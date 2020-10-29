AAFA Receives CDC Funding Award to Improve Asthma Care and Outcomes for At-Risk Populations Through Comprehensive Community Health Interventions

New initiatives aim to reduce racial and ethnic asthma disparities and improve outcomes for groups including Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous Americans

/EIN News/ -- Washington D.C., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) is spearheading yet another new venture geared toward improving health outcomes for our nation’s most at-risk groups affected by asthma. These groups include Black, Hispanic and Indigenous Americans, senior adults, expectant mothers, children with asthma, and our nation’s military who have developed asthma while in service.

The project, Community Health Interventions to Advance Self-Management of Asthma (CHI-ASMA) is backed with the help of new grant funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via a five-year $1 million grant. The aim of CHI-ASMA is to empower patients and their families to improve asthma control, which will reduce morbidity and mortality due to asthma.

CHI-ASMA will work to improve community health with the following programs and initiatives:

Promoting updated recommendations from the National Asthma Education and Prevention Program Coordinating Committee (NAEPPCC) Expert Panel Report 4 (EPR-4) to clinicians, patients, and caregivers

Promoting guidelines-based asthma care for military service members

Partnering with and empowering community health workers (CHWs), patients and caregivers to evaluate home environments for asthma triggers

Launching three national awareness campaigns focusing on (1) communicable respiratory illnesses and their impact on asthma; (2) asthma inhaler usage and achieving symptom control; (3) pediatric allergic asthma

AAFA is kicking off the project with a targeted respiratory illness awareness campaign covering COVID-19, influenza, and pneumococcal pneumonia through its online patient community, digital media platforms, and ongoing pursuit of strategic partnerships.

CHI-ASMA aligns with AAFA’s top priority to significantly reduce, if not eliminate, the unequal impact of asthma and allergies on the most underserved communities in the United States. This includes Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous Americans who experience the largest asthma disparities in rates, treatment, and outcomes closely detailed in AAFA’s newly released report Asthma Disparities in America: A Roadmap to Reducing Burden on Racial and Ethnic Minorities. The report moves beyond describing a disparities problem to providing strategies which can make a difference.

“Strong community health interventions like AAFA’s CHI-ASMA project are among key strategies which can lead to real and lasting solutions to health disparities by targeting social determinants of health via clinical, educational, and environmental interventions,” said Melanie Carver, AAFA’s chief mission officer and principal investigator for the multi-year project.

For the latest AAFA news and resources go to aafa.org.

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions through research, education, advocacy and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of local chapters and affiliated support groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit www.aafa.org.

