Command Alkon Announces Winners for the Annual ELEVATE Awards

/EIN News/ -- Notable Business Achievements and Employee Performance for 2020 Recognized During Unique Virtual ELEVATE Awards Ceremony



BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading supplier collaboration platform for construction’s heavy work, is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s ELEVATE Awards, recognizing both individual and corporate performance. The awards were presented during an online ELEVATE Awards Ceremony on October 28th. The Excellence and Trendsetter Awards celebrate companies that drive success in their organization through the use of technology, and Best of the Year awards recognize individuals for their extraordinary performance.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the winners of the 2020 ELEVATE Awards,” said Karli Langner, Organizer of the ELEVATE Awards at Command Alkon. “As always, the leadership demonstrated by these companies and individuals continues to raise the bar for heavy work excellence enabled by Command Alkon technologies. I’m truly amazed by each winner and finalist, and I am honored to highlight the incredible work they are doing.”

Ken Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award Winner:

Ronnie Klatt, Lauren Concrete

Trendsetter Awards Winners:

Innovation in Digitization: Lauren Concrete

Sustainability: Lafarge

Business Continuity: NEBCO

Safety: Great Lakes Aggregates

CONNEX Community: Benevento Companies

CONNEX Partnerships: HCSS/BOND Civil & Utility

Excellence Awards Winners:

Excellence in Apex: Vulcan Materials

Excellence in CONNEX Jobsite: Austin Bridge & Road

Excellence in COMMANDassurance: Wayne Davis Concrete

Excellence in COMMANDbatch: Supermix

Excellence in COMMANDqc: Ascension Quality Concrete

Excellence in COMMANDseries: Rudus Oy

Excellence in HaulIt: JM Materials

Excellence in Integra: Blalock Companies

Excellence in MOBILEsales: Hilltop Basic

Excellence in MOBILEticket: Maschmeyer Concrete

Excellence in COMMANDoptimize: Demix Beton

Excellence in supplyCONNECT: Sagamore

Excellence in TrackIt: Irving Materials Inc.

Excellence in TrackIt 3P: Minnesota Paving & Materials

Best of the Year Awards Winners:

Megaproject of the Year: The Iowa DOT with the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Project (Supplier – Hahn Ready Mix)

Back Office of the Year: Bernard Perry, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc.

Batch Operator of the Year: Rick Rebillard, Lafarge/Northland Ready Mix

Contracted Hauler of the Year: Krystal Vierkant, Rocks On Trucks, Inc.

Dispatcher of the Year: Latoya Brown, Aggregate Industries

Outstanding Woman in Heavy Construction: Kathy Freeman, HEI Civil

Weighmaster of the Year: Matt Born, Greer Industries

Congratulations to all of the winners. It’s an honor to recognize excellence in Construction’s Heavy Work community and acknowledge companies and individuals for their achievements in business.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

As the provider of the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain digital collaboration across the heavy construction community. CONNEX, a technology platform built for the industry, enables business partners to automate and integrate business process, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, and share knowledge to promote certainty of outcomes. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com