Irish Entrepreneur to Launch Ireland Loves Baking & Plans to Take A Slice of the € 85m Baking Market

Ireland Loves baking Our 2020 Baking Annual and Roi LT Apron The Ultimate Ginger Bread House

The team behind Britain Loves Baking to launch a digital popup store dedicated to Irish bakers www.irelanlovesbaking.com tomorrow the 31st

“We have seen more and more Irish customers, buying from us, not always because they can’t get ingredients but, because they are looking to try more interesting bakes” — greg wixted

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Britain Loves Baking, a direct to customer online baking business launched during Covid by three Irish brothers/entrepreneurs to safeguard the jobs of their workers in their hospitality and food ventures. Announced the launch a digital popup store dedicated to Irish bakers www.irelanlovesbaking.com opens from tomorrow until 31st January 2021 at 18.00

The plan initially was to launch a small production facility and popup store in Dublin’s City Centre during the Christmas shopping season, but when it was announced the country would go into a lockdown the team decided to create a digital version. So, their current Irish customers and new customers could still access their curated range of high quality baking boxes and bakers’ essentials as well as their sought after Christmas collection. Irish bakers will be the first to try out a new personalised feature, “Your Baking Box” which allows them to create a bespoke box that is then assembled at the company’s production facility London and delivered to direct to their door in a matter of days, with free shipping on orders over 70 euro.

Founded by Irish-born serial entrepreneur and Adjunct Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Greg Wixted who recently licenced his innovate technology to the healthcare division of CPL PLC, the nation’s largest recruitment company for an undisclosed sum and is in discussions to sell the business. Alongside his two younger brothers, who came up with the idea and had launched it within eight days in Australia in a bid to save the jobs of those working in their hospitality ventures across the Northern Territories at the beginning of lockdown. Like the UK business, Ireland Loves Baking will sit in the ‘premium baking category, the fastest growing category, but they will also tap into the high demand for convenient bakery products.

Commenting on the launch, Greg Wixted said: “We have seen more and more Irish customers, buying from us, not always because they can’t get ingredients but, because they are looking to try more interesting bakes and baking inspiration. In a recent report, consumers often left the baking aisle with nothing as there is so much choice, they just walk away. We offer both interesting and inspirational, that comes with a recipe and the ingredients weighed out so none of it goes to waste. We want customers to bake what they want, when they want, with many moving away from the subscription model which is too prescriptive and doesn’t meet their immediate needs as they get to grips with the new norms during this pandemic. According to data from Kantar, people are baking up to five times a week.

“We have seen customers divided into three clear segments: families baking together, the younger bakers in the 18 - 24 segment who are looking for those adventurous, shareworthy recipes - some of our best sellers in Ireland are our Sweet Bread Boxes, Afternoon Tea, Cookies & Biscuits - and those who find solace in baking. Mindful baking is here to stay with many research studies taking place to further prove the benefits of baking on mental health. Making bread offers people something positive on which to focus. Many people find it gives them a sense of purpose and achievement.

That’s why we will be giving €1 to Aware, Ireland’s leading mental health charity, for each box sold, including our new Mindful baking box which we developed to help those suffering from anxiety and mental health issues associated with long periods of isolation.”

The popup shop will go live on 30th October until January 31st 2021 and bakers can order a wide range of sweet and savoury baking boxes for delivery to their home.

Britain Loves Baking is already well-known as the nation’s baking best friend in the UK, especially during the recent nationwide lockdown. Many customers, including a number of celebrities, have been enjoying the company’s baking boxes during lockdown when not only were many people isolated but ingredients such as yeast and flour were hard to come by.

The innovative baking boxes come with all the ambient, dry, hard to get ingredients weighed out so there is no waste, as well as the recipes needed to help learn new baking skills and create amazing bakery quality treats at home. With all-year-round baking boxes as well as innovative seasonal ranges, Britain Loves Baking has already been spotted by celebrities including Amanda Holden and Angela Griffiths, and delivered over 1,500 boxes in its first few months as well as securing ‘Brand Idea of the Year’. Award.

The worldwide bakery products market is projected to grow by US$142.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.2%. Revenue in the Irish bread and bakery products segment amounts to 85million euro in 2020 and the major brands have seen sales rise by as much as 70% in premium brands.

Find out more at www.irelandlovesbaking.com for customer service call 1800 903 230 or email thebakers@britainlovesbaking,com