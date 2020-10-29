BDO CANADA RAISES OVER 500,000 MEALS WITH VIRTUAL FUNDRAISING INITIATIVES

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From a hot wing eating contest, to running a marathon, the pandemic forced BDO Canada employees to find new and creative ways to help those in their communities who need it most. The firm is pleased to share it raised 530,000 meals for FCC’s annual Drive Away Hunger campaign through mostly virtual fundraising efforts. This was the 13th year in a row that BDO Canada supported this initiative to fight hunger and help local food banks.

“It’s in our BDO culture to give back to the communities that we serve in,” said Pat Kramer, Chief Executive Officer, BDO Canada. “I am proud that across the country our teams rose to the occasion, coming up with new and engaging activities to raise money for this important cause.”

Fundraising took place at offices from September 1st to October 14th. In October, BDO launched BDO Goes the Distance, a campaign which asked employees to walk, run or cycle on October 3rd to raise money for the initiative. BDO employees accepted the challenge and together walked, biked, and ran a combined 1400 km. One staffer literally went the extra kilometres, running a marathon.

Some of the fundraising activities included:

BDO Goes the Distance

Pie a manager (virtually)

50/50 draw

Drive through food donation drop offs

Online silent auction

Hot wing challenge via Zoom

Hand-pick potatoes after the harvest – 1,684 lbs of potatoes picked for Winnipeg Harvest

Carrots picked up from farm and delivered to food bank

Bake sale

Cupcake delivery service

Virtual pub quiz nights

Online donations through partnership with Food Banks Canada

BDO recipe book creation and sale

To date, BDO Canada has donated over 6.4 million meals in food and donations.

Drive Away Hunger started in 2004 when a FCC employee travelled across Canada in an open-cab tractor trailer for eight days collecting almost 60,000 pounds of food. The campaign has grown to become the largest employee-led food drive in Canada, with 100 per cent of donations directly benefiting local charities.

For more information about the 2020 FCC Drive Away Hunger campaign, visit www.fccdriveawayhunger.ca.

About BDO

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients of all sizes in virtually all business sectors. Our team delivers a comprehensive range of assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services, complemented by a deep industry knowledge gained from nearly 100 years of working within local communities. As part of the international BDO network, we're able to provide seamless and consistent cross-border services to clients with global needs. Over 73,000 people working out of more than 1,500 offices in over 160 countries, the network generates worldwide revenue of $8.1 billion.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member Firms.

About FCC

FCC is Canada's leading agriculture lender, with a healthy loan portfolio of more than $38 billion. Our employees are dedicated to the future of Canadian agriculture and its role in feeding an ever-growing world. We provide flexible, competitively priced financing, management software, information and knowledge specifically designed for the agriculture and food industry. As a self-sustaining Crown corporation, we provide an appropriate return to our shareholder, and reinvest our profits back into the industry and communities we serve. Visit fcc.ca or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and on Twitter.

