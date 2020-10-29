HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT BEGINS SUNDAY

HELENA, Mont. – Open enrollment for 2021 ACA (Obamacare) health insurance plans begins this Sunday, November 1, 2020 and runs through December 15, 2020.

Premiums in Montana’s individual market will remain mostly flat heading into next year after Insurance Commissioner Matt Rosendale convinced two health insurance companies to drop their proposed rate increases this spring and lowered prices on every single plan last year.

Montanans can find a wide variety of resources, including comparisons of the rates and benefits of each insurance plan, at www.MontanaHealthAnswers.com. Montana Health Answers is a website maintained by the insurance commissioner’s office to provide consumers with detailed information about health insurance. Montanans will need to go to the federal government’s exchange at healthcare.gov or work with an insurance professional to complete the enrollment process for 2021 ACA coverage.

Signing up for ACA health insurance outside of the open enrollment period is allowed for a person meeting the requirements for a “qualifying event,” such as job loss.

“Carefully consider all of your health insurance options and shop around for the plan that best meets your specific health needs and budget,” Rosendale said. “If you have questions or need assistance, help is available across the state. A list of local, certified professionals is available at MontanaHealthAnswers.com.”

Rate comparison charts, a dental rate guide, and a cost sharing comparison chart for 2021 individual coverage are available HERE.

The same information for 2021 small group plans can be found HERE.

For more information, go to www.MontanaHealthAnswers.com.

