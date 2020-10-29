DEXFIN Launching European Crypto Exchange as a Complete Solution for All

/EIN News/ -- PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DEXFIN Exchange is a one-stop solution for digital assets: buy, store, and manage assets, discover new possibilities of trading in virtual reality, save on fees, and make a profit by staking. Users can also take advantage of tokenization, DeFi lending, savings in crypto (BTC, USDT, and DXF), make use of instant payments through Lightning Network with nearly zero fees, and more.



DEXFIN will launch its digital asset exchange on November 25th, 2020. The platform brings in features that will be attractive for many users.

DEXFIN: Crypto Exchange with Trading in Virtual Reality

DEXFIN is a revolutionary FinTech company which provides a top-quality, European crypto exchange where users can do trading more efficiently in virtual reality and manage digital assets all by themselves – easily, quickly, and securely. With a business model based around circular tokenomics, DEXFIN bridges the gap between cryptocurrencies, company capitalization processes and individuals. This is only possible through a transparent, secure and token-based circular economy using blockchain technology.

DEXFIN: Complete Ecosystem

DEXFIN brings in a complete ecosystem with many benefits and advantages to users:

DEXFIN Token (DXF)

- With the DXF Exchange token, users can own part of the DEXFIN infrastructure and gain access to special offers, benefits and discounts.

- Obtain up to 40% from the fees generated through affiliate links.

- Get up to 50% off fees on the DEXFIN platform.

- Receive 11% annual interest when holding DXF.

- Trade DXF on open markets and redeem them for services provided by DEXFIN or other users of the platform.

- Gain percentage share from the newly listed tokens on the DEXFIN platform.

Virtual Reality VR Token and Bonuses

- If a user has 10,000 DXF Tokens or more, they will get a special bonus which is unrivaled in the world of crypto – the VR Tokens will be automatically credited to their account as an airdrop of VICTORIA VR Virtual Reality project:

- For every 10,000 DXF, get a bonus of 100,000 VR Tokens.

- Receive 20% annual interest for locking VR Tokens in staking.

- The only condition is to have the tokens locked in staking for 12 months.

- VR Tokens will be extremely useful for discounted payments within the VICTORIA VR platform set to attract crowds of users, primarily from the gaming sector.

Staking Platform for DXF, BTC, USDT

Staking is similar to keeping money on users' term deposits but with a significantly higher annual appreciation. Users just hold coins and tokens on the DEXFIN Exchange and generate passive income from their cryptocurrencies:

- DXF 11% annually.

- USDT 11% annually.

- BTC 6% annually.

Savings in BTC, DXF, and DeFi

With DEXFIN, users can set up regular and convenient monthly savings plans in BTC, DXF Token and other digital currencies. users can also make use of advantageous DeFi (Decentralized Finance) loans built over Bitcoin.

Platform for Trading in VICTORIA VR Virtual Reality

Discover a new way of trading and new trading opportunities! While trading in virtual reality, users can see and follow all the needed information at once – insight from social networks, prices of favourite coins and tokens, charts and indicators, and more.

The DEXFIN trading platform allows users to quickly and securely purchase, sell, and manage digital currencies in real-time from a single interface without any intermediaries and with low fees. users can also use the DEXFIN mobile application to manage their assets on the go, at any time.

Lightning Network for Instant Payments, and More

Use the DEXFIN payment gateway for instant payments using Bitcoin with virtually zero fees. DEXFIN is also establishing many other products users will definitely appreciate: Cryptomats, payment terminals, NFC payment cards, NFC rings, an eShop and an educational website which includes a crypto encyclopedia.

Tokenization Platform

In 2021, DEXFIN is preparing to launch a licensed tokenization platform – a modern digital crowdfunding platform based on the blockchain. Many different assets can be tokenized and moved onto the blockchain – private equity shares, stocks and bonds, real estate, precious metals and even fine arts. These tokenized assets will always effectively link the token issuer to the backers of the project. DEXFIN enables companies to raise finances globally, continuously and compliantly. This allows token holders to benefit from their growth and future profit. Anyone who likes your product and mission can easily support that product or mission by buying tokens.

DEXFIN: Based in the Crypto Hub of Europe

DEXFIN is based in Prague, Czech Republic, which is the home of several notable inventions in the field of crypto. Some examples include the first mining pool (SlushPool) which started in the Czech Republic back in 2010 and the world-famous Trezor hardware wallet. The Czech Republic ranks among one of the most crypto-friendly countries in Europe.

DEXFIN, as a complete ecosystem, is home to many exciting features, benefits and advantages that will be loved and sought out by both businesses and individual users. Now, check out all the details on the DEXFIN Platform.

