Informa Markets Announces Winners of the 2020 SupplySide NEXTY Awards for Best in Supplement, Food, Beverage and Branding Innovation

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Health & Nutrition, a leader in bringing more health to more people, via education, data and content brands, has announced the 2020 winners of the second-annual SupplySide NEXTY Awards. The awards program recognizes innovation, inspiration and integrity in the natural supplements, food, beverages and branding categories.



In the SupplySide NEXTY Awards, winners are determined through a judging process by the SupplySide content team and a panel of experts that offer insights into key aspects of product development. More than 330 entries were reviewed and narrowed down to 45 finalists in 10 categories. A single winner was then selected in each category for its: wellness trends, ingredient innovation, health impact, and ability to solve today’s health and sustainability problems.

The 2020 SupplySide NEXTY Awards winners are:

Best Allergen Free Product : Brooklyn Bites’ Cinnamon Coffee Cake Cookie Brittle





: Brooklyn Bites’ Cinnamon Coffee Cake Cookie Brittle Best Brand Storytelling on New Product : Pulp Pantry’s Pulp Chips





: Pulp Pantry’s Pulp Chips Best Clean Label Food/Beverage : Three Wishes’ Unsweetened Cereal





: Three Wishes’ Unsweetened Cereal Best Condition-Specific Supplement : Skinesa’s Skinesa





: Skinesa’s Skinesa Best Digestive Health Product : Llama Naturals’ Prebiotic & Probiotic Bites





: Llama Naturals’ Prebiotic & Probiotic Bites Best Functional Food/Beverage : Vive Organic’s Energy+Focus Shot





: Vive Organic’s Energy+Focus Shot Best Life Stage Specific Supplement : Ponce De Leon Health’s Rejuvant





: Ponce De Leon Health’s Rejuvant Best Nutrient Delivery Innovation: PRO Rich Nutrition LLC’s PRO Rich Frozen Nutrition Tubes





PRO Rich Nutrition LLC’s PRO Rich Frozen Nutrition Tubes Best Product for Pet/Animal Health : Jiminy’s Cricket Crave Dog Food





: Jiminy’s Cricket Crave Dog Food Best Sports Nutrition: Wellabuv’s Relief



“The 2020 SupplySide NEXTY Awards winners show true creative thinking while also addressing the real health concerns faced by consumers across the globe,” said Sandy Almendarez, content director, Informa Markets. “We are so pleased to honor these products that stand out with their innovation, integrity and inspiration. The NEXTY Award winners are not ‘me too’ products, and we expect that they will have lasting effects on their product categories.”

The list of winners and gallery of images can be found online at Natural Products Insider and Food & Beverage Insider.

About SupplySide:

SupplySide empowers people and companies in the health and nutrition industry to Discover, Connect, Meet, Learn and Source. Launched on October 20th, SupplySide Network 365 enables members of the Health & Nutrition community to interact in 1:1 video calls, source ingredients & services based on intelligent matchmaking, and participate in industry content & insights. For more information, visit supplyside365.com, and follow the latest updates on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibition organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

New Hope Network Public Relations

pr@newhope.com