Mailing List Website has red hot leads for businesses involved in holiday donation and fund raising. Top Self Donors
As the "Secret Santa" tradition goes into planning with small groups, larger organizations can make a more concerted, formal, charity efforts to do the same.
We brought in more revenue on our last two charity campaigns using Sprint Data Solutions than we made in the last four years on mail campaigns. The data can make the difference,”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is ready to help organizations tackle the holiday season, especially if the goal is to bolster donation or charity goals. Clients can approach larger groups and organizations through business postal mailing lists that can lead to more significant donations and even B2B business options.
— Heart Institute Texas
For groups that would prefer to approach people face to face or look at "deep pockets" high net worth individuals, a consumer postal mailing list is also available for the more direct, personalized approach with those private individuals who can make a significant difference to their elite financial status. Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is ready to help organizations access both.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing Is Experienced
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is totally American owned and operated. It got its start as the idea of a disabled veteran. After keeping the country safe, it was decided the next step was to help the country grow and assist the USA's business community. Continued success has resulted in growth for the company and staff with a total combined experience of over 50 years in the marketing industry.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing focuses on helping businesses grow by connecting the products and services they offer to the markets that need them. This initiative first began before the widespread use of digital marketing. Data collection, management, and analytics were essential components of the older direct mail industry, but these skills proved foundational. As marketing embraced digital platforms' potential, the data management lessons learned in direct mail had significant even more widespread benefits for digital marketing.
Today, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has expanded its range of influence and its number of services. While the company initially served its hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada, it now provides marketing services to the entire United States, including Hawaii and Alaska. North America is also completely covered, so organizations look at Mexico and have access to resources there. Even at the global level, it's possible to go across the Atlantic and use databases from France.
The Secret Santa Concept Goes Big
For those unfamiliar with Judeo-Christian/Western Christmas traditions, the "Secret Santa" concept, as practiced in the United States, is a relatively new practice. Of course, Santa Claus is the holiday folklore figure that gives Christmas presents to all the good children. The "Secret Santa" tradition is based on groups assigning gift recipients to people. Then those people anonymously purchase and leave a gift for that recipient.
At a larger scale, the "Secret Santa" concept has also applied to charities and donations. The American philanthropist, Larry Dean Stewart, secretly left $100 bills to Kansas residents. He did the same thing anonymously for New Yorkers after 9/11. Still, it was only in 2006 that his secret charitable donations came to light.
Of course, Larry Dean Stewart is far from being the only high net worth individual or organization interested in charitable donations and playing "Secret Santa" to deserving charities and other organizations. However, the challenge is in presenting the right charities to the right people to get the kind of donation that can make a significant difference.
Make The Right Connections
Charities and donations are always a popular destination for financing in the holiday season, especially since donations are tax-deductible. However, the challenge has always been lining up legitimate charities and other groups with companies and individuals that have an active interest in donating to a particular charity. Some "deep pockets" donors, for example, may prioritize substance abuse addiction organizations trying to help people get over their addictions. In contrast, others may prefer to focus on battered women and other family or marital abuse victims.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing can help those seeking donations to make contact with the right "deep pockets" or high net worth individuals or businesses interested in supporting charitable causes. There are numerous individuals and groups with an active interest; Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has collected these names and contacts. In the case of high net worth individuals, important factors such as recent investments and verification of actual net worth are part of the database collection to ensure that these leads are legitimate and effective.
The leads for potential "Secret Santa" donors are also categorized by interests and demographics. It's not enough to know that a "deep pockets" donor is willing to give charity. Many high net worth individuals will have specific interests, such as aiding refugees or people who practice a specific faith, so it's vital to ensure that you know which areas of interest potential donors have. The right charity matched up to the suitable donor makes all the difference.
Ready To Move Things Forward
If you're interested in reaching out but don't have direct mail marketing experience, we can help. We offer turnkey direct mail solutions that take the entire direct mail process and keep it under one roof. No more vetting graphic designers, then meeting with printers, before finally coming to us about contacts. Instead, every step is handled by us from concept to execution, so it can be done quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively. When you're ready, you'll have access to mail addresses, email addresses, or even phone or text message/SMS numbers for whatever platform you prefer.
If you're ready to find the deep pockets donor or organization that can make a difference to your "Secret Santa" charity ambitions, contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. We can get you the data you need to reach your donation targets. When you work with us, you're supporting an American company owned and operated by a disabled veteran.
Patrick Trump
Sprint Data Solutions
+1 702-472-8668
email us here