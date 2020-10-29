Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DNR extends wolf management input period (published October 29, 2020)

People who want to share their opinions on wolf management in Minnesota will have additional time to do so.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced today it is extending its wolf management public input period until Nov. 20. The decision follows today’s decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to remove the wolf from the federal threatened species list in Minnesota.

“We have been working on an update to our wolf management plan since November of 2019, and gathering broad public input on wolf management since late September,” said Dave Olfelt, DNR Fish and Wildlife Division director. “Given today’s delisting decision, we will extend our web-based public input until Nov. 20 so people can consider the federal delisting prior to offering their input on wolf management in Minnesota. We will carefully consider all of this input as we draft revisions to our wolf management plan.”

Minnesota’s wolf management plan provides guidance on how the state manages wolves, including population monitoring, population management, depredation control, public safety and more. The DNR intends to share a draft updated wolf management plan for public review in early 2021 and will take comments on the plan itself at that time. The current plan, developed in 2001, is posted on the DNR website.

For the DNR’s statement in response to today’s federal delisting announcement, visit the DNR website.

