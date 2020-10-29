Governor Abbott Announces New Braunfels Designated As Music Friendly Community

October 29, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that New Braunfels, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business economic development in Texas cities and communities.

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Community designation to New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman along with city and county officials on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11:00 AM during a virtual certification ceremony in partnership with the New Braunfels Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).

"With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry created more than 209,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State last year and generated $23.4 billion in economic activity,” said Governor Abbott. “As our economy rebounds from the COVID downturn, Texas is committed to working alongside our communities to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed. Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing local music industry growth, and I am proud of all that the Texas Music Office has accomplished in helping communities like New Braunfels grow their local economy."

“Music has been an important part of New Braunfels since the settlers arrived in 1845,” said Mayor Brockman. “Soon after settlement in New Braunfels, societies such as the Gemischter Chor Harmonie and Edelweiss Kinder Chor were formed that embraced and promoted performance art, resulting in performance venues being established as early as 1855. The Saengerhalle was New Braunfels ‘singing hall’ and the site of many German singing socials. New Braunfels is grateful to be the home of Gruene Hall, which has been since 1878 the oldest continually operated dance hall in Texas, and along with all of our other music venues, is still a showcase for Texas musicians today. Additionally, all of our local and famous festivals feature live music and celebrate our diverse culture.”

New Braunfels joins more than 15 Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation, including Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, and Bastrop. Cities that are currently working through the certification process include: Bay Area Houston, Dallas, Victoria, Dripping Springs, Bandera, and El Paso.

The ceremony will be rebroadcast later on New Braunfels CVB Facebook page at http:/Facebook.com/playinnewbraunfels.

About the Texas Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities