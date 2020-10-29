AT&T’s Chief Product & Platform Officer Mo Katibeh Joins MEF Board of Directors

ICT industry veteran joins Board and helps accelerate digital transformation with MEF 3.0 services

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF is pleased to welcome Mo Katibeh, Chief Product & Platform Officer at AT&T Business, to the MEF Board of Directors. Katibeh joins an impressive team of executive leadership from world-leading service providers and technology vendors, all working to advance MEF 3.0 services. The Board’s goal is to build a federation of service, cloud, and technology providers supporting dynamic, assured, and certified services that power enterprise digital transformation.



“Mo is an exciting addition to our Board of Directors, and we welcome him to his new role in helping us revolutionize the way the world connects and communicates,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “His extensive experience at AT&T puts him in a unique position to offer valuable insight into the challenges currently facing service providers today. We hope to leverage that knowledge to develop better standards and approaches for service providers to use now and in the future.”

“The MEF Board of Directors is an inspiring group of executives, and it is an honor to sit among them,” said Katibeh. “I am eager to begin my term in a time when the entire world is heavily relying on communications networks to live, work, play, and stay healthy. With MEF, I look forward to transforming the way these services are delivered and managed, so that we can advance new capabilities and provide more secure, reliable, and flexible networks.”

Katibeh has devoted his professional expertise to AT&T for more than 19 years in roles that encompassed marketing operations, global technology planning, construction and engineering, and more. This experience will support MEF’s ability to understand varying network characteristics, challenges, and opportunities across the globe and develop the right standards to address current and future needs.

As Katibeh joins the MEF Board of Directors, Roman P. Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer at AT&T Business, will step down. “Roman has been an integral member of our MEF Board and community. We thank him for his dedication and years of contribution in progressing MEF standards and goals that have made a significant positive impact on our industry,” said Chen.

MEF Board of Directors

Nan Chen, Head of The One Network, Ericsson

Frederick Chui, Chief Commercial Officer, PCCW Global

Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer, Lumen

Aamir Hussain, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Verizon

Mo Katibeh, Chief Product & Platform Officer, AT&T Business

Daniele Mancuso, Chief Marketing Solutions & Business Development Officer, Sparkle Group

Franck Morales, Vice President, Connectivity Services, Orange Business Services

Ralph Santitoro, Head of Digital Services, Fujitsu Network Communications

Robert (Bob) Victor, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business

Mirko Voltolini, Global Head of Network on Demand, Colt Technology Services

Jeremy Wubs, Senior Vice President, Marketing for Bell Business Markets, Bell Canada

Shawn Hakl, Partner, 5G Strategy, Microsoft (Advisory Director)

About MEF

An industry association of 200 member companies, MEF is driving development of a global federation of network, cloud, and technology providers supporting dynamic, assured, and certified network services that power enterprise digital transformation. MEF 3.0 services are designed to provide an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities. MEF 3.0 services are delivered over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO, SDN, and NFV. MEF produces service standards, LSO frameworks, LSO APIs, MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept Showcases, and certification programs for services, technologies, and professionals. MEF 3.0 work will enable automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, Optical Transport, IP, SD-WAN, SD-WAN Security, and other Layer 4-7 services across multiple provider networks. For more information: https://www.MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @MEF_Forum.

