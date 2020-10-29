NABP Launches Redesigned Website With Improved Features for Members and Customers

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT PROSPECT, IL, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOUNT PROSPECT, IL – The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) is pleased to announce the launch of their redesigned website, www.nabp.pharmacy, on October 28, 2020. Throughout the various sections of the website, users can enjoy a modern user experience and design that utilizes the new NABP logo and branding that was released in August 2019, including the following enhancements:

In addition to a contemporary look, users can also access the overhauled Help section, which includes updated search and filter capabilities as well as the ability to easily connect with a Customer Engagement representative.

Board of Pharmacy members and staff can access complementary resources aimed at streamlining board operations in the improved Members section.

From continuing education opportunities, to industry reports, to the latest publications, the Resources section is a one-stop shop for industry professionals.

In the enhanced Meetings section, members can filter upcoming meetings and events to easily access details for meetings of interest directly from the website.

The About section provides a comprehensive spot for members and customers to find information about leadership, current initiatives – including the Presidential Initiative – and the Annual Meeting.

Through the new drop-down navigation in the header, members and customers can easily navigate the site. The revamped header provides easy access to top programs and services, such as NABP e-Profile, CPE Monitor®, examinations, accreditations, and inspections. The website’s updated branding and improved organization of program information support our efforts to create awareness of the Association and the boards of pharmacy, and also support NABP’s mission to protect the public health. Explore the new website features and design at www.nabp.pharmacy.

