ) Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 35,426,742 34,876,782 35,193,317 34,593,345 Diluted 35,426,742 36,399,136 35,193,317 34,593,345 (1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 448 $ 258 $ 1,060 $ 783 Technology and development 133 94 366 267 General and administrative 1,108 916 2,912 2,452 Sales and marketing 741 577 1,972 1,573 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,430 $ 1,845 $ 6,310 $ 5,075 (2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Veterinary invoice expense $ 91,266 $ 69,086 $ 252,955 $ 196,301 Other cost of revenue 18,265 12,745 48,078 34,962 Total cost of revenue $ 109,531 $ 81,831 $ 301,033 $ 231,263







Trupanion, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)



September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,230 $ 29,168 Short-term investments 83,072 69,732 Accounts and other receivables 92,409 54,408 Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,344 5,513 Total current assets 218,055 158,821 Restricted cash 1,400 1,400 Long-term investments, at fair value 5,038 4,323 Property and equipment, net 71,114 70,372 Intangible assets, net 6,944 7,731 Other long-term assets 14,591 14,553 Total assets $ 317,142 $ 257,200 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,999 $ 4,087 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 19,057 13,798 Reserve for veterinary invoices 28,839 21,194 Deferred revenue 86,954 52,546 Total current liabilities 139,849 91,625 Long-term debt 29,839 26,086 Deferred tax liabilities 1,118 1,118 Other liabilities 2,038 1,611 Total liabilities 172,844 120,440 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 36,511,705 and 35,578,540 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020; 35,876,882 and 34,947,017 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 — — Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 242,825 232,731 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 110 250 Accumulated deficit (87,858 ) (85,520 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 933,165 shares at September 30, 2020 and 929,865 shares at December 31, 2019 (10,779 ) (10,701 ) Total stockholders’ equity 144,298 136,760 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 317,142 $ 257,200







Trupanion, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) Operating activities Net (loss) income $ (2,558 ) $ 782 $ (2,338 ) $ (2,445 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,666 1,181 4,770 4,358 Stock-based compensation expense 2,430 1,845 6,310 5,075 Other, net 16 46 118 143 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables (11,966 ) (6,642 ) (38,068 ) (18,582 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,535 ) (714 ) (1,979 ) 275 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 6,086 1,363 6,602 2,806 Reserve for veterinary invoices 4,428 1,042 7,692 3,187 Deferred revenue 11,239 5,841 34,473 16,808 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,806 4,744 17,580 11,625 Investing activities Purchases of investment securities (17,422 ) (13,270 ) (43,972 ) (45,492 ) Maturities of investment securities 9,013 6,329 29,817 28,224 Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets (1,273 ) (1,806 ) (4,512 ) (3,586 ) Other (19 ) (463 ) 88 (1,937 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,701 ) (9,210 ) (18,579 ) (22,791 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,629 629 4,296 2,255 Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding (215 ) (1,363 ) (656 ) (1,610 ) Borrowings from line of credit, net of financing fees 2,478 3,000 6,213 9,167 Repayments to line of credit — — (2,500 ) — Other financing — (23 ) (78 ) (438 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,892 2,243 7,275 9,374 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net 220 (129 ) (214 ) 267 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5,217 (2,352 ) 6,062 (1,525 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 31,413 28,779 30,568 27,952 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 36,630 $ 26,427 $ 36,630 $ 26,427







The following tables set forth our key operating metrics: Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020 2019 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 804,251 613,694 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 552,909 479,427 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 59.77 $ 57.14 Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 615 $ 511 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 237 $ 209 Average monthly retention 98.69 % 98.59 % Three Months Ended

Sept. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 804,251 744,727 687,435 646,728 613,694 577,686 548,002 521,326 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 552,909 529,400 508,480 494,026 479,427 461,314 445,148 430,770 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 60.87 $ 59.4 $ 58.96 $ 58.58 $ 58.12 $ 57.11 $ 56.13 $ 55.15 Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 615 $ 597 $ 535 $ 523 $ 511 $ 482 $ 471 $ 449 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 261 $ 199 $ 247 $ 222 $ 208 $ 213 $ 205 $ 186 Average monthly retention 98.69 % 98.66 % 98.59 % 98.58 % 98.59 % 98.57 % 98.58 % 98.6 %







The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,806 $ 4,744 $ 17,580 $ 11,625 Purchases of property and equipment (1,273 ) (1,806 ) (4,512 ) (3,586 ) Free cash flow $ 8,533 $ 2,938 $ 13,068 $ 8,039







The following tables reflect the reconciliation of acquisition cost and net acquisition cost to sales and marketing expense (in thousands): Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020 2019 Sales and marketing expenses $ 33,028 $ 26,239 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (1,972 ) (1,573 ) Acquisition cost 31,056 24,666 Net of: Sign-up fee revenue (2,373 ) (2,227 ) Other business segment sales and marketing expense (619 ) (262 ) Net acquisition cost $ 28,064 $ 22,177 Three Months Ended

Sept. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Sales and marketing expenses $ 13,344 $ 9,242 $ 10,442 $ 9,212 $ 9,255 $ 8,757 $ 8,227 $ 6,994 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (741 ) (675 ) (556 ) (547 ) (577 ) (567 ) (429 ) (355 ) Acquisition cost 12,603 8,567 9,886 8,665 8,678 8,190 7,798 6,639 Net of: Sign-up fee revenue (827 ) (781 ) (765 ) (730 ) (790 ) (734 ) (703 ) (655 ) Other business segment sales and marketing expense (265 ) (191 ) (163 ) (152 ) (94 ) (38 ) (130 ) (102 ) Net acquisition cost $ 11,511 $ 7,595 $ 8,958 $ 7,783 $ 7,794 $ 7,418 $ 6,965 $ 5,882







The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands): Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Net loss $ (2,338 ) $ (2,445 ) Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 6,310 5,075 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,770 4,358 Interest income (545 ) (1,165 ) Interest expense 1,044 974 Other non-operating expenses 98 223 Income tax expense 69 12 Gain from equity method investment (117 ) (125 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,291 $ 6,907 Three Months Ended Sept. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Net (loss) income $ (2,558 ) $ 1,353 $ (1,133 ) $ 636 $ 782 $ (1,931 ) $ (1,296 ) $ (275 ) Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 2,430 2,227 1,653 1,771 1,845 1,873 1,357 1,222 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,666 1,723 1,381 1,274 1,181 1,564 1,613 1,485 Interest income (74 ) (134 ) (337 ) (516 ) (411 ) (412 ) (342 ) (234 ) Interest expense 324 341 379 375 340 317 317 311 Other non-operating expenses 2 44 52 (22 ) 122 101 — — Income tax expense (benefit) expense 26 17 26 157 18 (46 ) 40 4 Gain from equity method investment — (117 ) — — — (125 ) — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,816 $ 5,454 $ 2,021 $ 3,675 $ 3,877 $ 1,341 $ 1,689 $ 2,513



Contacts :