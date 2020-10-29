Girls With Impact Slashes Tuition, Keeping Girls Advancing with a Mini-MBA at 60% Off
There’s no doubt that parents are stressed out more than ever and looking for solutions amid a pandemic is no easy feat.
Girls With Impact, the nation’s only live, online entrepreneurship program for girls, understands this struggle and is now offering a COVID-relief financial break to keep girls advancing.
The 10-week Academy program -- valued at $2,000 and designed with Harvard leaders – is being offered at just $199 – less than $20 per class.
“COVID-19 has been a turning point for home-based education – parents see that live, online learning from home can drive powerful results in their children,” said Jennifer Openshaw, CEO, Girls With Impact.
Through live, online classes, dedicated business coaches guide students in turning a passion into a business plan, teaching them critical skills for success – such as design thinking, marketing, finances and more. Upon completion, girls join the Boardroom program, where they are aired with mentors and continue to learn and connect with their peers from across the country.
Girls With Impact’s after-school program is also eligible to be funded through the Federal Flexible Spending Account Program, under The Dependent Care FSA (DCFSA).
“A flexible spending account is a fantastic way for families to stretch their dollars and keep their daughters advancing,” added Openshaw.
Check out the full list of services available through The Dependent Care FSA at http://www.girlswithimpact.org/blog2/use-you-dependent-care-fsa-flexible-spending-account-to-fund-your-daughters-future
Past graduates of Girls With Impact have seen full-ride college scholarships up to $200,000 as a result of their participation, launched their venture, attracted international press, and secured the college place of their dreams.
The program drives college prep and workforce readiness outcomes in areas that have long been barriers to women’s success. For example:
85% of graduates report improved leadership confidence
91% improve public speaking
93% feel more college ready
The next Girls With Impact Academy session starts the week of November 16th with a COVID Relief offer of $199 for 10-weeks ($20/class). Sign up at http://www.girlswithimpact.org/the-academy with the code CLASS199 by November 13th.
About Girls With Impact: Girls With Impact, a 501c3, is the nation’s only live, online mini-MBA for girls 12-18, designed with Harvard leaders. Offered year-round, the 10-week, after-school Business and Innovation Academy moves girls from ideation to a business plan and venture pitch, driving improvements in confidence, leadership, college readiness and professional skills for success. Programs offered include virtual camps, workforce readiness workshops and virtual mentoring. Girls With Impact was developed by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Jennifer Openshaw to increase the number of diverse women leaders and innovators in today’s workforce.
