COVID-19 Daily Update 10-29-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 29, 2020, there have been 757,923 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 23,466 total cases and 443 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Wetzel County, a 73-year old female from Wetzel County, a 66-year old female from Wetzel County, a 66-year old female from Wetzel County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 70-year old male from Kanawha County. “Today is a difficult day in our fight against COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we work to slow the growth of this virus in West Virginia, we extend our deepest sympathies to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (185), Berkeley (1,615), Boone (381), Braxton (67), Brooke (237), Cabell (1,453), Calhoun (36), Clay (64), Doddridge (71), Fayette (786), Gilmer (64), Grant (194), Greenbrier (200), Hampshire (133), Hancock (224), Hardy (107), Harrison (660), Jackson (388), Jefferson (603), Kanawha (3,683), Lewis (94), Lincoln (253), Logan (770), Marion (391), Marshall (341), Mason (178), McDowell (126), Mercer (762), Mineral (223), Mingo (609), Monongalia (2,316), Monroe (257), Morgan (151), Nicholas (188), Ohio (560), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (30), Pocahontas (70), Preston (200), Putnam (884), Raleigh (825), Randolph (419), Ritchie (41), Roane (111), Summers (119), Taylor (168), Tucker (64), Tyler (35), Upshur (265), Wayne (595), Webster (32), Wetzel (183), Wirt (53), Wood (616), Wyoming (309).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested .

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Clay, Doddridge, Lincoln, Marion, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Putnam, Ritchie, Taylor, Wayne, Wetzel, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 29, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County, October 29, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Van Fire Department, 45 Sydney Street, Van, WV

Cabell County, October 29, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Clay County, October 29, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County, October 29, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Lincoln County, October 29, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Handley Funeral Home, 7350 Lynn Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Marion County, October 29, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Mercer County, October 29, 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mingo County, October 29, 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

Monroe County, October 29, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Peterstown Elementary School, 108 College Drive, Peterstown, WV

Putnam County, October 29, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Ritchie County, October 29, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County, October 29, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Wayne County, October 29, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wetzel County, October 29, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (parking lot behind the department)

Wyoming County, October 29, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Additional testing will be held Friday, October 30 in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Ritchie County, October 30, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Roane County, October 30, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Taylor County, October 30, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, October 30, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County, October 30, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV