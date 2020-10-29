Pakistani Middle-class Girl backed by an American Digital Company sets the stage to empower women against cultural norms

Hola Amor is a women designer brand incorporated in New York, USA using clothing art to raise voice for the under privileged girls in Sub-Continent region.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hola Amor is a women designer brand incorporated & registered in New York USA using clothing art to raise voice for the under privileged girls in Sub-Continent region. Dedicated bold designs approach inculcate around the idea of helping complexed women to reveal their true self considering equal communal women participation as a social enterprise across the subcontinent.

Hola Amor is committed to create widespread awareness and commitment for a just, democratic, and caring society in subcontinent where women have to undergo many challenges as a part of their daily lives & fear being a free spirit. With a concept of assisting, facilitating, and strengthening women through amazingly valiant designs for promoting trust and collaboration. It gives an adequate chance to become productive, self-reliant members of the society that has spurned them and caused cultural public pressure on women’s empowerment thoroughly.

Napollo Software Design is among the leading digital companies with offices in New York, Dubai & Pakistan. Napollo has partnered with Nida Junejo (Founder Hola Amor Inc.) to extend its powerful digital platform to build this ready to wear exclusive clothing brand in USA, UAE, Pakistan & around the globe in coming months. Hola Amor will be ready to take orders from Nov 3rd, 2020.

Hola Amor has publicly released its designs on Instagram & Facebook on Oct 26th, 2020 that has gained tremendous response from Pakistan, UAE & New York markets to buy the limited-edition clothing line.

Founder Hola Amor Inc. Nida Junejo says on its design revealing day “Let’s reinforce the long-lost faith of people in women commencing with appearance. A feeling that with every passing day we are making a difference, and a make-believe attitude! With execution of a belief that together we can work for free of complexed, secured & harmonious future in collaboration with unleashing the concealed aptitude and representing their narratives. At Hola Amor, we will make sure in our capacity that women empowerment is promoted and well preserved"

Hola Amor has allocated a large percentage of its profit use for the women development activities in sub-continent region.

For more information, contact at info@holaamor.org