Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,397 in the last 365 days.

Beer Institute Releases September 2020 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for September 2020:

The September 2020 estimate is 14,800,000 barrels, which is virtually the same as the September 2019 removals of 14,796,000 barrels.

The chart below updates the May 2020 estimate of 14,216,000 barrels to a revised estimate of 13,770,000 barrels.

The Beer Institute expects Domestic Tax Paid Estimates for the remaining months to see significant revisions as TTB Industry Circular 2020-2 has postponed reporting requirements for filing and payment due dates for up to 90 days.

 

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2019 2020 Percent Change Volume Change
January 12,433,513 12,423,000 -0.1% -10,513
February 11,430,829 11,325,000 -0.9% -105,829
March 14,512,347 14,533,000 0.1% 20,653
April 14,231,974 13,500,000 -5.1% -731,974
May 15,216,000 13,770,000 -9.5% -1,446,000
June 15,901,000 16,600,000 4.4% 699,000
July 14,820,000 15,100,000 1.9% 280,000
August 14,324,000 14,500,000 1.2% 176,000
September 14,796,000 14,800,000 0.0% 4,000
YTD 127,665,663 126,551,000 -0.9% -1,114,663

 

Please note that the estimates above reflect revised estimates released by the TTB.

The October 2020 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on November 24, 2020.

 

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2.1 million jobs and provides more than $328 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

 

Alex Davidson
Beer Institute
2027372337
adavidson@beerinstitute.org

You just read:

Beer Institute Releases September 2020 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.