Christian Appalachian Project distributes more than 3,600 food boxes in hard-hit community

Donations by USDA help Appalachian families dealing with pandemic

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT VERNON, Ky., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christian Appalachian Project’s (CAP) Operation Sharing Program has worked with Children’s Hunger Fund and Perfect Pact to distribute Farmers to Families Food Boxes to families in Appalachia. During October, 14,976 food boxes have been distributed in Kentucky and Tennessee. A total of 3,648 food boxes were distributed in Rockcastle County by Grateful Bread Food Pantry with the help of First Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Children’s Hunger Fund to partner with CAP,” said Steve Huerta, director of strategic ministry partnerships for Children’s Hunger Fund. “We had a relationship with CAP for several years, and this is the perfect time to reconnect our organizations through this program and offer resources to help families in Appalachia that have been impacted by COVID-19. It’s a pleasure for us to align with such a great ministry like CAP.”



To serve a large number of people in the community, CAP’s Grateful Bread Food Pantry partnered with First Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon to host the food box distribution on its campus. The boxes were supplied by the United States Department of Agriculture in an effort to provide food to families impacted by COVID-19. Each box contained locally sourced fresh fruits and vegetables and dairy and meat products. Members of First Baptist, other local churches, and members of the Rockcastle Baptist Association helped CAP staff and volunteers load boxes into participants’ vehicles and took boxes to other areas of the community to distribute or deliver.



“We are thankful for the donation to CAP and for our partnership with the local churches that were able to help,” said Sherri Barnett, manager of CAP’s Grateful Bread Food Pantry. “With the donation and the help of our churches, we are able to make a greater impact in our community. People in the community are struggling because of the pandemic. We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide extra food for people in need.”



Grateful Bread Food Pantry works to meet the community’s needs each week and has seen an increase in visits due to the pandemic. In Rockcastle County the food insecurity rate is 16.4 percent or nearly 3,000 people. In the last fiscal year, CAP distributed 35,000 pounds of food each month to families through the food pantry and to elderly individuals through commodity distribution.



“When Grateful Bread called and asked for our help, we did not hesitate to lend a hand,” said Dennis Wilder, pastor of First Baptist Church. “Jesus said if you feed the hungry and clothe those that need clothes, you’re doing it to Him. We want to be Jesus to our community and to our neighborhood.”

About Christian Appalachian Project

Christian Appalachian Project has been building hope, transforming lives, and sharing Christ’s love through service in Appalachia since our founding more than 50 years ago. With the help of donors, volunteers, staff, and the communities it serves, CAP has grown to impact the lives of more than 1 million people each year. For more information about CAP, visit www.christianapp.org.

