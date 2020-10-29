Covid-19: Judge in Cuando Cubango wants change of mentality

Menongue, ANGOLA, October 29 - The presiding judge of the Cuando Cubango Provincial Court, Jones Paulo, Wednesday, here defended the change in mentality regarding the strict compliance with the preventive measures against Covid-19, aimed at stopping the spread of the new coronavirus.,

"We are in a difficult and troubled moment from the point of view of public health, because we are witnessing, on a daily basis, the steep rise of positive cases of Covid-19, which leads us, once again, to call for a change of mentality, in order to prevent the spread," the magistrate pointed out.

The judge of law made these specific considerations when speaking at the opening of the 3rd ordinary meeting of the Provincial Commission for Judicial Coordination, which covers the third quarter of 2020 and discusses, among other issues, the criminal situation in the territory of Cuando Cubango.

It should be noted that the Multi-sectoral Commission for Combating and Preventing Covid-19 in Cuando Cubango carried out a survey last weekend in Menongue, the provincial capital, of the health fences in the Futungo, Azul, 45 Casas and 23 de Março neighbourhoods, without, however, any positive cases.

Mirko Macai, spokesman for the Provincial Multi-sectoral Commission for Combating and Preventing Covid19 in Cuando Cubango, said Tuesday that the three new positive cases, reported in Luanda on Saturday, were epidemiologically linked to the first case registered in the province, which ended in death.