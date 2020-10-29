New Children’s Book, Where Is Baby K? Afrika, Delivers Beautiful Teaching Moments for Cultural Awareness

The book’s series is already getting rave reviews on Amazon.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The author of a brand-new children’s book is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of Where is Baby K? Afrika – a beautiful story which highlights meaningful teaching moments for cultural awareness.Where Is Baby K? Afrika, written by K. S. Daniels, is book two of the captivating children’s book series, Where Is Baby K? – a series that enhances reader’s familiarity of the Afrikan continent. The series itself exposes families to delightful possibilities of traveling and cultural awareness involved with exploring the world.“Traveling with kids can be daunting and I want families to gain more confidence through inspiration and sharing information,” says K.S. Daniels. “While this book features an expat child, its message of curiosity and enlightenment through learning are universal ones that help all children to embrace inquiry and explore deeper in their quests for knowledge.”Baby K is different to many children’s books currently on the market, as it enriches the reader’s understanding of the world by highlighting cultural landmarks, customs, and facts through vibrant imagery and language. The book focuses on three nations within the Afrikan continent and explores fascinating details about each site. While the country’s names aren’t actually mentioned, the visuals and the wording provide information for the readers to explore further or use prior knowledge to determine where Baby K is located. The rhyming style is melodic and memorable to the young listeners and is both charming and informative - serving as a sort of cultural investigation discovery for preschoolers and parents.For example, page 7 of Where Is Baby K? Afrika, displays a scene from the Chale Wote Festival in Accra, Ghana. Baby K is “dazzled by a line of men painted indigo,” and a boy calls out to her and “says, it’s wata mata, my friend, let’s go!” After examining the image and the meaning behind this festival, readers will understand the gravity of the expression presented. This is just one page of the compelling synergy in this children’s book.The Where Is Baby K? series is already trending on the renowned shopping site, Amazon.“My daughter absolutely loves this book and so do I. Seeing someone look like her live in another country was cool and there were many teachable moments is,” says one reader. “We can’t wait to see where Baby K goes next!”“Whilst encouraging the importance of exploration for educational purposes, K. S. sought to include several little-known elements within this series as too often many U.S students, and Americans as a whole, are gravely undereducated about Afrika and Asia,” states another reader. “In an attempt to shed light on unfamiliar locations, festivities, wonders and facts, the author hopes to strengthen cultural awareness, unity, and spur inquiry while reading the children’s book.”Where Is Baby K? Afrika is currently available for pre-order at http://whereisbabyk.com/ About the AuthorK. S. Daniels is the author of the children’s book series, Where Is Baby K? She is a multifaceted international educator who has taught children of all ages both in the USA and in China. She has a profound passion for traveling and for teaching the Spanish language. She is a graduate of Temple University and currently resides in the USA.The inspiration behind this book is her darling daughter who has traveled considerably during the first year of her life, thanks to her upbringing in an expat lifestyle. Upon seeing the significance of having a culturally rich and globally interconnected life, K. S. Daniels decided to promote the importance of early exposure to cultural, ethnic, linguistic values and more. This will certainly foster well-rounded global citizens for the 21st century and beyond.